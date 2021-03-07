Home
Pet insurance: a worthwhile investment
As most cat and dog owners know, veterinary care can be expensive. In some cases, it can put you back several thousand dollars. Fortunately, with the right pet insurance policy, you can rest easy knowing you won’t suffer financially if your pet gets hurt or sick.
Coverage
Depending on the policy you choose, your pet may be covered for accidents, illnesses, dental care, and/or behavioral therapies. Of course, the more extensive the coverage, the higher the cost. However, keep in mind that unlike other types of insurance (such as car insurance), the number of claims you file in the same year won’t affect your premium or your pet’s coverage.
Cost
The price for pet insurance depends on a variety of factors including the animal’s age, size, and breed. In the United States, most policies cost between $15 and $100 a month.
Benefits
If you have pet insurance, you never need to worry about having enough money to take care of your cat or dog in the event of an accident or illness. Moreover, you’ll be spared the financial burden of paying for expensive veterinary treatments.
Before you purchase a pet insurance policy, be sure to shop around and compare offers from several insurance companies to find the most suitable and affordable coverage.
Know your options when forbearance ends
As the COVID-19 pandemic burned through the American economy throughout 2020, many Americans put mortgages and other loans into forbearance — a grace period that delays loan payments for a specified period of time, usually up to twelve months, according to Experian. And as the pandemic extends into a second year, that forbearance period is ending for some borrowers.
During the first seven months of the Covid-19 pandemic, mortgage delinquencies dropped from 3 percent to 1.8 percent. Much of the reason is President Trump’s CARES Act, which requires lenders to offer forbearance to borrowers. Many lenders who weren’t required to do that under the CARES Act still offered the option to borrowers. This was partly responsible for keeping the housing market out of a downward spiral. But forbearance is short-term and for many, it might be ending.
If your mortgage or other loan has been in forbearance, it’s critical to know what your options and obligations are in order to let you take the right next steps. According to Bankrate, there are three primary ways to wrap up a forbearance:
* A lump sum payment, in which you pay all the missed payments at once to catch up.
* A short-term repayment plan or modification, usually an additional monthly charge on top of your regular payment to bring you up to date.
* A loan modification to change the terms of your loan. A variety of changes are possible, such as extending the repayment period, lowering the interest rate, or reducing the principal loan balance.
Keep in mind that lenders cannot require a lump sum payment with no other options, according to The Motley Fool. Talk to your lender about other options if lump sum payment is not feasible for you. If you have a high enough credit score, you may have a number of choices at your disposal.
If you’re facing a mortgage crisis and want to avoid foreclosure, it’s important to talk to your lender about your options. Chances are that your lender wants to avoid foreclosure almost as much as you do, according to Bankrate.
For homeowners in truly dire straits who absolutely must sell, there is a silver lining — home values have skyrocketed over the last six months, with surging buyer demand and limited housing inventory, according to The Motley Fool.
Gift guide got graduates of all ages
Do you know someone who’s graduating this year? If so, here are some great gift ideas depending on where the person’s at in their studies.
Preschool
Get your little one excited about kindergarten with a gift that shows them how fun learning can be. Opt for an age-appropriate toy that will nurture their curiosity and creativity. Science experiment kits, light-up terrariums, coding toys, and building sets are all great picks.
Elementary school
Your young graduate is on the cusp of a major transition during which they’ll learn a lot about themselves. Choose a gift that encourages them to pursue a budding interest such as a telescope or microscope, painting or art supplies, a musical instrument, a magic kit, or new sports equipment.
Middle school
This summer might be your teen’s last to spend with friends before they all start working part-time jobs. Help them make the most of it with new hiking boots, a waterproof portable speaker, a skateboard or rollerblades, giant inflatable pool toys, or a smartphone projector for outdoor movie nights.
High school
Select a practical gift based on their future plans. Students going to college or university are sure to appreciate noise-canceling headphones, linens for their new place, self-care products, or a laptop. If your graduate is heading into the workforce, help them kick-start their professional wardrobe with a tailored blazer, dress watch, or messenger bag.
College or university
After years of hard work, this grad deserves a gift that encourages them to take a break and unwind before they start their career. Consider a spa retreat, camping or fishing gear, a new mattress, luggage for upcoming travels, a magazine subscription, or an assortment of local wines and spirits.
For these items and more, visit the shops in your area. When in doubt, most graduates will appreciate a gift card, so they can get exactly what they want.
Kid Quiz: How well do you know your animals?
Do you love books and TV shows about animals? Are your favorite movies Madagascar, Zootopia, and The Secret Life of Pets? If so, find out how well you know your animals by answering the questions in this multiple-choice quiz.
1. How many teeth do rabbits have?
a) 4
b) 12
c) 28
2. How far away can the roar of a lion be heard?
a) 500 feet
b) 1 mile
c) 5 miles
3. How many vertebrae are there in a giraffe’s neck?
a) 7
b) 21
c) 44
4. What do you call male, female, and baby cats?
a) Simba, Nala and Kion
b) Tomcat, queen, and kitten
c) Buck, doe, and kitten
5. What are horses physically unable to do?
a) See the color yellow
b) Sleep lying down
c) Vomit
No cheating!
Answers: 1-C, 2-C, 3-A, 4-B, 5-C
5 things that will bring spring into your bedroom
Do you want to refresh your home for the season? Here are a few design elements you can incorporate into any bedroom to create a spring-like atmosphere.
1. Pastels. Choose soft shades of pink, blue, or green to give your room a fresh feel. Additionally, opt for white walls, bedding, or accessories to help brighten up space.
2. Flowers. From dried and artificial arrangements to floral-pattern fabrics and wallpaper, there are plenty of ways to bring spring blooms into a bedroom. Go for classics like roses, tulips, lilacs, and cotton flowers.
3. Wood. This is a timeless and elegant material that’ll match any design style. To evoke the lightness of spring, consider introducing rattan, slatted, or driftwood furniture, depending on the theme of your room.
4. Light materials. Berber rugs, sheer curtains, linen cushions, and macramé are all great options for a minimalist space that captures the airiness of spring. Japanese interior design trends can serve as inspiration.
5. Storage. If you want to create a calming atmosphere, your room needs to be clean and organized. Additionally, removing clutter can help you shed the heavy feeling associated with winter and give you a sense of renewal.
For more inspiration, visit home decor shops in your area or speak with an interior designer.
The best dog breed for your family: 4 factors to consider
If you want to adopt a dog, the first step is to determine which breed would best suit your family and lifestyle. Since owning a dog is a long-term commitment, it’s vital that you do your research. Here are four factors to consider.
1. Size
The amount of space you have at home will help you determine the size of the dog you can accommodate. This includes how much green space you can offer your pup. Breed size might also be a deciding factor if you have small children or other pets.
2. Energy level
Reflect on whether you’re looking for a running buddy or a couch companion. Energetic dogs need plenty of exercise, otherwise, they can become bored and destructive. Ideally, your dog’s activity level will match your own.
3. Temperament
Since some breeds are naturally good with children while others tend to be skittish, you might want to opt for a family-friendly dog if you have little ones running around. Calmer breeds are also a better fit for most seniors.
4. Grooming needs
You’ll likely need to spend more time grooming if you opt for a long-haired dog. These breeds typically shed more, which might be a problem if you have allergies or an aversion to vacuuming.
If you make an informed decision and have the resources to properly care for a dog, you’ll be sure to enjoy a long and happy friendship with your canine pal.
Kid-friendly pups
From beagles, boxers, and border terriers to poodles, pointers, and pugs, there are plenty of dog breeds that are great with children.
5 tips for improving your credit score
Whether you’re looking for a car loan, submitting a rental application, or applying for a mortgage, it’s important to have a good credit score. If your current credit score is suboptimal, here are five things you can do to rebuild it.
1. Pay your bills on time. Always pay bills in full before the due date. If you can’t pay the total amount, at least make the minimum required payment.
2. Don’t max out your cards. It’s best to use no more than half of your available credit (for example, don’t put more than $500 on a credit card with a $1,000 limit). If you always max out your card, lenders will consider you a high-risk loan candidate. Also, never surpass your credit card limit.
3. Be a loyal customer. Don’t switch credit cards or financial institutions unnecessarily. The age of your credit history impacts your credit score.
4. Get credit checks infrequently. If a lender or company files a request to view your credit report, which is known as a hard inquiry, it’ll impact your credit score. Conversely, checking your credit yourself, which is known as a soft inquiry, won’t affect your score.
5. Have multiple types of credit. Using more than one type of credit (for example, a credit card, line of credit, and mortgage) tends to improve your credit score. Just be sure that you’re able to pay back everything you borrow.
To get more advice about building up your credit score, reach out to a qualified financial adviser.
