Paul Junior Sine (1940 – 2021)

Ramona Isobel (Fiksdal) Bowden, 93, of Front Royal, Virginia, died Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Commonwealth Senior Living Center in Front Royal. She was born January 28, 1928, in Webster, SD, to J. Richmond and Mildred (Gieseking) Fiksdal.

Mona attended schools in Webster SD, Altamont, IL, and Washington, DC, graduating from Eastern High School in Washington in 1946. She graduated from the University of South Dakota in 1950.

She served in the United States Air Force, where she was trained in physical therapy., a career she enjoyed until her retirement, first with the Air Force and then in school districts in Virginia and Maryland. While in the USAF she attained the rank of Major.

She was married for a time to Morris L. Bowden.

She was an enthusiastic member of VFW, DAR, and Tree Stewards.

Mona was an adventurous person with many interests, including politics, nature study, opera, fitness, travel, and exploring new places. Her favorite place was the home she built on a bluff along the Shenandoah River.

She was predeceased by her parents and sister Mildred (Honey) O’Neill.

Survivors include half-sister Jane (Ronald) Lundstrom of Rockford, IL, half-brother John (Patricia) Fiksdal of Sioux Falls, SD, cousins Rich Gieseking, Giles (Susan) Gieseking of Altamont, IL, April Talley of Nokesville, VA, Melanie (Jeffrey) Brown of Manassas, VA, and three nephews.

A private graveside service will be conducted. A celebration of life will be held later.