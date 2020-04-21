Real Estate
Part 5 of 7: Top 5 real estate tips for those planning to buy soon
This 7 part series is accompanied by BETHvids featuring tips regarding buying, selling and the real estate industry in general.
Top 5 real estate tips for those planning to buy soon:
- Ask for a recommendation for several local Realtors then explore them online and contact them. Take note of their initial enthusiasm, professionalism and response time. Ask them to send you sales statistics of homes in your price range, in your favorite neighborhoods, or with your physical criteria. It’s important to get a feel for what your money will buy before you start pounding the pavement.
- Contact at least two lenders to start building relationships and get on their mailing lists about rates and get tips on how to best improve/maintain your credit. I suggest reaching out to at least two lenders so that you can have multiple quotes and loan products to compare. It’s best to choose the lender you feel has been most responsive and helpful (and whom you trust the most) when you find a home and want to lock in a rate–if the other lender(s) beats their rate, ask them to match it and they probably will. Start gathering information the lender will require for loan processing and ask them to pre-approve you so you’ll know what type of loan to expect.
- Start making a list of MUST HAVES vs. WISH LISTS so that you have criteria to share with your Realtor. Ask for recommendations and contact a Realtor even before you want to explore properties in person. They can best advise you about the process and start sending you listings that match your specifications to give you a feel for the market well before you start touring. If you are buying with a spouse or partner, be sure to get on the same page at the onset of your search so you fully understand and agree on each other’s “make or break” features.
- Refine your budget to get prepared for the expenses of home ownership starting with costs associated with your purchase. Start saving money to cover the earnest money deposit (typically $1,000) and buyer-paid inspections (which can be $1,000 or more). Even though most buyers roll their actual lender closing costs into the loan, there are many upfront expenses to consider. While contemplating costs, be sure to ask your lender contacts for “good faith estimates” and “truth in lending” statements so that you can compare their fees, total monthly payment projections for your price range and annual percentage rates (which are more important than the actual interest rate they quote).
- Download some good home searching apps on your phone like Homesnap, and do some generic online real estate purchasing research on sites like nar.realtor so you know what to expect when you start the process and can start keeping tabs on the market. Know your rights as a buyer and educate yourself on the pitfalls of dual agency, which is when buyers work with the seller’s listing agent to help you with the purchase. I wholeheartedly believe dual agency should be illegal as buyers and sellers best interests are not able to be fully protected.
Warren County Market Report – March 2020
The COVID-19 situation has been a challenge to the real estate industry, but so far so good. Extra care has been taken when showing properties. Virtual tours are more valuable than ever to help sell properties before a purchaser even steps foot into a property. Thankfully, real estate is still moving.
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for March 2020. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary:
- New Listings are UP 28.4%.
- New Pending DOWN -11.9%.
- Closed sales are UP 12%.
- Average Median Sold $261,525
- Average Days on Market 63
Part 4 of 7: Top 5 real estate tips for those planning to sell soon
This 7 part series is accompanied by BETHvids featuring tips regarding buying, selling and the real estate industry in general.
Top 5 real estate tips for those planning to sell soon:
- Make believe you’re a buyer. Step outside and analyze your house as if you pulled into your driveway for the very first time. Look at your home from the inside out with a critical eye and make a list of noticeable flaws. Focus first on curb appeal improvements (starting in the front of the house and moving through the main living areas), prioritizing enhancements you can start to make that would have the most impact on improving showing appeal. As you walk through your home, visualize how two buyers and a Realtor would fit through your living spaces and plan to clear large furniture or unnecessary items that crowd your rooms. I personally never have felt that it’s necessary to remove personal photos, but do encourage sellers to hide expensive items or medicines that could easily be pilfered.
- Make a list of every feature that your home offers, especially the ones that aren’t as obvious. Do you have energy star appliances, existing warranties, high efficiency toilets, recent upgrades, unique features, efficient utility bills? I always encourage sellers to share with me any detail that could potentially earn then an extra dollar at the closing table. Make a list of your top ten favorite reasons you love your home. Make it a family affair and ask kids to contribute too, or provide artwork for your family list. Help your Realtor tell the full story of your home that will speak to the hearts of buyers who read about it online (and inspire them to take a tour).
- Start looking online and review listings and price tiers of homes similar to yours. Start getting a feel for what your house is worth and what your competition looks like. More important than what houses like yours are actively listed for is the price homes fetched at the closing table and how long it took them to get under contract). Notice what is appealing in photos and online marketing of other listings. Take notes about how you think your home can shine in comparison.
- Start contacting and researching Realtors to interview. Ask for sales statistics and references from past and current clients. Review a sample of their marketing brochure template and scrutinize their online property advertising. Pay special attention to the quality of their photos and writing skills. I suggest interviewing three agents, and letting each one know that you are doing so. Remember that discount brokerages can also mean discounted services, so know upfront what your Realtor promises to deliver before you sign a listing agreement. I never encourage listing agreements longer than 3 months. You can always extend if your property isn’t sold within that time frame.
- Review my other BETHvids and corresponding articles made for general homeowners and people who have their homes currently listed for ten other suggestions you can also implement.
Part 3 of 7: Top 5 real estate tips for active buyers during the COVID-19 crisis
This 7 part series is accompanied by BETHvids featuring tips regarding buying, selling and the real estate industry in general.
Top 5 real estate tips for active buyers during the COVID-19 crisis:
- Keep in close contact with your Realtor and lender to keep tabs on industry reaction to the pandemic. Make sure they (and you) are following recommended COVID-19 protocols. Be understanding if your agent declines your request to visit properties during this pandemic and respect their personal decisions regarding the health and welfare of themselves and their family.
- Consider the many pros and cons of physically visiting homes in person at this crucial time in our world’s history. Seriously consider screening homes by requesting online tours in lieu of in person appointments. If you find a home you’d like to see that doesn’t have a tour posted, ask your agent to inquire if the listing agent is willing to encourage their sellers to film a tour on their phones to pass along for your initial screening.
- Talk with your Realtor about the pros and cons of making offers on properties you’ve seen virtually but not in person. Get familiar with contingencies that could protect you and amendments addressing the ramifications of purchasing during the COVID-19 crisis.
- Understand that delays in closing timelines may be inevitable. Talk to your lender about any situations you are facing that may impact your purchase (including any temporary layoffs or change in financial situation). Thoughtfully consider the pros and cons moving forward with your purchase plans in light of world economic changes. Look for the silver lining like historically low interest rates and less buyer competition.
- Review my other BETHvids and corresponding articles made for buyers preparing to start looking for a home for additional tips to implement (including articles at “Real Estate Agent Magazine”).
Part 2 of 7: Top 5 real estate tips for sellers actively on the market during the COVID-19 crisis
This 7 part series is accompanied by BETHvids featuring tips regarding buying, selling and the real estate industry in general.
Top 5 real estate tips for sellers actively on the market during the COVID-19 crisis:
- Stay in close contact with your listing agent to keep abreast of how the industry is impacted by regulations surrounding the virus. Understand that showings have decreased across the board and discuss the pros and cons of staying on the market (continuing to allow showings), changing your status to temporarily off the market, or withdrawing your listing (without penalty due to the crisis) if your situation has changed.
- Use some of your free time to review your Realtor’s online marketing and advertising brochures to make sure both properly convey every feature your home offers. Promotion of your house should tell the full story about your home and all it has to offer both inside and out. If your agent is missing key points that buyers need to know about, provide a list of features you want to have showcased and make sure they don’t miss promoting features, upgrades, updates and unique benefits buyers should know about.
- Create what I call the “Seller’s top 10 Reasons they Love their Home” list. Invite your children (if appropriate) to make their own list and/or create artwork to go with it. It doesn’t have to be ten reasons, but make it full of positive features that enable the buyer to picture themselves making memories of their own in your home. You can share bonus insights about the neighbors and subjective features that Realtors aren’t able to verify and include in their own brochures, but can include the list and quote from you. You could even go above and beyond and create a video tour that your agent can use in marketing in which you walk through your home and share features. Get the entire family involved!
- Have frank conversations with your Realtor about pricing, strategy and your ideal time frame. Share any changes that the current state of affairs has caused, discuss outside the box ways to increase buyer traffic and contemplate pricing adjustments. None of us know with certainty what the crisis will do to the real estate market. Have the tough conversation sooner than later to determine what price would be one that you’d accept to get the sale behind you. Then strongly consider dropping to that price to spur the pervading stalled buyer interest. A price reduction combined with these tips could get you at the virtual closing table a lot sooner.
- Review my other BETHvids and corresponding articles made for general homeowners and people who plan to list their homes soon for ten other suggestions you can also implement. (including my videos here on my YouTube page and articles at “Real Estate Agent Magazine.”
Safety abounds in the local real estate industry, safety in numbers and in new safe practices
While it’s definitely not “business as usual” for area Realtors, buyers and sellers, the COVID-19 crisis has not halted the local and surrounding real estate market as much as initially feared. To date, new listings are rolling in as are contracts. Showings, though obviously decreased, are still being scheduled and Realtors, offices and clients are embracing extreme precautions to make the process as safe as possible. The BRIGHT MLS (the local real estate multiple listing service which serves as a database for properties from New Jersey to Virginia) is providing daily communication as the industry adapts to new ways of conducting business, “We are relaxing showings requirements for Active and Active Under Contract listings. In-person/onsite showings of properties will not be required during this time. To provide another showing option for clients and their agents currently uncomfortable with in-person exposure, we are also temporarily allowing for the promotion of virtual/online showings within the public notes of a listing.” Typically homes cannot have branded virtual/online tours included in the database and must be available for in-person showings to remain in active status,” according to their online COVID-19 support center,” says a recent Bright MLS communication.
The industry as a whole is impressively stepping up to the plate in all areas to best protect while continuing to serve the public who still has a need to move during the pandemic.
New Safe Office Procedures
Offices are making the latest COVID-19 guidelines available to all agents while following guidelines and taking the threat of this virus seriously. The Keller Williams Solutions Manassas office was shut down recently for five days immediately after a staff member’s granddaughter began showing symptoms of the virus. Her test came back negative, but Lee Beaver, owner of the franchise, put the potential safety of her agents and staff ahead of the bottom line and shared, “The health and safety of all is most important to us. We will get through this critical time standing together. Being extra precautionary is the only way we are going to beat this pandemic.” Industry leaders share her concern and are going above and beyond to protect people who are engaging in real estate transactions through the pandemic.
New Safe Realtor Marketing Procedures
Agents are thankful for existing technology that makes transitioning to a more virtual way of conducting business possible. Heidi Rutz of Next Home Realty Select in Front Royal hosted a “Virtual Brokers Open House” this week and sent an email invitation to agents inviting them to take a 3-D virtual tour of the property (inside and out) and provide feedback through an online questionnaire. She’s having a drawing for a gift card for agents who participate. Agents like Rutz are utilizing creative marketing tactics to help listings stand out online.
New Safe Showing Procedures
Agents are asking buyers questions before showings to help mitigate risk and are advising them to take extreme precautions while following safety mandates. Some brokerages are requiring buyers to fill out a questionnaire about their health that verifies they are feeling well (fever-free with no symptoms of COVID-19) and a statement promising to use safe procedures when touring. Beth Medved Waller says communication and careful coordination is a key to feeling safe, “I have an occupied property that has a showing request from an agent who isn’t comfortable touring with her clients at this time. After lengthy discussions, we have decided that the seller will be turning the lights on, opening the closet doors and leaving the front door unlocked. I’ll arrive and the seller and I will wait outside (at least six feet apart) as the buyers tour. We will be available to answer their questions outdoors after they tour (from a safe distance). The seller will be prepared to wipe down the front door handle after the showing, which should be the only place the buyers will have touched. We feel comfortable with this procedure, especially since their agent has provided us with a copy of their signed buyer health questionnaire”
New Safe Communication Procedures
Jessica Dean of Weichert, Realtors in Front Royal, like many prudent agents, is presenting contracts to her sellers virtually. She’s even already received one offer from buyers who haven’t visited her listing in-person but chose to view online and make an offer sight unseen. Like others, Dean is also engaging in contract negotiations through electronic signing online and phone/Zoom calls. “Of course this is not ideal. Relationships are critical in establishing trust,” she says of this new protocol that unfortunately separates clients and agents physically but requires even closer communication to navigate the new processes of real estate transactions.
There’s Safety in the Numbers
Current market statistics for surrounding counties still look healthy as we move into month two of moving towards a new normal in life and in the pursuit of the American dream. Per Bright MLS research by Beth Medved Waller on 4/1/2020, the health of the area’s real estate market is still strong even amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Warren County:
- Coming soon–6
- Active–181
- Under contract/pending–103
- Closed since 03/13/2020–43
- Temporarily Off Market–14
- Withdrawn since 03/13/2020–9
Frederick County:
- Coming soon–12
- Active–342
- Under contract/pending–252
- Closed since 03/13/2020–73
- Temporarily Off Market–25
- Withdrawn since 03/13/2020–11
Winchester City:
- Coming soon–4
- Active–53
- Under contract/pending–44
- Closed since 03/13/2020–15
- Temporarily Off Market–9
- Withdrawn since 03/13/2020–15
Clarke County:
- Coming soon–1
- Active–54
- Under contract/pending–28
- Closed since 03/13/2020–12
- Temporarily Off Market–9
- Withdrawn since 03/13/2020–3
Shenandoah County:
- Coming soon–6
- Active–171
- Under contract/pending–112
- Closed since 03/13/2020–45
- Temporarily Off Market–15
- Withdrawn since 03/13/2020–6
Part 1 of 7: Practical real estate tips for quarantined homeowners, buyers, sellers and realtors
This 7 part series is accompanied by BETHvids featuring tips regarding buying, selling and the real estate industry in general.
This is the first of Beth Medved Waller’s video series offering tips for people to enhance their “real estate health” while they are stuck indoors to protect their own health. In the seven-part series, she’ll be advising homeowners, buyers (both active home seekers and those thinking of buying soon), sellers (those with active real estate listings and with properties preparing to hit the market this spring) and Realtors (agents already in business as well as people who are considering becoming a licensed practitioner). She’ll share suggestions about what each party can do to make their time at home productive from a real estate perspective. A four part article is also being published with her timely tips by “Real Estate Agent Magazine.”
Part 1: Top 5 real estate tips for homeowners with no immediate plans of moving
- Turn being cooped up inside into an opportunity that will pay off in the future whenever it’s time to sell your home. Start a folder of home improvements you’ve made throughout the years and use it as a place to log annual maintenance, record replacement costs and keep track of ages of heating/air conditioning units, your roof, and other important systems/utilities in your house. You can even keep booklets, receipts and other handy information in a convenient location inside the binder.
- Start that long-overdue de-cluttering – focus on your main level first (the garage/basement area is less important to keep organized than your kitchen, main living areas and master bath/closet areas). If it’s hard to get rid of even unused items, put them in a box and move them to the basement–if you haven’t gone into the box in 6 months, it’s likely safe to donate the box to be enjoyed by someone who will be blessed by your “hand-me-downs.”
- Start an online folder to store seasonal photos of your home. It can also be home to “before/after” photos if you complete improvements a future buyer would appreciate to have documented. Go one step farther and set reminders on your calendar to take quality digital (cell phone is fine) photos of your home during different seasons. Upload onto your online album shots that showcase views in the winter, lovely sunsets or sunrises, fall foliage and flowers blooming in the warmer months.
- Take a slow and intentional walk around the outside and throughout the inside of your home and make a list of major and minor maintenance projects you’ve been putting off. Now’s the time to make a plan and budget for completing them (or to check some off the list if you have the skills to earn some sweat equity). So many people wait until they sell to invest the time and money into improvements they wish they prioritized sooner to enjoy the benefits of the updates before handing the keys over to the buyer, who is sure to appreciate your investment in curb appeal and upkeep.
- Bite the bullet and begin pricing out big ticket items on your “to do” or “dream” list. Contact your trusted Realtor to brainstorm about the potential return on costly improvements. Calling on an expert for guidance can ensure you make an educated decision about your monetary investment vs. projected future impact on market value. Be ready to share photos or video clips with your agent so they can visualize your situation and be better equipped to educate you about the potential return on your updates.
