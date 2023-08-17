Patty Cameron Ritenour (1945 – 2023)

Patty Cameron Ritenour, 78, of Warren County, Virginia, passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 22, at 11:00 am at Riverton United Methodist Church with Pastor Marc Roberson and Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.

Patty was born May 26, 1945, in Warren County, Virginia, the daughter of the late William Randolph Cameron and Audrey Kathleen Graham Cameron Butler.

She worked for the Alley Inn, Newberry’s, owned and operated Mom’s Country Kitchen, worked for L Dee’s, and was known there as the singing waitress. Patty never met a stranger and loved to talk to anyone she met. She will be greatly missed by her family and numerous friends.

Surviving are two daughters, Tracy Compton and Amy Ritenour, both of Warren County; one brother, Bobby Butler, and wife Kelly of Maurertown; two grandsons, Brandon W. Compton (Sara) of Front Royal and Dylan L. Lucas (Payton) of Warren County; two great-grandchildren, Kobe M. Compton, and Angelina Rose Compton; numerous nieces and nephews; and her fur baby Diego.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, James Amos Butler, Sr.; two brothers, Charles W. “Bugs” Cameron and James Amos “Jimbo” Butler, Jr.; three sisters, Eleanor Lee Taylor, Connie Lou Jenkins, and Phyllis Ann Donovan Shears; and the father of her children, Aubrey L. Ritenour.

Brandon Compton, Dylan Lucas, Sam Moutogiannis, Billy Smith, JR Jenkins, Jaime Jenkins, Jo-Jo Butler, and Brian Starnes will be pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers will be Lorraine Starnes, Carolyn Willingham, Jeannie Patton, and Marion Bell.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 21, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Riverton United Methodist Church.