Obituaries
Paul Harrison Baker (1949 – 2021)
Paul Harrison Baker passed away May 17, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, VA, he was 71.
Born September 23, 1949, in Cumberland, MD to Ralph Baker and Margaret Friend Baker, Paul spent his summers in Garrett County, MD helping on his grandfather’s farm where he learned the value of hard work and developed his love for animals. Paul lost his birth father at a very young age and was raised along with his mom by his “dad”, Neil Wolfe. The family moved to Kensington, MD where Paul attended Albert Einstein High School.
Paul enlisted in the Navy Reserves and attended the University of Maryland where he studied Resource Economics and was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity, Alpha Theta Chapter. He then followed in the footsteps of his dad, Neil, and began a lifelong career at the Central Intelligence Agency in 1967. Paul attended the Harvard University, John F. Kennedy School of Government Intelligence Seminar in 1996. Paul held many positions throughout his time at the Agency, ranging from the Printing and Photography Group to Covert Services Group Logistics and the Inspector General’s office until his retirement in 2005. Having a stellar work ethic and truly loving his job, Paul continued his service to his country following his retirement, as a counterintelligence consultant to the Agency until the time of his esophageal cancer diagnosis in July 2020. Throughout the course of his career, Paul traveled to 112 countries and had many adventures along the way.
He will be remembered for his quick wit, great intelligence, wisdom, unfailing work ethic, comforting smile, and true love of life and family. Paul was an avid Washington Nationals fan, wine connoisseur, and enjoyed spending time with his wife on their farm in Winchester as well as their second home in St. Croix, USVI.
His memory will be cherished by his devoted wife, Bonnie, his two adoring daughters, Cybil Azevedo (Nuno) and Kelly Baker (Tracy), his brother Gary Wolfe (Lisa), and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Wolfe, fathers Ralph Baker and Neil Wolfe, sister Charlotte Baker, and brother Jeffrey Wolfe.
The family would like to thank Blue Ridge Hospice for their truly amazing and compassionate care of Paul in the last weeks of his life. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630 on May 23, 2021, at 12:30 PM, followed by a celebration of life at: Blue Ridge Arts Council, 305 East Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630
In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to either the American Cancer Society https://www.cancer.org or Blue Ridge Hospice https://brhospice.org/donate/
Obituaries
Sarah Mae Whittaker (1930 – 2021)
Sarah Mae Whittaker, 91, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Rose Hill Health and Rehab in Berryville, Virginia.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 11 AM at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Mrs. Whittaker was born on April 18, 1930, in Kingwood, West Virginia to the late John and Gladys Hartsell Bell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John H. Whittaker; daughter, V. Diane Whittaker; brother, Jerry Bell; sister, Juanita Matthews; one grandson and two great-grandchildren.
She was a lifetime member of the Church of God.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Wright; three sons, Johnny L. Whittaker, Ronald D. Whittaker, and C. Paul Whittaker; two sisters, Joan Dowling and Velma Stoots; 13 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Obituaries
Kondwani “KG” Rogers (1992 -2021)
Kondwani “KG” Rogers, 29, of Winchester, Virginia and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Frederick County, Virginia.
A Home Going service will be held on Thursday, May 20 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will be private.
KG was born March 8, 1992, in Front Royal son of James M. Jones, Sr. of Dover Delaware, and Cassandra N. Dudley of Charlottesville. He worked for Thompson’s Food Truck alongside his grandfather, Isaac Thompson, who helped in his upbringing. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Surviving with his parents are his loving wife Jessica Wayland Rogers; four sons Kaynen, Keyani, Isaac “Lux” and True; momma Cheryl Jones; paternal grandparents Isaac and Stephanie Thompson of Front Royal; maternal grandmother Eleanor “Ella” Thompson of Front Royal who also helped in his upbringing; paternal grandmother Catherine Snow Jones of Dover Delaware; paternal grandparents Fredrick J. Tyler, Sr. and Julia Tyler; six siblings Tiana Lamb, James Jones, Jr., Sequoia Hearn, Isa Rogers, Da’quon Rogers and Essence Rogers and numerous other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Jessica Jones.
Obituaries
Vivian Ada Baer Gill (1927 – 2021)
Vivian Ada Baer Gill, 93, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in the Clay County Hospice Nursing Home in Ashland, Alabama.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 20 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Dyke officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Mrs. Gill was born December 3, 1927, in West Virginia, daughter of the late Mack Baer and Pearl Elizabeth Mayhew Baer Brown.
Surviving is a son Michael Gill and wife Linda of Wedowee, Alabama; one brother Douglas Baer of Front Royal; two sisters Joanne Whittington of Front Royal and Diana Hendrickson of Stephens City; two grandsons Ralph Gill and Rusty Gill; three great-granddaughters Sarah Gill, Piper Gill, and Bella Gill; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 20 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Orville Jackson Henry (1932 – 2021)
Orville Jackson Henry, 88, passed away at Winchester Medical Center in Winchester, Virginia on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 24 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery in Warren County.
Orville was born June 21, 1932, in Bentonville, Virginia, son of the late Roy and Elva Henry. For many years Orville operated the poolroom on Main street in Front Royal and retired from Schewel’s Furniture after many years of dedicated work.
Surviving is his sons Ronnie Henry of Front Royal, Leon Jenkins of Browntown, and Garry Henry of Front Royal; daughter Connie Compton of Front Royal; seven grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Orville is preceded in death by his companion of 46 years Helen Mae Cave Henry; brother Leon Henry; two sisters Phyllis Getts and Karen Jenkins.
Pallbearers will be Chuckie Henry, Mark Jefferies, Bobby Henry, Cliff Welch, William Laing, and Jeff Poe.
The family will receive friends on Monday, May 24 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Margaret Marie Clatterbuck (1937 – 2021)
Margaret Marie Clatterbuck, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Heritage Hall in Front Royal.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Front Royal, with Pastors Bobby and Diane Whetzel officiating.
Mrs. Clatterbuck was born on September 17, 1937, in Fauquier County, Virginia to the late Edward and Oma Brock Atkins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Clatterbuck; brother, Harry Atkins and two sisters, Genevieve and Bertha Atkins. She was a member of Linden United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her sister, Oma “Sally” Wyant (Roy) of Ruckersville, Virginia; nephew Kenny Wyant of Ruckersville, Virginia; and a special cousin, Helen Kenney of Linden, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Front Royal Church of Brethren, 106 West 13th Street, Front Royal, or to Linden United Methodist Church, 13466 John Marshall Highway, Linden.
Obituaries
James N. “Jim” Richmond (1952 -2021)
James N. “Jim” Richmond, 68, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 6 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Pastor Harold Brown officiating.
Mr. Richmond was born on September 7, 1952, in Boone County, West Virginia to the late Frank Richmond and Etta Ball Richmond Osborne. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Jeanell Ann McCormick, and sister-in-law, Carolyn L. Brady.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Janet R. Cole Richmond of Front Royal; son, James Robert Richmond (LaKeshia) of Ankeny, Iowa; daughter, Karen Jean McDonald (Daniel) of Front Royal; two brothers-in-law, John M. Cole of Front Royal and Donald B. Cole (Irma) of San Diego, California; sister-in-law, Patricia Hagerty (Eric) of Basye, Virginia, and four grandsons, Frank McDonald of Front Royal and Blaine, Robert and Daniel Richmond all of Ankeny, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.