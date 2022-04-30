Patricia Ann “Pat” Schubert (1935 – 2022)

Patricia Ann “Pat” Schubert, 86, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Front Royal.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery, Front Royal.

Mrs. Schubert was born on July 6, 1935, in New York City, New York to the late John and Helen “Nellie” Greeley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Joseph Schubert, and daughter, Kimberlee Schubert. She worked as a telephone operator in New York and was a very proud Navy wife. Volunteerism was very important to her and she volunteered with the domestic violence shelter, the food pantry, and the Wounded Warriors Project. She also started a fundraiser for the Ukrainian Refugees during her time at Shenandoah Senior Living. She was a spunky, sassy, upfront lady that had no problem speaking her mind.

Survivors include her beloved granddaughter, MacKenzie Schubert; son, Robert Smith, and Niece, Heide Atwood; niece, Diane Jameson (Richard) and Godson, Ed Rasmussen (Denise).

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to any local domestic violence or woman’s shelter of one’s choice.