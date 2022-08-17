Community Events
Patriot grave marking ceremony with Sons of the American Revolution
On August 14, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a patriot grave marking ceremony held in Stafford, Virginia, to honor John Wallace.
Wallace was a patriot from Stafford County. He enlisted with his twin brother, Thomas. They participated at the Valley Forge encampment as well as other battles and campaigns for the duration of the Revolutionary War.
The ceremony was co-sponsored by the Colonel Fielding Lewis (CFL) SAR Chapter and the Falls of the Rappahanock DAR Chapter. Jim Wachter, President of CFL and Seth Roderick (CFL) emceed the commemoration with support from the Virginia State Color Guard.
The color guard was led by Brett Osborn (Colonel James Wood II Chapter CJWII) and honor guard led by Ken Bonner (Sgt Maj John Champe) composed of members from Colonel Fielding Lewis, Colonel James Wood II, Culpeper Minutemen, Fairfax Resolves, George Mason and Williamsburg Chapters. Bruce Meyer, President of the Virginia Society presented greetings along with Susan Wachter (Regent, Washington Lewis DAR Chapter), Susan Harvin (Regent, Falls of the Rappahannock DAR Chapter), Delegate Tara Durant (Virgina House of Delegates) and Darrell English (Stafford County Board of Supervisors).
Thirteen wreaths were presented, followed by a three round musket salute. The color guard/musket squad was composed of the following compatriots: From Colonel James Wood II – Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Erick Moore, Patrick Moore, Brett Osborn (Northern Region Color Guard Commander), Clay Robinson, Marc Robinson, Mike St Jacques and Richard Tyler; Colonel Fielding Lewis – John Hamilton; Culpeper Minutemen – Charles Jameson and Bill Schwetke; Fairfax Resolves – Dave Cook; George Mason – Ken Morris; Jamestown – Chris Melhuish (Virginia State Color Guard Commander); Sgt Maj John Champe – Ken Bonner and Barry Schwoerer; and Williamsburg – John Lynch.
National Dog Day to be celebrated Friday, August 26th
On August 26, 2022, approved adopters can adopt a dog for just $26 at the Winchester SPCA Adoption Center, located at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, between 10am and 5pm.
Whether mixed or purebred, embrace the opportunity for all dogs to live a happy, safe, and abuse-free life. They all give us companionship, keep us safe, and aid those in need. They keep us healthy, both physically and mentally.
While many of our days aim to find loving homes for dogs, this day expands that consideration to look beyond the breed. Look into the heart of the animal. The purpose of the National Dog Day Foundation is to rescue 10,000 dogs each year! Lear more at www.winchesterspca.org.
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of August 18th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, August 18:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
Film Club Showing Tuesday, August 23:
“Last Man On Earth” @7:30
COMING SOON:
- “Beast”
- “Barbarian”
- “Don’t Worry Darling”
SAR commemorates reading of Declaration of Independence, Loudoun County Courthouse
On August 13, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a ceremony to Commemorate the reading of the Declaration of Independence at the Loudoun County Courthouse on August 12, 1776.
In July of that year, the colonies were in a what amounted to a civil war against the British, who outnumbered them three to one and had the world’s top military. The Second Continental Congress met in Philadelphia to formally declare the reasons for a state of rebellion existing within the colonies. It was in June 1776 that Richard Henry Lee submitted “The Resolution for Independence”, which was passed by the Congress on July 2, 1776. This resolution resolved that the Thirteen Colonies in America were “free and independent States” and the document known as the “Declaration of Independence” was adopted on July 4th. It was sent immediately to the printing shop of John Dunlap, who printed an estimated 200 copies. These were distributed throughout the colonies.
The first unofficial reading of the document was held in Philadelphia on July 4th to a small group of people. On July 8th, the bells of the city of Philadelphia called the citizens to an official reading to be conducted on the steps of the Pennsylvania State House by Colonel John Nixon. Declaring independence made it possible to take the Revolution onto the international stage as a war for independence. The simplicity and eloquence of the Declaration of Independence immediately gained the attention of the world and has inspired democratic movements ever since. Getting the word out was a priority. Congress decreed the document should be given the widest dissemination. It was sent throughout the American colonies, printed by newspapers and read in communities throughout the colonies. On August 12, 1776, as reflected by the court order book, a bell at the Leesburg Courthouse was rung, and by the order of Virginia Governor Patrick Henry, the declaration was read at the Courthouse by County Sheriff, Philip Noland.
To commemorate this event, the Sgt Maj John Champe Chapter of the Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution conducted a reading of the Declaration of Independence on the Loudoun County Courthouse grounds, near the site where the initial reading was conducted. They were supported by the Colonel James Wood II (CJWII), Fairfax Resolves (FR), George Mason (GM) and Sgt Lawrence Everhart (Maryland) SAR Chapters; Ketoctin, Lanes Mill, Mary Hemings Bell and Elizabeth McIntosh Hammill DAR Chapters and the Rev John Marks Society of the Children of the American Revolution.
Dignitaries included The Honorable Kelly Burk, Mayor of Leesburg and Peter Davenport, Vice President General, Atlantic Middle States District, SAR. Ken Bonner, President of the Sgt Maj John Champe Chapter was the emcee with Barry Schwoerer leading the presentation of wreaths and the reading of the Declaration.
The Virginia State Color Guard presented the National Flag, led by Barry Schwoere, with colors carried by Mark Sink (SMJC) and Kelly Ford (CJWII). The SAR 250th Anniversary and Chapter flags were presented by an Honor Guard led by Darrin Schmidt (FR) with Dave Cook (250th, FR), Anita Bonner (DAR), Steve Riddle (SMJC), Jim Cordes (FR), Ken Morris (GM), Sean Carrigan (CJWII), and Jacob Schwoerer (CWG C.A.R. Society). Sentinels Clay Robinson (CJWII) and Richard Tyler (CJWII) were placed with additional support provided by color guard members Peter Davenport (GM), Dale Corey (CJWII) and Marc Robinson (CJWII).
Annual Wits for Wellness 5K Run/Walk happening Sept. 17
Laurel Ridge Community College’s annual 5K run/walk, Wits for Wellness, which raises money for student scholarships, returns to the Middletown Campus Saturday, Sept. 17. The multi-surface course weaves around the campus, starting and ending at the Student Union Building.
Those who register early – by Sept. 1 – pay a $20 entry fee and receive a race T-shirt. After that, it is $25 to register. Members of Shenandoah Valley Runners receive a $1 discount. Awards will be given to the top three male and woman finishers in each age group, which run from 10 and younger all the way up to 70 and over.
“We are thrilled to continue this annual tradition, bringing our college and community together to promote mental and physical wellness,” said Biology Professor/Science Academic Lead Liz Dingess, who is the new race director. “We’re moving away from the wave start, so all participants can run or walk at their own pace with one start time.”
This year’s race sponsors are Anthem Healthkeepers Plus, United Bank, Costco and Shenandoah Valley Runners. Shenandoah Valley Runners are keeping the time for the event.
To register or learn more, visit laurelridge.edu/5K.
Get your tickets for the SPCA CHAIR-ity Brunch
Tickets are now on sale for the Winchester SPCA CHAIR-ity Brunch! The event will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022, beginning at 11:30 AM, at the George Washington Hotel in downtown Winchester, VA.
The event features upcycled CHAIRS, a paw print-inspired art auction, a few rounds of musical chairs, a champagne toast, and brunch highlighted by a seasonal mimosa. All proceeds benefit the Winchester Area SPCA.
Tickets are $50 each. Once your purchase is complete, you will receive a ticket image to show as you enter the event. To purchase your online ticket, go to winchesterspca.org/chair-ity-brunch.
For more information, contact Lavenda Denney at 540-662-8616 or director@winchesterspca.org.
