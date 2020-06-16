Pervasive Discrimination or Not?

On June 5th I learned that a demonstration was planned that evening by a group called Front Royal Unites. A Royal Examiner video shows the group’s communications official stating that their mission was “to eradicate white supremacy” and that “injustices against minorities must stop”. While the tragic murder of George Floyd was the catalyst for protests against police excessive force and racial discrimination throughout the country, and all over the world, I was uncomfortable with their blanket assertion of discrimination, especially here in Front Royal and Warren County. I felt compelled to attend the event and prepared a 2-sided sign. One side said, “End Excessive Force and Discrimination” and the other said, “Racism is Wrong, But Exaggerated”. Some friends I encountered at the event strongly suggested that I not display the ‘Racism …’ side in that it could be upsetting to the vast majority of other demonstrators. Since I firmly believe that America is strongest when different viewpoints are openly addressed, I did not take their advice. While other demonstrators made sure I saw their Black Lives Matter signs, which projected an opinion contrary to mine, I was okay with that and the event remained peaceful.

The country was sickened by the abhorrent behavior seen in the video of Mr. Floyd’s murder and justice demanded the prosecution of those who were responsible. There had also been a number of other killings, in the recent past, of unarmed black citizens by police, and a deafening outcry for police reform was heard. While I am in full agreement with the need for that reform I cannot accept Front Royal Unites allegation that those events represent evidence that there is white supremacy or that wide-spread institutional racism exists to a great extent in our country today. I believe that there are many individuals looking to capitalize on the public unified demand for police reform as a basis for advancing other parts of a liberal agenda that cannot be justified by either facts or logic.

Since significant civil rights laws were passed in the 60s there has been steady progress against discrimination and injustice. Black Americans and other minorities are represented in high roles in government and business more than ever before. A black Governor was elected in Virginia in 1990 when it was still a red state. We even elected a black President over a decade ago! In fact, many believe that the pendulum sometimes swung too far with business set-asides and minority quotas in the country’s efforts to remediate discrimination in our history. Plus, no one has ever been able to convince me that discrimination was acceptable as a solution to the problem of discrimination. Also, it’s been difficult getting my head around groups like the Black Congressional Caucus, the Black College Fund, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the National Black Justice Coalition, Black Lives Matter, etc. that I felt where evidence of racism themselves. If there were similar groups with ‘white’ in their titles wouldn’t they be summarily recognized as racist? If we agree that all races of people are equal how do we accept organizations that have a bias for one race over others? It seems to me such groups foster continued racism rather than advocate against it.

Yes, there still is racism and discrimination in our country, but it’s on the fringe of society rather than commonplace or ingrained. Individuals promoting an idea that one race is superior to another are promptly and universally criticized and condemned. Anyone making blanket judgments simply based on skin color is quickly challenged and labeled as being ignorant.

I’ll gladly join those seeking police reform but I won’t be bullied into accepting a false narrative because it’s a concept in vogue. I won’t be guilted into supporting unwarranted advantage and won’t atone for misdeeds done decades or even centuries ago by others. I won’t accept one level of racism for another. I will oppose those that are either misinformed or have malicious intent in an attempt to use a false premise to gain preferential treatment by claiming that white supremacy is pervasive and that institutional discrimination is a significant problem today. Laws and majority support exist ensuring justice is available for all our citizens. The bright light of reality exposes those who promote the use of victimization as a ploy to solicit sympathy and gain favor for obtaining special advantages. The vast majority of participants in the June 5th demonstration being white exemplifies how far our country has progressed. The expanded participation by minorities in all levels of our society is evidence that equality exists in America today. I challenge anyone to identify another country in the world that has more equality, individual freedom, and less discrimination.

We need police reform for ALL people, not just one race. The statistics for police killings of unarmed citizens as reported by the FBI in 2018 were that 9 were black and 32 were non-black. We need to also acknowledge that 89 law enforcement officers were killed. So, while we clearly need police reform, there needs to be greater cooperation with law enforcement to help root out the criminals in our communities too.

The demand for defunding law enforcement is nothing short of insanity. Policing clearly needs to be substantially improved with; less use of force, prompt prosecution of power abuses, a greater focus on training in de-escalation, and development of increased trust and cooperation with the community. However, the destruction and violence recently witnessed in Minneapolis, New York, Los Angeles, and other places cannot be tolerated in a civil society. Such actions cause the legitimate protest message to be overshadowed. Evidence exists that drastically reducing law enforcement resources will impact those that need their services the most. Hopefully, rational voices will be heard, and they won’t be ‘throwing out the baby with the bathwater’. We also can’t be shy about honestly addressing unpleasant facts. Some additional scrutiny that blacks and other minorities receive from the police may not frequently be a reflection of personal bias or racial profiling but a justified, logical response to facts. While black Americans are 13% of the population they account for a much higher percentage of involvement with crime.

I agree with the concept that silence is being complicit, so I felt compelled to address some of these relevant issues. I expect some disagreement with my comments here and possibly even claim they represent racism. That seems to be a consistent tactic in the Progressives’ playbook now. However, I think there are people who know that I am sincere in my support for racial harmony and equal justice and I know who I am.

A failure of others to focus on the message versus the messenger would demonstrate that intimidation is another tactic being used by Democrats to restrict reasonable debate because liberal arguments mostly can’t stand on their own. Some will surely believe that there’s value in criticism because it might discourage others from even challenging liberal ideas. In any case, I plan on giving full consideration to all responses from my fellow Americans because their opinions are equally valuable as mine. Let’s unify on ideas we agree on, such as the need for police reform, and openly debate the areas where we think differently. More conversation WITH each other is needed rather than increased dialogue AT each other.

Gary Kushner

Bentonville, Warren County