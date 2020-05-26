Pests that can be repelled with plants

Did you know there are a variety of plants that naturally repel insects? Here’s how to ward off a few common backyard pests using flowers and herbs.

Ants

In addition to feeding on sugary fruits and vegetables, ants farm tiny leaf-eating insects called aphids. To repel ants, plant tansy, lemon balm, mint, mugwort, or chrysanthemums. Catnip also works well but may attract feline visitors.

Mosquitoes



To keep these bugs at bay, grow scented plants like la¬vender, lemon balm, lemon verbena, or basil. Mosquitoes also dislike the smell of citronella geraniums, which can brighten your garden with spla¬shes of pink, red, or purple.

Japanese beetles

These metallic-looking bugs aren’t picky about what they eat, but they’re especially fond of roses, string beans, and raspberries. To ward off Japanese beetles, plant tansy, catnip, chives, or marigolds. The smell and taste of the leaves on these plants will repel them.

Finally, while flies are relatively harmless, they can be a nuisance. You can ward them off with herbs such as basil, lavender, and rosemary.