Paul George Wright (1955 – 2023)

Paul George Wright, 68, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, in the comfort of his home.

A celebration of life will be held privately with friends and family in the upcoming weeks.

Paul was born on July 24, 1955, in Washington, D.C., to the late Mr. and Mrs. Wright. He was also preceded in death by his two sisters and brother.

Surviving Paul are his loving wife of over 12 years, Joanna Wright; his daughter, Kristin Robinson; Son-in-law, Michael Robinson; three grandsons, Brooks, Wade, and Reed Robinson; his step-sons, Daniel L. Rose and Jason Johncox; Daughter-in-law Jillian Johncox; and granddaughters Paisley and Kennedy Johncox; and his beloved dog, Toby.

Paul was an ordained minister, and his favorite hobby was photography. He was also a major airplane enthusiast. Paul would spend his time caring for bees, birds, and fish and brewing beer.