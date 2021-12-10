Obituaries
Phyllis Ann Sellers (1938 – 2021)
Phyllis Ann Sellers, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away peacefully on December 8, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
A private graveside service will be held for the family.
Mrs. Sellers was born on June 19, 1938, in Princeton, West Virginia to the late Ray and Ethel Wooten Ferguson. She was also preceded in death by her stepdaughter, Patty Weaver, and three brothers, Jack Ferguson, Robert Ferguson, and Wayne Ferguson.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Kendred Sellers, Jr.; three children, Vicki Rasmussen (Butch), Kenneth Sellers, and Donna McHan; eight grandchildren, Joshua Turner, Shane Turner, Chelsea Sellers, Cody Sellers, Kayla Sellers, Callie Jackson, Mikala Smith, and Jamie Brown; five great-grandchildren, Alana Turner, Sebastian Jacklin, Sullivan Jacklin, CJ Brown and Xavier Brown; brother, Fred Ferguson; two sisters, Marleen Mingin and Judi Ferguson and Five grand furbabies, Junior, Goldie, Jack, Scoobie Doo and Ripken.
In lieu of flowers to offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can send a donation to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street #405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Obituaries
Hollis Patrick “Tut” Henry (1961 – 2021)
Hollis Patrick “Tut” Henry, 60, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Tut was born on January 13, 1961, in Warren County, Virginia to the late Hollis and Ruth Young Henry. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Martha McDonald and Debbie Vorous, and a brother, Harry Thomas Henry. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and most of all spending time with his family. He was a free-spirited storyteller with a genuinely kind heart.
Survivors include his son, T.J. Henry; two brothers, Simon Henry and James “Bubby” Pullen; three sisters, Linda Heidt, Tonya Jenkins, and Tammy Breeden; grandson, Christian James Henry and his close cousin, Marcus Sine (Katie) and his little buddies, Abel and Jameson Sine.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home.
Obituaries
Gary Thomas DuVall (1971 – 2021)
Gary Thomas DuVall, 50, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021, at 11 AM at Virginia Hills Church, 737 Rockland Rd, Front Royal with Pastor Eric Reploeg officiating.
Mr. DuVall was born on April 8, 1971, in Warrenton, Virginia to the late Lawrence Franklin DuVall and the late Tommie Jean Jenkins Welch. He was a member of Virginia Hills Church.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Cindy DuVall; son, Tyler DuVall; two daughters, Ali Burns and her husband David and Joli DuVall; two granddaughters, Averie and Margo Burns; beloved sister, Diana Parrish and her husband Gary; siblings, Ginger, Larry, Debbie, Connie and Sandy, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Virginia Hills Church.
Obituaries
Russell Lee “Bobby” Williams (1945 – 2021)
Russell Lee “Bobby” Williams, 76, of Stanley, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home,105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Bobby was born on January 1, 1945, in Warren County, Virginia to the late William Russell and Isabelle Campbell Williams. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Sandra “Sandy” Kerns Williams; daughter, Angela Burge; brother, Gary Williams and three sisters, Barbara Clater, Norma Brown, and Charlotte Williams. He was an electrician for National Zoological and Conservation Research Center. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving seven years with two tours in Vietnam. He also owned and operated Bob’s Limo.
Survivors include four sons, Michael Williams (Jessica) of Stanley, Robert Williams (Pam) of Front Royal, Timothy Spiker (Pam) of Strasburg, Virginia, and Ashby Spiker Jr. (Leslie) of Front Royal; daughter, April Spiker of Front Royal; 19 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Michal Williams, Donny Speakman, Brodey Williams, Kevin Patterson, Sean Benson, and Colt Wood.
Obituaries
Paislee Mae Ennis (2021)
Paislee Mae Ennis, the infant daughter of Angel Gail Kidwell of Front Royal and Ryan Q. Ennis of Gore, passed away on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Surviving with her parents are her maternal grandmother, Gail Kidwell of Front Royal; paternal grandparents, Robert and Barbara Ennis of Stanley; one sister, Raylee Cooke of Front Royal; and several aunts and uncles.
Paislee was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Bobby Kidwell.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 13 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Bryan Charles Duncan (1976 – 2021)
Bryan Charles Duncan, 45, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 29, 2021, at his home.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Bryan was born July 13, 1976, in Manassas, Virginia son of Charles Raymond Duncan, Jr. of Haymarket and Cindy Sherwood Cook of Front Royal. He was an electrician by trade.
Surviving with his parents are his step-father, Bruce F. Cook, Sr. of Front Royal; one son, Nathaniel Duncan of Front Royal; two daughters, Kylie Duncan of West Virginia and Adriana Nesbitt of Front Royal; two brothers, George Raymond Hardy of Spotsylvania and Bruce F. Cook, Jr. of Front Royal; one sister, Monica Lea Cook of Front Royal; two nephews, Jordan and Jackson; and two nieces, Sheyenne and Savanah.
He was preceded in death by his son Bryan Xavier Duncan.
Obituaries
Mitchel “Mitch” T. Coffey (1938 – 2021)
Mitchel “Mitch” T. Coffey, 83, passed away on November 29, 2021. Mitch was preceded in death by his son Gregory and is survived by his wife of 63 years, Doris McLean Coffey, for whom his undying love and devotion was a shining example to us all; daughter, Darlene (John); grandchildren, James (Angela) and Tiffany; and great-granddaughter, Virginia Louise.
As an only child from the rural mountains of North Carolina, Mitch married his childhood sweetheart and took a job with AT&T, where he worked his way up to make a career spanning more than three decades. They had two children, Darlene Michele and Gregory Scott, and moved to Virginia where Mitch commuted to work in the District of Columbia until his retirement in Warrenton, Virginia.
Mitch enjoyed “loafing” about the country with Doris in their RV, purchased for touring his own mother and mother-in-law around this great country. He was one of the founding members of the Association of Snowmobile Softies (A.S.S.). This group, spanning multiple generations and decades, shared a passion for snowmobiling, but more importantly a passion for mentorship and comradery that is incredibly rare. Both Darlene and Greg were avid water skiers, and the family enjoyed many summers out on Lake Anna and the lakes in Canada with family and friends.
A graveside service is scheduled for 11:00 am on December 18, 2021, at Little Georgetown Cemetery in Broad Run, Virginia, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at the Inn at Vint Hill in Warrenton, Virginia, from 12:00 – 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Blue Ridge Hospice, the Fauquier Food Bank, or the Fauquier SPCA.