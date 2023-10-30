Obituaries
Patricia “Patty” Faye McAllister (1943 – 2023)
Patricia “Patty” Faye McAllister, 80, of Middletown, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, surrounded by family in the comfort of her home.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St, Front Royal, Virginia. The family invites guests to visit one hour prior to the funeral service. Following all services, the burial will take place at Quantico National Cemetery.
Patty was born on October 16, 1943, in Washington, DC, to the late Richard and Gladys Hardy. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas McAllister; her sisters, Dorthea “Fede” Carlisle and Brenda West-Ford; and her cousin, Melvaline Tinsman.
Surviving Patty are her children, Alice Faye Ambrozaitis, Thomas Richard McAllister (Tracy), Patricia Belle Peyton (Todd), Mary Susan Baker (Jim), and Jennifer Marguerite Lambert (Randy); her sister, Diane Campbell and Barbara Mitchell; her 16 grandchildren; her 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Patty loved flowers, gardening, music, and bird watching, especially for hummingbirds. More than anything, she adored her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Matt McAllister, Jacob Baker, Billy McAllister, Lane Peyton, Kyle Davidson, Phillip Hodge, Jim Baker, and Todd Lamb.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Theresa (Terry) Ann Marks Peachey (1939 – 2023)
Theresa (Terry) Ann Marks Peachey died on October 21, 2023 at age 83. She is survived by her loving family, including her children, Elizabeth Rebecca Peachey, Jennifer Peachey Schaefer and husband James Michael Schaefer, and Susan Rose Marks Peachey and husband Ryan David Kenney; her grandchildren: Jill Peachey Schaefer and Thomas David Kenney; her brothers and sister: Peter Marks and wife Carol Marks, Michael Marks, Margaret Vari and husband Thomas Vari, and sister-in-law Dorothy Marks-Goldberg; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Her loving husband, Thomas Jonas Peachey, and her brothers, James and Albert Marks, pre-deceased her.
Terry was born to Stella and James Marks on November 24, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois. She was the oldest of six children. Terry served six years at Saint Francis Convent in Mishawaka, Indiana, as a nun under a period of temporary vows. During this time, Terry attended Saint Francis College while working as an elementary school teacher. She ultimately decided she wanted to begin a family and received a dispensation from her vows. Terry met Tom Peachey in 1966 during a chance stop at Charlie’s Pizzeria while on a trip through Front Royal.
The two were married on Dec 27th, 1966, after a whirlwind courtship and spent 40 amazing years together prior to Tom’s death in 2006. Terry worked in various positions to help Tom through college before they started a family and raised their three daughters. The family lived across the Southeast before finally settling back in the Shenandoah Valley in 1980. Terry spent many happy years as a homemaker (her preferred term for her profession), and she supported Tom through his battle with cancer. In her later years, being a grandmother to Jill and Thomas brought her much joy.
Terry was a Renaissance woman; she loved reading, cooking, fishing, bowling, sewing, gardening, and listening to music. She was also excellent with numbers and a meticulous bookkeeper for the Peachey household. Terry loved McDonalds and a good milkshake.
Terry spent the last four years of her life living at The Willows at Meadow Branch in Winchester, Virginia. She was blessed with amazing care and community during her time at The Willows.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 4th, from 3 – 4 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, followed immediately by a Memorial Service at 4 pm. A private interment will take place earlier that day at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Terry’s name to The Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging and Samuel’s Public Library.
Lexa McCarty Lockhart (1949 – 2023)
Lexa McCarty Lockhart, 74, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at her home.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 3, 2023, at 2 PM at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 200 West Prospect Street, Front Royal, with Elder Frank Raines officiating.
Mrs. Lockhart was born on September 23, 1949, in Front Royal to the late Donald Sr. and Colleen McCarty. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Tracey Lockhart, and her brother, Donald McCarty Jr. She was a member of the Front Royal Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Richard Lockhart Sr. of Front Royal; two sons, Richard Lockhart Jr. of Front Royal and Tony Allen Lockhart of Front Royal; three sisters, Terry McCarty of Paris, Virginia, Sharon Painter of Berryville, Virginia, and Regina Cooley of West Virginia; ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and her beloved cat, Sunshine.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 2, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Sue Updike Henson (1932 – 2023)
Sue Updike Henson, 90, of Warrenton and Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, October 27, 2023, at Commonwealth Senior Living.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at 2 PM at Front Royal United Methodist Church, 1 West Main Street, Front Royal, with the Rev. Rachel Plemmons officiating. Burial will follow at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Henson was born on December 12, 1932, in Front Royal to the late Julian and Alice Stringfellow Updike. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Walter Henson, Jr. She was a retired case worker with the Department of Social Services, a Red Cross Water Safety Instructor, a leader with the Girl Scouts of America, a musician playing the piano and drums and a member of Front Royal United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her son, Bruce Elliott Henson (Elva) of Browntown, Virginia; daughter, Julie Enns (Tom) of Springfield, Virginia; granddaughter, Sarah McLain (Nathan) of Plano, Texas; grandson, Nathan Enns (Scarlett) of Shenzhen, China and one great-grandchild on the way.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gentiva Hospice, 10333 Southpoint Landing Blvd, Ste 211, Fredericksburg, Virginia 22407, or to a hospice of one’s choice.
Brenda Lee Athey Smith (1944 – 2023)
Brenda Lee Athey Smith, a woman of strength, kindness, and unwavering faith, was born on September 1, 1944, in Front Royal, Virginia, and was welcomed into the presence of her Heavenly Father, whom she loved and served all her life on September 28, 2023, in Mobile, Alabama. A woman of remarkable character, Brenda touched the lives of countless people with her enduring love, kindness, and compassion.
She attended John S. Mosby Academy in Front Royal, Virginia, where her talent for business was first recognized. She served as a church secretary for many years. She enjoyed her job because of the love she had for her church family.
Brenda was a pillar of strength for her family. Married for 61 years to Pastor William (Bill) C. Smith Jr, their devotion to each other was an extraordinary example of marriage. Together, they enjoyed their children Sherri (Brian) Crane, Robbie (Anita) Smith, Tony (Hope) Smith, and Chris (Jessica) Smith. She adored her grandchildren Elizabeth (Brett) Williams, Skyler (Kara Jo) Crane, John Michael (Korey) Smith, Colby (Victoria) Crane, Connor (Grace) Crane, Isa-Rain Smith, and Honey Beth Smith. She found immense joy in her great-grandchildren Lauren, John Ayden, Beckham, Asher, Barrett, Myles, Jolee, and Brody. Her love for her children was evident in every aspect of her life, and she considered them her greatest treasures.
Brenda is also survived by her best friend and sister, Lelia (“Sis”) Mauck, sister Debbie Smith, niece/little sister Patsy, and many other beloved nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her infant child, her parents Connie and Viola Athey and Elizabeth Smith; her brothers Billy Athey, Junior Athey, Lynwood Athey, Parker Mauck, and David Smith; her sisters Phyllis Athey and Virginia Athey; and granddaughter, Kally Slider.
Brenda was a woman of faith and love. She was a devoted pastor’s wife and was deeply involved in children’s and women’s ministry. As an intercessor, she believed in the power of prayer. Her passion for serving others was a reflection of her relationship with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her gift of hospitality ministered to many. She had the unique ability to make people feel welcome and loved. Her home was a haven for many, a place where everyone was family.
Brenda Lee Athey Smith – a life beautifully lived, a legacy that continues. We know she heard the words “Well Done” from the One she loves the most.
Services were held Monday, October 2, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Three Rivers Assembly of God Church, Moss Point, Mississippi, with her son-in-law, Rev. Brian Crane, and Three Rivers Pastor, Rev. Gene Emswiler, officiating. Interment was at Three Rivers Cemetery with Tony Smith, Chris Smith, Skyler Crane, John Michael Smith, Colby Crane, and Connor Crane serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were John Ayden Smith, Beckham Crane, Asher Williams, Barrett Crane, Myles Crane, and Brody Crane.
Giles M. Partlowe (1930 – 2023)
Giles M. Partlowe, 93, of Stephens City, Virginia, and formerly of Browntown, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 27, at 3:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Elder Gary Utz and the Rev. Everett Powell officiating. The interment will be private.
Giles was born January 8, 1930, at home in Browntown, Virginia, the son of the late Giles B. and Emma M. Partlowe. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
He lived in Browntown until the last six years when he moved to Stephens City. He graduated from Warren County High School and served in the United States Marine Corps for two years. He retired from the Southern States in Front Royal after 35 years and then became an agent for Shenandoah Mutal Insurance Company, where her retired after 20 years.
Surviving is his wife of 52 years, Charlotte H. Cason Partlowe; one nephew, Terry Berry, and wife Sally of Browntown; two great-nephews; and four great-nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Elsie Berry; two nephews, Royce and Randall “Bootsie” Berry; and one great-nephew, Paul Berry.
Bill Hallman, Ben Hallman, Bobby Hallman, Mike Berry, Nancy Wright, Gary Smith, Dylan Berry, and Jonathan Berry will be Pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, October 25, from 2-3 p.m..
Memorial contributions may be made to the Browntown Community Center, 96 Browntown Road, Browntown, Virginia 22610, or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Shirley Ann Corbin Foster (1936 – 2023)
Shirley Ann Corbin Foster, 87, of Flint Hill, Virginia, passed away on October 23, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 30, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in the Flint Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Shirley was born August 12, 1936, in Rappahannock County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Warren B. and Ertha F. Hawkins Corbin.
Shirley worked for the Aileen Plant in Flint Hill for several years. Her favorite pastime was being a sales representative for the Avon Company. She shared her home with her sister-in-law, Helen F. Corbin, for many years.
She is remembered by her son, Christopher K. Foster, and wife, Anna D. Foster; two step-grandchildren, Mark Huhn Jr. and Stefanie Clark; three great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Gavor K. Foster, and a sister, Charlotte Corbin Sealock.
Pallbearers will be Mark Huhn Jr., Darryl Corbin, Bradley Corbin, Micheal Corbin, Jeffrey Corbin, Steven Welch, and Ray Woodward.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 30, from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.