Phoenix Project to hold candlelight vigil in support of National Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Did you know that as of January 1, 2023, Phoenix Project has been recognized as a dual agency who now serves survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence?
In support of National Sexual Assault Awareness Month, won’t you join us, in collaboration with The Laurel Center for a candlelight vigil in support of local survivors.
Stop by our office to get your Phoenix Tee to wear to the event! T-shirts will also be available at the Vigil and are FREE!
Date: Thursday April 13, 2023
Time: 7:00 pm
Venue: Main Street Gazebo
TOGETHER, WE CAN END ABUSE.
Phoenix Project
Services are free and confidential
OFFICE: 540-635-2302
HOTLINE: 540-635-2300
phoenix-project.org
Pot o’ Gold Hunt 2023: Excitement, fun, and lucky winners revealed
The Jig ‘n’ Jive’s annual Pot o’ Gold Hunt brings joy and excitement to the community once again.
We’re thrilled to announce the lucky winners of the 2023 Pot o Gold Hunt, which took place from March 10th to 19th on Main Street and the surrounding district! A huge congratulations to all who participated in this festive, family-friendly event, and a heartfelt thank you to the local businesses that generously donated prizes and made this event a rousing success.
With a total of 36 Pot o Gold winners and the majority of prizes bundled with multiple gift certificates and cool merchandise, this year’s event truly sparkled. Over a third of the distributed maps were returned, and two-thirds of the returned maps had completed both the GREEN (Main Street) and GOLD (bonus section) messages. The Pot o Gold Hunt, a free event for all ages, saw many happy winners, especially adults. So, grown-ups, get ready to join in the fun next year!
The GREEN (Main Street) Hunt Message revealed an interesting tidbit about St. Patrick and the shamrock: “It is said that St. Patrick used the shamrock to explain the concept of the Trinity to the Irish. The word ‘shamrock’ from ‘seamrog’ in Irish means ‘young clover’ and symbolizes faith, hope, and charity. Shamrocks are recognized as symbols of good luck. Cheers to the Irish!”
The GOLD (Royal Plaza + Surrounding) Bonus Hunt Message shared a fun fact about a presidential tradition: “Since 1952, the Irish Prime Minister has gifted a crystal bowl of shamrocks to our president on St. Patrick’s Day.”
The Pot o Gold Hunt was masterfully orchestrated by the Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio, with the enthusiastic support of C&C Frozen Treats, Play Favorites, National Media Services, and all the wonderful businesses that contributed to the prizes. National Media Services designed and printed the maps again, adding to the event’s spectacular flair.
Relive the excitement of the map-pulling extravaganza by watching the live feed on C&C Frozen Treats’ Facebook page! The first two GOLD winners are recorded separately, but you can catch the other winners in action on the main live stream.
Winners can collect their prizes from the Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio during business hours or email jignjivedance@gmail.com to make alternative arrangements. A list of winners can be found below. Congratulations to all, and may your luck continue!
Remember, any unclaimed prizes by April 6th will be donated back to the prize pool and distributed at random or on a whim.
Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio Hours
529 E Main Street, Front Royal VA
Monday 4:00 – 8:30 pm
Tuesday 4:45 – 8:30 pm
Wednesday 4:00 – 8:30 pm
Thursday 6:00 – 7:30 pm
Pot o Gold WINNERS
Gold (Bonus) Hunt
Cate Ranieri
Kathleen Grant
Teddy Gunn
Green (Main Street) Hunt
Jodi Shollz
Krystal Lynn Jones
Aibhilin (?) *If anyone knows who this may be, please let Mrs. Annie at the Jig ‘n’ Jive Dance Studio know.
Extra Winners
(Adults)
Julia & Jamieson Rivera
Haley Coloso
Kim Hartson
Ashley Hayes
(Teens)
Riley Jones
Mattie Sternfels
Isabella Baron
Anna Devine
(Kids)
Liam Henry
Andy Mavretich
Rosie Cupps
Denya Craig
April Fox
Maggie Maciag
Piper Montgomery
Autumn Hartley
Justina Starry
Annie Sternfels
Carwyn Harley
Jaelyn Dalton
Delanie Craig
Logan Ernst
Sylvia Cupps
Nellie Bosacco
Jane Shaffer
Victor Leypoldt
(Bonus Pulls)
Logyn Shollenberger
Regina Harvey
Children activities by Samuels Public Library for the month of April
These are the events being presented by the Youth Services Department at Samuels Public Library during the month of April 2023. More information about Samuels Library and the programs and services available can be found at www.samuelslibrary.net or by calling (540) 635-3153.
Saturday, April 1
- 10:00 AM and 2:00 PM – Dungeons & Dragons. Join us as we continue our quest to gather and save knowledge. For ages 12-18. Registration is required.
Monday, April 3
- The Library will be closed due to a system upgrade.
Tuesday, April 4
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is Egg Shells. Registration is required.
Wednesday, April 5
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Easter! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Easter will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Thursday, April 6
- 6:00 PM – Teens Connect. Do you love being creative and want to find new books to dive into? Come join us once a month to enjoy different activities ranging from crafts, games, and more. This month we will be working with poetry, making a magnetic kit and doing blackout poetry. For ages 12-18. Registration is required.
Saturday, April 8
- 2:00 PM – Easter Extravaganza. Join us with Warren County Parks & Recreation at Gertrude E. Miller Park for stories, crafts, egg hunt and a visit from the Easter Bunny! Ages 0-13. Fun for the family!
Monday, April 10
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, April 11
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is Egg Shells. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, April 12
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Spring! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Spring will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Monday, April 17
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, April 18
- 10:30 AM – Homeschool Hub. For ages 6-11. Children will work together as they go through the scientific method, gathering data, and drawing conclusions. The topic this week is How Seeds Move. Registration is required.
Wednesday, April 19
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Kitties! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Come for an enjoyable hour filled with amazing tales, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Kitties will be the theme of our stories, songs, and craft. Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
Saturday, April 22
- The Library will be closed to prepare for our annual A Taste for Books fundraiser.
Monday, April 24
- 11:00 AM – Music & Movement for Babies & Toddlers. Join our relaxed and joyful time with our little ones as we incorporate music, beginning yoga, and multisensory activities designed to delight your baby. Registration is required.
Tuesday, April 25
- 4:30 PM – Science Scouts. Children will investigate a different STEM-related topic bi-weekly. This week’s theme is How Seeds Move. For ages 6-11. Registration is required.
Wednesday, April 26
- 10:15AM – Toddler Story Time. Bring your toddler to a potpourri of simple stories, fun songs, and a cute craft all about Our River! Siblings welcome. Registration is required.
- 11:00AM – Preschool Story Time. Read With the Sheriff! This week we will have a special guest from the Sheriff’s office! Come in for an enjoyable hour filled with Our River stories, exciting sing-alongs, finger plays, and a nifty craft! Registration required.
Samuels Public Library Adult Programming events for April
You can find and register for all library events on our website, www.samuelslibrary.net.
The Library will be closed Monday, April 3rd for a system upgrade and staff training.
General Education Development
Every Tuesday & Thursday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
In person. Samuels Public Library is proud to host Laurel Ridge Community College’s General Education Development course. This course is completely free. Let this course be the stepping stone to your success. More information on registrations dates and deadlines can be found on the LFCC website lfcc.edu/adult-education.
What the Tech!
Every Tuesday at 2:00 PM
In person. Need help with technology? Come by the library computer lab where we will be going over computers and other technology basics. We will not have this event on the first Tuesday, April 4th, in light of the system upgrade.
A.R.E. Inc. Free STI Testing
First Wednesday of every month from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM
In person. Did you know that 1 in 5 people in the USA have an STI? Winchester’s AIDS Response Effort, Inc. (A.R.E.) will be at the library to provide free STI testing for the community. Testing includes: HIV, Hepatitis B & C, Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Syphilis.
Bad Romance
Wed, April 5th at 6:00 PM
Virtual. Do you consider yourself a hopeless romantic? Are bad romances a guilty pleasure of yours? Can you quote every line from your favorite rom-com? Then you should join us for our Bad Romance discussion group. For this meeting we’ll be discussing the Innkeeper Chronicles by Ilona Andrews and her newest release, “Sweep of the Heart”.
Books & Beyond
Tues, April 11th at 6:00 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Do you love books and sharing them as much as we do? Join us to delve into new worlds of conversation about new books at your community’s public library! This month’s book is “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt.
Genealogy Club
Wed, April 12th at 6:00 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Interested in your family’s history? Already done extensive research and wanna be able to share your finds? Join us for Genealogy Club, where both novices and experts alike can come together and talk about different genealogy topics.
Pen & Prose: Creative Writing Group
Wed, April 19th at 6:00 PM
Hybrid, virtual and in person. Love writing or looking to learn how? Come to our creative writing club! New and experienced writers welcome! This month, we’ll discuss balancing emotion and craft in our writing.
A Taste for Books
Sat, April 22nd at 6:00 PM
Samuels Public Library will hold its annual Taste For Books Fundraiser! This much anticipated event is our main fundraising event for the year and all proceeds go toward improving the resources the library offers to the community. Now in its 10th year, the event is highly anticipated and ticket sales have steadily grown to over 300 guests. It is an evening event where local businesses, nonprofit organizations and clubs come together with the community to dress up, spend time with friends and discover an evening full of surprises! This year’s theme is “A Journey Through Time.” We will time travel in a DeLorean, a Time Machine, a Tardis, and through Ancient Stones. The event offers unique foods, beer and wine along with a silent auction, an interactive game, and prizes. Tickets on sale now. Sponsorship and table host applications are also available. Visit www.tasteforbooks.net to find out more about Samuels Public Library’s biggest fundraiser of the year!
Warren Heritage Society to host their annual Patriot’s Day
Join the fun with reenactors, a blacksmith, the outdoor kitchen, our smokehouse, and tours all day of Balthis House. Sons of the American Revolution will fire muskets at 3 pm. Patriot’s Day will be held on Saturday, April 8, from 10-4, at 101 Chester Street. Free event for all ages!
Patriot’s Day commemorates the battles of Lexington and Concord, which were fought near Boston in 1775. Patriot’s Day is annually held on the third Monday of April.
Be sure to stay updated with Warren Heritage Society’s happenings and events: warrenheritagesociety.org
Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Champion and Millbrook High School standout athlete, Nazeeh Johnson named Co-Sports Marshal
His hometown community has called the play, and Nazeeh Johnson, local gridiron hero and 2023 Super Bowl Champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, has been named Co-Sports Marshal by Sharen Gromling, president of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®
Nazeeh Johnson triumphed as a 2023 Super Bowl Champion with the Kansas City Chiefs this past February. He achieved a goal of his youth! When he was five years old, after playing a few games of little league football, he went to his parents saying, “Dad, Mom! I’m going to play in the NFL!” His parents told him, as any parent would do, “Okay, son, just know that you can definitely do it, but it won’t be easy.” Since that moment, Nazeeh has worked his way to the top. Johnson has said, “I believe in living in the now and taking advantage of all my opportunities.” His parents are Kisha and Brian Brown of Winchester.
The rookie safety entered his first season with the Chiefs in 2022, being drafted in the 7th round (Pick #259). Johnson was waived on August 30, and the next day he was signed to the practice squad. On September 28, his name became part of the active roster. His running speed is described as explosive or like a rocket. In his first season, Johnson led the Chiefs in Special Teams tackles and played a crucial part in the longest punt return in NFL Super Bowl history, as the Chiefs went on to win Super Bowl LVII.
Johnson’s football career began with youth tackle football, participating in leagues across Northern Virginia and locally in the Shenandoah Valley including Fairfax, Prince William, and Clarke County. The family ultimately made the Frederick County community their home.
While playing youth football in Clarke County, Johnson was called “Z Bolt”, which eventually became “Bolt” or “Z”. While at James Wood Middle School and Millbrook High School, he ran track to develop more speed and played basketball to enhance his agility. Millbrook High School Pioneers was the next step to reaching his ultimate goal. Johnson graduated from Millbrook High School in 2016.
Johnson was unranked coming out of high school but enrolled as a “preferred walked-on” with the Marshall Thundering Herd. In 2018 he earned his scholarship with Marshall. He started four seasons in 44 of 45 games. His had 302 tackles, six tackles with loss, one sack, seven interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and defended 19 passes. His Herd Pro Day was incredibly productive and meaningful, running a 4.35-second 40-yard dash and jumping an impressive 42.5 inches. Johnson was named All-Conference USA for three seasons, and he received the Unsung Hero Award in his final year. This honor is awarded to Herd players who make significant contributions to team success and are least recognized.
Nazeeh Johnson is described as humble and quiet. He prefers spending time with his family and loved ones. Family, football, video games, and community: these are what Nazeeh hold near and dear to his heart. And he is near to the hearts of those in his community. Winchester and fans across the region were focused on #13 and cheered him all the way to his final play on that Super Bowl Sunday 2023.
Nazeeh and his wife, Kensley, will be attending festival events on Friday, May 5, including the Coronation, presented by Morgan Orthodontics, and the Hang 10 Car Wash Firefighters’ Parade. He will be a featured speaker on Saturday, May 6 at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast at the Tolley Zone in the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletic and Convention Center on Shenandoah University Campus. They will then ride in the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade, which begins at 1:30 p.m. Johnson’s appearance is sponsored by Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
Tickets to Festival events are available at www.thebloom.com/events.
Pro football Hall of Fame running back, Eric Dickerson named Co-Sports Marshal
Eric Dickerson, Pro football Hall of Fame and record-breaking running back has been named Co-Sports Marshal by Sharen Gromling, president of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®
Dickerson was selected second overall in the 1983 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. An immediate success, he established rookie records for most rushing attempts (390), most rushing yards gained (1,808) and most touchdowns rushing (18), including another two receiving touchdowns. His efforts earned him All-Pro, Pro Bowl, Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors.
In his second season, Dickerson continued his onslaught on the NFL record book becoming a member of the 2000 rushing yards club. Twelve times in 1984 he gained more than 100 yards rushing, breaking the record of 100-yard games in a season held by O.J. Simpson. His 2,105 total yards rushing beat Simpson’s 1973 NFL season record of 2,003 yards. No one has since rushed for more yards in a single NFL season. Dickerson retired from the NFL as the 2nd leading rusher of all-time and in 1999 he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Dickerson was named to the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. He is widely considered as one of the greatest running backs of all time.
Russ Potts, a Winchester sports enthusiast, while athletic director at SMU from 1978-1982, developed a friendship with Dickerson (SMU 1979-1982) that lasted through the years. Dickerson and Craig James, currently New England Patriots ESPN analyst, were running backs. SMU went 11-0 in the 1982 season. The duo of Dickerson and James became known as “The Pony Express”, coined by Potts, referencing the SMU mascot, the Mustangs. Dickerson was inducted into the College Hall of Fame in 2021 for SMU.
Marcus Allen shared his positive 2015 Apple Blossom experience as Sport Marshal with Dickerson. Dickerson and his wife, Penny Sutton, graciously in turn, accepted the Festival invitation and will attend festival events on Friday, May 5, including the Coronation, presented by Morgan Orthodontics, and the Hang 10 Car Wash Firefighters’ Parade. He will be a featured speaker on Saturday, May 6, at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast at the Tolley Zone in the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletic and Event Center on the campus of Shenandoah University. They will then ride in the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade, which begins at 1:30 p.m. Dickerson’s appearance is sponsored by Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center.
Tickets to Festival events are available at www.thebloom.com/events.
