Phyllis Ann (Venable) Presley (1931 – 2023)

Phyllis Ann (Venable) Presley, 92, of Browntown, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Front Royal, Virginia.

Mrs. Presley was born in Front Royal on January 23, 1931, to the late Frank Pope Venable and Edith Haley (Venable) Nicewarner. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Howard L. Presley; son, Howard “Elliott” Presley; brother, Frank Venable and two sisters, Dorothy Martin, and Edith Mae Shurling.

Phyllis is survived by a sister, Carolyn Settle of Elkton, Virginia; daughter, Karen McKenzie of Rocky River, Ohio; three sons, Phillip Presley (Tina), Clifford Presley (Mary) and Kenneth Presley (Becky) all of Front Royal; ten grandchildren, Brian MacKenzie Jr., Leigh Ann Keaton, David MacKenzie, Erin Friedermann, Heather Sandhu, Michael Presley, Robert Presley, Tyler Presley, Ethan Presley and Matthew Presley; along with fourteen great-grandchildren and seven nieces and six nephews.

Phyllis worked early on as a babysitter and at the five & dime. Then, after graduating from Warren County High School, she worked for the FBI in Washington, D.C., where she met her future husband Howard, who was in the Army. After being married, they relocated to Cleveland, Ohio, to raise their family, then retired to Front Royal/Browntown, where she loved the beautiful mountains and wildlife.

Calling hours are available on Sunday, June 11, 2023, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Prospect Hill Cemetery, 200 West Prospect Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating.