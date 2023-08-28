Patty Gail Keaton (1943 – 2023)

A funeral service will be held for Bill at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Reverend Alfred Woods Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Bill was born on August 16, 1962, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late William Turner and Lorraine Myers.
Surviving Mr. Turner are his two sisters, Martha Turner and Daisy Carter; brother Willie Reynolds; nieces and nephews, Gary Turner, Sandra Carter, Donell Turner, Johnathan Turner, Tracey Reynolds, and Jason Reynolds; as well as several great nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be Fred Crum, Archie Ford, Virgil Johnson, Joe Bell, Saeed Turner, and Robert Cottoms.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.