Phyllis Ann Sellers (1938 – 2021)

Phyllis Ann Sellers, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away peacefully on December 8, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

A private graveside service will be held for the family.

Mrs. Sellers was born on June 19, 1938, in Princeton, West Virginia to the late Ray and Ethel Wooten Ferguson. She was also preceded in death by her stepdaughter, Patty Weaver, and three brothers, Jack Ferguson, Robert Ferguson, and Wayne Ferguson.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Kendred Sellers, Jr.; three children, Vicki Rasmussen (Butch), Kenneth Sellers, and Donna McHan; eight grandchildren, Joshua Turner, Shane Turner, Chelsea Sellers, Cody Sellers, Kayla Sellers, Callie Jackson, Mikala Smith, and Jamie Brown; five great-grandchildren, Alana Turner, Sebastian Jacklin, Sullivan Jacklin, CJ Brown and Xavier Brown; brother, Fred Ferguson; two sisters, Marleen Mingin and Judi Ferguson and Five grand furbabies, Junior, Goldie, Jack, Scoobie Doo and Ripken.

In lieu of flowers to offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can send a donation to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street #405, Winchester, VA 22601.