Obituaries
Patricia (Trish) A. Wilson (1945 – 2024)
Trish Wilson, 78, died Saturday, January 6, of natural causes in her Front Royal home. Trish was born and raised in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Angela and Wilbur O’Horo and a 1963 graduate from Cardinal Mooney High School. She was a trailblazer, beginning her career as a receptionist at Xerox Corporation and rising to the ranks of a Regional VP. After having her beautiful daughter Megan, she moved to Fairfax, VA, and worked at the Washington Post, where she stayed for many years until retirement when she moved to Front Royal, VA.
No matter where Trish lived, her home was always a place for family and friends and a favorite place for gatherings, including weddings. Everyone was always welcomed and made room for it. During the holidays, her home was known as the neighborhood “Griswold” house.
She is pre-deceased by Bud Wilson (husband), Megan McCartney (daughter), and Michael O’Horo (brother) and is survived by Terry O’Horo (brother), Helen Gillespie (Sister), Dorothy O’Horo (sister-in-law), Brigid Gillespie (niece), Debbie Gillespie (niece), Cristine Kinross (niece), Allison O’Horo (niece), Debra Harris (niece), Tammy Haidze (niece), Nicholas Mulkey (nephew) and Puggy Boo (her beloved dog).
No calling hours; Celebration of Life to be scheduled.
Obituaries
Lorraine Virginia Williams (1948 – 2024)
Lorraine Virginia Williams, affectionately known as Renny, 75, of Front Royal, Virginia, peacefully entered the gates of Heaven and was reunited with her husband, Doug, and her son, Timmy, on Saturday, January 6, 2024, in Front Royal, Virginia with her daughter, Buffy by her side.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 12, 2024, at 10 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, conducted by Sammy Campbell. Interment will follow at Bennetts Chapel Cemetery, with a reception afterward at her home.
Mrs. Williams was born on October 14, 1948, in Shenandoah County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Oscar and Susie Bennett of Front Royal, Virginia. Mrs. Williams worked for many years as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Renny was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Renny married the love of her life and soul mate, Dougie, on September 20, 1975. Dougie and Lorraine shared a wonderful life together for 42 years before he passed away in 2009. Renny was happiest when she was spending time with her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Surviving Renny are her daughter, Lorraine “Buffy” Showers and husband Jamie of Front Royal; granddaughter, Makenzie Mauck and husband Ryan of Strasburg; two grandsons, Landon Showers and Jeremy Cook, both of Front Royal; two great-grandchildren, Leo Mauck and Brylee Mauck both of Strasburg; her sister and best friend Dorothy Smelser and husband Lynwood of Front royal; brother Oscar “Junior” Bennett and wife Sherrie of Cross Junction; and several nieces and nephews she adored. Also, very near and dear to her heart was her sister-in-law, Norma Jean Settle.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold “Doug” Williams; her son, Timmy Ray Cook; and her brother, Elwood “Woody” Bennett.
Pallbearers will be Lynwood Smelser, Ryan Mauck, Rick Lillard, Charles Sutphin, Hunter Smelser, and Mike Williams.
Honorary pallbearers will be David Airhart, Earl Williams, Bruce Williams, and Delio Lopez.
The family will receive friends at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia, on Thursday, January 11, 2024, from 6-8 p.m.
Obituaries
Ernest Samuel “Johnny” Crane (1925 – 2024)
Ernest Samuel “Johnny” Crane, 98, of Flint Hill, Virginia, passed away Thursday, January 4, 2024, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 13, at 2:00 p.m. at Flint Hill United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jeff Thompson officiating. The interment will be in the Flint Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Crane was born April 28, 1925, in Pierce, West Virginia, the son of the late John Samuel and Amber James Crane.
He was a United States Navy Veteran serving during World War II.
Mr. Crane was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Thelma Mae Brady Crane, in 2006. He also was preceded in death by his parents, seven siblings, and a daughter-in-law, Tina Crane.
Surviving is a daughter, Catherine Susan Crane Cieslak, and husband Ken of Flint Hill; one son, Ernest Michael Crane of Heathsville, Virginia; one sister, Onile Salisbury of Front Royal; four grandchildren, Laura, Jennifer, Michael, and Rebecca; and three great-grandchildren, Samantha, Katie, and Kieran.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 13, from 1-2 p.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Flint Hill United Methodist Church, 651 Zachary Taylor Highway, Flint Hill, Virginia 22627.
Obituaries
Garry Lynn Henry (1957 – 2024)
Garry Lynn Henry, 66, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Winchester Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Garry was born June 15, 1957, in Luray, Virginia, the son of the late Orville Jackson Henry and Mary Elizabeth Jenkins.
He worked for Dolly’s Home Improvement for many years and was a member of the Giles B. Cook Post 53 of the American Legion in Front Royal.
Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 43 years, Donna Vermillion Henry; one daughter, Kristal Renee Henry Atkins and husband Johnny of Front Royal; one brother, Ronnie Henry and wife April of Front Royal; one sister, Connie Compton of Strasburg; one grandson, Dakota Lynn Paul of Front Royal; and two best friends, Jeff Poe of Front Royal and Bill Hearne “Doc” of Stephens City.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Guy Kevin Cupelli (1959 – 2023)
Guy Kevin Cupelli, 64, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at his home.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 12, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Riverton Church, 55 East Strasburg Road, Front Royal, with a celebration of his life to follow at Italian Delight, 2334 Warrior Drive, Stephens City, Virginia.
Mr. Cupelli was born on March 9, 1959, in Morgantown, West Virginia, to the late George Cupelli Sr. and Marie Annella Scott of Stephens City, Virginia. He attended Broad Run High School and worked as a brick layer and stone mason in the Northern Virginia area since his graduation.
Surviving along with his mother are his son, Josh Cupelli of Colorado; daughter, Jenna Cupelli of Colorado; brother, George Cupelli Jr. of Stephens City; three sisters, Teresa Cupelli of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, Christine Cupelli Knoll (Tom) of Bristow, Virginia and Francine Cupelli Ferentinos (Greg) of Vienna, Virginia; his former wife, Cindy Johnston of Colorado and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Winchester Medical Center Foundation through the Valley Health Foundations, 220 Campus Blvd, Suite 402, Winchester, VA 22601.
Obituaries
Corann Viola Updike (1935 – 2023)
Corann Viola Updike, 88, of Woodstock, Virginia, formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at Consulate Healthcare in Woodstock.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 200 West Prospect St., Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Updike was born on September 12, 1935, in Rileyville, Virginia, to the late Raymond and Viola Beylor Wood. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George G. Updike; daughter, Patricia Utterback; grandson, Albert Utterback; two brothers and two sisters.
Survivors include her sister, Marguerite Sedwick, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shenandoah National Park Trust, 1750 Allied Street, Suite C, Charlottesville, VA 22903.
Obituaries
Bobby Breen “Bob” Davis (1941 – 2023)
Bobby Breen “Bob” Davis, 82, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2023, in the comfort of his home.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia, with Reverend Francis Bell officiating. The family invites guests to visit one hour before the funeral home service.
Bob was born on May 13, 1941, in Danville, Virginia to the late Spencer and Mildred Davis. He is also preceded in death by his twin sister, Betty Davis Fountain.
Surviving Bob are his loving wife of 46 years, Emma “Jean” Davis; his daughter, Greta Hughes of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; his cousin and best friend, Ace Davis of Philadelphia; and numerous extended family members and friends.
Bob is a veteran of the United States Navy and served his country in 1959 during the Cuban Missile Crisis and was honorably discharged on November 22, 1963. Bob loved his family; he was raised by his mother and grandmother, and more than anything, he enjoyed spending his time with his wife, Jean.
Honorary pallbearers are Ace Davis, Howard Wines, and Duvall Bolden.
Wind: 6mph S
Humidity: 90%
Pressure: 29.11"Hg
UV index: 0