Obituaries
Phyllis Ann (Venable) Presley (1931 – 2023)
Phyllis Ann (Venable) Presley, 92, of Browntown, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Front Royal, Virginia.
Mrs. Presley was born in Front Royal on January 23, 1931, to the late Frank Pope Venable and Edith Haley (Venable) Nicewarner. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Howard L. Presley; son, Howard “Elliott” Presley; brother, Frank Venable and two sisters, Dorothy Martin, and Edith Mae Shurling.
Phyllis is survived by a sister, Carolyn Settle of Elkton, Virginia; daughter, Karen McKenzie of Rocky River, Ohio; three sons, Phillip Presley (Tina), Clifford Presley (Mary) and Kenneth Presley (Becky) all of Front Royal; ten grandchildren, Brian MacKenzie Jr., Leigh Ann Keaton, David MacKenzie, Erin Friedermann, Heather Sandhu, Michael Presley, Robert Presley, Tyler Presley, Ethan Presley and Matthew Presley; along with fourteen great-grandchildren and seven nieces and six nephews.
Phyllis worked early on as a babysitter and at the five & dime. Then, after graduating from Warren County High School, she worked for the FBI in Washington, D.C., where she met her future husband Howard, who was in the Army. After being married, they relocated to Cleveland, Ohio, to raise their family, then retired to Front Royal/Browntown, where she loved the beautiful mountains and wildlife.
Calling hours are available on Sunday, June 11, 2023, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 200 West Prospect Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Myrtle Lackey Ramsey (1925 – 2023)
Myrtle Lackey Ramsey, 97, of Warrenton, Virginia, passed away at Fauquier Health and Rehabilitation on Monday, June 5, 2023.
Mrs. Ramsey was born on December 18, 1925, in Patrick County, Virginia to the late George and Susan Jamison Lackey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James William Ramsey. She was a volunteer for Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Virginia, for many years after retiring from the Federal Government after a long career as an administrative assistant.
Survivors include her two sons, Phillip M. Ramsey of Warrenton and David J. Ramsey of Patrick Springs, Virginia; four grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Sally Ann Schottroffe (1943 – 2023)
Sally Ann Schottroffe, 79, of Middletown, Virginia, passed away at Lynn Care Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Mrs. Schottroffe was born on August 8, 1943, in Washington, DC, to the late Earl and Mildred Donaldson Fox. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Vernon Schottroffe, and sister, Gloria Haines.
Survivors include her two sons, Alan Schottroffe and Michael Schottroffe (Leslie), both of Stephens City, Virginia; daughter, Deanna Schottroffe of Stephens City; brother, Earl Fox Jr. of Fairfax, Virginia; two sisters, Doris Hamilton and Melissa Crone, both of Delaware; three grandchildren, Anne Marie Schottroffe, Michael R. Schottroffe and Rachel Fry (Shawn); six great-grandchildren and her best friend, Meg Maddox.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Betty C. Foster (1938 – 2023)
Betty C. Foster, 84, of Flint Hill, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Woods Cove Assisted Living in Front Royal, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Flint Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Foster was born in Front Royal on September 24, 1938, to the late Lewis and Sophie Mason Corbin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William “Ed” Foster Jr.; daughter, Carol Ann Foster-May and sister, Carol Jane Corbin. She enjoyed baking and making cakes. She was a member of Flint Hill United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her three sons, William “Ed’ Foster III of Culpeper, Virginia, Richard Lee Foster of Orlando, Florida, and Lewis Mason Foster of Huntly, Virginia; sister, Shirley Corbin Mowery of Strasburg, Virginia; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Chasity Renee Robinson (1975 – 2023)
Chasity Renee Robinson, 47, of Linden, Virginia, died June 3rd, 2023, in Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal.
A private Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at the Front Royal Fire Department on a TBD date.
Chasity was born October 1st, 1975, in Winchester, daughter of George N. Kerns, Sr. of Front Royal and the late Suzette Wyrene Huffman Neff. She was a preschool teacher for Primrose School of Haymarket.
She is survived by her father and step-mother, Robin G. Kerns (who helped raised her since she was two years old); her partner James W. Grayson of Linden; a son David William Nelson Smith of Front Royal; a daughter Linda Ann Smith Carter of Linden; six brothers and sisters Tshena Smith of Truman, Arkansas, George “JR” Kerns Jr. of Front Royal, Joel Lee Kerns of Front Royal, Elizabeth Marie Baer of Front Royal, Rachel Amaris Noser of Front Royal, and Tiffany Carlotta Carter of Stanley; two twin grandchildren who were her whole world, Reign Wick Smith and Rory Hazel Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews having spoiled them all.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Eleanor Wyrene Shaffer and Lewis John Huffman, and her paternal grandparents Maude Kerns and John W. Kerns, Sr. As well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and a baby niece.
Chasity’s passion in life was helping to raise her siblings, children, grandchildren, and preschool children. She made it her life’s work to bring joy to the life of every one of her “children”. She overcame many hardships and was a real fighter. Her boisterous and one-of-a-kind voice will be especially remembered and missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to C-Cap, 400 Kendrick Lane, Front Royal, VA, or to Backpack Buddies c/o Front Royal Presbyterian Church, 115 Luray Ave., Front Royal, VA 22630.
Services are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home.
Ronald Joseph “Ron” Tesorero (1933 – 2023)
Ronald Joseph “Ron” Tesorero, 89, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Winchester Health and Rehab.
Services will take place at a later date.
Ronnie was born on August 17, 1933, in Boston, Massachusetts, to the late Bartholomew and Laura Tesorero. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Larry Tesorero, and his sister, Laura Ann Roy.
Surviving Ronnie is his loving wife of 47 years, Barbara “Annie” Tesorero; his children, David, Jeanne, Lori, Dianne, Kim, and Leonard; his 14 grandchildren; his 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ronnie was a veteran of the United States Army, he served his tour of duty in Okinawa, Japan. He was an avid sports fan, and his hobbies included fishing and spending time with his family. His wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were his life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 120 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Loreen “Reenie” A. Novak (1940 – 2023)
Loreen “Reenie” A. Novak, 82, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Hidden Springs Senior Living, where she resided for the last four years.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Reenie was born on August 16, 1940, in Washington, D.C., to the late Anthony and Loretta Novak. She was also preceded in death by her longtime companion, Sarah “Sally” Talbot.
Surviving Reenie are her siblings, Anthony Novak Jr. (Judy) and Vicki A. Novak; her numerous nieces and nephews; her very special friends, Nancy Q. Raum and Diane King; her god-children; and her many “little sisters” who she loved and adored.
Reenie was born in Washington, D.C. but was raised and grew up in Arlington. She attended Washington Lee High School in Arlington and graduated from Mary Washington College with a B.A. in 1962. She then went to work in the federal government for about 14 years in multiple agencies as a successful human resources manager before relocating to Front Royal. There she co-owned Corron’s Grocery Store for 12 years and was very active within her community.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Mid- Atlantic Pug Rescue at 1285 Bradford Dr. Lancaster, SC 29720, or online at https://midatlanticpugrescue.org/donations.html