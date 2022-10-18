‘Pick of the Litter’ Thrift Store to open in early November, will help support the Humane Society of Warren County’s operations

The Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) is again spreading its wings, so to speak. Not long after establishing a discount spay/neuter clinic in downtown Front Royal, Executive Director Meghan Bowers last week – and for the next couple of weeks or so – is heading up a staff/volunteer work group to establish a thrift store at 450 South Commerce Avenue, Suite F, in Front Royal, not far from the Spay/Neuter Clinic.

While it won’t be open for business until a target date of November 2nd, the soon-to-be completed shop, known as the “Pick of the Litter Thrift Store” will ultimately feature, besides pet supplies, household items such as furniture, clothing, and knick-knacks that Bowers hopes will provide “a constant source of income for the homeless animals” she and staff tend at the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter at 1245 Progress Drive off Shenandoah Shores Road.

Of the project, Bowers explains: “Each year the HSWC must raise more than $700,000 through fundraising events (watch out for the upcoming “Tails & Ales” blast November 19 at the Front Royal Moose Lodge) to operate at the level our community is proud of. We receive about half of that amount from our contract with the County but the rest we work very hard to earn.” She said the initial cost of the animal shelter’s thrift store is about $50,000.

With cash in hand and “slews of volunteers” lining up to help get the space up and running, Bowers is confident workers will meet the November 2 target date when free coffee and tea will greet shoppers in a warm and clean atmosphere.

“Well behaved dogs and cats on leashes will be welcome to join their humans for a unique, animal-friendly shopping experience, and frequent-shopper incentives which our team hopes will bring visitors back, again and again,” Bowers added.

To volunteer, to contribute, or to seek further information, call the thrift store through the end of October at 540-551-3054.

( Writer’s note: To access the somewhat difficult-to-find “Pick of the Litter” store, turn off Commerce Avenue at the small road just north of the Speedway gas station. The store is behind the gas station to the left, one of several businesses there.)