Town Notices
Paving continues on Town’s primary roads
The Town of Front Royal’s contractor, Kickin’ Asphalt, will be milling, then paving and line painting on several primary roads, November 7- November 23, 2022, between the hours of 7 am-7 pm (Weather Permitting).
At times traffic patterns will change, having various lane shifts, but message boards and proper signs will be in place. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of crews working.
Tentative Schedule (Weather Permitting)
Nov. 7-11- milling of S. Royal Avenue from Ay-view Dr to Criser Rd and W. Criser Rd
Nov. 14-18- paving of S. Royal Avenue and W. Criser Rd and milling of Remount Road and possibly 6th St from Royal Ave to Commerce Ave
Nov. 21-23-milling and paving of Crescent St from Chester St to Peyton St. and intersection of Commerce Ave and South St. and paving of Remount Rd and 6th St from Royal Ave to Commerce Ave.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Public Works at 540-635-7819, Monday-Friday, 7 am-3:30 pm or the After-Hours Non-Emergency Police Department at 540-635-2111.
Town Notice: Local Board of Building Code of Appeals seeks members
The Front Royal Town Council is searching for citizens interested in serving on a Local Board of Building Code Appeals (LBBCA). Those interested in serving must live within the Town of Front Royal or Warren County, with three members living within the Town limits. Applicants may own property in Warren County or Front Royal. Compensation, meeting dates, voting procedures, officers, and term limits shall be established in by-laws approved by Town Council.
• LBBCA is a 5-member board appointed by Town Council.
• At least three members shall have no less than five (5) years of knowledge and experience in the construction industry.
• Those interested who do not have construction knowledge shall have an equivalent experience in the real estate, law, architecture, or engineering professions.
Please send via email or mail a resume to:
Mayor & Town Council
Attn: Tina L Presley, Clerk of Council
102 E. Main Street, P. O. Box 1560
Front Royal, Virginia 22630
tpresley@frontroyalva.com
Learn more about Local Board of Building Code of Appeals here.
Local Government
Front Royal Town Council accepting resumes for vacant council seat
The Front Royal Town Council is accepting resumes from citizens who are interested in serving on the Town Council to fill a vacancy that is currently open due to the resignation of Councilman Joseph McFadden; submitted on August 8, 2022, and accepted by formal Council action taken on August 29, 2022, setting a date for a Special Election.
If appointed, the term would end on the oath being administered by the candidate elected at a Special Election to be held on November 7, 2023.
The candidate elected during the Special Election will serve the remainder of Mr. McFadden’s term, December 31, 2024. To be eligible for appointment to the Town Council, candidates must reside in Front Royal, be a registered voter, and have been a resident of Virginia for one year immediately preceding their interim appointment.
Persons who are not eligible by law for the interim appointment and information received after the deadline will not be considered. If you are interested in serving on the Town Council, please send a resume with a cover letter to Town Council by Friday, September 23, 2022, at 4:30 pm.
Mayor and Town Council
102 E. Main Street, P. O. Box 1560
Front Royal, Virginia 22630
Attn: Tina L Presley, Clerk of Council tpresley@frontroyalva.com
UPDATE: Paving continues on North Royal Avenue
The Town of Front Royal’s contractor, Kickin’ Asphalt, will be milling, paving, and line painting on North Royal Avenue between North Commerce Avenue & West 14th Street.
Work will take place from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm on July 18-August 5, 2022. Line Painting & Thermo for this area will be NIGHTWORK 9:00 pm to 6:00 am, August 7-9, 2022.
At times traffic patterns will change, having various lane shifts, but message boards and proper signs will be in place. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of crews working.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Public Works Monday-Friday 7:00 am to 3:30 pm or After-Hours Non-Emergency Police Department at 540-635-2111. Public Works, 540-635-7819
Town Notice: Road closure – North Commerce Avenue, 6th Street to Royal Avenue; paving continues
The Town of Front Royal’s contractor, Kickin’ Asphalt, will be milling and paving and have Commerce Avenue closed from 6th Street to Royal Avenue. Work will take place from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on July 25, 2022.
Traffic will be detoured down 6th Street to Royal Avenue. Signs will be in place. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of crews working.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Public Works at 540-635-7819, Monday-Friday 7:00 am to 3:30 pm or After-Hours Non-Emergency Police Department at 540-635-2111.
Town Notice: Road closure – North Royal Avenue and 6th Street
The Town of Front Royal will have North Royal Avenue & 6th Street closed for asphalt repairs.
NIGHTWORK is scheduled for July 21-22, 2022, from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am.
Royal Avenue will be closed from 5th to 7th Street. 6th Street will be closed from Virginia to Warren Avenue.
DETOUR SIGNS will be in place.
Motorists are asked to use caution while driving and be aware of crews working.
If any questions, contact Public Works, Monday-Friday 7:00 am to 3:30 pm. If there are any issues after hours, contact Police Department-Non-Emergency at 540-635-2111.
Town Talk: A conversation with Robbie Boyer, Director of Public Works – Front Royal paving projects; job opportunities
Town Notice: Paving on North Royal starts July 18
The Town of Front Royal’s contractor, Kickin’ Asphalt, will be milling and paving, and line painting on North Royal Avenue between North Commerce Avenue & West 14th Street. Work will take place from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm July 18-29, 2022.
At times traffic patterns will change having various lane shifts but message boards and proper signs will be in place. Motorists are asked to use caution while driving in this area and be aware of crews working.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Public Works at 540-635-7819 Monday-Friday 7:00 am to 3:30 pm or After-Hours Non-Emergency Police Department at 540-635-2111.