Patriot grave marking ceremony with Sons of the American Revolution

On August 13, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a ceremony to Commemorate the reading of the Declaration of Independence at the Loudoun County Courthouse on August 12, 1776.

In July of that year, the colonies were in a what amounted to a civil war against the British, who outnumbered them three to one and had the world’s top military. The Second Continental Congress met in Philadelphia to formally declare the reasons for a state of rebellion existing within the colonies. It was in June 1776 that Richard Henry Lee submitted “The Resolution for Independence”, which was passed by the Congress on July 2, 1776. This resolution resolved that the Thirteen Colonies in America were “free and independent States” and the document known as the “Declaration of Independence” was adopted on July 4th. It was sent immediately to the printing shop of John Dunlap, who printed an estimated 200 copies. These were distributed throughout the colonies.

The first unofficial reading of the document was held in Philadelphia on July 4th to a small group of people. On July 8th, the bells of the city of Philadelphia called the citizens to an official reading to be conducted on the steps of the Pennsylvania State House by Colonel John Nixon. Declaring independence made it possible to take the Revolution onto the international stage as a war for independence. The simplicity and eloquence of the Declaration of Independence immediately gained the attention of the world and has inspired democratic movements ever since. Getting the word out was a priority. Congress decreed the document should be given the widest dissemination. It was sent throughout the American colonies, printed by newspapers and read in communities throughout the colonies. On August 12, 1776, as reflected by the court order book, a bell at the Leesburg Courthouse was rung, and by the order of Virginia Governor Patrick Henry, the declaration was read at the Courthouse by County Sheriff, Philip Noland.

To commemorate this event, the Sgt Maj John Champe Chapter of the Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution conducted a reading of the Declaration of Independence on the Loudoun County Courthouse grounds, near the site where the initial reading was conducted. They were supported by the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII), Fairfax Resolves (FR), George Mason (GM) and Sgt Lawrence Everhart (Maryland) SAR Chapters; Ketoctin, Lanes Mill, Mary Hemings Bell and Elizabeth McIntosh Hammill DAR Chapters and the Rev John Marks Society of the Children of the American Revolution.

Dignitaries included The Honorable Kelly Burk, Mayor of Leesburg and Peter Davenport, Vice President General, Atlantic Middle States District, SAR. Ken Bonner, President of the Sgt Maj John Champe Chapter was the emcee with Barry Schwoerer leading the presentation of wreaths and the reading of the Declaration.

The Virginia State Color Guard presented the National Flag, led by Barry Schwoere, with colors carried by Mark Sink (SMJC) and Kelly Ford (CJWII). The SAR 250th Anniversary and Chapter flags were presented by an Honor Guard led by Darrin Schmidt (FR) with Dave Cook (250th, FR), Anita Bonner (DAR), Steve Riddle (SMJC), Jim Cordes (FR), Ken Morris (GM), Sean Carrigan (CJWII), and Jacob Schwoerer (CWG C.A.R. Society). Sentinels Clay Robinson (CJWII) and Richard Tyler (CJWII) were placed with additional support provided by color guard members Peter Davenport (GM), Dale Corey (CJWII) and Marc Robinson (CJWII).