PFAS Clean Up Could Cost Virginia Public Water Systems Millions for Years to Come
Virginia’s public water systems could need to spend $390,000 to $2.4 million a year for the next 35 years to clean up a group of chemicals known as PFAS or “forever chemicals,” according to estimates from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Private systems that rely on wells could also face costs of between $14,000 and $17,000 annually for the next 35 years.
The figures, which were formulated by the EPA as part of rules proposed by the federal government to deal with PFAS contamination, were presented to the State Water Commission last month. But while they represent some of the first attempts at putting a dollar value on cleanup efforts, commission members emphasized the numbers are only estimates that could change as the state continues testing local water systems.
“Under the EPA rule, the public water systems affected by this would have to do at least quarterly sampling, or yearly sampling depending on the system type,” said Dwayne Roadcap, director of the Virginia Department of Health’s Office of Drinking Water. “And so at that point, we’re going to know exactly what kinds of costs people are going to deal with when that sampling starts happening.”
The federal government gave about $90 million to Virginia to help with infrastructure costs and another $22 million to deal with PFAS. Another $10 million is expected this year and next.. Additionally, said Roadcap, Virginia has historically received about $18 million annually for drinking water purposes that can be used for forever chemicals, although that figure will decrease this year to $6.1 million.
In March 2023, the EPA proposed new limits on the chemicals in an attempt to reduce harmful health impacts. Enforcement of the rules is left up to the states to carry out with federal funding. In Virginia, that’s done through the Department of Health and Department of Environmental Quality.
What are PFAS, and where are they found?
PFAS, an abbreviation for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a group of synthetic chemicals that have been used in numerous products and industrial applications since the 1950s because of their ability to deflect oil, water, and stains, among other benefits. Some of the products that contain PFAS include carpets, clothing, outdoor gear, and cookware, and the chemicals have historically been used by the aerospace, construction, and electronics industries. They are also an ingredient in firefighting foam.
Over time, PFAS have come to be present in many parts of the environment, including water and soil.
In Virginia, sampling has revealed the presence of PFAS at concentrations above levels of concern in some water systems.
In tests of 274 of the state’s 2,860 public water systems, the Virginia Department of Health found 18 had PFAS concentrations above the limit the EPA is proposing to allow. Most of those sites were in the densely populated Northern Virginia, with others in areas ranging from Southwest Virginia to Hampton Roads.
In 2020, the Western Virginia Wastewater Authority found Gen X, another form of forever chemical, in the Roanoke River but found it had not seeped into private well sites. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality traced the chemical back to ProChem’s Elliston facility, which treats industrial wastewater.
Health concerns
Given the prevalence of PFAS, officials say it’s safe to assume everyone has some level of them in their system.
“Pretty much everyone’s going to have some level of PFAS in your blood,” said Roadcap. “They’re known as forever chemicals in the spirit of they’re hard to break down into the environment.”
But when levels exceed certain thresholds, officials say they become a greater cause for concern.
The new EPA rules, expected to be finalized this year, set a limit of 4 parts per trillion for the more common PFOA and PFOS types of forever chemicals in drinking water. For perspective, 1 part per trillion is the equivalent of 1 drop of water in 20 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
Once the threshold is exceeded, the health damages may include kidney and liver disease, developmental effects in fetuses and infants, and certain forms of cancer.
The EPA’s proposed rules are set to limit health damage by accounting for the accumulation of PFAS through other means.
Current lack of framework
While Virginia has made some attempts to identify the scope of its PFAS problems, the state has no framework in place to guide a coordinated understanding of the costs that could be incurred by local and regional entities.
“Can you all see any benefit to the state [in] sort of looking at these things on a global level as opposed to each system trying to figure it out?” asked Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, during the State Water Commission’s December meeting.
“I would see value in that approach,” said Roadcap. “One of the things that we can provide at the state level is a direct conduit to the EPA, and also provide some additional technical assistance and some security about the rulemaking.”
In 2020, legislation in Virginia created a workgroup to study the prevalence of PFAS and the associated health risks. That preceded $60,000 given to the Virginia Department of Health and $320,000 given to DEQ in the 2022 state budget for additional studies.
To better understand the magnitude of the presence of PFAS in Virginia, including sampling additional water systems, Surovell said by email, ”I think there will be proposed budget language directing state agencies to study the costs of pending federal rules on PFAS” in addition to lead and copper on drinking water systems.
One of the things Roadcap said would help is increased lab capacity to cut down on the months-long turnaround time to get information on samples. The Occoquan Watershed Monitoring Laboratory is a partnership with Virginia Tech, DEQ, Fairfax Water, and Northern Virginia city and county governments, as well as public water supply and reclamation agencies, that is in the process of setting up PFAS testing, according to DEQ.
But expanding the reporting requirements for industrial users also needs to be done, said Carroll Courtenay, a staff attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC).
“We need to start tackling this problem at the source. It costs more to treat more water,” Courtenay said. “The enormity doesn’t mean we can’t do anything until we know what we need to know.”
In 2023, legislators passed a bill that narrowly required reporting from one facility in Southwest Virginia. This session, Del. David Bulova, D-Fairfax, has introduced legislation for reporting industrial uses of PFAS.
That type of reporting, which Courtney said DEQ can require under the federal Clean Water Act, can help better understand the totality of the situation and determine ways to limit pollution from the source, not downstream from people.
“We know they’re entering the waste stream,” Courtenay said. “If we go on a chemical-by-chemical basis for regulation, it’s going to be endless. It’s going to take too long to make sure we’re getting safe drinking water and keeping our water clean.”
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Virginia State Police Launches Operation DISS-rupt on I-95, Soon I-66
In an ambitious move to enhance road safety, the Virginia State Police will execute Operation DISS-rupt on all 179 miles of Interstate 95 in Virginia on January 10 and 11, 2024. This significant traffic enforcement and educational safety initiative aims to combat Distracted driving, Impaired driving, Speed compliance, and Seat belt safety—key factors in road safety.
Preliminary data reveals a concerning statistic: 839 fatalities in traffic accidents on Virginia roadways in 2023. This alarming figure underscores the critical need for initiatives like Operation DISS-rupt. Lt. Col. Matt Hanley, director of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Field Operations, emphasizes the initiative’s goal: to encourage Virginians to return to basic traffic safety principles and disrupt dangerous behaviors that endanger motorists and pedestrians.
The operation is not without precedent. On October 19-20, 2023, a similar initiative on Interstate 64 resulted in significant law enforcement actions: 200 citations for reckless driving, 362 for speeding, 75 for violating the “Hands-Free” law, and 48 for seat belt violations. There were also five arrests for DUI/DUID. Impressively, no fatal traffic crashes occurred on I-64 during this period.
Operation DISS-rupt focuses on the four primary causes of fatal and serious injury crashes. Its ambitious goal is zero fatal crashes during enforcement periods and a 10% reduction in total interstate crashes for the year. The operation highlights critical areas:
- Ditch Distractions: Complying with Virginia’s “Hands-Free” law, which prohibits holding a personal communication device while driving.
- Never Drive Impaired: Emphasizing the dangers of alcohol and drug-impaired driving.
- Comply with Speed Limits: Adhering to Virginia’s interstate speed limits, which do not exceed 70 mph.
- Seat Belt Safety: Enforcing Virginia’s law requires front seat occupants and all passengers aged 18 and under to wear seat belts or be in a child safety seat.
State police will also engage directly with travelers at the Interstate 95 Rest Area in Fredericksburg to discuss safe driving habits. Looking ahead, Operation DISS-rupt will next target Interstate 66, continuing its mission to ensure safer Virginia roads.
Virginia Dems Call for Immediate Ban on Legacy Admissions
Democratic lawmakers are seeking to ban Virginia public colleges and universities’ practice of providing special admission treatment to student applicants related to alumni and donors.
The proposed legacy admissions ban stems from the recent fall of affirmative action on college campuses nationwide. Since the Supreme Court ruled last June that race-conscious admission policies at Harvard College and the University of North Carolina were unconstitutional, schools in Virginia have already taken action to change their admissions policies, which have commonly favored student applicants who are white and are from higher-income families.
Although the court’s ruling did not mandate colleges to take any action, Democrats want to take another step to refine state institutions’ admissions process and support future college applicants by sponsoring legislation banning legacy admission ahead of the General Assembly session beginning on Wednesday.
Virginia GOP leaders praise affirmative action ruling, schools vow to keep pursuing diversity
“Teaching in a classroom, every day, I see how hard these kids try to get into colleges, how much they stress over getting into colleges, and having all these things come together — the Supreme Court case, knowing that Virginia has a higher percentage of its universities use legacy admissions and kind of seeing the role it plays day to day in my day job — it was kind of a no brainer for me to put this bill in to try to make the process a little bit more merit-based,” said Sen. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Richmond, who is carrying the Senate version of the bill.
Del. Dan Helmer, D-Clifton, who is carrying the House bill, said far-right groups mistakenly believe that race plays an outsized role in college admissions. An actual problem, however, lies in admission decisions being influenced based on alumni status and donations, Helmer said.
“This is about fighting for working-class families to have access to every opportunity and making sure we support democracy and good jobs by providing pathways to the middle class through a college education, and you shouldn’t just be able to buy your way in,” Helmer said.
According to the nonprofit Education Reform Now, more than 100 colleges and universities have ended legacy admission preferences since 2015, but 787 still used the practice as of 2020.
State level
It’s unclear how many institutions in Virginia use legacy as an admissions tool. Legacy admissions are often a component of the nation’s most elite schools and top-rated institutions, including Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia.
Virginia Tech leaders announced the day after the SCOTUS ruling it would eliminate legacy as an admissions factor.
The following week, the University of Virginia announced it modified its admissions process by no longer asking applicants to identify themselves as relatives of alumni. Applicants have the option of completing an essay question about their “personal or historic connection with UVA.”
Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Woodbridge, who is carrying legislation similar to VanValkenburg and Helmer’s, said lawmakers need to take action.
“There shouldn’t be other outside influential factors that guide admissions,” McPike said. “We’ve already seen some universities in Virginia start to respond and start to change their policies, which I think is a positive step in the right direction.”
According to the Pew Research Center, a growing number of Americans surveyed state that legacy admissions should not be a factor in admissions decisions, increasing from 68% in 2019 to 75% in 2022.
“Colleges should consider individuals’ life experiences when reviewing their applications, including their socioeconomic status or how poverty has impacted their educational journey,” Attorney General Jason Miyares wrote in the Richmond Times-Dispatch last August. “Higher education must follow the Supreme Court’s lead and end the superficial legacy admissions system so the door to higher education is truly open to everyone.”
Federal level
Lawmakers in Congress are also seeking to ban universities’ practice of giving special treatment to student applicants connected to alumni and donors.
In November, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, who sits on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, co-sponsored legislation in Congress called the Merit-Based Educational Reforms and Institutional Transparency Act (MERIT Act).
According to a joint statement by Kaine and bill co-sponsor Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, the legislation, if passed, would amend the Higher Education Act to add a new standard for accreditation in order to prevent accredited colleges and universities – institutions that are recognized for maintaining a certain level of educational quality – from unfairly giving “preferential treatment” during the admissions process.
Under the MERIT Act, “preferential treatment” is defined as making admissions decisions or providing benefits based on an applicant’s relationship with alumni or donors as the “determinative factor.”
“A student’s acceptance into a college should not hinge on whether their parents attended that school or donated a large sum of money,” said Kaine in the statement. “This legislation would help bring more fairness to the higher education admissions process and ensure that first-generation and low-income students are not put at a disadvantage because of their parents’ educational histories or incomes.”
If passed, the bill will clarify that the new standard shouldn’t be construed to prevent institutions from considering an applicant’s genuine interest in the institution as part of the admissions process, whether they have a legacy connection to the school or not.
“Many institutions currently consider alumni affiliation in assessing an applicant’s demonstrated interest (DI) in attending the school,” Kaine’s office said in a statement Monday. “The DI section in the bill aims to clarify that the institutions can still consider DI but that the basis of their DI must be equally accessible to all applicants, regardless of their alumni affiliation. So this provision limits the use of DI as a loophole for alumni preference, but doesn’t eliminate DI, which institutions care about.”
The bill will also ensure that religious institutions can make admissions decisions in line with their faith-based values, preventing infringement on religious freedom. The legislation will also require a comprehensive feasibility study to assess improving data collection regarding the influence of legacy and donor relationships on admissions decisions. The legislation was unclear on which institutions the study would apply to.
VanValkenburg said he hopes Kaine is successful, but he added that Virginia lawmakers must do what they can to fix the problem in the commonwealth.
“I know he’s got bipartisan support for that bill, but if they’re not able to pass it in Congress, for the country, we can still ensure that Virginia universities are a little bit more fair based and … are giving every kid a fair shake,” he said.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
There’s a New COVID-19 Variant and Cases are Ticking Up. What Do You Need to Know?
It’s winter, that cozy season that brings crackling fireplaces, indoor gatherings — and a wave of respiratory illness. Nearly four years since the pandemic emerged, people are growing weary of dealing with it, but the virus is not done with us.
Nationally, a sharp uptick in emergency room visits and hospitalizations for COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, began in mid-December and appears to be gaining momentum.
Here are a few things to know this time around:
What’s circulating now?
The COVID-19 virus is continually changing, and a recent version is rapidly climbing the charts. Even though it appeared only in September, the variant known as JN.1, a descendant of omicron, is rapidly spreading, representing between 39% to half of the cases, according to pre-holiday stats from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A new COVID booster is here. Will those at greatest risk get it?
Lab data indicates that the updated vaccines, as well as existing COVID rapid tests and medical treatments, are effective with this latest iteration. More good news is that it “does not appear to pose additional risks to public health beyond that of other recent variants,” according to the CDC. Even so, new COVID hospitalizations — 34,798 for the week that ended Dec. 30 — are trending upward, although rates are still substantially lower than last December’s tally. It’s early in the season, though. Levels of virus in wastewater — one indicator of how infections are spreading — are “very high,” exceeding the levels seen this time last year.
And don’t forget, other nasty bugs are going around. More than 20,000 people were hospitalized for influenza the week ending Dec. 30, and the CDC reports that RSV remains elevated in many areas.
“The numbers so far are definitely going in the not-so-good direction,” said Ziyad Al-Aly, the chief of the research and development service at the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Healthcare System and a clinical epidemiologist at Washington University in St. Louis. “We’re likely to see a big uptick in January now that everyone is back home from the holidays.”
But no big deal, right?
Certainly, compared with the first COVID winter, things are better now. Far fewer people are dying or becoming seriously ill, with vaccines and prior infections providing some immunity and reducing the severity of illness. Even compared with last winter, when omicron was surging, the situation is better. New hospitalizations, for example, are about one-third of what they were around the 2022 holidays. Weekly deaths dropped slightly in the last week of December to 839 and are also substantially below levels from a year ago.
“The ratio of mild disease to serious clearly has changed,” said William Schaffner, a professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, Tennessee.
Even so, the definition of “mild” is broad, basically referring to anything short of being sick enough to be hospitalized.
While some patients may have no more than the sniffles, others experiencing “mild” COVID can be “miserable for three to five days,” Schaffner said.
How will this affect my day-to-day life?
“Am I going to be really sick? Do I have to mask up again?” It is important to know the basics.
For starters, symptoms of the COVID variants currently circulating will likely be familiar — such as a runny nose, sore throat, cough, fatigue, fever, and muscle aches.
So if you feel ill, stay home, said Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. “It can make a big difference.”
Dust off those at-home covid test kits, check the extended expiration dates on the FDA website, and throw away the ones that have aged out. Tests can be bought at most pharmacies and if you haven’t ordered yours yet, free test kits are still available through a federal program at covid.gov.
Test more than once, especially if your symptoms are mild. The at-home rapid tests may not detect COVID-19 infection in the first couple of days, according to the FDA, which recommends using “multiple tests over a certain time period, such as two to three days.”
With all three viruses, those most at risk include the very young, older adults, pregnant people, and those with compromised immune systems or underlying diseases, including cancer or heart problems. But those without high-risk factors can also be adversely affected.
While mask-wearing has dropped in most places, you may start to see more people wearing them in public spaces, including stores, public transit, or entertainment venues.
Although a federal mask mandate is unlikely, health officials and hospitals in at least four states — California, Illinois, Massachusetts, and New York — have again told staff and patients to don masks. Such requirements were loosened last year when the public health emergency officially ended.
Such policies are advanced through county-level directives. The CDC data indicates that, nationally, about 46.7% of counties are seeing moderate to high hospital admission rates of COVID-19.
“We are not going to see widespread mask mandates as our population will not find that acceptable,” Schaffner noted. “That said, on an individual basis, mask-wearing is a very intelligent and reasonable thing to do as an additional layer of protection.”
The N95, KN95, and KF94 masks are the most protective. Cloth and paper are not as effective.
And, finally, if you haven’t yet been vaccinated with an updated COVID-19 vaccine or gotten a flu shot, it’s not too late. There are also new vaccines and monoclonal antibodies to protect against RSV recommended for certain populations, which include older adults, pregnant people, and young children.
Generally, flu peaks in midwinter and runs into spring. Covid, while not technically seasonal, has higher rates in winter as people crowd together indoors.
“If you haven’t received vaccines,” Schaffner said, “we urge you to get them and don’t linger.”
Food and Drug Administration approves COVID boosters for upcoming season
Aren’t we all going to get it? What about repeat infections?
People who have dodged covid entirely are in the minority.
At the same time, repeat infections are common. Fifteen percent of respondents to a recent Yahoo News/YouGov poll said they’d had COVID twice or thrice. A Canadian survey released in December found that 1 in 5 residents said they had gotten COVID more than once as of last June.
Aside from the drag of being sick and missing work or school for days, debate continues over whether repeat infections pose smaller or larger risks of serious health effects. There are no definitive answers, although experts continue to study the issue.
Two research efforts suggest repeat infections may increase a person’s chances of developing serious illness or even long-term COVID-19 — which is defined in various ways but generally means having one or more effects lingering for a month or more following infection. The precise percentage of cases — and underlying factors — of long-term COVID-19 and why people get it are among the many unanswered questions about the condition. However, there is a growing consensus among researchers that vaccination is protective.
Still, the VA’s Al-Aly said a study he co-authored that was published in November 2022 found that getting COVID more than once raises an “additional risk of problems in the acute phase, be it hospitalization or even dying,” and makes a person two times as likely to experience long covid symptoms.
The Canadian survey also found a higher risk of long-term COVID-19 among those who self-reported two or more infections. Both studies have their limitations: Most of the 6 million in the VA database were male and older, and the data studied came from the first two years of the pandemic, so some of it reflected illnesses from before vaccines became available. The Canadian survey, although more recent, relied on self-reporting of infections and conditions, which may not be accurate.
Still, Al-Aly and other experts say taking preventive steps, such as getting vaccinated and wearing a mask in higher-risk situations, can hedge your bets.
“Even if in a prior infection you dodged the bullet of long covid,” Al-Aly said, “it doesn’t’ mean you will dodge the bullet every single time.”
BY Julie Appley, KFF Health News
Virginia AG Miyares Joins Multi-State Effort Urging Supreme Court to Review Trump Ballot Eligibility
In a pivotal move, Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares has aligned with a coalition of 27 states in petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court to review a decision by the Colorado Supreme Court that barred former President Donald Trump from appearing on Colorado’s 2024 Presidential Primary Election ballot. This coalition, which includes states like Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, and many others, is contesting the Colorado court’s interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment’s Section 3, a post-Civil War provision designed to disqualify federal and state officials who supported the Confederacy from holding office.
The Colorado decision, stemming from Trump’s alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attacks, determined that Trump was ineligible to serve as president under this constitutional clause. The argument pivots on whether the presidency is considered an “office… under the United States” and if Section 3’s disqualification for engaging in insurrection applies to the president. The Colorado Supreme Court, reversing a lower court’s ruling, deemed Trump disqualified under this section.
Attorney General Miyares, echoing the sentiments of the coalition, criticized the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling as an overreach and abuse of power, comparing it to authoritarian practices observed in countries like Cuba. He emphasized the importance of voters having the power to choose their president, viewing the removal of political opponents from ballots as antithetical to democracy.
This case has sparked a broader national debate, with similar challenges to Trump’s eligibility emerging in other states. The Michigan Supreme Court, for instance, allowed Trump on its primary ballot, while the Minnesota Supreme Court dismissed an attempt to remove him but left open the possibility of a challenge for the general election ballot. The debate centers on the interpretation and application of Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment, traditionally associated with the Civil War era but now being invoked in the context of modern political disputes.
As the Supreme Court weighs this significant appeal, the outcomes could have far-reaching implications for the interpretation of the Constitution, the scope of judicial review, and the very nature of democratic processes in the United States.
America’s Most Modern Gateway: Port of Va. is the First US East Coast Port Powered by 100 Percent Clean Energy
Today, January 4, 2024, The Port of Virginia® is powering all its terminals with electricity from clean resources and accelerating its goal to becoming carbon-neutral by 2040. So, it is eight years ahead of schedule that the port has achieved its Clean Energy Goal for all its Terminals.
“Virginia is the first major US East Coast port to power its entire operation using 100 percent clean electricity,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority (VPA). “In doing so, the port is building upon its reputation as America’s Most Modern Gateway.”
“Our cargo operations and overall performance are world-class, and we are advancing sustainability goals that are aligned with how we operate. This is a modern approach to meeting our environmental targets and we are setting ourselves apart as a result.”
Using clean electricity helps the port offset its carbon footprint by reducing carbon emissions 45 percent per container. The reduction comes in two target areas, scope 1 and 2 emissions. Scope 1 are emissions – exhaust — from equipment and scope 2 are the emissions generated from the electricity used to power and charge electric equipment as well as supplying port buildings with lighting, heating, air conditioning, etc.
This milestone demonstrates the port’s commitment to supporting sustainability in Virginia. And, the accomplishment puts the port eight years ahead of its original 2032 goal of using clean energy to power operations, an integral step in reaching its net-zero by 2040 commitment.
“The Port of Virginia has long been a leader in innovation and growth,” said Glenn Davis, director of the Virginia Department of Energy. “It has continued that leadership into the energy sector by powering its entire port operation with 100 percent clean energy.”
Today, the port operates 116 electric stacking cranes, four electric rail cranes and 27 electric ship-to-shore cranes. This fleet of all-electric equipment will grow as the port moves forward on the optimization of the North Berth at Norfolk International Terminals: the expansion will increase the fleet size to 152, seven and 31 respectively.
“The type of equipment we are using, the way we power it and our overall approach to sustainability demonstrates to our customers and those port users seeking clean supply chains that this modern gateway can help meet their goals,” Edwards said.
The move to clean electricity is a result of a Power Purchase Agreement with Dominion Energy and a rider with Rappahannock Electric Cooperative. The Power Purchase Agreement ensures the generation and allocation of enough clean energy to support all current and future operational megawatt requirements.
“Helping The Port of Virginia become the first net-zero port on the US East Coast is part of our core mission to provide our customers with reliable, affordable and increasingly clean energy,” said Robert M. Blue, Dominion Energy’s chair, president and CEO. “Virginia’s port is second to none and plays a vital role in the development of offshore wind along the East Coast. The action it is taking on its sustainability goal shows this is a forward-looking organization at the forefront of Virginia’s clean energy transition.”
The port is also investing $220 million in the development of the US East Coast’s first offshore wind logistics hub in Portsmouth at Portsmouth Marine Terminal (PMT). This project is supporting Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project, a 176-unit wind-turbine-energy farm off of Virginia Beach and the largest offshore wind project in America to date. The first major components for the project are being discharged and stored at PMT.
(The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VPA owns and through its private operating subsidiary, Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal. A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia helps to create more than 437,000 jobs and generated $1 billion in total economic impact throughout the Commonwealth on an annual basis.)
FAFSA Applicants Face ‘Minor Issues’ During Soft Launch of New Aid Process
The U.S. Department of Education said the rollout of its much-anticipated overhaul of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, has run into some problems.
“Leading up to and during the soft launch, we uncovered some minor issues affecting users at various points in the application process, which is to be expected with the launch of a major new website,” the department said in a statement Sunday. “We are addressing these issues concurrently and will continue to monitor for additional issues users may encounter while we conduct the soft launch.”
During the past three years, the department has been redesigning the form to make it less complex, with the goal of granting more students access to financial aid.
Schools and college applicants in Virginia and nationwide have been waiting for the launch of the new form, which ultimately began Dec. 31 with a “soft launch” intended to identify potential performance issues. As part of the process, the department is periodically pausing the site to make improvements, limiting access to applicants.
The Department of Education advised students and families that they will have “ample time” to complete their forms, as institutions are not expected to receive student information for processing aid packages until later this month. Students do not need to rush to complete their form during the soft launch period, the agency said.
Virginia officials have previously expressed concern that any delays in the FAFSA rollout would particularly impact first-generation and low-income students, as well as financial aid offices charged with processing applications and creating aid packages.
“Even by soft-launch standards, this weekend’s rollout was challenging, and students, families, and financial aid administrators who have been waiting for this release for months are understandably frustrated,” said Justin Draeger, president of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (NASFAA), which represents financial aid professionals at approximately 3,000 colleges, universities, and career schools across the country. “What we hope students understand is that even if they fill out the FAFSA today, we still don’t have an exact date of when schools will receive FAFSA applicant data, so financial aid administrators can begin building and communicating financial aid packages.”
Bob Spieldenner, a spokesman for the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia, the coordinating body for the state’s colleges and universities, said the council is monitoring the rollout of the new form and is urging applicants to be patient but persistent in completing it.
“While the new FAFSA carries a promise of an improved process, the delayed release and implementation timeline compound the difficulty in achieving a successful start,” SCHEV said in a statement. “The soft launch makes a marketing campaign even more challenging.”
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
