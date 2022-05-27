Phyllis Ann Smith (1940 – 2022)

Phyllis Ann Smith, 81, of Strasburg, Virginia passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 11:00 am at Panorama Memorial Gardens, 4917 Strasburg Road with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Mrs. Smith was born on November 28, 1940, in Winchester, Virginia to the late Graves and Beulah Catlett Emerson. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Kerns, and her son, Timothy M. Kerns.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth L. Smith; three sons, Jerry L. Smith, James W. Kerns, and Kenneth M. Kerns; sister, Ruby L. Lease; six grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild on the way.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.