Local News
Pick your own flowers year ’round at historic Farm at Clover Hill
It took the labors and a love of history of two Rockland residents to bring to life again the Farm at Clover Hill in Warren County’s Rockland Historic District, first with the restoration of a 240-year-old house into an elegant bed & breakfast and later this month “U-Pick Flowers” will represent a colorful addition and service at the 76-acre property.
It was apparent that Greg and Susie Huson, who for 18 years have lived in a modern home adjacent to the Clover Hill property (circa 1781), had another project up their sleeves when an old Amish carriage appeared at the end of the driveway to the property at 4022 Rockland Road that demanded a neighborly inquiry, as did the outbreak of outdoor activity when this winter drew reluctantly to a close.
“FLOWERS” in large capitals announced the business card Susie handed me. “We grow ’em, you pick ’em directly from the gardens, or you can ‘grab and go’ from the roadside carriage where there’ll be bouquets for sale,” Susie told me in describing the “U-Pick” operation on the property she and Greg purchased in 2014.
The gardens, already resplendent with daffodils, among the first flowers of spring, will open to the public April 23 when the second spring collection – 4,500 tulip bulbs have been planted in 15 beds – will be followed as the days grow longer with the blooming of the likes of sweet peas, dahlias, sunflowers and so on.
On or after April 23, the farm’s subscription program begins when locals may purchase a spring (five bouquets), summer (seven bouquets), fall (five bouquets) or a “Frost to Frost” (12 bouquets) subscription. In other words, fresh flowers for around the home the year ’round.
Important to this whole new Huson enterprise – Greg is phasing out a commercial hop-growing experiment – is Front Royal resident Amy Davidson, an avid gardener with 25-years of experience and perhaps just waiting for this opportunity to come along as she finishes homeschooling her four children. She is named manager of the “U-Pick” operation.
Amy has already held two gardening classes on the property for kids to 14. She plans to expand the program for adults in the future. With the first of the few thousand bulbs already planted and blooming, curious drivers of passing cars are pausing at the Amish carriage.
Clover Hill has been through a tremendous transformation over the past seven years. Under the Husons, the extensively renovated farmhouse serves as a short-term tourist rental through Airbnb.
The farm has taken on several other soil and water conservation projects as well as fencing updates in efforts to improve the farmland. Meanwhile, Angus cattle roam a large part of the property while Susie tends two egg-laying hens in their own littler hen house a few steps from a grave site. Carefully preserved, the headstone bears the name of Mary Eliza Bowen who died in 1852. Within about a mile of the grave live descendants of Mary Eliza, Susan Bowen-Hartley, and Maurice Bowen, Susan’s brother. Ancient records indicate that the early Bowen family owned some 60,000 acres of Rockland area land.
For further information including “U-Pick” hours based on bloom times and flower availability, check the website (www.cloverhill.farm), Facebook, and Instagram for hours of operation. Hours for the “Grab and Go” roadside stand will be 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, and similarly on Saturdays and Sundays.
Crime/Court
Church Street shooting incident results in charges against local woman
The woman who appeared at a June 2020 Front Royal Town Council meeting with props to publicly criticize then-Mayor Eugene Tewalt and then Town Councilman Chris Holloway’s 2020 mayoral campaign opponent and Royal Examiner Publisher Mike McCool for participating in or filming a ribbon-cutting at the Virginia Beer Museum to celebrate reopening from eased COVID pandemic restrictions the day before a bikini motorcycle wash event, was arrested Monday, March 29 on firearms charges.|
Alisa Nichole Carson, 41, is charged with “reckless handling of a firearm” and “unlawful discharge of a firearm, missile in, at occupied building”. She was booked into RSW Regional Jail at 11:58 p.m. Monday night and released the following morning at 8:38 a.m. on a $5,000 unsecured bond. She has a hearing date in Warren County General District Court scheduled for May 4, on the 10 a.m. docket.
A check at the General District Court Clerk’s Office offered no other detail on the circumstance or address at which the incident occurred, other than that the Front Royal Police was the arresting agency. A subsequent check with FRPD provided an address of 17 Church Street as the site of the incident, which may have evolved from a domestic situation.
Prior to her June 2020 Public Comments appearance before the town council, Carson had been seen at Warren County Republican Committee meetings, occasionally seated next to now Mayor Holloway. Friday, committee officials verified her past membership and a district committee chairmanship they believed is still active.
Her June 2020 public criticism of the moral values of Beer Museum proprietor David Downes for hosting a ‘Bikini Bike Wash’ and sideswipes at Tewalt and McCool for their presence at the Virginia Beer Museum ribbon cutting was interpreted by some observers as, at least in part, a not-too-subtle promotion of then-Councilman Holloway’s Republican Committee-endorsed campaign for mayor.
Local News
Virginia to expand vaccine eligibility to all adults by April 18 as vaccinations continue rising
Governor Ralph Northam today announced that all individuals in Virginia age 16 and older will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Sunday, April 18, ahead of the May 1 nationwide goal set by President Joe Biden. Governor Northam made the announcement during a visit to a vaccination clinic at First Mount Zion Baptist Church in Prince William County, where more than 1,000 vaccines will be administered today.
This news comes as nearly every Virginian in the highest risk groups who have preregistered for a vaccination appointment has received one, and those still on the pre-registration list will receive appointment invitations within the next two weeks.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel—and that light is getting brighter every day as more and more Virginians get vaccinated,” said Governor Northam. “We continue to work with diverse providers and community partners across the Commonwealth to distribute vaccines in a fair and equitable way and ensure those at the highest risk are vaccinated first. Expanding vaccine eligibility to all adults marks an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to put this pandemic behind us, and I thank all the public health staff, health care workers, vaccinators, and volunteers who have helped make this possible.”
With over 3.7 million doses of vaccine administered so far in Virginia, more than one in three adults have received at least one dose and one in five Virginians are fully vaccinated. Virginia is administering vaccine doses as quickly as they are provided by the federal government. Because the Commonwealth has followed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to prioritize those at highest risk, and because Virginia is a large and diverse state with many essential workers, many out-of-state commuters, and a high percentage of the population that wants to be vaccinated, it has taken some time to open eligibility to the public.
In addition to adopting phased eligibility based on risk, Virginia has focused on equity throughout its vaccination effort by providing targeted resources in multiple languages, scheduling clinics in collaboration with community partners, performing grassroots outreach to drive preregistration and scheduling, and implementing large, state-run Community Vaccination Centers in areas with vulnerable populations. These efforts will continue when eligibility opens to the public in Phase 2.
Twenty-one of Virginia’s 35 local health districts has already started vaccinating essential workers in Phase 1c after providing appointments to everyone eligible in Phases 1a or 1b on the pre-registration list. Beginning April 4, districts that have invited everyone preregistered in Phase 1c may invite members of the public who have preregistered. Based on the supply projected by the federal government, all local health districts will have enough vaccine to open appointments to the public by April 18. Those at the highest risk will continue to receive priority in the scheduling process.
Everyone who lives or works in Virginia should preregister, so they can be notified when they are eligible for vaccination and an appointment is available. To preregister, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages. Videoconferencing in American Sign Language is also available at vaccinate.virginia.gov.
Crime/Court
Not ‘our’ Chris Holloway drunk and disorderly in Shenandoah County
Wednesday and Thursday, March 31 and April 1, Royal Examiner was contacted by multiple readers inquiring about a rumor, or forwarding “news” to us, that Front Royal Mayor Chris Holloway had been arrested in Shenandoah County Wednesday, March 31, on drunk and disorderly charges.
A quick check of the RSW Regional Jail website’s Inmate Locator function indicated that a Chris Holloway had, indeed, been booked into the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren County Regional Jail on March 31, after 11:34 a.m. Drunk in Public, Profane Language and Intoxication from Drug charges had been filed against him.
However, it was a Chris E. Holloway, not Chris W. Holloway, the latter who is the town’s mayor, as verified by the above jail booking “mug” shot.
Glad to clear that little misunderstanding up for our readership and the mayor as a “tabloid” public service announcement. Contacted by email Thursday afternoon as he was between meetings, Mayor Holloway noted that he had been forwarded a Facebook social media screenshot asserting that he had been arrested on the above charges. And while he noted the post was later removed, a subsequent visit to the “Personal Blog” page revealed no visible correction to the initial assertion the mayor had been arrested.
“I think it’s sad that we have people that have nothing better to do than to stir hate and rumors throughout our community,” the mayor said of unsubstantiated public assertions he had been arrested.
And the mayor verified his middle initial “W” stands for William, not Eugene.
Local News
Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force seizes narcotics and firearms from suspects in fatal overdose
On March 31, members of the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to an overdose emergency on Cedar Hill Road in Frederick County, VA. Upon arrival, deputies located a 27 year old male suffering from an apparent overdose. Deputies and EMS administered Narcan and performed life saving measures. The victim later died at the scene. Members of the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force began conducting an investigation, and two suspects were identified. Task force officers obtained and executed a search warrant at the suspects residence located in Bluemont, VA in Clarke County. During a search of the residence, approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine with a street value of $1,300.00, 34 fluid ounces of methadone with a street value of $300.00, 3 grams of heroin with a street value of $250.00, various prescription narcotics and pressed pills with a street value of $500.00, 6 semi-automatic pistols, and 3 rifles was seized. Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force officers have consulted with the Clarke County Commonwealth’s Attorney and charges against the suspects are forthcoming.
Since March 18, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force has reported a spike in overdoses. During this two week period, four fatal overdoses and twenty-one non-fatal overdoses have occurred. This ongoing spike in overdoses is likely the result of as combination of federal stimulus money received after March 17, and fentanyl. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid fifty to one hundred times more potent than morphine. Two milligrams of fentanyl is potentially deadly for the average person. This year, fifteen individuals have died and fifty-three individuals have been injured from opioid related overdoses. This is comparted to thirteen fatalities and forty-three injuries reported by the task force at this time last year.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force continues to encourage individuals who are living with addiction to seek treatment and assistance.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from Clarke, Frederick, Page and Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Departments, Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester Police Departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
Local News
Bret Hrbek receives District 7570 Douglas A. Newton Excellence in Communications award
Immediate past president of the Rotary Club of Front Royal Bret Hrbek received the Douglas A. Newton Excellence in Communication award from Rotary District 7570 at the March 20th virtual District Conference.
According to the district website, “this award was created by The Rotary Club of Downtown Kingsport in honor of former member and radio and TV broadcasting personality Past District Governor Doug Newton. This award is presented to the person or group that has exhibited excellence in communications.”
“I was surprised to hear my name called for the award and am humbled by the nomination of the club and the recognition by the district of my work on behalf of Rotary,” Hrbek said.
“The easiest choice in any of my careers,” stated club president Derrick Leasure on the nomination of Hrbek for the award.
Hrbek served as president of the club from July 2019 to June 2020. He served as a past programs chairman, cash fair chairman and chairman of the “Doc” Smith Christmas Baskets program for 16 years. Hrbek also leads the club’s social media program and is the Youth Coordinator and Interact Chairman for Rotary District 7570 as well as a financial advisor with Edward Jones.
Past recipients of the award include past club president Douglas Stanley, Leslie Blevins (Tri- Cities), LaShonda Delivuk (Lynchburg-Morning), Ruth Parsons (Salem), Barbara Jo Newton (Stewart) and Bill Orndorf (Salem).
“I look forward to many more years of Rotary membership and encouraging more people to become engaged in our community and world. We have some many Rotarians in our community who live the motto of ‘Service Above Self,’ they just haven’t put on the jersey yet,” Hrbek said.
The Rotary Club of Front Royal was chartered in May 1926 by the Rotary Club of Winchester.
Thank you to our club sponsors who make our work possible:
- Platinum: Apple House, Axalta, CBM Mortgage, First Bank, Joseph F. Sllek, Valley Health, George Karnes – Wells Fargo Advisors
- Gold: Bret Hrbek – Edward Jones, LCW, Client Pierpoint – Next Home Realty Select, No Doubt Accounting, Sodexo, United Bank
- Silver: AireServ, Fred Andreae, Clear Title & Escrow, Main Street Travel, Ron & Kathy Napier
- Bronze: Kym & David Crump, Marlow Motors, Melting Pot Pizza, Presidential Landscaping, Royal Oak Animal Clinic, Ellen Aders – State Farm
- Individual: L Dee’s Pancake House, Rappahannock Cellars
Crime/Court
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office: Incident with barricaded subject ends peacefully
On March 31, 2021, at approximately 3:35pm, a woman approached two Frederick County sheriff’s deputies stating that her husband had just assaulted her and locked her out of her residence located at 127 Brandy Ln. The victim, Tonya Redmond, informed the deputies that a protective order was also in place, against the male, restricting him from being at the residence.
Following up on the claims of assault, and violation of the protective order, the deputies approached the residence and attempted to make contact with the subject inside. The deputies reported hearing sounds of someone yelling, throwing objects and destroying property. While attempting to make contact, the male subject made it clear that he would not comply or cooperate with their efforts. During this time deputies heard what sounded like the racking of the slide of a shotgun and backed away from the residence to await the arrival of additional units.
Further information from the victim indicated that her husband, John Redmond, had been drinking and did have access to a shotgun and a .22 caliber rifle. Further attempts at contact with Redmond were unsuccessful as additional sheriff’s office resources were dispatched to the area for a barricaded, and possibly armed, subject. An Incident command post was established on the parking lot of the old Food Lion shopping center as members of the FCSO Crisis Negotiation Team and the sheriff’s office SWAT team responded to the call. Numerous attempts at establishing contact with Redmond were initially met with statements of resistance to any law enforcement efforts.
While members of the CNT unit continued to try to establish two-way communications with Redmond, warrants were obtained on the subject and a search warrant for the house was issued. After almost 3 hours from the start of this incident, Redmond stopped responding verbally and had not been seen. At this time, members of the FCSO SWAT team deployed chemical agents in an effort to force Redmond out of the residence without success. It was decided that entry would be made into the residence after which Redmond was located in one of the bedrooms and taken into custody without incident, at 7:39 pm, bringing a peaceful resolution to this incident.
Redmond was escorted from the residence to a waiting ambulance before being transported to Winchester Medical Center to be medically checked and decontaminated from the exposure to the chemical agents deployed. At the time of this release, Redmond was being released from the medical center and being transported to the regional adult detention facility on charges of domestic assault and violation of a protective order.
Wind: 2mph SE
Humidity: 52%
Pressure: 30.28"Hg
UV index: 0
72/48°F
70/52°F