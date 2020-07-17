Home
How personality affects personal finance
Personal finance can be a difficult topic to sort through because each person is unique and will approach every situation a bit differently. It should come as no surprise, however, that their unique personality can correlate well with their financial habits.
According to the Financial Times, in fact, bad financial habits can stem from status anxiety, lacking a sense of control, loneliness, or little self-esteem. In their analysis, these habits usually present themselves as one of six major financial personalities.
The Anxious Investor
These people love risk and tend to trade stocks frequently because they believe they have the edge over others. Unfortunately, this type of investor tends to have an action bias and will often buy high and sell low without being consciously aware of it. Despite their overconfidence, these investors tend to underperform the market by several percentage points.
The Hoarder
On the opposite end of the spectrum, hoarders use money as a security blanket. They cannot handle risk, and they often keep cash even in times when investing or spending money would be the wiser choice. While there is nothing wrong with saving money for emergencies, hoarding cash is far from optimal.
The Social Value Spender
This personality-type loves to purchase things for themselves or others to boost their self-esteem. The feeling of enjoyment that they get when making these purchases can help in the short-term, but it often ends in debt problems.
The Cash Splasher
Related to the social value spender, some people like to spend money in very visible ways to increase their perceived social standing. Purchasing a meal for a group, for instance, makes the occasion all about their generosity. Unfortunately, this behavior can lead to debt and depression.
The Fitbit Financier
Some people are obsessed with tracking their financial status. Frequently switching service providers and remortgaging are great examples of this personality type. In many cases, they are compensating for the lack of control in other areas of their lives and are seeking to control at least some aspect of it with exacting detail.
The Ostrich
For some, making no decision seems easier than making the wrong decision, but in most cases, this can lead to poor financial results in the long run. This person will allow that lack of knowledge to fester until problems arise.
5 ways to make e-shopping eco-friendly
The impact of online shopping on the environment is largely dependent on consumer behavior. Here are five ways to responsibly shop online and reduce your carbon footprint.
1. Choose carefully
Take steps to ensure you won’t need to return a package as this creates more pollution. Refer to clothing size charts, customer reviews, and product tests by experts before making a decision.
2. Favor proximity
3. Group your purchases
Wait until you need several items before placing an order or create one shopping list for your entire household. Make sure to request that your purchases be shipped together rather than as soon as each product becomes available.
4. Order in advance
An efficient delivery schedule minimizes greenhouse gas emissions, and express delivery service hinders a company’s ability to plan its shipping route. This results in more half-empty trucks on the road.
5. Prepare for pickup
If you won’t be home when your package arrives, request to have it sent directly to a nearby post office or pickup location to avoid multiple delivery attempts. If possible, choose a spot along your commute.
Although shopping online can be convenient, there are many benefits to doing it in person. You can see the product first-hand and draw on the staff’s expertise. Plus, you don’t have to wait for the item to be delivered.
10 fun things seniors can do online
Regardless of your interests and hobbies, the internet can be a virtually endless source of entertainment. Here are 10 fun online activities that require little technical know-how.
1. Read
You can stay up to date with the digital edition of your local newspaper or fill your virtual library with e-books of all kinds. Online magazines and blogs are also a rich source of reading material on a variety of topics.
2. Socialize
3. Shop
Groceries, clothing, electronics, and more can be purchased online. Visit the websites of merchants in your area to order anything you need or simply enjoy window shopping from your couch.
4. Listen
If you love to listen to music, you can find plenty of it online in nearly every category and genre. Alternatively, delve into the world of podcasts to hear engaging interviews, tutorials, comedy shows, and more. Audiobooks of all kinds are also worth exploring for those who love to listen to stories.
5. Learn
Expand your knowledge or acquire a new skill from the comfort of your living room. By signing up for an online class, you can learn how to speak another language, knit a sweater, play the piano, or almost anything else.
6. Watch
Leave the real world behind for a few hours while you settle in for a movie marathon or catch up on a TV show. Cute videos of cats and kids are also available if you’re looking for something to make you smile.
7. Play
Whether you prefer puzzles, card games, board games or action-packed video games, there’s at least one online game you’re bound to enjoy. They can be played from a computer, tablet, or smartphone.
8. Write
Start a blog on a subject you’re passionate about or make up fairy tales for your grandchildren. Alternatively, get started on that memoir you’ve been meaning to write. You can share your work with the whole world or a select group of friends and family members.
9. Discover
Marvel at works of art or soak up some history. Plenty of museums and galleries around the world offer virtual tours of their exhibits. You can peruse their works at your own pace and avoid having to deal with crowds.
10. Reminisce
Transfer photos from your camera to your computer and take a trip down memory lane. Try your hand at photo editing, put together a slideshow, or print your best shots so you can preserve them in a scrapbook.
How to liven up gray-painted rooms
Gray is a common wall color because it works well with most home decor styles. However, sometimes painting a room this color can make it look cold and sterile. Here’s how to ensure your gray-painted interior is warm and inviting.
Use the right materials
Introduce warmth and depth to a gray room by styling it with items made of natural materials. Choose rattan, wicker, wool, and linen for your furniture and decorative items. Wood is a good choice for tables, chairs, and floors. Including plants will add life and color to space.
Play with accent colors
Lastly, be sure to choose a neutral gray with no warm or cool undertones. This will guarantee that your walls match everything, allowing you to change your decor without repainting.
How to organize a backyard summer bash
From picnics by the pool to barbecues and corn roasts, outdoor summer parties are a highlight of the season. If you’re planning your own event, you’ll need to prepare for it. Here are a few steps to follow when hosting an outdoor gathering.
Set the mood
Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or hosting a casual event, decorations can help set the right mood. Balloons, streamers, paper lanterns, floral arrangements, tiki torches, and lawn ornaments can all be used to good effect. Additionally, be sure to provide sufficient seating for your guests. If you plan to keep the party going after sunset, stairs and walkways should be well lit with lanterns or string lights.
Plan activities
Prepare the food
Once you’ve decided on a menu, make sure you have the means to keep the food you want to serve at the right temperature. You’ll need a cooler for drinks and a slow cooker or warming tray for dishes best enjoyed hot. Place vegetable platters and salads over ice to keep them chilled.
Check the weather
Rent a few umbrellas or a party tent. This way you can offer shade if it’s sunny and shelter if it rains. Inflatable kiddie pools will help keep your guests comfortable on a hot day, and patio heaters are ideal for a cool evening. You should also securely fasten tablecloths and decorations in case it gets windy.
Finally, remember to be courteous and invite your neighbors to join the fun. They’re less likely to be disturbed by your event if they’re guests.
How to house-train your ferret
If you want to let your ferret wander freely in your home, here’s how to house-train it.
In the cage
Set up a litter box in one corner of your ferret’s cage and place its food, water, and bedding in the other corners. Since ferrets like to keep their living spaces clean, you’ll limit the places where your pet is likely to relieve itself. Place your ferret in the litter box as soon as it wakes up and before taking it out to play. This will help your ferret develop good bathroom habits.
Around the house
If you notice your ferret prefers to do its business in a particular area of the house, set up a litter box there. If it’s an inconvenient location, make it a spot for food or bedding instead. This way your ferret will associate the space with other activities.
Positive reinforcement will speed up learning, so remember to reward your ferret with affection or a toy immediately after a successful trip to the litter box.
How to make your pool more energy efficient
Swimming pools require a ton of energy to heat and operate. Here’s how to make it less costly for you and the environment.
• Use a solar cover. It’ll capture the sun’s heat during the day and help maintain the water’s temperature at night. To maximize the benefits, keep your pool covered for at least 16 hours a day. A solar cover also allows you to conserve water (and the pool chemicals in it) by reducing evaporation.
• Install an efficient pump. Water needs to circulate through the pump faster for cleaning than it does for filtration. A variable or two-speed system automatically adjusts the flow rate based on its operation. An in-ground pool will use up to 65 percent less energy if an Energy Star certified pump is installed.
• Opt for a heat pump. This type of pump draws considerably less electricity because it mostly relies on ambient summer air to heat the pool’s water. For increased energy savings, lower the programmed temperature by a few degrees.
Even without investing in this equipment, you can reduce the amount of energy it takes to maintain your pool. Set up a timer on the pump so it’ll turn it off periodically. This allows the pump to use less power without compromising water quality.
Hot tubs
Ideally, hot tubs should be sheltered from the elements, particularly the wind. Choose a sturdy, well-insulated cover and make sure to close it after you use the hot tub. If you know you won’t be using it for a while, set it to sleep mode. Shut it off completely for the winter.
