Phil Glaize announced as Court Ambassador for the Coronation of Queen Shenandoah
Sharen Gromling, president of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®, is honored to announce Phil Glaize as Court Ambassador for the Coronation of Queen Shenandoah, Bella Astin, on Friday, May 5, at 1:30 p.m. at Handley High School.
Philip B. Glaize, Jr. resides in Winchester, VA., where he has managed Fred L. Glaize, L.C. for more than 35 years. The partnership operates 600 acres of apple orchards in Virginia, in addition to a cold storage facility, packing operations and sales activities.
Phil is the current chairman of the Virginia Apple Growers Association and a past chairman of the Virginia Apple Board and the Eastern Apple Council. He also served as chairman of the Governor’s Council on Migrant and Seasonal Farm Workers, and is past president of the Frederick County Fruit Growers Association. He is a past chairman of the US Apple Association, whose members are over 9000 apple growers from all 36 apple producing states in the country. In 2022, Phil received recognition as “Apple Person of the Year”; an annual industry award based upon feedback from peers across the country.
Other business affiliations include Old Town Cidery, various rental activities, and membership on the board of directors of Winchester Equipment Co. Community activities include church duties and the Rotary Club. He is past chair of the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum, and current chair of Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Phil graduated from the University of Vermont with a bachelor’s degree in plant and soil science and a minor in business. His family includes his wife, Mary Bruce, four children and eight grandchildren. Leisure activities include golfing, skiing, and hiking.
Tickets are available at www.thebloom.com.
Randolph-Macon Academy in the community
Last week, the Randolph-Macon Academy Community Service intramural class set out on foot to pick up trash along Main Street in downtown Front Royal. They did not have much luck though – we are proud to report that the streets were very clean! Next month, the group looks forward to planting trees at Serenity Farm, after a very successful fundraiser allowed the class to purchase a variety of saplings.
R-MA was proud to present its Unmanned Systems Lab at the annual Earth Day Festival in Downtown Front Royal. Participating students are able to use drones to collect relevant data, analyze it, and report back to our community partners. We are so very thankful for our community partners who have helped us take our drone program to the next level! During the event, cadets made connections with the Izaak-Walton League of Warren County, the NOVA 4H Center, The Smithsonian, James Madison University, and the Town of Front Royal Environmental Community.
The R-MA High Flight cadets helped with trail maintenance at the Izaak-Walton League during Earth Day. The group often train on-property, and so it is very fitting for them to pitch in and help keep the grounds beautiful. The group looks forward to returning for Community Day and Youth Day in the upcoming weeks.
The Randolph-Macon Academy Interact Club (hosted by the Rotary Club of Front Royal) participated in A Taste For Books: A Journey Through Time this past weekend. A Taste For Books is a fundraiser that helps support our local library, Samuels Public Library. The theme for their table was Harry Potter, complete with Quidditch brooms!
SAR commemorates Virginians on Patriots Day
On April 19, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter participated in a Patriots Day event at Culpeper, Virginia. The event was conducted by the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter and held at the grave of General Edward Stevens, Revolutionary War Patriot in the Masonic Cemetery in Culpeper. The ceremony commemorated what it meant to be Virginians from Culpeper in the wake of the events at Concord and Lexington when the “Shot heard around the world” was fired to start War of Independence.
Compatriot Bill Schwetke, of the Culpeper Minutemen wrote, on March 23, 1775, during the 2nd Virginia Convention held at St John’s Church in Richmond, Patrick Henry had warned the “The next gale that sweeps from the north will bring to our ears the clash of resounding arms!” British General Gage in Massachusetts acted upon orders to disarm the rebels and capture the leaders. The result was a clash of arms, occurring on April 19th at Lexington Green, the North Bridge at Concord and the British retreat along Battle Road, culminating at Menotomy, the bloodiest half-mile of the British retreat. The gale from the north would take 15 days to bring this “clash of resounding arms” to the ears of Virginians. John Murray, 4th Earl of Dunmore and Governor of Virginia had received a similar edict from the Secretary of State for the Colonies, William Legge, 2nd Earl of Dartmouth. Dunmore’s response was like Gage’s. At his command on April 20th, British sailors and marines raided the magazine at Williamsburg and carried off arms and a great amount of gun powder. Many Virginia counties had organized Independent Companies that responded to this alarm, gathering at Fredericksburg in anticipation of continuing to Williamsburg. One such unit was led by Captain Edward Stevens, the Culpeper Minutemen. Patrick Henry, captain of the Hanover Independent Company, had already reached Williamsburg and was in negotiations with Lord Dunmore. Dunmore agreed to pay for what had been take from the Magazine. Henry sent a messenger to Fredericksburg, instructing the rebels there to return to their homes. Captain Stevens and the Culpeper Independent Company did just that, though in five months, many of them would again march toward Williamsburg as the Culpeper Minute Battalion, successor of the independent company. William Bull, the royal lieutenant governor of South Carolina had written that “Boston (is) the North Star by which our political courses are shaped.” In June of 1775, he wrote to Lord Dunmore that “the madness of the people of Virginia… leaves no room for any other consideration than that of suppressing… rebellion.” The citizens of Culpeper and the rest of Virginia would play an important role in the success of that rebellion.
Tom Hamill, President of the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the SAR emcee’d the ceremony with chaplain duties performed by John Kuvakas. The colors were presented by the VFW Post 2524 Honor Guard and Virginia SAR Color Guard. Bill Schwetke gave the presentation on the effect of Patriots Day as seen by a Virginia. Wreath presentations were made by President Tom Hamill, Culpeper Minutemen; President Ernie Coggins, Virginia Society, Dale Corey, Colonel James Wood II; Dave Cook, Fairfax Resolves; Michael Weyler, Colonel William Grayson; Martha Menton, Culpeper Minute Men Chapter DAR; and Hon Regent Cat Schwetke, Fauquier Court House Chapter DAR. A Musket squad commanded by Bill Schwetke fired a three round salute followed by all singing “God Bless America” SAR participants included Ernie Coggins, Dave Cook, Dale Corey, Charles Jameson, Aaron Hamill, Tom Hamill, John Kuvakas, Bill Schwetke and Michael Weyler.
Earth Day Front Royal 2023 draws a crowd before the rains came
Earth Day 2023 in Front Royal, Virginia, was greeted about 2-1/2 hours in by a necessary commodity to this planet and its life forms — rain. And while rain, accompanied by increasingly close thunder and lightening from the west, cut short the community celebration of the care and preservation of our home planet environment by some 4 hours, the 2-plus we got in beginning at 10 a.m. were a joyous gathering featuring informational booths on a variety of pro-environmental initiatives, a petting zoo of some of our fellow creatures, snacks, and initially sunny weather under which to mingle.
Town staff discussion of the event at the April 24 Front Royal Town Council meeting indicated 800 visitors in that 2-plus hours prior to the thunderstorms moving through. Town Manager of Community Development and Tourism Lizi Lewis told council that number was double last year’s total — not bad considering the shortened hours before vendors rushed to break down their stands after the public evacuated to dryer ground between 12:15 and 12:30 p.m. as the storm rolled in.
See some of that Earth Day mingling in the below photos…
The Valley Chorale enjoyed by Front Royal audience, proceeds to Belle Grove April 29
The new-look “Valley Chorale” – in existence, they say, for the past 60 years under different names – brought a deal of pleasure to a Standing Room Only crowd at Front Royal’s Calvary Episcopal Church Sunday, April 23, in the second year of its comeback repertoire, with other similar concerts behind or before them.
First was the previous day at Staunton, then came Front Royal’s turn. The Valley Chorale continues its performances Saturday, April 29, at Middletown’s Belle Grove Plantation.
Posted around town as “Songs of the American Spirit,” the Sunday program was just that, a total of 24 voices (by my count!) including just five males and a solo trumpeter, Noah Van Deventer, under the excellent control of second-year conductor Drew A. Young. Also among the five was David Freese, president of the Chorale’s current board of directors.
At the outset, Young welcomed guests of honor, those visiting from Hidden Springs Senior Living, and his pianist, Connie Gallond, a talent with long standing ties to the Northern Shenandoah Valley music community, who is currently affiliated with Frederick County Public Schools.
Corporate sponsorship of the event was announced as the “Broadhead family”, local dentist Fred Broadhead and his wife, Cara.
Auditions for future concerts later this year will be held August/September. All potential singers must have prior choral-singing experience and be fully COVID vaccinated. Youth singers, 15 and up, are especially encouraged to join the Chorale. Contact: TheValleyChorale.org
Swing into action for a good cause: Salvation Army Annual Dinner tickets on sale now
The Salvation Army Front Royal Corps is gearing up for its biggest event of the year – the Annual Dinner and tickets are now on sale to the public. The event, which promises to be an evening of fun and entertainment, will be held on Friday, May 5th, at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
This year’s dinner will feature live music, a silent auction, and a chance auction, as well as an update on the Salvation Army’s work in the community. Guests will also have the opportunity to learn ballroom dancing from a professional instructor, making this year’s event even more exciting.
Individual tickets for the event are $65 each and are available for purchase until April 28th. Discounted tickets for multiple purchases are also available. In addition, full table sponsorships for eight seats are available for $500. This is a great opportunity for local businesses or groups to show their support for the work of the Salvation Army Front Royal Corps while enjoying a night of entertainment with colleagues or friends.
All proceeds from the event will go to support the work of the Salvation Army Front Royal Corps, which provides assistance to those in need, including food, clothing, utility bills, rent, and more. The Front Royal Corps serves residents of Page, Warren, and Rappahannock counties, as well as Strasburg, and relies heavily on the generosity of the community to continue its work.
For those interested in attending this year’s Annual Dinner or learning more about the event, contact Capt Ann Hawk at 540-635-4020. This is an opportunity to have a great night out while supporting a great cause, so get your tickets today and help make a difference in the lives of those in need in our community.
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of May
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of May 2023. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Monday, May 1
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, May 2
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Sounds & Flutes. Registration is required.
Wednesday, May 3
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Bees! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Bees will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Thursday, May 4
- 6:00 PM – Teens Connect. For ages 12-18. Do you love being creative and want to find new books to dive into? Come join us once a month to enjoy different activities ranging from crafts, games, and more. This month we will be testing our knowledge of book trivia as we play BINGO. Registration is required.
Saturday, May 6
- 11:00 AM – Microscopy. For ages 8-12. Come learn how to use a microscope and make a slide of cells! Registration is required.
- 2:00 PM – Microscopy. For ages 12-18. Come learn how to use a microscope and make a slide of cells! Registration is required.
Tuesday, May 9
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Sounds & Flutes. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, May 10
- 4:00 PM – Mother’s Day Spa. For ages 6+. Join Warren County Parks & Recreation and Samuels Public Library to make a bath bomb and lotion with your Mom! Registration is required.
Monday, May 15
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, May 16
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Sound & Siren. Registration is required.
Wednesday, May 17
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Gardens! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Read With the Sheriff! This week we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s office! Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Garden stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Saturday, May 20
- 10:00 AM – Dungeons & Dragons. Join us as we finish our quest to gather and save knowledge. For ages 12-18. Registration is required.
- 2:00 PM – Discuss This Book. For ages 12-18. What type of books do you like? Historical, Science Fiction, Mystery, Adventure…? Bring a book that you like and can talk about. Registration is required.
Monday, May 22
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Wednesday, May 24
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Brothers & Sisters! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Brothers & Sisters will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Saturday, May 27
- 2:00 PM – Bee-ee Terrific! For ages 7+. Learn about bees, taste local honey, and meet local author, Justin Ruger! Registration is required.
Monday, May 29
- Library is closed in observance of Memorial Day.
Tuesday, May 30
- 3:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Sound & Siren. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, May 31
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Flying! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Flying will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
