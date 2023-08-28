Patty Gail Keaton (1943 – 2023)

Patty Gail Keaton, 79, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 31, at 10:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Dyke officiating. Interment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester. Following the graveside service, a celebration of Patty’s life will be held at Rivermont Baptist Church, 575 Catlett Mountain Road, Front Royal; all are welcome to attend.

Patty was born November 15, 1943, in Princeton, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Marvin Harmon Sr. and Irene Ocie Bowden Harmon Rose.

She retired from Shopper’s Food Warehouse as a Deli Manager after 20+ dedicated years.

Surviving are her two sons, Carlos R. “Dicky” Keaton and his wife Janet Keaton of Front Royal and Michael R. “Mike” Keaton and his wife Tammy Keaton of Culpeper; one brother, Marvin Harmon, Jr. of Princeton, West Virginia; six grandchildren whom she greatly loved, Amanda “Tigar” Harrison, Ashley Keaton, Krystal “Kirby” Albers, Cassandra Keaton, Ryan Keaton, and Karen Keaton; two step-grandchildren, Kirsten Spencer, and Aaron Harlan; and three great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be members of the family.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 31, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.

The family would like to thank Blue Ridge Hospice for all their love and support.