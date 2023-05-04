Pence cites achievements in announcing School Board re-election run

I am seeking re-election for the South River School Board seat in November because I want to continue the momentum we have built toward achieving several important goals. In order to improve teacher retention, we have expanded programs to help classroom instructors and staff attain teacher certification; we are actively working to improve our teacher mentor program; we have adjusted teacher steps and given raises consistently, and we work to keep benefit costs stable. I also want to continue working to ensure that all students graduating from Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) receive an education that prepares them for whichever path they choose after high school.

Towards that goal, we as a board have revised the grading policy to raise the academic expectations of our students. We are also working to establish a stronger attendance policy to combat chronic absenteeism. I joined the School Counseling Advisory Council at Ressie Jeffries so that I could see firsthand what is being done to help the elementary students in our district improve their attendance, acquire better study and time management skills, and understand the importance of rest and a healthy diet. The goal of every school board member is to eventually have a division of fully accredited schools, and that goal is dependent upon having kids in their seats, ready to learn.

As a member of the Warren County School Board, I have worked effectively with my fellow board members, the superintendent, teachers, and parents because we all have the same goal, which is the success of every student in WCPS. During my four years as a school board member and my 2-year tenure as chair, I have immersed myself in many aspects of our school division. I have served on the Mountain Vista Governor School Governing Board for all four years, I am a member of the Warren County Title 1 Parent Advisory Committee, and I am an active PTO (Parent-Teacher Organization) member, attending field days and field trips, reading to and tutoring first graders, participating in community helper day, and volunteering at the fall festival and other school-organized events.

Because our school board recognizes the importance of parents in the education of their children, family engagement is the theme of this school year, and schools have been welcoming and encouraging parental involvement. A strong parent-teacher relationship assures that each student will thrive.

The success of a community is dependent on the success of its public school system; however, I am aware that our school budget directly impacts taxpayers. In the 3rd year of my tenure, we formed the budget subcommittee, which works closely with our Board of Supervisors through the budget process to ensure that our budget aligns with the expectations of our county government and community. Despite any rumors that may be out there, we have kept our total per pupil costs in the lowest 25% across the Commonwealth of Virginia, and our operating budget this year saw a decrease of $ 1.2 million from Fiscal Year 2021-22. Furthermore, our per pupil cost is lower than Frederick, Shenandoah, Rappahannock, Clarke, and Fauquier Counties, and Winchester City.

The much-needed renovation of LFK, to be completed in 2024, will improve the health, safety, and learning environment of our students without increasing the tax burden on county residents, thanks to the fact that a majority of the funding was acquired through grants and other savings realized by the school division. I will continue to be fiscally conservative while maintaining a focus on the education of our children.

As a lifelong resident of Browntown and the mother of a first grader at Ressie Jeffries, I am not only committed professionally to the success of our school division, but I am also personally committed. If re-elected, I will continue to work hard for our school division, the South River District, and our entire community.

Kristen Pence

South River District,

Warren County