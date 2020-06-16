Opinion
Pervasive Discrimination or Not?
On June 5th I learned that a demonstration was planned that evening by a group called Front Royal Unites. A Royal Examiner video shows the group’s communications official stating that their mission was “to eradicate white supremacy” and that “injustices against minorities must stop”. While the tragic murder of George Floyd was the catalyst for protests against police excessive force and racial discrimination throughout the country, and all over the world, I was uncomfortable with their blanket assertion of discrimination, especially here in Front Royal and Warren County. I felt compelled to attend the event and prepared a 2-sided sign. One side said, “End Excessive Force and Discrimination” and the other said, “Racism is Wrong, But Exaggerated”. Some friends I encountered at the event strongly suggested that I not display the ‘Racism …’ side in that it could be upsetting to the vast majority of other demonstrators. Since I firmly believe that America is strongest when different viewpoints are openly addressed, I did not take their advice. While other demonstrators made sure I saw their Black Lives Matter signs, which projected an opinion contrary to mine, I was okay with that and the event remained peaceful.
The country was sickened by the abhorrent behavior seen in the video of Mr. Floyd’s murder and justice demanded the prosecution of those who were responsible. There had also been a number of other killings, in the recent past, of unarmed black citizens by police, and a deafening outcry for police reform was heard. While I am in full agreement with the need for that reform I cannot accept Front Royal Unites allegation that those events represent evidence that there is white supremacy or that wide-spread institutional racism exists to a great extent in our country today. I believe that there are many individuals looking to capitalize on the public unified demand for police reform as a basis for advancing other parts of a liberal agenda that cannot be justified by either facts or logic.
Since significant civil rights laws were passed in the 60s there has been steady progress against discrimination and injustice. Black Americans and other minorities are represented in high roles in government and business more than ever before. A black Governor was elected in Virginia in 1990 when it was still a red state. We even elected a black President over a decade ago! In fact, many believe that the pendulum sometimes swung too far with business set-asides and minority quotas in the country’s efforts to remediate discrimination in our history. Plus, no one has ever been able to convince me that discrimination was acceptable as a solution to the problem of discrimination. Also, it’s been difficult getting my head around groups like the Black Congressional Caucus, the Black College Fund, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), the National Black Justice Coalition, Black Lives Matter, etc. that I felt where evidence of racism themselves. If there were similar groups with ‘white’ in their titles wouldn’t they be summarily recognized as racist? If we agree that all races of people are equal how do we accept organizations that have a bias for one race over others? It seems to me such groups foster continued racism rather than advocate against it.
Yes, there still is racism and discrimination in our country, but it’s on the fringe of society rather than commonplace or ingrained. Individuals promoting an idea that one race is superior to another are promptly and universally criticized and condemned. Anyone making blanket judgments simply based on skin color is quickly challenged and labeled as being ignorant.
I’ll gladly join those seeking police reform but I won’t be bullied into accepting a false narrative because it’s a concept in vogue. I won’t be guilted into supporting unwarranted advantage and won’t atone for misdeeds done decades or even centuries ago by others. I won’t accept one level of racism for another. I will oppose those that are either misinformed or have malicious intent in an attempt to use a false premise to gain preferential treatment by claiming that white supremacy is pervasive and that institutional discrimination is a significant problem today. Laws and majority support exist ensuring justice is available for all our citizens. The bright light of reality exposes those who promote the use of victimization as a ploy to solicit sympathy and gain favor for obtaining special advantages. The vast majority of participants in the June 5th demonstration being white exemplifies how far our country has progressed. The expanded participation by minorities in all levels of our society is evidence that equality exists in America today. I challenge anyone to identify another country in the world that has more equality, individual freedom, and less discrimination.
We need police reform for ALL people, not just one race. The statistics for police killings of unarmed citizens as reported by the FBI in 2018 were that 9 were black and 32 were non-black. We need to also acknowledge that 89 law enforcement officers were killed. So, while we clearly need police reform, there needs to be greater cooperation with law enforcement to help root out the criminals in our communities too.
The demand for defunding law enforcement is nothing short of insanity. Policing clearly needs to be substantially improved with; less use of force, prompt prosecution of power abuses, a greater focus on training in de-escalation, and development of increased trust and cooperation with the community. However, the destruction and violence recently witnessed in Minneapolis, New York, Los Angeles, and other places cannot be tolerated in a civil society. Such actions cause the legitimate protest message to be overshadowed. Evidence exists that drastically reducing law enforcement resources will impact those that need their services the most. Hopefully, rational voices will be heard, and they won’t be ‘throwing out the baby with the bathwater’. We also can’t be shy about honestly addressing unpleasant facts. Some additional scrutiny that blacks and other minorities receive from the police may not frequently be a reflection of personal bias or racial profiling but a justified, logical response to facts. While black Americans are 13% of the population they account for a much higher percentage of involvement with crime.
I agree with the concept that silence is being complicit, so I felt compelled to address some of these relevant issues. I expect some disagreement with my comments here and possibly even claim they represent racism. That seems to be a consistent tactic in the Progressives’ playbook now. However, I think there are people who know that I am sincere in my support for racial harmony and equal justice and I know who I am.
A failure of others to focus on the message versus the messenger would demonstrate that intimidation is another tactic being used by Democrats to restrict reasonable debate because liberal arguments mostly can’t stand on their own. Some will surely believe that there’s value in criticism because it might discourage others from even challenging liberal ideas. In any case, I plan on giving full consideration to all responses from my fellow Americans because their opinions are equally valuable as mine. Let’s unify on ideas we agree on, such as the need for police reform, and openly debate the areas where we think differently. More conversation WITH each other is needed rather than increased dialogue AT each other.
Gary Kushner
Bentonville, Warren County
Candidate cites differences with sitting Council majority
Dear Editor,
It seems that my speech to the Front Royal Town Council Monday night questioning the Town’s intent to continue to explore creating it’s own Economic Development Authority (EDA) has fallen on deaf ears. So let me get this straight. In a month our Council is going to hire an experienced EDA Director; establish a Board of Directors, Fund it; identify properties to market… etc. This is nothing more than delusional as it could take many months or years of planning in order to just get it off the ground. The real question is why does the Town believe that it would be better off competing with the current EDA for prospective businesses? The town and county have a combined population of 40,000 people and now Council wants to stick it to the Town Taxpayers to pickup the tab on two EDA Directors salaries (6 figure incomes). The concept of running dual EDA’s is ludicrous and will weaken any competitive negotiation advantage that the Town and County has when trying to attract businesses to relocate here.
As I mentioned on Monday night, I asked the question “has the town even discussed working collaboratively with the EDA?” Council’s answer “silence”. I followed up with statistics that the current EDA owns and manages 15 properties of which 10 are located within the corporate Front Royal limits. “Once again Council failed to comment”.
However, some Council members had plenty of time to toss some unflattering comments directed at the Virginia Beer Museum because of a business promotional event. To the best of my knowledge the Museum is a legitimate business in Downtown Front Royal and should be able to promote it’s brand.
My family roots date back to 1911 in Front Royal and I care deeply about the Town’s future.
I believe in a government that has integrity, is sensible, ethical, fiscally responsible, decision making driven by facts with oversight, and a Council that is responsive to it’s constituents.
I am running for Town Council and would be honored to receive your support on November 3rd, 2020.
Bruce Rappaport
Front Royal, Virginia
While Rome Burns
I am disgusted with the behavior of our Town Council at last Monday’s (June 8) meeting. We have a $12-million dollar deficit owed to the EDA for the new Police Headquarters and other significant projects that have helped the Town. The County is not going to service the debt on the Police Department starting next month, which means it could go into default on the Town’s moral obligation failure to pay.
Can the bank repossess the Police Department? Not a word on this catastrophe waiting to happen last night. They seem to think the Town’s lawsuit against the EDA will win in court and they won’t have to pay off the millions that are legitimately owed.
Then they pushed forward with the plan to start their own EDA. They ignore legitimate questions about the proposed EDA and think the public is too stupid to notice.
Instead, they seriously think we are more interested in whether a bikini bike wash violates our community standards instead of Town Council violating their moral obligation to pay their debts.
Because I believe it is time to change our priorities, I am running for Town Council so I might do more than just complain about this “business as usual”.
Betty Showers
Front Royal, Virginia
Protests
This week I do not have a clever opening. America is in pain and especially our black brothers and sisters. This is an understandable pain, especially when seen through the lens of American history. Their pain goes back over the past four centuries, but if we focus on just the last one, maybe we can learn a lesson from the past and also try to understand the reaction.
When I teach my classes on the Middle East, I spend a great deal of time explaining to my students that there is no justification for terrorism. However, if we spend some time trying to understand the history of these countries, perhaps we can understand why so many feel the need to commit such acts. Once we understand, we can work towards a solution. The same holds true with the current protests in our cities. First, I want to note that I believe most of the violence is from a small group of people who are not trying to make a difference but simply want violence for violence’s sake. Yet, even among the majority, there is enough anger to cause harm.
The history of the 20th and 21st centuries is one of violence against black Americans. As early as 1906, a riot broke out in Little Rock, Arkansas, after a retired policeman killed a black musician. The next day, as a group of mourners tried to enter the funeral home, they were stopped by a policeman. When a scuffle began, the owner of the funeral home was shot and killed. A few days later, the same police officer and his father were shot in front of the funeral home. By the time the violence was over, four men were dead, including the public lynching of a black restaurant owner, and a neighborhood block was burned down.
Literally hundreds of such incidents occurred decade after decade, but the worst of the violence occurred in the years just after WWI. The Great War led to a shift in America as men left to fight the war. Most know that in WW II women jumped in to fill men’s jobs during the war. What is less known is that in WWI black men filled that role. In what became known as the Great Migration, thousands of black families tried to escape the racist conditions of the South and moved to northern industrial cities for work. The problem was that, when whites returned home from the War, they found blacks had taken their jobs. What we find is that the majority of the race riots that occurred in the years after the war were now in northern cities instead of the south where black/white race issues were more traditional.
Some of the soldiers returning home were black soldiers. They too had fought and bled for their nation. They had earned some respect, at least from the French, and had returned home now as soldiers who felt they deserved the same respect from their own nation. Of course, the respect never came, and instead the fact they wanted to be treated as men put off white Americans.
One of the worst of the post war riots came in Chicago in 1919. The violence began when a black teenager named Eugene Williams went to a beach to cool off. At this time Chicago beaches were unofficially segregated. When the current pulled Williams to the white section of the beach, he tried to swim in. Upon seeing a black teenager trying to swim ashore, a white man began to throw rocks at Williams until he either was hit or eventually tired out and drowned. The police refused to arrest the white man for his senseless murder of Williams, leading to violence that caused the death of 38 with another 500 injured and more than 1,000 black families homeless.
The century continued in this light with hundreds of incidents across the country. Some made big headlines, including the 1921 Tulsa Massacre, the 1965 Watts riots, and the 1968 reactions to the death of Martin Luther King. Then, of course, there have been the more modern events, such as the 1992 Rodney King riots, the 2001 Cincinnati riots, and the 2015 Ferguson riots, all because police killed unarmed black men.
I do not have the space to even begin to list them all, but when taken together it is easy to understand the anger. Black Americans have been fighting for the same things for 100 years without seeing improvement. Who among us would show toleration for the loss of life in our families?
Yet, there was one movement that did lead to some change, the Civil Rights protests of the 1950s and 1960s. Right now, I do not want to focus on King’s practice of nonviolent resistance, which I do believe made a major difference. But there were still violent reactions to the protests, and Dr. King could not control that minority who wanted violence. Instead I want to focus on the protesters’ demands. Let’s look at one of the most famous episodes of the Civil Rights Era, the Montgomery Bus Boycotts.
In 1955 after the death of Emmett Till and the arrest of Rosa Parks, the Montgomery Improvement Association and its new charismatic leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., organized a boycott of Montgomery’s city buses that lasted for thirteen months. King’s large goals were ending segregation and bringing equality for all people, but for this boycott he also had specific obtainable goals. What he and others wanted were courteous treatment by bus operators; first-come, first-served seating for all, with blacks sitting from the rear and whites from the front; and black bus operators on predominantly black routes. It ultimately took court cases to win the results King desired, but results came and the boycott ended. Not that racial harmony suddenly appeared, but steps were made and the boycott concluded.
Maybe there is a lesson here. I support today’s protesters. The incidents of the last few weeks must end. As a society, we cannot tolerate police killing unarmed black men in custody or other citizens shooting black people jogging down the street. But how do we, as a society, actually achieve this?
If we can learn anything from the past on this issue, we can learn that the approach of Dr. King was by far the most effective form of racial change and healing. King did not accept racial inequality and he believed in fighting back. There was nothing soft or weak about the man, but he believed that non-violent civil disobedience was the best way. We also can learn that in his campaigns he had recognizable achievable goals the he hoped one day would lead to his dream of racial equality. With this current crisis we need to come together in our local areas, denounce the violence and destruction, and talk about achievable goals that can end the protests and open the dialog that will work towards the ultimate goal of equality and peace. I was happy to see a list of achievable demands from the NAACP. Locally we can use those as a starting point and model to begin the conversation.
Dr. James Finck is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.Historicallyspeaking.blog or Facebook at @jamesWfinck.
Good government is God’s will
As Moses stretched forth his rod on God’s behalf over Egypt, so the Church by its prayers stretches forth Christ’s authority over the nations and their rulers. God is concerned with “all men.”
Prayer is not a substitute for action; it is an action for which there is no substitute.
Holy Father, we recognize that today we are living in both financially and socially challenging times. We understand that it is by your design and not by coincidence that all of us are residents here in Virginia during this specific period in history.
We as a nation have great confidence in the benefits of good government. Our government has been authorized by you. Our government produces incredible benefits. No other form of government in any other large nation gives its people the benefits we enjoy. Few nations have our kind of religious freedom.
Holy Father, as Americans our government allows us to enjoy the freedom to pray openly and proclaim your Word publicly. We are privileged and honored to pray together as your Word is read aloud in various places throughout Virginia. We have good government because it is your will.
Holy Father, we recognize the first responsibility and ministry of the local church: that supplications, prayers, intercessions and giving of thanks be made for all men, for kings and for all that are in authority and that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty. We understand this is good and acceptable in your eyes, because you desire all men to be saved and to come to the knowledge of the truth of the Gospel.
You have instructed us to go into all the world and make disciples of all nations. Good government makes it easier to preach the Gospel. If we are praying for good government, we are praying for the will of God. If we pray for the will of God, we know that you will hear us.
Today we want to please you with our faith by praying with assurance for our elected officials and our government. We pray today with the strong and urgent belief that you will touch hearts, transform lives and continue the Church revival in our community.
Holy Father, we pray for unity in the Spirit of God for those who belong to you. We pray that corporations and small businesses continue to provide good jobs for our citizens. We pray that each of us does our best in our employment and that you will bless our efforts as we are striving to do your will. We pray that corporate leaders have insight to follow in your ways toward peace, freedom and the pursuit of happiness. We pray for our local elected officials to heed your wisdom in their legislation, judgments and activities.
In Jesus’ name we pray – amen.
Mark Gunderman
Stephens City, Virginia
Council’s wanton cries of ‘more’
What a difference $3.5 million of federal money could make in Town and County cooperative efforts. But if it comes as it seems it must, will it simply be an expansion of the Charade of Partnership shown by the Town over the past year?
Where were the attempts at cooperation and spirit of negotiation when it came time for the Town of Front Royal to pay for their police station funded by the EDA? Attempts at negotiating a fair-and-just interest rate on a now $8.8-million dollar project fell on deaf ears with lines drawn in the sand based upon an alleged emailed interest rate commitment from a “middle man”, despite sage advice from New Market Tax Credit Administrator Bryan Phipps, of People Inc.
However, the town gambled with the citizens money despite being told by Phipps that they should accept an alternative and guaranteed 2.65% interest rate from a separate lending institution. – It was advice echoed by then Town Manager Joe Waltz and Finance Director B. J. Wilson.
But council insisted, “NO, Jennifer promised us 1.5%.” Bear in mind reasonable people, professional administrators and community leaders should know to ask for formal Commitment Letters detailing the entirety of a loan package, not just emailed or verbal assurances – Lesson learned?
And now their stance has been “we will pay you nothing on FRPD interest, NOR the principal amount there was no conflicting information on”. This is now more evident than ever with the Town’s continuing obstinance by returning EDA submitted invoices for payment.
As the Board of Supervisors proceeds to distribute $3.5 million of federal assistance that it alone is responsible for assuring will be spent per federal guidelines, Warren County needs to seriously evaluate past actions, current leadership, and more importantly the integrity of town leaders, and dismiss the wanton Council cries of “more than crumbs” from the federally set, County economic relief table.
Warren County is under no obligation to disperse federal funds to a smaller constituent governments within its borders and is fully within their rights to bypass Council and disperse funds to all citizens and town supported operations as THEY see fit in the manner that satisfies THEIR requirements.
Treat people and recovering institutions like “crumbs” and expect nothing less in return.
Gregory Harold
Warren County, Virginia
(Editor’s note: Mr. Harold is an MBA, Class A Contractor, and OSHA 30 Operations Project Manager for Wisconsin-based ERDMAN. And while noting he writes as a private citizen; it should be acknowledged that he is a 2019 appointee to the re-tooled Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Board of Directors and chairman of the EDA Asset Committee.)
(Editor’s note 2: We checked Mr. Harold’s assertion about the County not being required to disperse CARES Act funds to smaller jurisdictions within its boundaries and found him to apparently be correct. From a Treasury Department website May 28 update on “Frequently Asked Questions” about the CARES Act:
“Q – Is a Fund payment recipient required to transfer funds to a smaller, constituent unit of government within its borders?
“A – No. For example, a county recipient is not required to transfer funds to smaller cities within the county’s borders.”
We note that while Front Royal is not a city, it is “a smaller constituent unit of government” within county borders.)
Marxists vs. Fascists
Today, it seems that the worst possible label you can give a political leader is “fascist.” Traditionally this is a term reserved for far right leaders and has been applied by many towards President Trump. Yet recently I have seen it used against liberal governors of states who are keeping quarantines in place. Calling a liberal a fascist seems odd, but, historically speaking, it may be understandable.
In the past, conservatives sometimes referred to liberals as communists and Marxists as an attack. The problem with this today is that some on the left are owning the title of Marxist or, at least, socialist. One of my colleagues refers to himself as a Marxist, as do several students. I find this strange and perplexing. First, do people really know the difference between a fascist and a Marxist? And why is it acceptable to call yourself a Marxist but totally incomprehensible to call yourself a fascist. (For this piece, I need to note that I have a word count so I do have to generalize. I acknowledge that these topics should be explored in much more depth and understanding.)
Please do not misunderstand me. I am not arguing that we should start calling ourselves fascists. I have nothing but contempt for the concept. But should we not have similar contempt for Marxism? Since WWII, fascism has always carried a negative connotation. In fact, the term is not really used except as a slight towards opponents. The public has understandably denounced any fascist connections. The Nazis did cause WWII and were responsible for the deaths of more than 17 million during the Holocaust. What is puzzling is that if Nazis are to fascists what communists are to Marxists, then why is it acceptable to associate with communists when they are responsible for the deaths of between 21-70 million people worldwide between all the various communists’ regimes over time.
It is true that Marxist and communists are not the exact same thing. Marxism is the political ideology of Karl Marx’s ideas, whereas communism is the political system based on Marx’s ideas. However, the same holds true with fascism and Nazism. Fascism is a political ideology developed in Italy during WWI. The Great War brought about destruction that the world had never imagined, leading Italian Fascists to believe liberal democracy had failed, not unlike the communists. Both ideologies have socialist tendencies, believing in state control, but whereas communism is based on class, fascists used nationalism. Hence, communism is seen as left while fascists are seen as right. Obviously, this is a simplified explanation, but the premise is true. States like the Soviet Union, China, and North Korea used Marxist philosophy to create dictatorships the way the Germans did with fascism.
For years I have had an issue with the generally accepted left-right political spectrum. As it currently looks, Republicans are on the right with fascists on the far right. Conversely, Democrats are on the left with communists on the far left. I prefer the model where ideology or parties are on a circle instead of a line. In this model, the bottom of the circle can be democracy with Republicans a bit to the right along the circle and Democrats a bit to the left. At the top of the circle is totalitarianism with fascism a bit to the right side and Marxism a bit the other way. This model more accurately shows more similarities than differences in Marxism and fascism. They are both failed philosophies that caused death and pain for millions, yet one is more accepted than the other. Maybe it’s time to condemn all forms of extremism. The circle chart also shows that Republicans and Democrats are not so polarized. If the two parties can purge any who adhere to either Marxism or fascism and focus instead on democracy, maybe we can work a few things out. However, for that to happen, we need to condemn Marxists as much as we do fascists.
Dr. James Finck is an Associate Professor of History at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Chair of the Oklahoma Civil War Symposium. Follow Historically Speaking at www.Historicallyspeaking.blog or Facebook at @jamesWfinck.
