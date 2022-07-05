Photography: more than a hobby

Photography is a fun and rewarding activity that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. Did you know that this creative hobby is particularly beneficial for seniors?

The benefits

Like many other artistic activities, photography can improve your self-confidence and reduce feelings of anxiety and sadness. Landscape and wildlife photography also allows you to get some exercise and fresh air. Additionally, you can meet new people while taking pictures in beautiful locations.

How to get started in photography

First, purchase a high-quality camera or a smartphone with a built-in camera. Make sure you buy equipment that suits your needs and current knowledge of photography. Then, join a group of amateur or professional photographers or sign up for a workshop to learn the basics.

Let yourself be inspired by your environment and other photographers during your picture-taking sessions. Don’t hesitate to try different themes, contexts, and lighting to discover the style that suits you best. Finally, practice makes perfect. The more you practice, the more you’ll learn and the more likely you are to get the results you want.

Visit a photography store to get your best shots printed and find the equipment you need.