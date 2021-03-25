Physical activity guidelines for people at various stages

Last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) updated its recommendations for physical activity for the first time in a decade. In addition to reaffirming the message that some exercise is better than none, the international public health agency proposed new guidelines to counter the harmful effects of a sedentary lifestyle. Here’s a look at what the WHO recommends.

• All adults, including those living with chronic conditions or a disability, should limit the amount of time they spend being sedentary. They should also engage in at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity per week.

• Older adults (aged 65 years or older) should prioritize a variety of activities that allow them to improve their balance and muscle strength, thereby helping them maintain their independence and prevent falls.

• Pregnant and postpartum women should continue to do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week unless their doctor advises otherwise.

• Children and teens should average 60 minutes per day of moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity over the course of the week. Additionally, they should be encouraged to limit the amount of time spent in front of a screen.

• Toddlers should be encouraged to spend at least 180 minutes per day engaged in a variety of physical activities and avoid sitting for extended periods of time (with no more than an hour of sedentary screen time).

In addition, the updated guidelines recommend regular muscle-strengthening activities for people of all ages.

Did you know?

According to the World Health Organization, one in four adults and four out of five teens don’t get enough physical activity. Globally, as many as five million deaths could be prevented every year if people were more active.