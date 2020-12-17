Phase 3 pandemic outbreak re-closes Town offices for a month

In an effort to maintain operations, programs, and activities as well as protecting the well-being of employees and citizens the following policies regarding Town operations are effective immediately:

Town Hall will be closed to citizens and vendors. There will be a phone number at the main entrance of Town Hall for individuals to call to be seen by a Town employee for Permit services. Permit services will continue with customers and will be conducted in the conference room to provide for 6’ social distancing as recommended.

Town Hall drive-thru lanes will remain open for business. One lane will be utilized for payments only; the second drive-thru lane may be used for all other transactions conducted with the Department of Finance. The Town will continue with normal processing and collection procedures related to utility services.

The Town anticipates longer wait times for those using the drive-thru services and recommends citizens to call the Department of Finance at (540) 635-7799 to discuss any questions related to utility services or payments.

To avoid long delays the Town strongly encourages citizens to use an alternative method of payment including:

Website – https://frontroyalva.com/373/Online-Payments (Utilities & Tax Payments)

By Telephone – Please call the Finance Department 540-635- 7799

By Mail – Check/Money Order can be sent to P.O. Box 1560, Front Royal, VA 22630

Dropbox – The drop box is located on the outside of the building just before the drive-thru window

It is the Town’s goal to operate effectively and ensure that all essential services are continuously provided and that employees are safe within the workplace. These policies will be in effect for 30 days, ending January 15, 2021.