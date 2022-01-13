The Pets for Life program at Winchester SPCA invites you to purchase a light

Community Events

The Pets for Life program at the Winchester SPCA invites you to purchase a light on behalf of your pet, and help us Light a Path to end pet homelessness.
- $10 donation for one light
- $50 donation for 10 lights
- $100 donation for 20 lights
The lights will be illuminated February 7, 2022, in a lighting ceremony, from 6pm-8pm, at the SPCA Adoption Center.
For more information, call 540-662-8616.
Community Events
Real estate and community news with Jen Avery, REALTOR
This year I would like to add community news to the Warren County Market Reports every month. We have several upcoming events to put on your calendar!
COMMUNITY NEWS
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
- Women’s Wellness Workshop – February 5 from 9am to 1pm | Virtual
- Visit this link to register: frontroyalwomenswellness.com
- YOU MUST RSVP to receive the Zoom Link
- Presented by Front Royal Women’s Resource Center & The Phoenix Project
- Sponsored by Valley Health and Friends of Samuels Library.
- Virtual event jampacked with amazing presenters/workshops from 21st Century Investing to Movement, Creativity, Nutrition and so much more. Goodie bags with information, tools and of course goodies for the first 50 who sign up.
House of Hope
- Empty Bowl Supper
- date to be determined soon!
Humane Society of Warren County
- Polar Plunge – January 15 at 11am | 4H Center Lake
- Interested in sponsoring a plunger? Please help our local animal shelter care for all of our animals needing a forever home. Visit this site for all details: hswcevents.org/polar-plunge
Rotary Club of Warren County
- Ride With Rotary – April 5 starting around 9am with staggered start times | Rockland Park
- New fundraiser brought to you by the Rotary Club of Warren County. Beneficiaries for the ride are Reaching Out Now and Cars Changing Lives. 4 ride routes, all ages and all riding experience levels.
- Event link: https://fb.me/e/1ngbJweEg
- Registration will begin early February.
- Sponsorships are needed. Contact Ellen Aders for more information on sponsorship levels. Great way to get a little exposure for your company!
Logan Maiatico Foundation
- Alfredo Birthday Dinner Fundraiser – January 29 from 5:30-8:30 | Front Royal Volunteer Fire Hall
- The Logan Maiatico Foundation has been established to continue the legacy of Logan Maiatico, Logan was loved by all of his friends, family and community and was known for spreading love to everyone he interacted with.
- Enjoy alfredo birthday dinner, Logan’s favorite meal! Ten dollars per person paid at the door. All proceeds will go to the Logan Maiatico Foundation in memory of Logan. Interested in swag? Visit: thestitchesandbows.com/live-like-logan
Warren Coalition
- We See You, Warren County – sign up (free) online to join this “movement” to help bring our community together. Follow on Facebook! You are going to love it! #WeCUWC
- Facebook page: facebook.com/wecuwc
- Sign up: warrencoalition.org/wecuwc
REAL ESTATE
Warren County Market Report for December 2021 with Jen Avery, REALTOR
Watch this video for a quick summary of Warren County real estate for December 2021. We are back in the green. Numbers have climbed during December. Charts demonstrate the changes in the market, so be sure to click play!
In general summary:
- New Listings are UP 17.8%.
- New Pending UP 1.9%.
- Closed sales are UP 12.9%
- Average Median Sold $333,450
- Average Days on Market 31
*If you would like a copy of this report emailed to you, please send request to jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com.
Resource: December 2021 Market Stats by ShowingTime
Bright MLS: Statistics calculated January 2022.
Jennifer Avery, REALTOR® “Your Happy Home Expert!”
BPOR, SRS, CNE, E-Pro Certified | Licensed in VA
jenaveryrealtor@gmail.com | 540-683-0790
CRUM REALTY, INC | 318 S Loudoun St, Winchester VA 22601 | 540-662-0400
Community Events
Samuels Public Library announces Holiday Writing Contest winners
Samuels Public Library is proud to announce the winners of the 43rd annual Holiday Writing Contest:
Kindergarten:
- Danny Maciag, First Place, Homeschool
- Nora Lo, Second Place, Mountain Laurel Montessori School
- Annabelle Baldwin, Third Place, Homeschool
First Grade:
- Teddy Gunn, First Place, John XXII Montessori Center
- Benjamin Fletcher, Second Place, Wakefield Country Day School
- Marley Found, Third Place, Wakefield Country Day School
Second Grade:
- Joey Maciag, First Place, Homeschool
- Naomi Winter, Second Place, Mountain Laurel Montessori School
- Beatrice Hoffman, Third Place, Wakefield Country Day School
Third Grade:
- Lydia Wunsch, First Place, Homeschool
- Charlotte Hightower, Second Place, Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary
- Claire Catron, Third Place, Leslie Fox Keyser Elementary
Fourth Grade:
- Mia Maciag, First Place, Homeschool
- Eliza M. Cobb, Second Place, Wakefield Country Day School
- Gabriel Edwards, Third Place, Dominion Ridge Academy
Fifth Grade:
- Mary G. Lane, First Place, St Annes Cottage School
- Frankie McCarthy, Second Place, Chelsea Academy
- Alise Maurer, Third Place, Chelsea Academy
Sixth Grade:
- Brennan Oldfield, First Place, Dominion Ridge Academy
- Ella Sauvager, Second Place, Randolph Macon Academy
- Seraphina Bise, Third Place, Homeschool
Seventh Grade:
- David Otyenah, First Place, Dominion Ridge Academy
- Madelyn Sneed, Second Place, Wakefield Country Day School
- Leo McMahon, Third Place, Wakefield Country Day School
Eighth Grade:
- Monica Farinholt, First Place, John Paul the Great
- Irene Schwartz, Second Place, St. Edith Stein
- Sarah Tutton, Third Place, Dominion Ridge Academy
Ninth Grade:
- Raven Milenkevich, First Place, Homeschool
- George Beasley, Second Place, Chelsea Academy
Tenth Grade:
- RJ Johnson, First Place, Dominion Ridge Academy
- Kendra Thompson, Second Place, Dominion Ridge Academy
- Mason Smedley, Third Place, Dominion Ridge Academy
Eleventh Grade:
- Autumn Hovest, First Place, Dominion Ridge Academy
- Taylor Knapp, Second Place, Dominion Ridge Academy
- Amanda Genari, Third Place, Warren County High School
Twelfth Grade:
- Taryn Henry, First Place, Dominion Ridge Academy
- Maya Tutton, Second Place, Dominion Ridge Academy
- Jo DuVall, Third Place, Dominion Ridge Academy
Artwork Winners:
- Abigail Garris, Fifth Grade, Mountain Laurel Montessori School
- Abby Rizzo, Fifth Grade, A.S. Rhodes
- Daniel Winter, Fifth Grade, Mountain Laurel Montessori School
- Felicity Murray, Ninth Grade, Homeschool
- Allison Baldwin, Seventh Grade, Homeschool
- Sage Milenkevich, Fourth Grade, Homeschool
- Marie E. Funk, Fifth Grade, Dominion Ridge Academy
- Davis Conway-Dixon, First Grade, Wakefield Country Day School
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of January 14th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Friday, January 14:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Morbius”
- “Moonfall”
- “Marry Me”
- “Uncharted”
- “Dog”
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution conduct a Color Guard Muster
On January 8, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) conducted a Color Guard Muster. This muster was held at the Wayside Inn, Middletown, Virginia. The Wayside is America’s oldest continuously operated inn, having it’s first guests in 1797. The Inn dates to the 18th century, making it an ideal location for the SAR to conduct meetings and events.
At this muster, the SAR reviewed drills used to ensure safety at all events in which they participate. Muskets are checked to ensure proper use and that they have been maintained to operate safely. When fired at commemoration ceremonies and events, the squad will only fire black powder with no projectiles of any sort. Rules and safety guidance for blades were also discussed. All blades in the ceremonies are to be sheathed at all times. The exception is for bayonets when they are ceremoniously fixed for display purposes only.
The members of the Chapter Color Guard are present at over 100 events a year. Often they are asked to place sentinels and escort individuals at the ceremonies who present commemorative wreaths. These duties were practiced to ensure they are conducted properly and commensurate with the occasion.
The Chapter Guard is made up of 24 compatriots, with additional support of 8 compatriots from nearby chapters of the SAR. This allows us to perform at multiple events on the same day. Guardsmen present for the muster were Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Doug Hall, Erick Moore, Patrick Moore, Allan Phillips and Marc Robinson.
Community Events
Free REVIVE! opioid overdose and naloxone education January 28th
Northwestern Prevention Collaborative, in conjunction with Northwestern Community Services Board, will offer a free, virtual REVIVE! Training on January 28th, from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm. The one-hour online class provides an overview of how to recognize an opioid overdose, respond to an opioid emergency, and administer life-saving naloxone.
Opioids are highly potent, making it relatively easy for accidental overdoses to happen. This training is ideal for those who have loved ones who use or have used opioids in the past, as well as those who have personally used or are using opioids. Those who work in public places or businesses where overdoses may occur can be part of the defense against overdoses, and they are also encouraged to attend this free training.
All attendees will receive two free doses of Narcan by mail.
To register, visit nwprevention.org/revive
About Northwestern Prevention Collaborative
The Northwestern Prevention Collaborative covers the Lord Fairfax Planning District, encompassing the City of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren. NPC focuses on education around opioids, marijuana, juuling, and alcohol, with dual goals of preventing young people from misusing drugs and reducing the number of overdose deaths. The Collaborative is a partnership between Page Alliance for Community Action, Family Youth Initiative, Warren Coalition, Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition, and the Prevention Department of Northwestern Community Services.
About the Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board
The Prevention Department at Northwestern Community Services Board has a mission to prevent substance misuse and suicide and to promote mental wellness in the Lord Fairfax Planning District. The Department utilizes evidence-based programs, practices and strategies targeting concerns identified by needs assessments and using the Strategic Prevention Framework as its guide. An emphasis is placed on community collaboration and mobilization, enabling groups to be brought together for the benefit of the community. Find more information at nwcsb.com/prevention
Community Events
LFCC hosting site visit for review of nursing accreditation Feb. 2
The public is invited to virtually meet with the team conducting a site visit of LFCC’s associate of applied science degree in nursing program next month. A site visit team from the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) will be at the college on Wednesday, Feb. 2, as part of continuing accreditation efforts. Community members can meet the team and share comments from 1:30 – 2 p.m. via this Zoom link.
Written comments are also accepted through Tuesday, Jan. 18, at Accreditation Commission for Nursing in Education, 220 Peachtree Road Northeast, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30326. They should be addressed to CEO Dr. Marsal Stoll. Dr. Stoll can also be emailed at mstoll@acenursing.org.
LFCC’s nursing program was first accredited by ACEN in 2017. The U.S. Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation both recognize ACEN as the accrediting body when it comes to nursing programs. Many graduate nursing programs and some employers require that their students and new hires have graduated from a nationally-accredited body.
The college’s nursing program, begun in 2000, has always been accredited by the Virginia Board of Nursing. There were 49 registered nursing students in fall 2000; today there are 185 students, according to Kristina Simpson, LFCC’s director of health professions.
A dynamic program, LFCC’s RN program has seen numerous changes over the past five years, including new leadership, the switch to a common curriculum across all nursing programs in the Virginia Community College System, and, of course, the Covid-19 pandemic, which has created both hurdles to learning, as well as unique public health experiences.
“Throughout our program’s history, we have kept a spirit of triumph over adversity,” said Director Simpson. “In keeping with our long-standing history in the community and the profession, the LFCC nursing program remains resolved and steadfast in our commitment to excellence as we move forward into the next chapter of nursing history.”
Learn more about the college’s nursing program at lfcc.edu/nursing.
