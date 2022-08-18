Paul Jonathan Weaver (1962 – 2022)

Paul Jonathan Weaver, aka “Th Weave,” 60, of Front Royal passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at his home in the arms of his loving wife, surrounded by his daughters.

Paul was a wonderful husband, father, Pops, and brother to all of his family. He was a good friend and mentor to several kids throughout his life. Paul never met a stranger and had the gift of listening to people as well. Playing guitar, listening to music, and spending time with his family and friends gave him great joy in life. His faith in God gave him the strength to endure the battle he fought with cancer. Now he is healed forever!

A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main St. Front Royal, VA, with Pastor Cecil Jones officiating. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects to the deceased and family at 2:00 pm preceding the service.

Mr. Weaver was born in Front Royal on July 28, 1962, to the late Jimmy and Anna Doffermire Weaver. He was preceded in death by two brothers Mark Weaver and Shawn Doffermire. Surviving family members include his wife of 35 years, Margie Weaver of Front Royal; two daughters, Sherry Johnson (husband Josh) and Autumn Weaver, both of Front Royal; two sisters, Candace Summers and Diana Sibert (husband Dale), both of Front Royal; four brothers, James Weaver (wife Julie) of Indiana, Kirk Weaver (wife Lisa) of Front Royal, Chris Weaver (wife Becky) of Woodbridge, Anthony Weaver of Woodbridge; five grandchildren, Evan, Coen, Brycin, Akhilees, and Alyas; including numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the American Cancer Society https://raiseyourway.donordrive.com/campaign/In-Memory-of-Paul-Weaver.