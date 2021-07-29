Community Events
Phoenix Project announces the 6th Annual Wine Pull
Last year we did not get to hold our annual Wine Pull due to COVID. We are so excited that we are able to have this fun fundraising event this year, so be sure to get your tickets!
- Where: Front Royal Golf Club (902 Country Club Road | Front Royal, VA 22630)
- Date: October 14, 2021
- Time: 5:00-7:00 pm
- Entertainment by: Mandatory Fun
- Tickets: $45.00
Tickets are available at the Phoenix Project office, through Board Members, or online through Eventbrite. Every ticket purchased includes food, hand-painted wine glass, a glass of wine, and a bottle of wine or wine tasting certificate.
Raffle tickets can also be purchased at the event for: Basket raffles and other auction items, and the Kate Spade Purse Raffle @ $10.00 per ticket.
Come on out and have some fun while supporting our mission: Ensuring freedom from all forms of domestic violence through Empowerment, Education, and Community.
Phoenix Project
222 S Royal Ave
Front Royal, VA 22630
Office: 540-635-2302
24/7 Hotline: 540-635-2300
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution reenact the 1758 election of George Washington to the House of Burgesses
On July 24, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter (CJWII) of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated in a commemoration and reenactment of the 1758 election of George Washington to the House of Burgesses. The event was sponsored by Mercer’s Company reenactment group led by Tony Elar. Also participating was the French and Indian War Foundation (FIWF) and received support from the Virginia Beer Museum. The Museum crafted a beer using the formula George Washington used at Mount Vernon to celebrate the occasion.
The House of Burgesses was created in 1642 as an instrument of government with the royal governor and the Council of State. After Virginia declared independence, the House became the House of Delegates as the lower house of the General Assembly. Elections at that time were conducted by voice vote of landowners. The county sheriff, a clerk and a representative of each candidate would sit at a table. The elector approached the table and openly voiced his vote. Each voter had two votes.
George Washington ran for election to the House of Burgesses from Frederick County in 1755 and lost to Hugh West and Thomas Swearingen. In 1758, Washington ran again. As he was involved in the French and Indian War, Colonel James Wood managed his campaign and represented him at the election. Wood obtained 160 gallons of alcoholic drinks, distributing them free to 391 voters in Frederick County. Running with Washington were Thomas Bryan Martin, Hugh West and Thomas Swearingen. West and Swearingen were the incumbents in the House of Burgesses. Washington and Martin were elected, with Washington successfully gaining reelection in 1761. In 1765, he ran and won a seat to represent Fairfax County, which he held until 1775 when the American Revolutionary War broke out.
At the commemoration event, individuals portraying the four candidates were seated at a table with Jim Moyer of Mercer’s Company and the FIWF monitoring the election. Participating from the CJWII were Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Erick Moore, Brett Osborn, Allan Phillips, Tom Reed and Marc Robinson.
Community Events
LFCC holds National Night Out Tuesday, Aug. 3 at the Middletown Campus
The public is invited to LFCC’s Middletown Campus for National Night Out, from 6-9 pm. Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The event is being hosted by LFCC Police Department, Middletown Police Department, and Stephens City Police Department.
National Night Out is a great way to meet the police officers, who will be joined by members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and Middletown’s and Stephens City’s fire and rescue departments.
In addition to free food, demonstrations, prizes and giveaways, and hands-on activities, there will be a special appearance by an Aircare helicopter.
“We hope our community will take this opportunity to get to know their local police officers, EMTs, and firefighters, while enjoying a night of fun and excitement,” said LFCC Police Chief Bruce Coor.
National Night Out first started in August 1984 and is a chance to build community, promote police-community partnerships and create camaraderie among neighbors, according to the National Association of Town Watch website.
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution honor five American Revolutionary War Patriots
On July 24, 2021, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter (CJWII) of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) participated in a grave marking ceremony sponsored by the Fairfax Resolves Chapter of the Virginia SAR and the SGT Lawrence Everhart Chapter of the Maryland SAR. The event was held at the New Jerusalem Lutheran Cemetery in Lovettsville, Virginia to honor five American Revolutionary War Patriots. The patriots were John Axiline, Adam Householder, Conrad Roller, John Stautzenberger and Peter Virtz/Wertz.
Dave Cook, President of Fairfax Resolves (FR) emceed the event with the Virginia State Color Guard Commanded by Brett Osborn (CJWII). Michael Zapf, Church Historian presented a History of the New Jerusalem Church followed by a roll call of the patriots by Don Cooper, Forrest Crain, David Huxsoll, Fred Michel and Ed Spannaus members of the FR and SLE Chapters. The graves were unveiled by Dale Corey (CJWII), Forrest Crain (FR), Charles Jameson (Culpeper Minutemen (CM), Nathan Poe (CJWII) and Will Reynolds (CJWII).
There were 27 wreaths presented by three SAR Societies, 13 SAR Chapters, nine Daughters of the American Revolution Chapters and one Children of the American Revolution Society. A 14 man musket salute was fired after the assembly sang “America the Beautiful”.
The members of CJWII were Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Richard DeHaven, Doug Hall, Erick Moore, Andrew Osborn, Brett Osborn, Ian Osborn, Allan Phillips, Nathan Poe, Will Reynolds, Marc Robinson, Barry Schwoerer, Jacob Schwoerer and Jim Simmons. Dual members of the chapter included Dave Cook, Steve Englebright, Charles Jameson, Marty Keesecker, Bill Schwetke and Mike Weyler.
Community Events
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of July 29th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, July 29:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
COMING SOON:
- “Suicide Squad”
- “Free Guy”
- “Paw Patrol”
- “Reminiscence”
- “Shang-Chi: Legend of the 10 Rings”
Community Events
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of August
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library for the month of August. Most events can be viewed from the Samuels Library Facebook page or YouTube channel. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Summer Reading Club continues through August 14. Favorite animals and amazing stories give you Tails and Tales, a fun-filled summer reading club for all ages! Come explore the exciting world of wild animals and their habitats through books, programs, games, and more! Register online or in person. Read some great tales, log your books, and pick up your prize when you visit Samuels Library. Summer Reading Club is sponsored by Friends of Samuels Library (FOSL), Rotary Club of Warren County, and Elks Lodge #2382.
Tuesday, August 3
- 3:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! This week we’ll learn how to do make s’mores using solar cooking. Watch on Facebook or YouTube.
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, August 4
- 1:00 Virtual Story Time. Our stories this week will be about going on vacation! Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, August 5
- 11:00 Garden Story Time. Join us in our beautiful Children’s Garden for story time! Our stories this week will be about going on vacation! Registration is encouraged. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved inside.
Friday, August 6
- 11:00 Habitats Scavenger Hunt. Use clues to take you through the Children’s Garden, looking for different habitats and the animals that live in each. In the event of rain, this program will be cancelled. There will be a take-home craft to extend the fun of learning about habitats! For ages 6-11. Please register in advance.
Monday, August 9
- 11:00 Dancing Through Time: A History of Dance. Come join the dancers of Living By His Grace in our Children’s Garden as they demonstrate a variety of dances. Learn a little dance history and participate by learning the choreography too! For ages 4-6. Please register in advance.
- 1:00 A History of Dance. Come join the dancers of Living By His Grace in our Children’s Garden as they demonstrate a variety of dances. Learn a little dance history and participate by learning the choreography too! For ages 7-18. Please register in advance.
Tuesday, August 10
- 3:30 Science Scouts Outdoors. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! This week we will build a bee bath! Registration is encouraged. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved inside, or may be viewed on the library’s Facebook page or YouTube channel. This program is intended for ages 6-11.
- 7:00 Goodnight, Sweetheart! Virtual Pajama Story Time. It’s time for bed! Join Miss Pattie for some sweet bedtime stories. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Wednesday, August 11
- 1:00 Virtual Story Time. Creeping, crawling, flying… our stories this week will be about bugs. Watch on the Samuels Library Facebook Page or YouTube Channel.
Thursday, August 12
- 11:00 Garden Story Time. Join us in our beautiful Children’s Garden for story time! Creeping, crawling, flying… our stories this week will be about bugs. Registration is encouraged. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved inside.
Saturday, August 14
- 2:00 Teen Chess Challenge. Teens will challenge each other in chess games, in the Children’s Garden. For ages 12-18. Registration is encouraged.
Tuesday, August 17
- 4:30 Virtual Science Scouts. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! How can you shrink your carbon footprint? What does that mean? Find out when you watch on Facebook or YouTube.
Thursday, August 19
- 11:00 Garden Story Time. Join us in our beautiful Children’s Garden for story time! Join us for some dino-fun with dinosaur stories and a take-home craft! In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved inside.
Tuesday, August 24
- 4:30 Science Scouts Outdoors. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! Float a Boat will be our topic of discovery this week. Registration is encouraged. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved inside, or may be viewed on the library’s Facebook page or YouTube channel. This program is intended for ages 6-11.
Thursday, August 26
- 11:00 Garden Story Time. Join us in our beautiful Children’s Garden for story time! Our Favorites will be the theme of story time this week. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved inside.
Saturday, August 28
- 2:00 Discuss This. Are you inspired by good books, articles, movies, and art? Do you write, draw, or enjoy playing music? If so, join us as we discuss books and share our creations. This is a group for those who wish to talk seriously about a variety of topics. We will be meeting in the Children’s Garden. For ages 12-18. Registration is encouraged. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved inside.
Tuesday, August 31
- 4:30 Science Scouts Outdoors. Explore the mysteries of the world through science! Why do kites go up? We’ll find out during this week’s club. Registration is encouraged. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be moved inside, or may be viewed on the library’s Facebook page or YouTube channel. This program is intended for ages 6-11.
Community Events
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for August
You can find and register for all library events on our website, samuelslibrary.net.
Tales and Tails: Adult Summer Reading
Summer reading isn’t just for kids. Check out Samuels Public Library’s 2021 Adult Summer Reading Program from June 7th to August 14th. Cool programs, movies, and prizes for grownups. There’s something for everyone this summer at Samuels Library! Register for the summer reading program, for an opportunity to win awesome prizes, online at www.samuelslibrary.net or at the adult reference desk. Record each book you read online or ask reference staff to record titles for you. You will receive one entry in our weekly drawing for every print, eBook and audiobook you record. You can also download free ebooks, magazines, videos and music on our website so don’t miss out!
Bad Romance: Fairy Tales
Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom com? Then you should join us Monday, August 9th at 6:00 P.M for another special meeting of Bad Romance, with a fairy tale theme for our Adult Summer Reading program! Indulge us with your favorite romance books, movies, music or other media, and possibly discover new titles! For this meeting group members will be picking books to discuss every month!
Genealogy Club
Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and want to be able to share your finds? Join our virtual genealogy club where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics. This event will be held on Wednesday August 11th at 6 P.M.
Tails and Tales: DIY Crafts
Join us at the library, Saturday, August 14th at 10:00 AM for a fun morning with a fantasy-themed DIY craft! Create a neat fantasy themed enclosure with lights! Supplies are limited registration required.
Tick Talk
Join the Warren County Lyme and Tick Disease Support Group for a virtual “Tick Talk” via Zoom supported by Samuel’s Public Library on Tuesday, August 17th at 7:00 PM
Disclaimer: Information provided by this support group is presented for informational purposes only. We strive to provide the most up-to-date information to our members. Information provided does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you have a medical problem, please contact your doctor.
Books & Beyond: Morning Discussion
Love talking about books? Join our adult book club where each month we discuss a different interesting read! For the month of May we will be discussing Bill Bryson’s A Short History of Nearly Everything. This meeting will be held Wednesday, August 18th at 10:00 A.M. This group meets on every 3rd Monday and Wednesday of the month. Morning discussion is now in person at the library.
