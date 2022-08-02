Community Events
Pet Photo Calendar Contest to benefit Winchester SPCA
Show us how your pets light up your life by entering them into the Winchester SPCA Pets Light Up Our Lives Pet Photo Calendar Contest.
100% of proceeds benefit the Winchester SPCA’s Pets for Life program that works to keep loved pets in their homes and out of the overcrowded shelter system.
Deadline for the 2023 calendar is Monday, September 19th. One entry per pet, $20 per entry. For official contest rules and to enter, go to winchesterspca.org/events.
This fundraiser is made possible thanks to McDonalds – Nerangis Management.
Community Events
Winchester SPCA holding four-day pet adoption event
Thanks to the Petfinder Foundation and a Kia Pet Adoption Grant, the Winchester SPCA will be offering reduced adoption fees from Tuesday, August 9th, to Friday, August 12th, at the adoption center, located at 111 Featherbed Lane in Winchester, VA.
All adoptable pets have been neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped and look forward to meeting you between 10am and 5pm.
Approved adopters can adopt for just $22 during the four-day Kia Pet Adoption Event.
During the same timeframe, Parsons Kia, located at 2525 Valley Avenue, will be accepting donations of dry cat and dog food to benefit the Winchester SPCA.
Community Events
Book Signing: A Rebellious Woman by Claire J. Griffin at the Warren Heritage Society
On July 29th, the Warren Heritage Society hosted a book signing of A Rebellious Woman by Claire J. Griffin.
This event was held at the Belle Boyd Cottage on the Grounds of the Warren Heritage Society, 101 Chester Street in Front Royal.
Rebellious Woman is based on the life story of Belle Boyd (1844-1900), whose coming of age coincided with the opening shots of the Civil War. Debutante, a teenaged spy, seductress, actress, divorcee, cross-dresser, and self-promoter, carried a pistol and wasn’t afraid to use it. In a century when a woman was meant to be nothing more than a well-behaved wife and mother, Belle Boyd stands out as a scandalous woman of history, defying all the rules.
Kirkus Book of the Year author Claire Griffin has rowed competitively, traveled to seven continents, kayaked below the Antarctic Circle, camped in Africa, driven across the Sahara, eaten bugs, and been stung by scorpions two separate times. Claire has always said yes rather than no to adventure, which may be why she decided to write a novel about Belle Boyd, a scandalous woman of history who defied so many rules. Claire and her husband of forty-five years live in a beautiful little town on the coast of Connecticut.
The book is available on Amazon.
Community Events
Looking for something fun? Enjoy this musical of Annie Jr this weekend
The Shore Players present Annie Jr at Cottonwood Ranch. The Cottonwood Ranch is located at 135 Morrison Lane in Front Royal, Virginia. The plays run on July 29, 30, and 31 at 8:00 pm. Tickets are (suggested donation) Adults $8, Students $5, and Families $25.
Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, with a beloved book and score by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse, and Martin Charnin, Annie JR. features everyone’s favorite little redhead in her very first adventure.
With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.
This production is directed by 19-year-old Lydia Buono with a local cast of players. Lydia wants to thank her wonderful cast for being such troupers, including Anna McFadden and Serenity Fedoryka for choreographing some of the numbers; the incredible backstage crew for their fun energy and teamwork; and Theresa Byers for coming in to help with music. Thank you to Kristin Uhlenkott, Bridget Hickson, and the whole Uhlenkott clan for tackling any project we needed and for being the backbone of these shows — it’s really impressive all the work they do. Thank you, Damian Fedoryka, John Lamirande, and Gabe Hencken, for being the tech-savvy men of the group; and all the parents who have put in their time and talent to make this all possible!
Community Events
2022 YES Conference | Finding Your Balance for our high school students
Bringing HOPE to our students… a special event this Monday that you don’t want to miss!
Enjoy this video interview to meet several special people who are involved in this upcoming event, brought to you by Reaching Out Now, 2022 YES Conference | Finding Your Balance, partnering with Top of Virginia Regional Chamber and Shenandoah University.
In this video you will meet:
- Brandon Thomas – Winchester Rescue Mission
- Ryan Munsey – International motivational speaker
- Samantha Barber – Reaching Out Now
- Cynthia Roberts Schneider – Top of Virginia Regional Chamber
- Rebecca Gibson – Director of Civic Engagement at Shenandoah University
If you have a high school student, please consider sending them to this event! The goal is to help provide hope and inspiration to our kids. The past year has had a lot of ups and downs; Let’s inspire them for the new year!
More about the event:
- Continental breakfast will be provided and lunch will be served at the University’s Allen Dining Hall, and included in the registration costs.
- What: YES Conference (Youth Empowered for Success)
- Theme: “Finding Your Balance”
- Where: Stimpson Auditorium at Shenandoah University (Halpin-Harrison Hall 600 Millwood Ave, Winchester, VA)
- When: August 1, 2022 from 8:30am – 4PM
- Cost: $15 (scholarships available)
- Who: rising Sophomores, Seniors and Juniors in Shenandoah Valley schools
- Register: 2022 YES Conference
Thank you Kory Campbell for a great video production!
Community Events
15th annual National Night Out block party to be held Tuesday, August 2nd
The Front Royal Police Department is excited to announce and invite you to join us in celebrating our 15th Annual National Night Out Block Party. National Night Out will be held downtown Front Royal on Tuesday, August 2nd, from 6 pm to 9 pm on Main Street at the Gazebo!
Our National Night Out event brings neighborhoods and law enforcement together to send the message that our community and law enforcement are all working together to prevent crime and keep our communities safe. National Night Out is to strengthen our neighborhoods, promote crime prevention, and celebrate police-community partnerships, all while having fun! There will be live music by Raised on Analog, food, inflatable fun for the kids, and a lot of information and exhibits centered on safety awareness, crime and drug prevention, and information on local resources. This event also allows our community members to talk to our local first responders and ask them questions. So, we invite you to lock your doors, turn on the outside lights and spend the evening outside with your neighbors and first responders of Front Royal and Warren County!
This national event will involve over 17,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities, and military bases worldwide. National Night Out is designed to (1) Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; (2) Generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime efforts; (3) Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and (4) Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.
National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement in our fight to build a safer nation and community. This is the Front Royal Police Department’s fifteenth year hosting NNO; law enforcement’s battle against crime would be limited without this partnership. We would also like to thank our local sponsors and organizations that helped us bring this event to our community!
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of July 28th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, July 28:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Bullet Train”
- “Beast”
- “Barbarian”
- returning “MAVERICK”
