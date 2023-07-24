Regional News
Plagued by Teacher Shortages, Some States Turn to Fast-Track Credentialing
Faced with alarming teacher shortages, Virginia last month agreed to partner with a for-profit online teacher credentialing company, hoping to get more teachers into classrooms faster and without the higher tuition costs of traditional colleges and universities.
While some of the Virginia education board members had qualms about the process, they agreed to give it a try due to the nagging high teacher vacancy rate. The board unanimously approved a three-year pilot program and partnered with one of the bigger companies in the fast-track credentialing business, iteach.
Such companies pledge they will get a candidate teacher-ready in about a year. The iteach program includes online courses, after which candidates are placed in classrooms, with some supervision and the agreement of the school districts.
According to state statistics, Virginia had more than 3,500 full-time teacher vacancies for the 2022-23 school year, which is about a 4.5% rate, though vacancies in some specialties are higher. The situation was worse than the year before, the statistics showed.
Daniel Gecker, a then-member of the state board of education who voted for the online certification plan, said he agreed only because the program is a three-year pilot and an “opportunity to gather data.”
“We are in the middle of a fairly significant teacher shortage,” Gecker said in an interview. “Having the online-trained teachers is better than having the untrained subs we’ve been having.”
He said that before the COVID-19 pandemic, it probably would have been possible to make up the teacher gap with better retention. “Post-pandemic, the gulf is just too wide; we can’t fill it with better retention and people coming out of school.”
Virginia is just the latest state to turn to for-profit teacher certification companies in an urgent effort to recruit and train more teachers. The states hope the new paths to certification will help ease the shortages, but critics argue those who take the programs are not as well trained as traditionally credentialed teachers and will do a disservice to young students.
States have other options to address the teacher shortage, including lowering standards to bring in more recruits.
Education Week reported last year that about a dozen states had relaxed teacher credentialing standards or were considering doing so. California lawmakers decided in 2021 to allow aspiring teachers to eliminate two different exams as long as they had taken courses to address basic skills and the subject matter they intend to teach. Oklahoma enacted a law last year to remove the requirement for a general education exam.
Some states are pressing “temporary” teachers into service. Arizona last year allowed substitute teachers to take full-time positions to address the teacher shortage in that state. In addition, a law passed last year allows Arizona teacher candidates working toward a college degree to teach at the same time.
Iteach is working in 11 states, according to its website: Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Louisiana, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia. The Mississippi Teacher Licensure Commission, a panel created to evaluate such programs for that state, unanimously recommended iteach as a certification provider at the commission’s meeting July 7. That recommendation now goes to the state board of education.
Virginia relying more heavily on provisional licenses to fill teacher shortages
Another large company, Teachers of Tomorrow, is working in nine states, though its credentials may be in jeopardy in Texas, where the company has been placed on probation after state regulators found the company misled potential teachers in its advertising and hadn’t shown that its training was based in research.
Iteach has been accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation, which credentials traditional educator training colleges. Andrew Rozell, president of certification at iteach, said it is the only for-profit program of its kind so credentialed.
The for-profit companies are separate and different from online university programs, such as Western Governors University or Southern New Hampshire University, which also have teacher education courses but are not focused on quick credentialing. The for-profit credentialing firms tout their ability to get people into classrooms within a year or 18 months, depending on when they begin.
Serious need
Nationwide, teacher shortages are just as bad as in Virginia, particularly in rural or low-income inner-city school districts. A working paper from Brown University “conservatively” estimated that as of August 2022, there were 36,000 teacher vacancies across the United States.
And the paper noted that those vacancies are not distributed equally. “The vacancy rate per 10,000 students is more than 159 times as high in Mississippi as it is in Missouri,” the authors wrote. The paper found a shortage of 0.43 teachers per 10,000 students in Missouri and 68.59 teachers per 10,000 in Mississippi.
By taking the step to help fill the vacancies, the Virginia state education board was following Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Directive No. 3 to address the teacher shortage, in part by reducing “red tape associated with teacher licensure, while assuring high standards.”
Iteach fills that criteria, according to Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter, in an email to Stateline. “Governor Youngkin fully supports high-quality alternative pathways to becoming a teacher. The State Board of Education rigorously reviewed iteach data to ensure that iteach will provide school divisions with another effective and efficient option for recruiting and preparing new teachers,” Porter wrote.
The iteach method counts on reducing barriers to time and cost, according to Rozell, “without reducing rigor.” It is designed to take about a year to prepare candidates for initial teaching if they pass state exams.
Then, the newly trained teachers are granted temporary licenses and teach under intermittent observation by iteach professionals who drop into classes, sometimes unannounced. All this occurs with the knowledge of school administrators, who can provide their own support.
Critics question fast-track credentialing
But critics contend that iteach and the other programs that turn out teachers quickly are not subject to the same requirements and depth of instruction as teachers who go the traditional path of four undergraduate years, sometimes at least a year getting a master’s degree, and many months of student teaching under nearly constant supervision by a trained teacher.
Heather Peske, president of the National Council on Teacher Quality, a research and advocacy group, said in a phone interview that for-profit online teaching programs are a “blunt instrument” to address teacher shortages. The programs, she said, don’t consider whether the teachers are qualified for the subjects they will be teaching or whether they will be satisfied with their jobs and stay in the profession or leave after a year or two.
“If you have a fast-track program and your model is entirely online, it begs the question of how they are assuring aspiring teachers get a place to practice … content knowledge and clinical practice,” she said. School districts should tailor recruiting and educating new teachers to the vacancies and needs, she said, which are most often “specialized teachers” such as special education or multi-language learners.
Iteach advertises that its cost for a complete program is $4,399, plus a $99 enrollment fee. Teachers of Tomorrow’s program costs about $5,000.
By contrast, annual average tuition at a four-year institution in education can range from $9,193 at an in-state school to $26,543 at an out-of-state school, according to the website College Tuition Compare, an independent college evaluation site. Elite institutions are higher. Graduate tuition ranges from $10,806 annually to $19,796, the site found.
Iteach’s Rozell said many of the students in his company’s programs are already working in classrooms, as paraprofessionals, aides for special needs kids, or in other non-teaching capacities, and already have some idea of classroom management and other skills needed to be a teacher.
But Peske said the “grow your own” movement, which takes paraprofessionals or other employees and turns them into teachers, while a good idea, still requires “thoughtful clinical experience to prepare them. The notion that you would rely on candidates themselves to be already in the classrooms or already working with students, that concerns me,” she said.
“Someone could have been a paraprofessional working as an aide to a student with disabilities, but may never have had the experience [learning] about neuro-differences in those students or who may never have had a mentor.”
The American Federation of Teachers, the nation’s largest teachers union, in a 2022 report, called for more rigor in teacher training, not less criticizing state efforts to lower the qualifications needed to be a teacher.
“[T]here are more alternative and nontraditional ways to become a teacher in the U.S. than ever before, and unfortunately, many of them are low quality,” the report said.
The teachers union stressed methods that are reflected in traditional training, saying aspiring teachers should get “extensive” classroom experiences “alongside a skilled practitioner over a significant period” and “a strong foundation in subject-area content.”
“We cannot put a bandage on the teacher and school staff shortage by cutting corners and lowering the bar for entry,” the report said.
The biggest knock on the swift accreditation companies came in Texas, where Texas Teachers of Tomorrow, also known as A+ Texas Teachers, has been put on probation. The Texas Education Agency found that the company failed to address numerous deficiencies, including the number of content hours required for teacher candidates and whether they are evaluated regarding whether their existing skills are “appropriate for the certification sought.” The audit came after complaints from school districts and teacher candidates who utilized the firm, The Dallas Morning News reported.
Attempts to reach Texas Teachers of Tomorrow were unsuccessful.
A University of Texas at Austin College of Education 2021 study of teacher preparation nationally found that in every tested subject, “students do better if they have university-certified teachers” and that for low-income students, “having a university-certified teacher can offset half or more of the disadvantages that come from living in poverty.”
In addition, the study showed that university-certified teachers had a 73% retention rate over nine years, while only 59% of “alternatively certified” teachers remained teaching.
But Rozell said that the study was skewed because of the problems with Teachers of Tomorrow. He said an internal survey of his company’s students showed that after the first year in the classroom, 93% said “they were excited to be back next year” and planned to be a teacher for at least five years.
by Elaine S. Povich, Virginia Mercury
Fauquier Health Gastroenterology Welcomes Direct Patient Access Program
Earlier this year, in March 2023, Fauquier Health officially welcomed new Gastroenterologist, Ivan Harnden, MD, MBA to the community. Since his arrival, Dr. Harnden has been working diligently to develop a Direct Access Program to make access to colonoscopy screenings easier and more convenient for patients. The Direct Access Program alleviates the need for patients to schedule an in-office visit prior to receiving the colonoscopy procedure.
Colonoscopy is a preventative screening procedure that can help to detect colon cancer early. Colon cancer is one of the most common types of cancers and, contrary to popular belief, can affect both men and women equally. Colonoscopies also identify colon polyps, which can be pre-cancerous. Once polyps are identified they can easily be removed, which can help to prevent colon cancer later in life.
“A big focus in gastroenterology, and cancer screening in general, is making sure that we are detecting colon cancer early and hopefully preventing it,” said Dr. Harnden. “We used to start screening at age 50, but in the past few years there have been new guidelines developed. We now recommend that colon cancer screening should start at age 45 for an average risk patient.”
Patients are eligible for the Direct Access Program if they meet screening criteria. This includes patients at average risk, or those with family history or personal history of colon polyps or colon cancer. A patient will go over a quick screening questionnaire with a member of the clinical care team. After completing the necessary criteria check from the questionnaire, the clinical team will then work to schedule the patient for their screening colonoscopy procedure at the hospital without the need for an in-office appointment before the procedure. The patient will receive information on completing their colonoscopy preparation. On the day of the procedure, the patient will have the opportunity to meet with Dr. Harnden beforehand.
Patients in need of a screening colonoscopy can call the Direct Access Program line at 540.316.5990 and leave a voicemail. A member of the clinical care team will return the phone call to discuss next steps.
To learn more about Fauquier Health Gastroenterology, Dr. Ivan Harnden, and the Direct Access Program, we encourage you to listen to the brief podcast in partnership with Virginia Healthcare & Hospital Association. Click Here to listen.
Dr. Harnden is accepting new patients at the Fauquier Health Multispecialty Clinic located at 550 Hospital Drive, Warrenton, VA 20186. The main office line can be reached by calling 540.316.5940. Additional details about Dr. Harnden can be found at FHDoctors.org or FauquierHealth.org.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises: Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Bipartisan Health Care Bills Spearheaded by North Carolina, Virginia Members of Congress
WASHINGTON — Top lawmakers on the U.S. House Education and Workforce Committee Tuesday unveiled a bipartisan healthcare legislative package that would require accurate billing practices by hospitals, price transparency, and hidden fee disclosures.
Education and Workforce Committee Chair Virginia Foxx said the four bipartisan bills will help increase transparency for patients.
“The Committee is rectifying these issues by marking up four bipartisan bills designed to increase transparency, promote accurate billing practices, and expand health care options for workers and their families,” the North Carolina Republican said in a statement. “By putting forth legislative measures that codify transparent practices, we are delivering lower costs and more options to the American people.”
The bill, H.R. 4509, is known as the Transparency in Billing Act and is backed by Foxx with the top Democrat on the committee, Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia. It would “require group health plans and health insurance issuers offering group health insurance coverage to only pay claims submitted by hospitals that have in place policies and procedures to ensure accurate billing practices and for other purposes.”
“Transparency in health care is essential for fostering meaningful competition, which keeps costs in check for both consumers and employers,” Scott said in a statement.
If signed into law, that bill would go into effect in January of next year.
Another bill in the package, H.R. 4507, written by Republican Rep. Bob Good of Virginia and Democratic Rep. Mark DeSaulnier of California, would “promote transparency in health coverage and reform pharmacy benefit management services with respect to group health plans.”
Good and DeSaulnier are the top lawmakers on the Health, Employment, Labor, and Pensions Subcommittee.
The price transparency for a group health plan and a health insurance issuer offering group health insurance would include disclosures of claims payment policies and practices, periodic financial disclosure, information on cost-sharing and payments with respect to any out-of-network coverage, and data on enrollment, disenrollment, rating practices and the number of claims that are denied, among other requirements.
The third bill was introduced by Republican Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer of Oregon and Democratic Reps. Mark Takano of California and Kathy Manning of North Carolina.
That bill, the Health DATA Act, would ensure that fiduciaries “are not contractually restricted from receiving cost or quality of care information about their plan.”
A fiduciary is someone who runs a health insurance plan based solely on the interest of participants and beneficiaries.
The fourth bill, H.R. 4508, introduced by Democratic Rep. Joe Courtney of Connecticut and Republican Rep. Erin Houchin of Indiana, aims to strengthen compensation disclosure requirements for pharmacy benefit managers and third-party administrators to fiduciaries.
The committee will mark up all four bills on Wednesday at 10:15 a.m. Eastern.
by Ariana Figueroa, Virginia Mercury
Wildlife Center at Boyce continues to grow; 2,450 patients treated and released last year
As the non-profit Blue Ridge Wildlife Center (BRWC), located in Boyce, looks toward its annual upscale fundraising banquet at Long Branch historic house and farm at Millwood on September 9, it reflects on record growth at the center these past 12 months.
First, there was a staff increase to cope with the extra work, and the permanent veterinarian, Dr. Jennifer Riley, was afforded more help as she cared for 3,406 wildlife patients, 2,450 of which were treated, rehabilitated, and released back into the wild. Apart from hiring a veterinary associate for the Riley-led practice, the center, due to increased volume of animals and visitors, hired more front office staff and directors of development and education. Some 20 interns bolster the staff annually.
In addition to veterinary medicine and rehab services, the center held 81 educational programs for some 4,000 participants and fielded 23,000 hotline calls regarding wild animals in distress.
In a letter to members, top BRWC officials, Russell B. McKelway, chair; Heather Shank-Givens, vice chair; and Annie Bradfield, executive director, described what they called “another area of primary importance to the overall health of wildlife, humans, and our ecosystems” as research. The center is participating in several ongoing research studies involving avian flu, rabies, barred owl genetics, zoonotic parasites, wildlife trafficking, and emerging zoonotic diseases. Partner organizations include Tufts University, Virginia Department of Wildlife Services, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Wisconsin and Richmond Universities, and Virginia Tech.
Boosting its upcoming fundraising dinner of Saturday, September 9, the governing group said: “You will be supporting our purchase of medical supplies, veterinary medicine, food, shelter, and rehabilitation services for animals in need, and expanding our educational programs to reach more people in our community and across the country.”
BRWC receives no public financial support, relying entirely on private donations. Its mission is “to protect and conserve native wildlife by integrating veterinary medicine, rehabilitation, public education, professional training and research.”
For dinner information, contact Trish Carter at trish@blueridgewildlifectr.org.
Lawyer fees draw scrutiny as Camp Lejeune claims stack up
David and Adair Keller started their married life together in 1977 at Camp Lejeune, a military training base on the Atlantic Coast in Jacksonville, North Carolina. David was a Marine Corps field artillery officer then, and they lived together on the base for about six months.
But that sojourn had an outsize impact on their lives.
Forty years later, in January 2018, Adair was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. She died six months later at age 68. There’s a chance her illness was caused by toxic chemicals that seeped into the water military families at the base drank, cooked with, and washed with for decades.
When the PACT Act passed last August, David asked a neighbor who worked at a personal injury law firm in Greenville, South Carolina, if he thought he might have a case. Now Keller is filing a
wrongful death claim against the federal government under a section of that measure that allows veterans, their family members, and others who spent at least 30 days at Camp Lejeune between Aug. 1, 1953, and the end of 1987 to seek damages against the government for harm caused by exposure to the toxic water.
The Camp Lejeune Justice Act didn’t attract the spotlight like the aspects of PACT that deal with the harms soldiers experienced from burn pit fumes overseas. But for veterans who served at this North Carolina post, it is the realization of a decades-long effort to hold the government accountable.
As cases begin to proceed through the legal system, some veterans’ advocates worry that families who have already suffered from toxic exposure may get shortchanged by a process that’s supposed to provide them with a measure of closure and financial relief. They support limiting lawyers’ fees, some of which may exceed half of a veteran’s award.
The government estimates as many as a million people were exposed to Camp Lejeune’s contaminated water during the 34-year period covered by the law. Personal injury lawyers have taken notice. In recent months, TV ads trying to drum up business have been impossible to ignore: “If you or a loved one were stationed at Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987 and developed cancer, call now. You may be entitled to significant compensation.”
During the year that ended in March, TV ads soliciting Camp Lejeune claims reached an estimated $123 million, according to X Ante, a company that tracks mass tort litigation advertising. Camp Lejeune TV ads currently rank third among the top targets for mass tort claims since 2012, behind only asbestos and mesothelioma ($619 million) and Roundup weed killer ($132 million).
“The attorneys have calculated out that they stand to make a pot of money,” said Autrey James, chairman of the American Legion’s Veterans Affairs & Rehabilitation Commission. “We need Congress to put caps on how much these attorneys can charge.”
For Keller, a 73-year-old former workers’ compensation lawyer, it’s a matter of accountability. Because of his experience, he came out of retirement last year to represent Camp Lejeune victims. He is now working part-time at the Greenville law firm he spoke with initially, and that now represents his late wife. It currently has roughly 65 Camp Lejeune cases.
Under the law, veterans must first file an administrative claim with the Judge Advocate General of the Navy’s Tort Claims Unit. If, after six months, the Navy hasn’t settled the claim, or if it denies the claim, veterans can file suit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina.
So far, approximately 23,000 claims have been filed with the Navy, none of which have been fully adjudicated, said Patricia Babb, a spokesperson for the Judge Advocate General’s office.
This legal remedy has been a long time coming. In the early 1980s, the Marine Corps learned that three of Camp Lejeune’s water distribution systems were contaminated with industrial chemicals that had seeped into the water from leaking underground storage tanks, industrial spills, and waste disposal sites. The Corps shut them down in the mid-1980s, and the area was declared a hazardous waste site in 1989 under the Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund law.
Federal studies later showed that toxic chemicals in the water — benzene, vinyl chloride, and TCE, among others — were present at levels that could have caused a range of cancers and other serious illnesses. In 2012, after an intense lobbying campaign by veterans, Congress passed a law that gave veterans and their families free medical care if they got sick with any of more than a dozen diseases associated with the toxic water.
But thousands of veterans who felt the Navy had stonewalled and delayed addressing the contamination filed civil suits seeking damages. In 2019, the federal government denied all the claims, citing state and federal statutes that shielded the government.
The Camp Lejeune Justice Act opened a two-year window for veterans and their families to pursue cases against the federal government.
And Liz Hartman, the commander of American Legion Post 539 in nearby New Bern, now sees new reason for alarm. Some veterans are signing contingency fee contracts in which they agree to pay lawyers representing them 40% to 60% of any money they receive, Hartman said.
“Many of these people are elderly and very vulnerable, and they’re being preyed upon,” she said.
Personal injury lawyers generally work on a contingency basis. If they win the case, they receive a portion of the award, often one-third. If they lose, they get nothing. The firm Keller is working
with charges 40% for Camp Lejeune cases.
If anything, fees for the Camp Lejeune cases should be lower than usual, not higher, said Matt Webb, senior vice president for legal reform policy at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Legal Reform.
“The PACT Act changed the burden of proof and made it so much easier for claimants to win their cases,” he said. Under the law, the evidence must show that the exposure was as likely as not to have caused the harm, rather than having to prove that there’s a greater than 50% chance that the claim is true, called a “preponderance” standard.
In addition, the law requires that any award a veteran receives be offset by any amount they received in a disability payment or health benefit related to their condition. This could substantially reduce the amount of their award.
Veterans “could end up owing money,” Webb said. “I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but particularly if a lawyer is taking a huge chunk in fees, it could happen.”
Trial lawyers say a marginally lower burden of proof doesn’t mean the cases will be easy to win.
It’s a new law with no case law or judicial opinions to refer to, said Mike Cox, a Livonia, Michigan, lawyer and former Marine infantryman who was stationed at Camp Lejeune in the early 1980s. He’s now representing more than 200 veterans in such cases.
Many of the diseases and conditions people developed are not among those the government acknowledges may be linked to the contaminated water, Cox said. Even for veterans whose illnesses are recognized by the government, lawyers will have to show where they were based, what kind of cancer they have, and their level of toxic exposure, he said. His fee for representing these veterans is 33% of any award they receive.
In addition to proving they were stationed at Camp Lejeune during the years covered by the law, “the claimant also must demonstrate to the Navy he/she is suffering from an injury that is related to the exposure to (or ingestion of) contaminated water,” said Babb, the Judge Advocate General spokesperson.
With stories circulating of attorney contingency fees that could potentially eat up more than half of veterans’ awards, some lawmakers have stepped in.
Under a bill proposed by Reps. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) and Mark Takano (D-Calif.), Camp Lejeune attorney fees would be capped at 20% in cases settled as administrative claims and 33.3% in those filed as civil lawsuits in court.
Another House proposal, introduced by Reps. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) and Mike Bost (R-Ill.) is identical to one introduced in the Senate by Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), which would cap fees at 12% and 17% under similar circumstances.
According to David Keller, based on his conversations with other lawyers, “nobody is objecting to something that is reasonable,” such as caps at 20% and 33%.
Many of Keller’s clients are older men who are really sick and probably won’t live long, he said. Some tell him they’re reluctant to sue the government.
“What I say to them is, ‘When we signed the contract with Uncle Sam, we gave Uncle Sam a blank check for our arms, our legs, and maybe even our lives. But we didn’t sign a blank check to get a serious disease from contaminated water, either them or their spouses or children.”
By Michelle Andrews | KFF Health News
KFF Health News , formerly known as Kaiser Health News (KHN), is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues and is one of the core operating programs at KFF — the independent source for health policy research, polling, and journalism.
Suez Service ‘First-in call’ expands Port of VA connection to SE Asian markets
The number of first-in vessel services calling The Port of Virginia® is growing and last week the port welcomed the latest addition to that list, the ONE Munchen, which left Southeast Asia and headed straight to Virginia. Reworked service will compliment Port’s newest rail link to Memphis.
The arrival of the ONE Munchen last Tuesday at Norfolk International Terminals signals the beginning of a reworked EC4 vessel service that now has The Port of Virginia as the first US East Coast stop. The weekly service links the port with several important Southeast Asian markets.
“The cargo owners will benefit from this reworked service because a first-in port call allows them to get their cargo quicker and it gives cargo owners more markets, more options, for moving their exports and imports,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “This service is taking advantage of our ability to efficiently handle big ships, their cargo and our rail reach into critical Midwest population and manufacturing centers.”
Edwards said the reworked EC4 will pair nicely with the port’s service to its newest rail market, Memphis. In early April, the port began offering daily rail service to Norfolk Southern’s regional intermodal terminal in Rossville, which is just outside of Memphis.
“Both exporters and importers were asking us [Norfolk Southern and the port] to develop a high-quality Memphis rail service,” Edwards said. “Now we have service into Memphis, which is an important step south and west for us. Couple that with another first-in vessel call that uses the Suez Canal and this works to the advantage of cargo owners for several reasons. The first is an alternative to the US West Coast, second is speed to market and third is access to our growing rail network.”
Edwards also pointed out that The Port of Virginia was ranked the nation’s second highest performing in The Container Port Performance Index 2022 (CPPI), which was published in earlier this month. The CPPI ranks the world’s leading container ports based on data collected by World Bank, with contributions from S&P Market Intelligence IHS Markit.
“Our performance is a clear reason why we are attracting first-in vessel calls and new rail services,” Edwards said. “Our ability to service vessels and get them back to sea quickly and safely is being recognized by independent sources. We have a $1.4 billion expansion effort underway and the improvements we are making are going create even greater efficiency and continue to drive cargo to and through this port.”
In the report, Virginia’s port was 52nd out of the world’s top 370 ports. The rankings are based on total number of hours a ship spends at a port, which is measure as the elapsed time between when a ship reaches a port to its departure from the berth having completed its cargo exchange.
There are four ocean carriers in the EC4 service, ONE (Ocean Network Express), Hapag-Lloyd, Yang Ming and HMM (Hyundai Merchant Marine), that all contribute vessels to the service; the 14,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) ONE Munchen is owned by ONE. The port call rotation includes Kaohsiung, Xiamen, Hong Kong Yantian, Cai Mep, Singapore, (Suez Canal transit), Norfolk, Savannah, Charleston, New York.
VDOT lifts lane closures for Memorial Day weekend to kick off the summer travel season
Each year, Memorial Day weekend is a busy travel time for motorists making their first warm-weather weekend getaways to the beach, the Blue Ridge, or beyond. To help travelers spend more time at their destination than in traffic, the Virginia Department of Transportation will be suspending most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon on Friday, May 26, until noon on Tuesday, May 30.
While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. Check VDOT’s Weekly Lane Closures and Travel Advisories for the latest travel alerts in your area and around the state.
Additionally, VDOT offers several resources to help plan travel ahead of time.
TRAVEL TRENDS MAP HELPS PREDICT PEAK CONGESTION
Based on historical data, VDOT’s online interactive travel trends map shows peak congestion periods anticipated on Virginia interstates during the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend holiday period. While it cannot precisely predict when congestion will occur this year, it can help motorists avoid travel when roads have historically been busiest.
Based on the historical data:
• On Interstate 95 northbound, heavy congestion is expected on Friday and Saturday between Fredericksburg and the D.C. line and on Monday between Richmond and Northern Virginia.
• On Interstate 95, southbound, congestion is expected between the D.C. line and Richmond on Friday and Saturday and on Sunday and Monday in Northern Virginia.
• In the Hampton Roads area, congestion is also likely, especially on Interstate 64, approaching the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel eastbound on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and going westbound on Friday and Monday.
• On Interstate 81 northbound, pockets of congestion may appear on Monday between Roanoke and Winchester.
PLAN AHEAD WITH VDOT 511: REAL-TIME TRAFFIC INFO AT YOUR FINGERTIPS
VDOT’s free mobile 511 app offers information about construction, traffic, incidents, and congestion, as well as access to traffic cameras, weather, EV charging stations, and more. Use 511’s “speak ahead” option to alert you to incidents on your route.
Traffic information is also available at 511Virginia.org or by calling 511 on any phone.
NORTHERN VIRGINIA HIGH OCCUPANCY VEHICLE (HOV) SCHEDULE AND OTHER INFORMATION
• All rush-hour tolls on the 66 Express Lanes Inside the Beltway will be lifted on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.
• Find directional schedules for the reversible Interstate 95 and 395 express lanes and information for the 495 Express Lanes at www.expresslanes.com.
HAMPTON ROADS HOV SCHEDULE, TUNNELS, AND OTHER INFORMATION
• I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV Diamond Lanes and 64 Express Lanes – HOV restrictions and Express Lanes tolls will be lifted on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.
• Travel to Virginia Beach – Peninsula traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT). If traveling to Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.
• Travel to Outer Banks – Traffic to the North Carolina Outer Banks should use I-664 and the MMMBT as an alternative to the HRBT to save time. From I-664 South, take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit to I-264 East (exit 15A). Continue on I-264 East through the Downtown Tunnel and take the first exit to I-464 South (exit 8). From I-464, continue south onto the Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168). Continue south on Route 168 to the Outer Banks.
• Note: Motorists should be advised of potential lane closures and truck traffic restrictions on the Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168) due to recent damage sustained to the bridge. Travel updates for the Chesapeake Expressway bridge can be found on the City of Chesapeake’s website at www.cityofchesapeake.net/3171/Rt-168-Bypass-Bridge-Updates
STAY SAFE
• Do your part to make travel safer for all:
• If you plan to drink, have a designated driver
• Don’t drive distracted, and speak up if someone else is doing so
• Buckle up and ensure children and car seats are secured
• Maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you
• Use your signals for lane changes and turns
• Cars can heat dangerously fast on hot days: don’t leave children, elderly persons, or pets in parked cars for any amount of time
For questions or to report hazardous road conditions, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).
