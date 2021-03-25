Health
Physical activity guidelines for people at various stages
Last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) updated its recommendations for physical activity for the first time in a decade. In addition to reaffirming the message that some exercise is better than none, the international public health agency proposed new guidelines to counter the harmful effects of a sedentary lifestyle. Here’s a look at what the WHO recommends.
• All adults, including those living with chronic conditions or a disability, should limit the amount of time they spend being sedentary. They should also engage in at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity per week.
• Older adults (aged 65 years or older) should prioritize a variety of activities that allow them to improve their balance and muscle strength, thereby helping them maintain their independence and prevent falls.
• Pregnant and postpartum women should continue to do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week unless their doctor advises otherwise.
• Children and teens should average 60 minutes per day of moderate-to-vigorous intensity physical activity over the course of the week. Additionally, they should be encouraged to limit the amount of time spent in front of a screen.
• Toddlers should be encouraged to spend at least 180 minutes per day engaged in a variety of physical activities and avoid sitting for extended periods of time (with no more than an hour of sedentary screen time).
In addition, the updated guidelines recommend regular muscle-strengthening activities for people of all ages.
Did you know?
According to the World Health Organization, one in four adults and four out of five teens don’t get enough physical activity. Globally, as many as five million deaths could be prevented every year if people were more active.
How to optimize your oral health
In addition to keeping your teeth strong, proper dental hygiene habits can help you avoid a variety of health problems. Here are a few things you can do to improve your oral health.
• Choose the right products. Invest in a quality electric or manual toothbrush, as well as toothpaste, dental floss, and interdental brushes. Opt for products that have been tested and approved by dental professionals or recommended by your dentist.
• Use the proper techniques. Brush your teeth using a gentle circular motion rather than scrubbing back and forth. Similarly, you should carefully glide the floss between your teeth to avoid damaging your gums. Ask your dentist or hygienist to demonstrate these and other techniques to ensure you’re effectively cleaning your teeth.
• Protect your mouth from injury. Many sports and other activities carry a high risk of trauma to the face. To avoid head and tooth injuries, it’s important to wear the right equipment, such as a helmet and custom mouth guard.
• Visit your dentist regularly. Tartar can only be removed with special tools, and your dentist is trained to spot early signs of decay and infection. Therefore, even if you take good care of your teeth, it’s essential to schedule a professional dental exam and cleaning at least once a year.
Keep in mind that a variety of lifestyle habits can also affect your oral health. Among other things, you should quit smoking, drink plenty of water, eat a balanced diet, and avoid opening things with your teeth.
What to do if you get hand sanitizer in the eye
Hand sanitizer may stop germs, but if it gets in the eyes, as it often does with young children, it is not only painful, it requires immediate action.
It is probably not unsurprising that the journal of JAMA Ophthalmology published data from the French Poison Control Center that found a seven-fold increase in reports of children getting hand sanitizer in their eyes. In 2019, it accounted for 1.3 percent of all chemical eye exposure incidents. However, at the end of 2020, the number was 9.9 percent, according to Live Science.
It’s not just children. It isn’t difficult to get sanitizer in the eye. Even a few minutes after sanitizing, if you move your hand to the eyes, you will feel a chemical reaction.
Hand sanitizer contains a form of ethanol, which can kill cells in the cornea. Two children in France required transplants of their cornea in order to heal.
For children, it may be best to emphasize handwashing and keep them away from displays of hand sanitizers or public-use sanitizers.
Anyone who gets sanitizer in the eye will experience burning, stinging, redness, eye pain, blurred vision, light sensitivity, and vision loss.
Resist the urge to rub the eye.
At the workplace, people should immediately go to an eyewash station and rinse their eyes with warm water for at least 10 minutes.
At home, place your entire head in a sink under a gentle stream of warm water for 10 minutes so that water continuously runs into the eye and drains out. Keep your unaffected eye closed, so it won’t be contaminated by runoff.
If burning and stinking continue, or if vision changes, they should contact an eye doctor immediately.
4 ways to support people with Down syndrome
In the United States, approximately one in 700 babies is born with Down syndrome, making it the most common chromosomal condition. In honor of World Down Syndrome Day, which is observed every year on March 21, here are four ways you can support people with this genetic condition.
1. Show off your socks
Participate in the Lots of Socks campaign to raise awareness about Down syndrome by wearing psychedelic mismatched socks on March 21. You can also buy a colorful pair from Down Syndrome International, which unveils new designs every year.
2. Advocate for inclusion
Buy from local businesses that employ people with Down syndrome. You can also write to your government representatives to demand legislation that gives people with special needs the resources and self-determination they deserve.
3. Reflect on your words
A person’s worth shouldn’t be measured by their intelligence, so pay attention to how the expressions you use might make someone with an intellectual disability feel. Avoid describing people, ideas, and things as moronic, idiotic, and stupid.
4. Share their stories
People with Down syndrome are breaking down barriers in sports, entertainment, fashion, and communities across the country. To help amplify the voices of self-advocates, share their stories on social media.
To learn more about Down syndrome and how you can advocate for the rights and inclusion of people with this condition, visit worlddownsyndromeday.org.
Did you know?
World Down Syndrome Day is observed on the 21st day of the third month because most cases of Down syndrome are caused by a third copy of chromosome 21.
Use caution with sanitizers around children
We know to store cleaners and medicines out of reach of children, but what about that hand sanitizer we’ve been generously applying the past year?
Exercise caution, as hand sanitizers contain isopropyl alcohol or ethyl alcohol, the latter being the same stuff found in beer, wine, and other liquor, not to mention perfume and aftershave — but at higher concentrations. Poison control centers recommend keeping hand sanitizer out of reach of children, same as other potentially harmful substances.
Because many hand sanitizers come in bright packaging and are perfumed (including grape, cherry, and other sweet scents), young children are sometimes tempted to taste them (and older kids and teens may try to get a buzz from them). A lick of the hand is unlikely to cause a problem, but more than a taste can be cause for concern.
And while we tend to think about poison control methods at home, parents of small children should also be alert to hand sanitizer dispensers in public. The French Poison Control Center reported an increase in the number of children with eye injuries in 2020, with hospital cases entirely by children under age four.
The dispensers, though at waist height for adults, are at eye level for small children, who can accidentally squirt the substance into their eyes.
March 21-27 is National Poison Prevention Week, a good reminder to stay vigilant against the obvious and not-so-obvious dangers around us.
4 great reasons to get a good night’s sleep
World Sleep Day, which takes place on March 19, is an annual opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of sleep. It’s also an ideal time to change your habits (and perhaps your mattress) so that you can enjoy more restful nights. If you still need convincing, here are four reasons you should prioritize getting a good night’s sleep.
1. To improve your productivity
A lack of sleep can affect everything from your reflexes to your creativity. If you want to be able to think clearly, maintain your concentration, make good decisions, and work more efficiently throughout the day, a good night’s sleep is key.
2. To improve your mood
Stress is easier to manage if you’re well-rested. Getting enough sleep can also help reduce or prevent symptoms of depression and anxiety. Plus, you’re more likely to have positive interactions with others if you aren’t tired and irritable.
3. To improve your health
Your body can’t function without sleep. In fact, not getting enough shut-eye increases your risk of high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, obesity, and other health issues. Contrarily, good sleep habits can help bolster your immune system.
4. To improve your sex life
A lack of sleep reduces your body’s production of hormones such as testosterone, which can lead to a loss of libido. The stress and negative emotions that come with being tired don’t help either.
Keep in mind that adults should get between seven and nine hours of sleep every night. If insomnia, sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, or any other sleep disorder is preventing you from getting the rest you need, be sure to consult your doctor.
Tips for better sleep
• Invest in a comfortable mattress and quality bedding
• Only use your bed for sleeping and having sex
• Wake up and go to bed at the same time every day
• Avoid being active in the evening and limit your caffeine intake
• Eliminate all sources of light in your bedroom at night
Strong arguments for taking up weight training
Do you think weight training is only for bodybuilders and so-called gym rats? On the contrary, this type of strength training is a great option for anyone who wants to stay in shape and build muscle mass. Here are some of the many physical and psychological benefits of weight training:
• It decreases your risk of heart disease
• It maintains and increases bone density
• It reduces your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes
• It boosts self-esteem
• It tones your figure
• It promotes weight loss
• It stimulates the lymphatic system
• It increases your energy level
• It helps prevent injuries and joint pain
• It slows muscle mass loss associated with aging
• It makes daily tasks that require strength easier
To keep your workout sessions varied and interesting, you can use dumbbells, barbells, resistance bands, exercise machines, or simply your own body weight.
Don’t forget your spotter!
If you’re new to weight training, it’s important to be aware that doing certain exercises without supervision can be dangerous. To help you reach your fitness goals and avoid getting injured, ask a personal trainer or kinesiologist to show you how to do each movement and correct your form as needed. These professionals can also create a workout plan tailored to your abilities.
