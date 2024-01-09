Patricia (Trish) A. Wilson (1945 – 2024)

Trish Wilson, 78, died Saturday, January 6, of natural causes in her Front Royal home. Trish was born and raised in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Angela and Wilbur O’Horo and a 1963 graduate from Cardinal Mooney High School. She was a trailblazer, beginning her career as a receptionist at Xerox Corporation and rising to the ranks of a Regional VP. After having her beautiful daughter Megan, she moved to Fairfax, VA, and worked at the Washington Post, where she stayed for many years until retirement when she moved to Front Royal, VA.

No matter where Trish lived, her home was always a place for family and friends and a favorite place for gatherings, including weddings. Everyone was always welcomed and made room for it. During the holidays, her home was known as the neighborhood “Griswold” house.

She is pre-deceased by Bud Wilson (husband), Megan McCartney (daughter), and Michael O’Horo (brother) and is survived by Terry O’Horo (brother), Helen Gillespie (Sister), Dorothy O’Horo (sister-in-law), Brigid Gillespie (niece), Debbie Gillespie (niece), Cristine Kinross (niece), Allison O’Horo (niece), Debra Harris (niece), Tammy Haidze (niece), Nicholas Mulkey (nephew) and Puggy Boo (her beloved dog).

No calling hours; Celebration of Life to be scheduled.