Pet-friendly décor ideas

Home décor can be challenging if you don’t want to compromise your pet’s happiness and comfort. Here are a few ways to let your furry housemate live their best life while creating a space that’s easy on the eyes.

Custom-built pet spaces

Build pet spaces into your home to replace unattractive, utilitarian store-bought pieces. For example, you can build a sleeping nook for your dog and keep the crate for car journeys. You could also take the unsightly cat tree out of your front window and build a window seat or a series of cute climbing shelves instead.

Feeding drawers

Keep your pet’s feeding area tidy and clean by installing a sideboard with a floor-level food drawer. The drawer can be designed with cut-outs to help hold bowls in place and easily remove them for cleaning. Accompanying cupboards will allow you to keep food, extra dishes, and other pet accessories within reach.

Pet-loving fabrics

Look for fabrics that are durable and easy to clean. Don’t be afraid to use attractive outdoor upholstery in your living room. Additionally, performance fabrics are available in various colors and textures. Consider taking a design cue from your pet and choosing a color scheme that complements its fur.

An interior designer can help you strike the perfect balance between beauty and comfort in your home.