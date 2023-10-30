Patricia “Patty” Faye McAllister (1943 – 2023)

Brenda Lee Athey Smith, a woman of strength, kindness, and unwavering faith, was born on September 1, 1944, in Front Royal, Virginia, and was welcomed into the presence of her Heavenly Father, whom she loved and served all her life on September 28, 2023, in Mobile, Alabama. A woman of remarkable character, Brenda touched the lives of countless people with her enduring love, kindness, and compassion.

She attended John S. Mosby Academy in Front Royal, Virginia, where her talent for business was first recognized. She served as a church secretary for many years. She enjoyed her job because of the love she had for her church family.

Brenda was a pillar of strength for her family. Married for 61 years to Pastor William (Bill) C. Smith Jr, their devotion to each other was an extraordinary example of marriage. Together, they enjoyed their children Sherri (Brian) Crane, Robbie (Anita) Smith, Tony (Hope) Smith, and Chris (Jessica) Smith. She adored her grandchildren Elizabeth (Brett) Williams, Skyler (Kara Jo) Crane, John Michael (Korey) Smith, Colby (Victoria) Crane, Connor (Grace) Crane, Isa-Rain Smith, and Honey Beth Smith. She found immense joy in her great-grandchildren Lauren, John Ayden, Beckham, Asher, Barrett, Myles, Jolee, and Brody. Her love for her children was evident in every aspect of her life, and she considered them her greatest treasures.

Brenda is also survived by her best friend and sister, Lelia (“Sis”) Mauck, sister Debbie Smith, niece/little sister Patsy, and many other beloved nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her infant child, her parents Connie and Viola Athey and Elizabeth Smith; her brothers Billy Athey, Junior Athey, Lynwood Athey, Parker Mauck, and David Smith; her sisters Phyllis Athey and Virginia Athey; and granddaughter, Kally Slider.

Brenda was a woman of faith and love. She was a devoted pastor’s wife and was deeply involved in children’s and women’s ministry. As an intercessor, she believed in the power of prayer. Her passion for serving others was a reflection of her relationship with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her gift of hospitality ministered to many. She had the unique ability to make people feel welcome and loved. Her home was a haven for many, a place where everyone was family.

Brenda Lee Athey Smith – a life beautifully lived, a legacy that continues. We know she heard the words “Well Done” from the One she loves the most.

Services were held Monday, October 2, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Three Rivers Assembly of God Church, Moss Point, Mississippi, with her son-in-law, Rev. Brian Crane, and Three Rivers Pastor, Rev. Gene Emswiler, officiating. Interment was at Three Rivers Cemetery with Tony Smith, Chris Smith, Skyler Crane, John Michael Smith, Colby Crane, and Connor Crane serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were John Ayden Smith, Beckham Crane, Asher Williams, Barrett Crane, Myles Crane, and Brody Crane.