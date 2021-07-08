Community Events
People Inc. launches campaign to feed children, families this summer
People Incorporated, a Virginia-based community action agency, is joining forces with Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and regional partners to help feed hungry children and families this summer. Six food distributions are planned for community members in Frederick, Shenandoah, and Warren Counties during the summer months.
“People Inc. is grateful for Blue Ridge Area Food Bank’s assistance in providing healthy and nutritious food to children and families across the region this summer,” said Sam Barber, director of community engagement at People Inc.
“Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is thrilled to partner with People Inc. to support families this summer with the distribution of over 570 meal boxes and 9,700 pounds of food,” said Cindy Holley, branch assistant at Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
Summer food distributions kick off on July 12 with meal boxes to feed 66 families and 104 children in People Inc.’s Head Start program serving Frederick County and Winchester City as part of the food bank’s Summer Kids Pack program. Each “kid pack” includes family-friendly food to help meet the needs of families over the summer.
On July 14 Blue Ridge Area Food Bank will deliver 200 meal boxes to help feed community members in Shenandoah County. Meal boxes will be available for pick-up throughout the day at Family Promise of Shenandoah County, located at 781 Spring Parkway in Woodstock, on July 14 and July 28.
“We’re really looking forward to this opportunity to partner with People Inc. and distribute food boxes from Blue Ridge Area Food Bank this summer,” said Diane Pence, outreach coordinator at Family Promise of Shenandoah County.
In Warren County, three distributions are planned to provide low-income families with healthy meals over the summer. People Inc. has partnered with the Community Liaison Department of Warren County Social Services, Front Royal Ministerial Association, First Baptist Church of Front Royal, and Warren County Community Garden to distribute food on July 14, July 28, and Aug. 11.
“We welcome the opportunity to bring food resources to Warren County,” said Michelle Smeltzer with Warren County Department of Social Services. “The collaboration between the churches, social services, People Inc., and the community garden has been a real blessing to our community.”
Each Warren County distribution will begin at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church at 14 W. First Street in Front Royal. All community members are welcome.
Volunteers are needed to assist with the Warren County distributions. Interested volunteers can contact Sam Barber at engagement@peopleinc.net for more information.
Community Events
Fund-A-Whisker at the Winchester SPCA
Did you know that cats have an even number of whiskers on their muzzle with 24 total? Each side has 12 symmetrical whiskers that allow kitties to accurately measure their environment. Did you know that in July the Winchester SPCA expects to provide lifesaving services to 95 cats and kittens? That is 2,280 whiskers this month and over 20,000 whiskers a year! You can help them survive this unprecedented kitten season by sponsoring a whisker, whiskers just $1.00 each. Fund one whisker or a whole muzzle for just $24 and save a kitty life!
Fund A Whisker in any of these ways:
- SPCA Website: winchesterspca.org/donate
- Venmo: venmo.com/SPCA-WINC
- PayPal: paypal.com/fundraiser
- USPS – Mail donations to:
- SPCA Winchester, Frederick, Clarke
111 Featherbed Lane
Winchester, VA 22601
- SPCA Winchester, Frederick, Clarke
- Call 540-662-8616 to make your donation via phone.
On behalf of the people and pets at your local SPCA, we thank you. The Winchester SPCA is a 501c3 non-profit Tax ID 54-6053158.
Community Events
Waggin’ for Dragons sets sail on August 7th
Waggin’ for Dragons, one of the region’s biggest fundraisers is back and bigger than ever thanks to a partnership between the United Way of Front Royal Warren County, Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce, and Humane Society of Warren County. This semi-annual fundraising event draws teams of 20+ to race along the Shenandoah River in traditional dragon boats.
Traditional dragon boat racing dates back over 2000 years, but the modern international sport became popular in Hong Kong in 1976. 20 rowers plus a drummer compete in a skill of coordination rather than athleticism, so this sport is great for people of all skill levels.
Waggin’ for Dragons (W4D) is a terrific opportunity for businesses and organizations looking for teambuilding activities for their employees. It’s also a great way for families and friends to strengthen their relationships and enjoy spending time together.
Registration is open now to participate with your business, church, family, or friends. The event is held on August 7th at the Front Royal Golf Club. Live music, food, drinks, and community spirit make this a day to remember and all for a great cause!
Spectators are welcome to attend. Shuttle service will be available from the Walmart parking lot. Opening ceremonies will commence at 9 a.m. with races throughout the morning and early afternoon.
The Humane Society of Warren County, Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Front Royal-Warren County will share in the funds raised by each team for the benefit of our entire community. Each team is asked to fundraise for their participation, a minimum of $2,000 each. Racers enjoy opportunities to practice in the dragon boats ahead of race day as well as the full support & gratitude of the hosting non-profits.
The roster for the 2021 event includes “Legally High” from the High Knob Neighborhood, “Law Dogs” made up of members of the Front Royal Police Department and the “Coldwell Banker Blue Crew” among others. With a goal of 30 teams, this event will be full of character, team spirit and community support.
Volunteer and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information about this event, visit hswcevents.org/wagginfordragons, and follow the event Facebook page or call Meghan at the Humane Society at 540-635-4734.
Community Events
Independence Day commemorations with the Sons of the American Revolution
On July 3, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in an Independence Day commemoration event by marching through the Winchester, Virginia Walking Mall and then presenting a reading of the Declaration of Independence. The color guard was led by Chapter President Marc Robinson. Participating in the reading of the document were Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Marty Keesecker, Erick Moore, Allan Phillips, Nathan Poe, Marc Robinson, Jim Simmons and Mike St. Jacques.
On July 4, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in multiple events to commemorate Independence Day. They began with a march on the Winchester Walking Mall. Color Guard Commander Marc Robinson led Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Kelly Ford, Doug Hall and Mike St. Jacques as they presented the colors and then read the Declaration of Independence. They next went to Middletown to participate in the annual parade. Participating with the chapter were President Marc Robinson with his wife Vangy, Vice President Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Doug Hall, Eric Robinson, Jim Simmons and Mike St. Jacques.
After this, a reading of the Declaration of Independence was conducted at the Middletown town park. Included in the ceremony for the chapter were Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Doug Hall, Dan Hesse, Larry Johnson, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson, Jim Simmons and Mike St. Jacques.
On July 5, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution provided readings of the Declaration of Independence to two senior living facilities in Warren County. They began the day at Hidden Springs Senior Living Facility in Bentonville with members Sean Carrigan, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Larry Johnson and Marc Robinson. After the reading, 101-year-old Frank Brandon presented the Colonel James Wood II Chapter with a framed 1st day stamp cover commemorating Independence Day. This was received by Chapter President Marc Robinson and Dale Corey. Next members Carrigan, Corey, Daniel and Robinson went to Commonwealth Senior Living Facility, Front Royal where they repeated the program. At both sites, the residents joined the compatriots in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and singing “God Bless America”.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of July 9th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, July 9:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins”
- “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”
- “Jungle Cruise”
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution commemorate the signing of the US Declaration of Independence at the Warren Hertiage Society Museum
Our Nation’s Outstanding SAR Chapter, the Col. James Wood II Chapter, commemorates the signing of the US Declaration of Independence at the Warren Heritage Society Museum.
The entire Declaration was read, then a prayer.
Our forefathers challenged the world’s most powerful nation from which to break free. They were tired of being ruled and having no voice in their own destiny. They were tired of beatings, abuse, executions, starvation, taxation without representation.
Not having the freedom of religion, no right to assemble, corrupt politicians, and it goes on! If they had to fight they would. And they did!
This war claimed a minimum of 25,000 lives. Can we this night name one common soldier who fought, or gave their life?
Forty soldiers are buried at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Winchester. More than 12 in Warren County. Thousands in Virginia, and more in other states.
After fireworks pause to pray for the soldiers who fought and gave their lives that we would be Free. Maybe, tomorrow there will be time to walk through a Cemetery and say, ” thanks, soldier! I’m free because you picked up your musket and fought!” God Bless, the souls of the soldiers who sacrificed that their children, would be free.
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution commemorate the Battle of Spencer’s Ordinary held at Freedom Park, James City County, Virginia
On 26 June 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in the Commemoration of the Battle of Spencer’s Ordinary held at Freedom Park, James City County, Virginia.
This event was sponsored by the Williamsburg Chapter and the James City County Recreation Department. The Battle of Spencer’s Ordinary was fought on 26 June 1781 between Continental troops and militia from the Marquis de Lafayette’s Army and British Loyalists and Hessian troops under Lieutenant Colonel John Graves Simcoe.
On 23 June, British General Charles Lord Cornwallis ordered Simcoe to destroy boats and supplies on the Chickahominy River. On 25 June, Lafayette directed Colonel Richard Butler to lead a regiment of Pennsylvanians, a detail of Virginia riflemen and 120 cavalrymen and light infantry under Major William McPherson to intercept Simcoe on his way to Williamsburg.
The patriots caught Simcoe’s force near Spencer’s Ordinary, at the fork of the Jamestown and Williamsburg roads. McPherson’s light infantry made an immediate charge on Simcoe’s Rangers, who repulsed the Americans and counter-attacked. The Virginia riflemen arrived at the field, causing Simcoe to break off the fight. Both sides fearing reinforcements to the opposing force resulted in the end of the engagement.
The ceremony was emceed by Williamsburg Chapter President Roger Cross with greetings provided by Virginia SAR President Jeff Thomas and Virginia Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.) President Sara Cox.
Wreaths were presented by President Jeff Thomas, President Sara Cox, President Paul Cox (Colonel Fielding Lewis), Vice President Thomas “Chip” Daniel (Colonel James Wood II, (CJWII)), Charles Mills (Colonel William Grayson), President Charles Jameson (Culpeper Minutemen (CMM)), President Dave Cook (Fairfax Resolves (FR)), President Kenneth Morris (George Mason (GM)), President Gary Hodges (Thomas Nelson Jr), Vice President Steve McGuffin (Williamsburg), 1st Vice Regent Sandra Cavallo Resse (Ann Wager, DAR), 1st Vice Regent Robin Docette (Williamsburg, DAR), President Justin Thomas (Colonel William Grayson, C.A.R.) and President Anna Cox (Colonel Alexander Spotswood, C.A.R.).
The color guard was led by Virginia SAR Commander Ken Bonner. Participating from Colonel James Wood II Chapter were Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel and Kelly Ford with dual members Mike Dennis and Charles Jameson.
Wind: 4mph E
Humidity: 81%
Pressure: 29.89"Hg
UV index: 0
84/64°F
88/70°F