Local News
People Inc. to assume operations of Head Start program serving Frederick County, Clarke County and the City of Winchester
People Incorporated, a Virginia-based nonprofit, announced today that it will assume operations of the Head Start program serving children ages three and four years old in Frederick County, Clarke County and the City of Winchester beginning August 1.
The community action agency will provide a high-quality, time-tested approach to center-based early childhood education services at two centers in the region. The program will serve a total of 85 children at the Poux Center and at Frederick Douglass Elementary School with increased hours of operation and bus transportation available to and from both centers.
“We look forward to working with the community to incorporate the best parts of the current program with the best our agency has to offer from over 50 years of experience providing these services,” said Donna Buckland, director of child and family development at People Inc. “We are pleased to welcome families and community partners into our family of programs!”
People Inc. has operated Head Start services in Southwest Virginia since 1965. Last year, People Inc.’s Head Start programs served over 275 families.
Families can learn more about how to enroll their children in the Head Start program by visiting www.peopleinc.net/program-child-family-development.
Local News
The Little Dig invites kids: Get dirty to fight childhood cancer
The Big Dig, which would have taken place in Ashburn, Virginia, to benefit pediatric cancer research and the Inova Children’s Hospital Child Life Program, is a collaborative event between the American Cancer Society and the construction industry, providing children and event sponsors the exciting opportunity to operate heavy equipment, including real excavators, bulldozers, front loaders, dump trucks and more, with the assistance of a professional.
Due to the pandemic, the American Cancer Society has created a virtual event called The Little Dig. Parents can register their children by making a donation at acsengage.org/littledigdc.
Kids compete to fundraise by playing in the dirt wherever they and their parents choose. Participants can post fun pictures or videos on The Little Dig DC event dashboard showing their kids playing in the dirt and invite their friends and family to vote by donating. Kids who raise $250 or more will be mailed The Little Dig kit which includes a shovel and The Little Dig t-shirt.
Five prizes will be awarded. Winners will be announced October 1, 2020 and receive their prizes. They will also be presented with a certificate at The Big Dig 2021 event scheduled for September 18, 2021 at the Ashbrook Corporate Center and be featured in a promotional video for The Big Dig 2021.
Winning Categories:
- Most Money Raised
- Most Individual Donations
- Most Actively Involved
- Most Creative Dig
- Most Dirty
The Big Dig of the National Capital Area in 2021 expects to draw more 1,000 participants. Proceeds for The Little Dig and The Big Dig benefit the American Cancer Society’s pediatric cancer research and Inova Children’s Hospital Child Life Program. For more information, contact: shiri.rozenberg@cancer.org.
Local News
Winner of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter Eagle Scout Essay Contest announced
On July 26, 2020, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution presented Robbie Voorheis as it’s annual Eagle Scout Essay Contest winner.
The Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) Eagle Scout Recognition and Scholarship Program recognizes outstanding Eagle Scouts. The program is open to all Eagle Scouts who are currently registered in an active unit and have not reached his 19th birthday during the year of application.
There are three levels of competition in the SAR program: Chapter, State and National. The application includes a 500 word essay on a patriotic theme and a four generation genealogy chart.
Eagle Scout Voorheis was selected from 17 scouts in the competition. The presentation ceremony included a Color Guard presentation of the American, Virginia State, SAR and Chapter flags. He was presented with the SAR Chapter Eagle Scout Medal, SAR Eagle Scout Patch, Certificate of Recognition and a $100 check.
The ceremony was held at the Wayside Inn, Middletown, Virginia. Present with Voorheis was his father, Mark Voorheis, 28 SAR compatriots and 3 members of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Local News
Samuels Public Library extends annual Summer Reading Club
Samuels Library has extended its annual Summer Reading Club. Readers of all ages may continue to register, log books, and receive prizes through August 26, 2020.
“We have traditionally followed the schedule of the Warren County Public Schools when offering Summer Reading Club to students,” remarked Michal Ashby, Youth Services Supervisor. “This summer we began Summer Reading Club early, to benefit children who were suddenly at home from school. With the delay of the schools’ reopening, we want to continue to motivate children to continue reading and learning.”
Samuels Library continues to offer virtual programming for children and adults through its Facebook page and YouTube channel.
More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – July 28, 2020; Hampton Roads area, CARES Act funds, going back to school
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response. Here are the highlights:
- 4 out of 5 Virginia health regions are stable
- Hampton Roads area need attention
- continue to do the right things
- wear masks
- stay at home
- social distancing
- checking in on your neighbors
- vaccines being fast-tracked
- the nursing home situation turned around
- testing up to 20,000 people per day
- new executive order for Hampton Roads area
- CARES Act funds will be distributed
- working on quick-turnaround tests for COVID-19
- “recipe for disaster” if students go back to school without numbers down
Local News
Cline to hold telephone Town Hall with Rep. Armstrong (ND) and Delegate Webert
Today, July 28, 2020, Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) announced that he will host a District-wide Telephone Town Hall. Cline will be joined on this call by Congressman Kelly Armstrong (ND-At Large) and Delegate Michael Webert (R-Rappahannock County).
The telephone town hall will take place Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Constituents planning to participate should register at cline.house.gov/live or dial (855) 933-0825 during the time of the call.
“I look forward to hearing from constituents from across the Sixth District this week,” Cline said. “This telephone town hall will allow me the opportunity to engage directly with those I represent to help ensure that their voices are heard in Washington.”
This event will mark the sixth telephone town hall held by Congressman Cline since March.
Local News
Train crossing blockages and noisy target practices rile Warren County residents
Trains and gunfire have gotten Warren County residents riled up in recent weeks, specifically on the latter front uninhibited target practicing the constant noise from which has proved a nuisance to residents of Rockland’s Clearback subdivision.
Then there are the trains.
Rockland has three crossings – Rockland Road, Fairground Road, and Ashby Station Road – and it is a given that increasingly often slow moving or stationary trains sometimes will block all three of the entrances to or exits from the area. On occasion, road traffic has been held up for up to 30 minutes. I know. I live there.
It is generally realized by county authorities that this in itself can provoke a life or death situation, which it recently did when a resident, commercial airlines pilot Clark Cummings, reacted badly to a wasp sting and was unconscious and possibly near death when emergency technicians (EMTs) successfully treated him on arrival and in route to Warren Memorial Hospital. According to his wife, AnnMarie, the rescue trip was interrupted by train-blocked railroad crossings.
“Like the (Morgan Ford) low water bridge, do we have to wait for a death to occur before something is done about this situation?” she asked, referring to the new, two-lane bridge crossing the Shenandoah river in the Rockland area.
In the case of target practice, which can be heard almost any time of the day or early evening – including Sundays – the Board of Supervisors has scheduled a hearing next month on a petition signed by most Clearback residents, and by the owner of Shenandoah Valley Golf Club, to abate the noise and, in the hopes of the neighborhood, to lawfully halt target practice in the area. James Harper, a Rockland activist, is leading the charge.
For information on the railroad problem, I went to departing County Administrator Doug Stanley for an update. Stanley and previous Warren supervisory boards had agreed that blockages at any of the three crossings could endanger lives if emergency vehicles were held up; and were, in any event, a nuisance to residents trying to make doctor, dentist or business appointments, or even get to and from the grocery store.
Former Warren County Supervisor Tom Sayre, beaten in the last election, raised more awareness by supporting a proposed bridge at the Rockland Road crossing as part of his failed reelection bid. The proposal was taken seriously and appeared to gain impetus to where it is today.
Federal funding in the amount of $15.2 million was approved two years ago, based on a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) estimate. Since then, earlier this year, the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission applied for an additional $7.3 million after learning from Norfolk Southern railroad that establishment of a third track was envisioned to accommodate the huge increase in train traffic, much of which is handled by the Inland Port Authority, Stanley said the bridge-building project may commence on approval of the additional funding and will be supervised by VDOT.
Stanley acknowledged that “the Rockland community and its residents have been dealing with … rail blockages of Rockland, Fairground, and Ashby Station roads for many years.
“While we have had some success working with Norfolk Southern … the ultimate solution remains the construction of a (bridge) crossing to provide uninterrupted access to the community. This is important for residents and businesses in the area, but extremely important for the provision of emergency services. Five to 10 minutes could mean the difference between life and death in responding to a medical call,” Stanley observed.
And that’s what the family of our neighbor with the life-threatening insect sting emphasized after he survived the potentially deadly allergic reaction.
Stanley, in his waning days and before the announced resignation of his deputy, Bob Childress, credited Childress “for his efforts in helping the county navigate this process and secure much needed funding to address this long-standing issue.” Childress was a former administrator for VDOT.
A target date for the start of the construction of the bridge? Not yet, but a Rockland Road crossing overpass appears at least to be on the horizon.
