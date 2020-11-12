Local News
People Inc. now accepting nominations for the Garland Thayer and Henderson Awards
Nominations are now being accepted for People Incorporated’s Garland Thayer Award and Henderson Award. The awards recognize outstanding achievements by community leaders, advocates and volunteers in the agency’s service area.
“People Inc.’s work would not be possible without the dedication and commitment of community members across our 16 city and county service area,” said People Inc. President and CEO Rob Goldsmith. “I look forward to recognizing the achievements of groups and individuals who work to provide opportunities for economically disadvantaged people to improve their lives, families and communities.”
The Garland Thayer Award is presented to individuals who have made a significant contribution to benefit low-income people through their employment or paid position with an organization. Previous recipients have founded new organizations, new programs or new services that align with the agency’s mission. The award is named for People Inc.’s founding Executive Director, Garland Thayer.
The Henderson Award recognizes the remarkable achievements of a volunteer or group of volunteers who have made lasting and significant contributions to benefit economically disadvantaged communities. The award is named in honor of Fount and Thelma Henderson, who worked as tireless advocates alongside Garland Thayer to mobilize community support for People Inc.’s mission. Fount Henderson also served as the agency’s founding Board of Directors Chairperson.
Nominations for both awards may be submitted by visiting www.peopleinc.net or by contacting Rachel Fogg at rfogg@peopleinc.net. Nominations received by Nov. 30 will be considered.
People Inc. was founded in 1964 as a community action agency in the rural community of Hayter’s Gap in Washington County. The agency has been committed to moving communities into the economic mainstream for 56 years.
LFCC’s 50th anniversary celebrated with ribbon cutting
It was only fitting that Professor Frank Borleske was the one wielding the extra-large scissors when the ribbon was cut in honor of LFCC’s fiftieth anniversary on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
The math professor is the only current faculty member who has worked at the college since it first opened its doors to students on Sept. 28, 1970.
“I was there at the dedication ceremony, Oct. 17, 1970 in the old student lounge,” Professor Borleske recently recalled. “It was an absolutely beautiful day. The mountains were very clear. Gov. Mills Godwin spoke about the advantage of having a community college, how it would change lives in this area.”
Godwin also said the mission of the community college was to “educate the young men and women who never thought they would have a chance to go on to college. To many of them, it must seem like a miracle.”
In its 50-year history, LFCC has enrolled more than 400,000 credit and workforce students and presented more than 23,000 with degrees or certificates, President Kim Blosser said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which was organized by the Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center and the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber. Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Sharon Baroncelli was also in attendance.
Each year, LFCC serves about 20,000 students.
“Imagine what it would be like if we had never been built,” President Blosser said. “My hope for our next 50 years is that it doesn’t take a miracle for so many of our students to earn their credentials or degrees. We have accomplished a great deal in the first 50 years, and we’re looking forward to even greater achievements in the next 50.”
Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV, an LFCC alumnus and adjunct professor, said any town would love to have a community college in its midst.
“I have had many friends and family members who have come through the community college, mainly at the Luray-Page County Center,” said Page County Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center President Regina Hilliard. “May your work continue to bring joy.”
Half of her family has attended LFCC, said Top of Virginia Regional Chamber CEO Cynthia Schneider. Her youngest daughter’s future was turned around by attending LFCC, and she is now studying for her master’s degree.
Coming to LFCC “was a life-changing time for her,” Schneider said. “This nurturing environment is a launch pad for success.”
Learn more about LFCC’s history and view a timeline at www.lfcc.edu/50.
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – November 10, 2020
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response.
Highlights include:
- Increase of positive cases and hospitalizations
- The percent positivity is at 6.2%
- Reminder to take precautions around Thanksgiving holiday
- Discussed COVID-19 vaccination plans
Warren County Public Schools announces the arrival of tablets and Chromebooks for preschool through fifth grade
Warren County Public Schools is excited to announce the arrival of tablets and Chromebooks for all preschool through fifth grade students. Preschool and kindergarten tablets have been dispersed to all of the elementary school. Chromebooks for students in grades one through five will arrive the week of November 9th. Schools will spend the week of November 9th training our preschool and kindergarten students, and the week of November 16th training grades one through five, to use the devices as well as the learning management systems that go along with them.
During these two weeks, teachers will spend less time on new instruction and will focus their efforts on teaching their students how to use the devices, and the accompanying routines and procedures that go along with 1:1 instruction.
On November 18th, a Google Form survey will be sent to parents in grades preschool through five as one of their children’s virtual assignments that day to ensure parents have been successful at logging into the device and onto the LMS–Seesaw for preschool and Schoology for grades kindergarten through five. On November 19th, teachers will contact any parents who have not completed the survey. On November 23rd, in-person training will be provided at Skyline High School in the auditorium by division technology staff. These trainings will be open to all elementary parents at this location. More information will be sent home to families by each school. Teachers and technology integration coaches will gladly train parents who require evening options.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign beginning November 16th
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office will partner with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Click It or Ticket campaign this November 16 – 29, 2020. The Click It or Ticket message reminds everyone to wear their seatbelt or face getting a ticket.
Sheriff Mark Butler wants residents to know that a seat belt is your best defense against a reckless, impaired, or distracted driver. Most fatal crashes occur at speeds below 40 mph and within 25 miles of your home. If you’re in a crash and are thrown from the vehicle, you have a 75% chance of being killed. When worn correctly, seatbelts reduce the risk of moderate to critical injury by 50%.
Death rates are more than 8 times higher when the occupant is not buckled or restrained.
In 60% of fatal crashes, the victim isn’t buckled. However, when worn, seatbelts can reduce the risk of fatal injury to front seat passengers by 45%.
The WCSO asks residents to set a good example. Adults who don’t buckle up are sending children the message that it is all right to not wear a seat belt. Children model adult behavior. 70% of the time that a driver is unbuckled, you can bet that the children riding in that vehicle aren’t buckled either. Wearing a safety belt is the law here in Virginia. It’s the law for a reason.
Town crew’s continued work on Happy Creek bank nets Stop Work Order
In response to our late Friday (Nov. 6) questions regarding County permitting of Town work along the banks of Happy Creek adjacent to the Greenway path between South and Prospect Streets, we received a weekend email response from County Building Official David Beahm.
As reported in our initial story, following a phone conversation with Board of Supervisors Chairman Walt Mabe, landscaping professional and Tree Steward member David Means believed a Stop Order had been placed on that stabilization and stormwater control Town work due to permitting issues. Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick countered that to his knowledge no Stop Order had been placed; rather, a request for an Erosion and Sediment Control Plan had been placed by Beahm. That plan from Town I&I (Inflow & Infiltration) consultant CHA had been submitted to the County and work would continue, Tederick told Royal Examiner at the end of last week.
It turns out both Means and Tederick were partly right, or partly wrong about the continuation of work at the site.
Beahm said no Stop Order had been placed because the Town and its project consultant CHA had voluntarily offered to stop work on the Happy Creek bank stabilization and stormwater management project pending resolution of permitting issues. But his receipt mid-week of CHA’s Erosion and Sediment Control Plan did not satisfy all the issues in play, Beahm said.
In fact, he said he alerted CHA and Town officials to the fact that the submitted plan had as many as 30 unresolved permitting issues that had to be clarified before work could resume.
“I received plans on Thursday the 5th (November) at 2:34 p.m. electronically from the Town. This was after discussions with the Town and their design firm, that was under the impression that their approval received from Virginia Marine Resource Commission (VMRC) was all that they required. After a brief look at the plans, they were found to be insufficient. I contacted the Town to inform them that a resubmission would be required, but that a full review will start early next week (workweek of Monday, November 9) to fully document the deficiencies. The design firm has been provided with what is required to be on the plans and should already be doing a self-review to correct many of the items before the official review is complete,” Beahm wrote Royal Examiner this past weekend, adding, “Here is the statement from the (project) designer on Wednesday the 4th to me that was copied to the Town and the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ): “In the meantime, work on the project was suspended last week pending approval of the plans by the County and will not be restarted until all permits and approvals are in place. Thank you for your assistance in this matter.”
Then Monday, November 9, arrived and several reports were received by interested parties that creek and creek bank work at the Prospect Street Bridge at Front Street was continuing. This led to County Building Official Beahm’s appearance at the site, where a Stop Work Order was handed directly to Town officials. According to witnesses Melody Hotek and Chris Anderson, present to receive that Stop Work order were Public Works Director Robbie Boyer and the Department’s Street Maintenance Supervisor Alan Pack. Hotek is President of the Front Royal-Warren County Tree Stewards; Anderson is Page and Warren County Coordinator of the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, a regional environmental watchdog group.
When this reporter arrived at the scene shortly before 2 p.m., Beahm was gone and work appeared to be continuing around silt fencing buffering the new bank full of rocks on the Commerce Avenue side of Happy Creek that had not been there over the weekend. Those large rocks are the “rip-rap” Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick cited last week as earmarked to replace the removed creek bank vegetation – “It’ll be beautiful,” Tederick promised of the completed project.
Contacted, Beahm verified his serving of the Stop Work Order to Town officials. Asked about continuing work at the scene, the County Building Official said that if that work included the placing of any additional rocks the Town would be looking at fines. However, no rock placement was observed as crews seemed focused on stabilization of the surrounding fence buffer around the newly placed rocks.
Contacted late Monday afternoon Interim Town Manager Tederick agreed there had been a failure in the line of communications between the County and Town on permitting requirements. He said Town crews had done no more vegetation cutting which he thought was agreed to be put on hold pending permitting clarification. However, he thought getting the rip-rap rocks into place to facilitate flood control prior to Tropical Storm Eta’s remnants potentially dropping significant amounts of rain on us by the end of the week to be advisable.
Masons step up with other local agencies to feed homeless through winter season
“So Mote It Beef BBQ” on behalf of local Masons, began its cold weather cycle of providing free meals to area homeless people checked into the Thermal Shelter of Front Royal program at the 15th Street Health and Human Services complex this past Thursday evening. (The shelter is an independent entity, unaffiliated with governmental entities).
“So Mote It’s” Will Bryan, Charles Taggart, and crew will be on-site with their tasty array of BBQ staples and sides on the first Thursday of the month throughout the winter homeless housing at 15th Street. Also on hand to help Thursday, November 5th, were Scott Truax, Tom Kivlehan, and Josh Ingram.
Social Services Michelle Smeltzer explained the food provision project to Royal Examiner. “The churches have, every week, they pick up a week – we don’t have all weeks filled yet and we’re opening up to the public to do a night or two if they would like to. The Masons contacted me and asked if they could do the first Thursday of every month. We’re open for five months. So, this is their first Thursday. Calvary Episcopal has this week,” Smelter said of the still-developing food donation program dynamics.
Good work, Masons and “So Mote It” crew – keep up the good work.
And let’s get those weeks filled up through this coming five months of the program to help some of the community’s most vulnerable citizens.
