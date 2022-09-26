Obituaries
Patricia Anne Mullen (1929 – 2022)
Patricia Mullen, 93, was born to Joseph Edward Mullen and Marie Luellyn Kinslow Mullen in Washington, DC, on August 13, 1929, where she grew up and attended school.
Pat graduated with high honors from Holy Trinity High School on June 4, 1947. She began her career at The National Bureau of Standards as a Physical Science Technician in the Ionizing Radiation Division, where she stayed until retirement. She was there published more than a dozen times for her work in physical, chemical, and radiological sciences. She also made lifelong friends before retiring on August 31, 1984.
Pat spent her retirement years living in Frederick, MD, with frequent visits to Deale, MD, where her sisters, Marie Riegel and Doris Parks, lived with their families. Over the last 20 years, she lived in Oakton, VA, and later in Winchester, VA, to be close to family.
Pat, or “AnBap” as she is known by the youngest great-great nieces and nephews, will be remembered for her red hair, spirited personality, fun anecdotes, wittiness, and ability to conjure up an old tune. To her older nephews and nieces, she was resilient and well-read in world affairs, family history, and Ireland.
She is survived by her nephew, Frank Tucker of Texas, along with numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, and Texas.
She was predeceased by her parents, her sisters, and four of her five nephews, Thomas Tucker (TX), Joseph Riegel (MD), John Riegel (VA), and Al Parks (NC).
Friends and family will be received for a closed casket visitation at 9:30 am on Friday, September 30, 2022, at St. John’s Roman Catholic Church, 120 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia 22630. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am the same day at St. John’s. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Suitland, MD, at 1:00 pm.
Memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice or the Susan B. Komen Foundation.
Obituaries
Jeffery Allen Fincham, Jr. (1986 – 2022)
Jeffery Allen Fincham, Jr., 36, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 29, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home with Steve Foster officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Jeffery was born July 19, 1986, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of Jeff Fincham Sr. and Kelly Lynn Gifft-Carter.
He worked for Jeff Fincham’s Tree and Landscaping.
Surviving is his father, Jeff Fincham, Sr., and wife Tracy of Toms Brook; mother, Kelly Lynn Gifft-Carter of Front Royal; paternal grandmother, Lillie K. Fincham of Front Royal; maternal grandmother, Peggy L. Nicholson of Front Royal; one sister, Amy Fincham of Winchester; and three brothers, Nathan Fincham, Cody Fincham, and Dylan Fincham, all of Front Royal.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 28, from 6:00 -8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Obituaries
James Trent Williams (1974 – 2022)
James Trent Williams of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, passed away on September 15, 2022.
Reunited September 15, 2022, with his daughter Trentity Williams, brother Troy Williams, mother Judith Williams, father Wilbur Randolph Williams, maternal grandparents Elsie & James Cameron & paternal grandmother Margret Williams. James “Trent” Williams, previously of Front Royal, VA, attended Warren County High class of ‘ 91. He was employed by EMS Technology.
Trent leaves behind two daughters, Tifinie Martin of Front Royal VA & Deiana Carr of Augusta WV; brothers Randolph Todd Williams of Berryville VA & Shawn Hale of Front Royal VA; sisters Toni Williams of Stephens City VA, Jazzmyne Ravn of Winchester VA & Katei Keiffer; 5 grandchildren, Elijah Williams, Allison & Nicholas Martin, Memphis & Jameson Carr.
Throughout his life, Trent enjoyed the great outdoors. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, side by side, four-wheeler, hunting & fishing. Trent also enjoyed playing video games & thrived with DIY home improvement projects.
A private memorial service will be held.
In place of flowers or memorial contributions, please consider planting a tree in honor of his love for the great outdoors.
Obituaries
Jeraldine Shipe Ridgway (1940 – 2022)
Jeraldine Shipe Ridgway, 82, of Front Royal, VA, died at her home on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department, conducted by Rev. Buzz Moore and Mr. Steve Foster.
Mrs. Ridgway was born May 30, 1940, in Rockland, VA, the daughter of the late Cleveland Ernest Shipe and Nannie Mae Oliver Shipe.
She began her career in 1954 at Weaver’s Department Store (later Peebles). She served the public for many years at Family Pharmacy, Bowling Green Country Club, and many other businesses. She started Peaches N’ Cream Catering with her daughters and Dal-J Designs with her husband, Dale.
On November 7, 1959, Jerri married the love of her life, Dale Ridgway. The couple, who had been sweethearts since the fourth grade, had been married for 54 years.
Jerri was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her three sisters, Joyce, Jeanette, and Janice.
Surviving are her two daughters Pam Budd and her husband Stephen and Dale Mechelle Cummings and her husband Tom all of Front Royal: six grandchildren Stevi Marie Budd, Jesse E. Budd and his wife Megan, Dale Taylor Williams and her partner Chris Winterkorn, David Brent Williams, Stephanie Dawn Yamamoto and her husband Luis, and Christopher Cummings; seven great-grandchildren Carter Elena Budd, Rowan Daniel Gustafson, Myles Christopher Cummings, Charlotte Lucille Budd, Emilia Grace Yamamoto, Archer Ridgway Winterkorn, and Liam Gustafson; eight godchildren Reggie Fritts, Shannon Laing, Danielle Winnger, Susan Bennett, Kara Bates, Angela Gouda, Jason Tyree, and Tamara Lapp; two brothers-in-law Buzz Moore and Tommy Fritts; special friends The Chuck and Nancy Barnes Family, Betty Stephens, Matt and Susan Bennett, Howard Sanders, The Clarence Jones Family, The Junior Jones Family, The Jean Cornwell Family, The Tommy and Charlotte Esteppe Family, Vaughn Hayes, The Eileen Laing Family, Billy Jones, The Silas Laing Family, The Michael Laing Family, The Bob Laing Family, The Marvin Laing Family, Ruth and Niles Tyree, Virginia and Sammy Henry, Julie Mullins, Bonita Rose, Bonnie and Edward Hoffman, Mrs. Lillian Sloane, Pam and Steve Foster, Kirby Covert, Bob Ladd, Jane Moore, Jim Wells, Bill and Sue McHenry, Elaine Bailey, and Todd and Jessica Cooper. Also surviving are Jerri’s animal friend Amazing Grace, the mule, and Jerri’s faithful and constant companion, her poodle Rascal.
Family is not made by blood but by love. Granny felt richly blessed to have such a large, loving, wonderful family and many great friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Amazing Grace Gospel Barn, c/o Steve Foster, 4796 Reliance Rd., Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
GySgt Robert “Bobby” Wayne Sites Jr. USMC (Ret.) (1961 – 2022)
GySgt Robert “Bobby” Wayne Sites Jr. USMC (Ret.) 61, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, in the comfort of his own home.
A graveside service will be held at 12:30 pm on September 27th, 2022, at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Rd. Triangle, Virginia 22172.
Bobby was born on January 9, 1961, in Cumberland, Maryland, to the late Robert Wayne Sites Sr. and Laura VanMeter. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Alesia Lee; his nephew, Clay Lee; his niece Cori Jean Carr and his step-father, Donald VanMeter.
Surviving Bobby is his loving wife of 39 years, Janice Sites; his daughter, Jill Sites & Kenny; his siblings, Michelle Savilisky & Dave, Kermit Sites & Beth, Amy Connell, Joy Carr, Ruby Burkett, and LeeAnn Parker; step-mother Lee Sites; his brother in law, Donnie Lee; his nephews, Cody, Zack, Tony and Gary; and numerous extended family members including his dog Sandy.
Bobby enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in December of 1978. He was a drill instructor at Parris Island for two years before becoming an Aircraft Communications Navigation Tech. He then studied Information Technology at the University of Phoenix & worked as a Computer Specialist before his retirement in 1999. He was recalled to active duty in 2005 for Operation Iraqi Freedom, stationed in Fallujah. He achieved many medals during his lifetime in the military with numerous Good Conduct Medals, a Navy Commendation Medal, a National Defense Service Medal, an Armed Forces Reserve Medal, a Korean Defense Service Medal, an Iraqi Campaign Medal, and a Global War on Terrorism Medal.
He retired again in 2006 after 21 years of exemplary service. He also worked at Winchester Medical Center, Army Corp of Engineers, MCCS Quantico, and retired as a security network engineer for the VA. Bobby enjoyed riding his motorcycle, driving his 2.5-ton truck, and living on the Shenandoah River. He had a love for animals, especially his dog Sandy. He will always be remembered as a loving husband & father.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Cumberland, MD
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Warren Co. 1245 Progress Dr. Front Royal, VA 22630
Obituaries
S. Jeanie Clark (1944 – 2022)
S. Jeanie Clark, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Services will be private.
Jeanie was born January 27, 1944, in Luciusboro, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Archie and Mabel V. Little Cannon.
Surviving is a daughter, Sherry Clark, and a son, Terry Clark.
Obituaries
Edgar “Buddy” McLaughlin Beverage
Edgar “Buddy” McLaughlin Beverage, 80, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 11:00 am at Panorama Memorial Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia with the Rev. Dr. Courtney Allen Crump officiating.