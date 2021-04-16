Local News
Physical therapist assistant program will be offered at Luray-Page County Center this fall
LFCC is excited to announce a new degree being offered at the Luray-Page County Center this fall – Associate of Applied Science, Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA), pending accreditation in coming weeks.
Applications are being accepted from now until May 15. The college is hosting a virtual information session on the degree at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 27.
Physical therapist assistants provide hands-on care and treatment under the direction of a physical therapist, who conducts the patient evaluation and writes the treatment plan.
“There are four times the number of assistants needed as there are physical therapists,” says Dr. Rekha Parameswaran, the PTA program’s site coordinator and a doctor of physical therapy. “It is a challenging degree program, but leads to a very rewarding and lucrative career in healthcare.”
The median salary for PTAs is more than $60,000 a year. PTAs work with patients of all ages in hospitals, long-term care facilities, patients’ homes, outpatient clinics and schools.
The college is partnering with Germanna Community College to offer the PTA degree. Lectures will be distance taught from GCC with Dr. Parameswaran serving as a hands-on instructor with LFCC students the entire time. She will also lead labs for the students multiple times a week at Page Memorial Hospital.
Among the classes students will take are anatomy and physiology, kinesiology, psychological aspects of therapy, musculoskeletal structure and function, therapeutic procedures, medical reporting and pathological conditions.
The number of jobs for PTAs is expected to increase by 26 percent between 2018 and 2028. Medicare will start providing PTAs to at-home patients, said LFCC Director of Health Professions Kristina Simpson.
“There is definitely a push for getting more PTAs on the ground,” Director Simpson said. “Page Memorial Hospital has indicated there is a need for physical rehabilitation in this region.”
While PTAs can go right into the workforce upon receiving their associate degree, to become a physical therapist requires seven years of higher education, according to Dr. Parameswaran, and up to 10 years to reach the doctoral level.
Students’ degrees will be awarded by GCC, which is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE). LFCC’s program is currently awaiting approval by CAPTE in spring 2021.
For more information about the program and to get a link to the April 27th information session, visit lfcc.edu/PTA.
Local News
June opening of downtown spay/neuter clinic announced; Humane Society of Warren County sets financial records despite pandemic
The Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) will open its new downtown clinic in early June, ahead, way ahead, of its original schedule, it was announced at the organization’s annual meeting Tuesday, April 13.
With re-modeling construction well underway at its 840-B John Marshall Highway location on the town’s southeast side headed toward Linden, and hiring Martinsburg, West Virginia veterinarian Dr. Alicia Pownall that same afternoon, HSWC Executive Director Meghan Bowers said the clinic should be a “go” by June, offering low cost spay/neuter services for local dog and cat owners with difficulty affording the procedures.
“I’m aiming at June 1, but it may be a little later,” Bowers said in a telephone interview Wednesday. She said Pownall was currently working at the Inwood Animal Center, W. Va., and was a 2019 graduate in veterinary medicine from Mississippi State University. Other staff members would include a veterinary technician and office manager.
At an initial cost of $125,000 the Linda R. Lorber Campus Clinic is named for a principal donor. Linda Lorber came to live in Front Royal in 2004, “departing for the beach (in Delaware)” eight years later with her now 29-year-old cat Louie. She jump-started the fundraising for the clinic with a $70,000 donation, explaining that as a pet owner – she also owned a dog named Grizzle while living in Front Royal – she realized there were many pet lovers who found it difficult to pay the animals’ upkeep and that the clinic would help those out who needed it.
Bowers also sees the clinic as being vital in the HSWC’s efforts to curtail the numbers of stray and feral cats, an increasing problem in Warren County.
At the meeting, Treasurer Michelle Kosiorek reported “a fantastic year,” marked by a record gross income of $865,355 and expenses amounting to $670,851, carrying forward a net income of $194,503.
Detailing the past year’s income – the total includes a $352,000 grant from Warren County – HSWC president Ellen Aders said corporate sponsorships totaling $71,900 were the “best of all years despite the pandemic” as she read off other major details including grants, mostly from foundations, totaling $126,200; more than $189,000 in mostly individual donations (“Save the Paws Alliance”), and $71,927 from fundraising events such as the recent “Polar Plunge” ($13,116);” Holiday Appeal” ($23,065); “Barks & Bags” ($20,546); and a summer “yard sale” ($6,539).
Other monies to benefit the occupants of the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter came from the HSWC Calendar sales ($1,320); Tales & Ales ($5,899); Paws for a Cause ($1,439); and Yappy Hour donations at ViNoVa restaurant on Main Street amounted to $4,549 during the year. Animal bank collection boxes seen on store and other business counters around town collected $3,295 last year.
Bowers paid tribute to the work of volunteers, singling out Frank Maggiore, and complimenting the work of her “leadership team”, Wagner Shelter Manager Kayla Wines, Office Manager Susan Jeffery; Kennel Manager Marie Butler; Volunteer Coordinator Sue Wagoner; and Tiffany Rothgeb, who handles guest relations.
Between them and shelter staff, 487 adoptions were successfully completed and 22 foster families helped 148 cats and 11 dogs. Also, staff worked two free drive-thru food distributions for 194 pets. At a cost of $11,650, the shelter provided veterinary services for pets suffering maladies from dental care, diabetes, ear and eye surgery, cancer, and a leg amputation.
Eighty-five cats were spayed or neutered in 2020.
Most importantly, HSWC retained its coveted “no kill” status last year!
Also at the annual meeting, board members Katrina Meade, Amy Cavalier and Michelle Kosiorek were re-elected by acclamation.
Crime/Court
Four members of cocaine trafficking organization arrested following investigation
Four members of a cocaine trafficking organization were arrested on Thursday, April 15, 2021, following a yearlong investigation by the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force. Last April, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force identified members of a cocaine trafficking organization operating in Winchester and Frederick County, VA. Through the course of the investigation, task force officers completed numerous controlled purchases of cocaine from multiple suspects within the organization. As a result, approximately 203 grams of cocaine with a street value of $9,100.00 was seized by the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force over the last year. On April, 15, 2021, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force obtained and executed search warrants at four of the suspect’s residences located in Winchester and Frederick County, VA. Approximately 308 grams of cocaine with a street value of $14,300.00, 29 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $1,300.00, 9 firearms, and $5,578.00 in currency was seized from the suspect’s residences.
Samuel Resendiz Hernandez, 24, of Winchester, VA, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance, two counts of distribution of a schedule I/ll controlled substance, and conspiracy.
Norberto Bautista Robles, 25, of Winchester, VA, was arrested and charged with two counts of distribution of a schedule I/ll controlled substance, two counts of possession of a schedule I/ll controlled substance, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/ll controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a person wo is not a citizen of the United States.
Charles Arthur Perkins, Jr, 68, of Winchester, VA, was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/ll controlled substance, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/ll controlled substance, and conspiracy.
Rafael Velazquez-Bautista, 25, of Winchester, VA, was arrested and charged with distribution of a schedule I/ll controlled substance.
Additional charges against the suspects and other co-conspirators are forthcoming. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force was assisted by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Winchester Police Department, Virginia State Police, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during Thursday’s operation.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from Clarke, Frederick, Page and Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Departments, Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester Police Departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office. The Northwest Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force is a HIDTA funded initiative.
Local News
Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards break with Town
On Wednesday, the Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards issued a press release announcing a break in the 24-year relationship with the Town of Front Royal municipal government and documenting the string of events leading to that organizational decision. Following is that press release in its entirety:
Wednesday, April 14, 2021, Front Royal, VA – In a March 24 press release announcing its 2021 Tree City USA award, the Town of Front Royal quotes Dan Lambe, President of the Arbor Day Foundation: “Residents of Front Royal should be proud to live in a community that makes the planting and care of trees a priority.” As their partnership with the Town of Front Royal disintegrates, Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards beg to disagree.
Over 24 years, the Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards forged an enduring partnership with the Town of Front Royal. Guided by the Town’s staff horticulturalist, Tree Stewards planted, pruned, and maintained the “urban canopy” – i.e., trees located on publicly owned parks, easements, and building grounds. Each year, the Tree Stewards donated 1400-1800 hours of free labor, supplementing a Public Works Department short on horticultural expertise and seasonal manpower. Even in the face of COVID disruption, Tree Stewards managed to contribute 900 volunteer hours to the Town in 2020. Today this partnership of nearly a quarter century lies in ruins.
The Town’s horticulturalist retired in December 2019, a position that has since remained vacant. With that vacancy a critical link was severed in the partnership, weakening communication between the Town, the Tree Stewards, and a third partner, the Beautification of Front Royal Committee, a community service organization representing the county’s garden clubs.
As stated by Tree Stewards President Melody Hotek, “Beginning in October 2020, channelization of Happy Creek and destruction of the volunteer-maintained riparian buffer along Front Street have communicated a lack of regard for our 24-year partnership. In violation of Town Code, the decision to eliminate a successful community-led model project was made without input from the Town’s Urban Forestry Advisory Commission (UFAC). Ultimately, this oversight resulted in the mass resignation of the UFAC board in December.”
Hoping to turn over a new leaf upon the arrival of newly appointed Town Manager Steven Hicks in December, Ms. Hotek and Lisa Schwartz, President of the Beautification of Front Royal Committee met with Mr. Hicks in January to bid him welcome and review their organizations’ history of community service to the Town. At that time, Mr. Hicks requested the Tree Stewards’ assistance with the Town’s renewal application for Tree City USA, traditionally completed by the now-defunct UFAC board. (It is due to the Tree Stewards’ efforts that the Virginia Department of Forestry first awarded Front Royal its Tree City USA status in 2000.)
In January, despite documented destruction of more than 300 trees along Front Street, and numerous permit violations during the channelization process, Front Royal’s Tree City USA status was renewed.
Ms. Hotek subsequently contacted Mr. Hicks about preparation for the Town’s Arbor Day event, annually planned and co-hosted by the Tree Stewards since 2000. Mr. Hicks then informed Ms. Hotek that the newly created Town-County Tourism Council had been tasked with the celebration and that he would contact her shortly to follow up. There was no follow-up call. Instead, an Arbor Day press release from the Town was issued on March 24, 2020 including event details determined without Tree Stewards participation.
In response to perceived disregard for their work, the Tree Steward membership has voted to forego its partnership with the Town for the coming year. This includes maintenance of the Town’s Happy Creek Arboretum, managed by the Tree Stewards for twenty years.
Ms. Hotek summarizes, “Had the Town followed its own precedents and Code, as well as the requirements of its permits, this impasse could have been avoided. In addition, town crews could have benefited from training and supervision by a qualified contractor or consultant, learning the specialized skills required for work in sensitive aquatic environments.
“The Tree Stewards sincerely grieve the loss of this relationship and remain hopeful that a more productive tone may be restored. In the meantime, we encourage the Town to hire a horticulturalist, replant the buffer zone along Happy Creek, reinstate a knowledgeable Urban Forestry Advisory Commission tree board, and seek the services of qualified professionals before proceeding with future projects in order to prevent further environmental damage to the town, its natural and scenic resources, and its citizens.”
(From a release by the Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards)
Local News
LFCC offering cybersecurity engineering associate degree
An innovative, lucrative career pathway is now available for LFCC students with their eyes on the future and a knack for math.
The cybersecurity engineering degree is designed to transfer into a bachelor’s degree program, with some students going for more advanced degrees.
“It’s unique to be able to offer an associate degree in cybersecurity engineering,” said IT Professor Henry Coffman. Dr. Coffman is the manager of LFCC’s cybersecurity program, which is a National Security Agency/Department of Homeland Security-designated Center of Academic Excellence.
He cited the Mars Rover project as a development that relied heavily on cybersecurity engineering through every phase of the process.
“The careers in this field are futurist-type jobs,” said Dr. Coffman.
Another unique aspect of LFCC’s cybersecurity engineering program is if the student maintains an A or B grade in the required calculus classes, they can co-enroll in cybersecurity engineering classes taught by faculty at George Mason University. They will still be paying LFCC tuition rates.
Not only will this save students money, but it also means they won’t have to re-apply to the program, according to Dr. Coffman.
The degree is designed to seamlessly transfer into GMU’s cybersecurity engineering bachelor degree program, although graduates can transfer to other universities. GMU has an accelerated master’s degree for the field, as well.
Because this new degree is highly specialized, Dr. Coffman and his counterpart at GMU will serve as advisors to students in the program.
“They’re going into a degree pathway that will serve as a good career move for the job market,” Dr. Coffman said. “I think they will have a great opportunity to be hired by a major employer possibly even before they graduate with their bachelor’s degree.”
The threat cyber-terrorism poses to industrial and municipal financial networks, utility systems and communication networks make this field especially relevant.
Learn more about the program at lfcc.edu/cyberengineering.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week – Eastern Cottontail
It’s Baby Bunny Season! This young patient is 1 of 29 eastern cottontails we treated in just the past week.
Last year, we treated 468 eastern cottontails at the Center. The top causes for admission in this species are being attacked by a cat (26%), being attacked by a dog (16%), orphans (11%), and lawnmower/weed-whacker accidents (6%).
Many of these injuries can be prevented by protecting nests, keeping pets indoors or on a leash when outside, and checking before you mow!
Not all young bunnies that you find need to be brought in for care – letting them be raised by mom is always the best option. Mom only feeds her babies twice per day around dawn and dusk. Just because you do not see a mother over the course of a 12-hour period, it does not mean those babies are orphans. Mom won’t return if you’re watching nearby, so give the nest some space!
If you find cottontails and you are concerned, refer to our flow chart to see what you should do. You can always call us at 540-837-9000 if you have any questions or concerns.
Found a bunny? Click here for advice from Blue Ridge Wildlife Center.
Crime/Court
Warren County Sheriff’s Office launches new enforcement blitz against speeding
Warren County Sheriff’s Office today launched a tough new speed enforcement blitz for the County of Warren and Town of Front Royal under the tagline: “Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine.” The intensified enforcement effort against speeding drivers underscores the severity of the problem, both locally and across the nation.
“Speeding translates to death on our roadways. It greatly reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around another vehicle, a hazardous object, or an unexpected curve. Speeding drivers put themselves, their passengers and other drivers at tremendous risk,” said Lieutenant Steve Collins.
In 2015, speeding was a contributing factor in 27 percent of all fatal crashes in the U.S. and more than 9,500 lives were lost in such crashes, according to the latest data available from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
“During the “Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine” blitz, deputies will intensify enforcement of posted speed limits in Warren County and Town of Front Royal. We’ll stop and ticket anyone caught speeding—especially on John Marshall Highway, Remount Road, Winchester Road and Stonewall Jackson Highway, where most of our speed-related crashes occur,” said Lieutenant Steve Collins.
Fully 17 percent of all speeding-related traffic fatalities occurred on local roads — where the posted speed limits were 55 miles per hour or under. According to NHTSA, a crash on a road with a speed limit of 65 mph or greater is more than twice as likely to result in a fatality than a crash on a road with a speed limit of 45 or 50 mph and nearly five times as likely as a crash on a road with a speed limit of 40 mph or below. About 15 percent of the country’s speeding-related fatalities occur on interstate highways each year.
A NHTSA research report, “Analysis of Speeding-Related Fatal Motor Vehicle Traffic Crashes,” shows that a major proportion of fatal, speeding-related single-vehicle crashes occur on rural roadways.
Across America in 2015, speeding was a factor in 17 percent of all fatal crashes on dry roads, and in 21 percent of those occurring on wet roads.
“Driving above the posted speed limit or speeding in bad weather conditions dramatically increases the probability that a motorist will be involved in a crash,” said Lieutenant Steve Collins.
“During this enforcement blitz, deputies will be out targeting and ticketing speeding drivers,” said Lieutenant Steve Collins. “Our goal is to save lives, and we’re putting all drivers on alert – the posted speed limit IS THE LAW. No more warnings and no more excuses. When it comes to speeding: Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine.”
NHTSA considers a crash speeding-related if the driver was charged with exceeding the posted speed limit or if the driver was driving too fast for conditions at the time.
For more information, please visit trafficsafetymarketing.gov.
