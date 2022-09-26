Patricia Anne Mullen (1929 – 2022)

Patricia Mullen, 93, was born to Joseph Edward Mullen and Marie Luellyn Kinslow Mullen in Washington, DC, on August 13, 1929, where she grew up and attended school.

Pat graduated with high honors from Holy Trinity High School on June 4, 1947. She began her career at The National Bureau of Standards as a Physical Science Technician in the Ionizing Radiation Division, where she stayed until retirement. She was there published more than a dozen times for her work in physical, chemical, and radiological sciences. She also made lifelong friends before retiring on August 31, 1984.

Pat spent her retirement years living in Frederick, MD, with frequent visits to Deale, MD, where her sisters, Marie Riegel and Doris Parks, lived with their families. Over the last 20 years, she lived in Oakton, VA, and later in Winchester, VA, to be close to family.

Pat, or “AnBap” as she is known by the youngest great-great nieces and nephews, will be remembered for her red hair, spirited personality, fun anecdotes, wittiness, and ability to conjure up an old tune. To her older nephews and nieces, she was resilient and well-read in world affairs, family history, and Ireland.

She is survived by her nephew, Frank Tucker of Texas, along with numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, and Texas.

She was predeceased by her parents, her sisters, and four of her five nephews, Thomas Tucker (TX), Joseph Riegel (MD), John Riegel (VA), and Al Parks (NC).

Friends and family will be received for a closed casket visitation at 9:30 am on Friday, September 30, 2022, at St. John’s Roman Catholic Church, 120 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia 22630. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am the same day at St. John’s. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Suitland, MD, at 1:00 pm.

Memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice or the Susan B. Komen Foundation.