Planning Commission Questions County Proposal to Make Itself Exempt From Zoning Regulations
The Warren County Planning Commission was back up to full strength on Wednesday, August 9, with the addition of Commissioner William Gordon, who previously served on the Town’s Planning Commission. Commission Chairman Robert Myers welcomed Commissioner Gordon aboard. Following some more routine business to be covered in a separate story, Gordon got his tenure on the County Planning Commission off to what may be a brewing firestorm. That firestorm appears to revolve around the County avoiding adhering to its own zoning regulations, including what it would seem as they apply to Sanitary Districts.
The Commission turned its attention to five proposed text amendments to the County’s zoning ordinance. The first and potentially most controversial of these involves Section 180-6 (Application of Regulations) and adds an exemption for county-owned properties from the provisions of the Zoning Ordinance. The rationale given in the application cited a recent Conditional Use Permit application initiated by County planning staff for a public protection facility (fire station) on County-owned property. County Attorney Jason Ham had advised the Board of Supervisors to remove all Planning Commission-recommended conditions due to the potential conflict of the enforcement of those conditions by County staff on County-owned property. Following the approval of that Conditional Use Permit with no conditions by the Board of Supervisors, the county attorney advised planning staff to proceed with an ordinance amendment to avoid this issue in the future. The text as proposed reads:
“Properties owned by the County of Warren, Virginia, or the Board of Supervisors of the County of Warren, Virginia shall not be subject to the ordinances, regulations, and requirements set forth in this chapter.”
Predictably, there was some immediate resistance to that text amendment language. Even with explanations by Planning Director Matt Wendling and Senior Deputy County Attorney Caitlin Jordan that the language was an attempt to avoid a conflict inherent in the county enforcing provisions on itself, both Commissioner Hugh Henry and Commissioner Gordon questioned whether this language was unreasonably broad. The County is charged with enforcing the Zoning Ordinance for all property owners.
Some quick research could not find any other examples of this exemption in Virginia. At least one county, Loudoun, exempts only “those areas determined by law to be under the sovereign control of the United States of America or the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
After some lively discussion, Vice-Chairman Henry, Seconded by Commissioner Gordon, moved to send the proposed text amendment back to the planning department with the intent of refining the language prior to advertising for a public hearing. That motion passed unanimously.
Short-term Tourist Rental codes
The second Zoning Ordinance text amendment presented to the commission relates to the Short-term Tourist Rental provisions in the Ordinance. Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz explained the proposed text amendments. The short-term tourist rental use was originally added with supplementary regulations to the Warren County zoning ordinance on April 17, 2012, as a use permitted by right for properties over five acres in size in the Agricultural (A) Zoning District and as a use permitted by Conditional Use Permit in the R-1 Zoning District and for properties under five acres in size in the Agricultural Zoning District.
The zoning ordinance was amended on November 18, 2014, to amend and add to the supplementary regulations for short-term tourist rentals and to modify the listed uses in the A Zoning District to make all short-term tourist rentals permitted by Conditional Use Permit in the A district. On January 17, 2017, the Board approved an amendment to add short-term tourist rental as a use permitted by Conditional Use Permit in the Rural Residential (RR) Zoning District. In the years since these amendments, the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors have identified the need for additional supplementary regulations and for amendments to the existing supplementary regulations. The planning staff was tasked with preparing options for amending the supplementary regulations in response to uncertainty regarding certain requirements.
- Subsection A: amend the language to clarify conditional use permit and certificate of zoning procedures and remove confusing language.
- Subsection E: amend language for clarity and add a provision for a small identification sign.
- Subsection H: amend the language to require a property management plan to be submitted as part of the application for the conditional use permit, add language to require local points of contact primarily located within 30 miles of the property used for short-term rentals available to respond immediately to complaints, clean up garbage, manage unruly tenant and utility issues, etc., and to move separate existing supplemental regulations applicable to the property management plan to this subsection.
- Subsection I: amend language related to HOA/POA approval/disapproval to better reflect the Planning Department’s standard procedure of requesting comments from local agencies.
- Subsection J: add language to allow for other reliable means of telecommunication in lieu of a physical landline phone.
- Subsection K: move the existing requirement of an emergency evacuation plan to be supplied as a supplement to the property management plan to subsection H and replace it with a restriction for outdoor burning and use of fireworks by transient guests.
- Subsection L: move the existing requirement of the noise ordinance to be posted with the property management plan in the dwelling used as a short-term tourist rental to subsection H and replace it with a restriction for the discharge of firearms and hunting on the property by transient guests.
- Subsection M: move the regulation regarding revocation of the conditional use permit for failure to comply with approved conditions or supplementary regulations to subsection O and replace it with a restriction for the use of All-Terrain Vehicles on the property and on state, county, and subdivision roads by transient guests.
- Subsection N: remove the requirement for outdoor burning to be in compliance with Chapter 92 of the Warren County Code and replace it with a requirement to register for a business license and transient occupancy tax account with the Commissioner of Revenue prior to establishing the use.
- Subsection O: remove the requirement for 100 feet of separation between the short-term tourist rental dwelling and all neighboring dwellings and replace it with a regulation regarding revocation of the conditional use permit for failure to comply with approved conditions or supplementary regulations.
The proposed amendments to subsections A, E, I, J, and N are recommended by Planning staff for the purposes of clarification and organization in response to points of confusion in the supplementary regulations identified by Planning staff and brought to the attention of Planning staff by confused applicants.
The proposed amendment to subsection H is recommended by Planning staff in response to a request from the Board that the property management plan be submitted with the initial conditional use permit application and that the meaning of “local” in local points of contact be given clear and measurable context. The property management plan, emergency evacuation plan, and County noise ordinance are required to be posted in the dwelling used as a short-term tourist rental. The Planning staff believes these requirements should all be under a single subsection for the purpose of improving the organization.
The proposed amendments to subsections K, L, and M are recommended by Planning staff in response to a request from the Planning Commission that these specific activities be prohibited for transient guests. All conditional use permits for short-term tourist rentals since the beginning of 2022 have approved conditions prohibiting guests from these specific activities.
The proposed amendment to subsection O to remove the 100-foot setback requirement from neighboring dwellings is recommended by Planning staff in response to a request from the Board of Supervisors that this requirement be reviewed and options be presented to replace the existing requirement. The current placement of this 100-foot setback requirement in the supplementary regulations allows for the requirement to be waived by the Board of Supervisors, which has led to confusion and debate among Board members when deciding whether the setback requirement should be waived. Option A and Option B of the draft ordinance propose separate options for addressing this issue.
Option, A of the draft ordinance proposes moving the requirement of 100 feet of separation between the dwelling used as a short-term tourist rental and all neighboring dwellings from the supplementary regulations to the listed use in the R-1 zoning district regulations. If Option A is adopted, the setback requirement only applies in the R-1 district, it cannot be waived, and all dwellings on properties in the R-1 zoning district which do not have 100 feet of separation from neighboring dwellings are prohibited from being used as a short-term tourist rental. As of July 26, 2023, the Board has been presented with a request to waive the setback requirement for 15 separate conditional-use permit applications for short-term tourist rentals. The Board has only denied 3 of those 15 applications; 14 of the 15 applications with a setback waiver request were for properties in the R-1 zoning district, and the 1 application for a property in the A district was approved with a waiver to the setback requirement. Planning staff has observed that the setback requirement is largely only applicable in the R-1 zoning district. Planning staff recommends if the Board is to keep a 100-foot setback requirement from all neighboring dwellings that, the requirement only be applied to the R-1 district and that the requirement cannot be waived. This will help guide the short-term tourist rental use of properties away from the higher density R-1 subdivisions and to subdivisions where the impact of the proximity of the dwellings is less prevalent.
Option B of the draft ordinance proposes completely removing the requirement of 100 feet of separation between the dwelling used as a short-term tourist rental and neighboring dwellings. If Option B is adopted, there will be no minimum separation requirement from neighboring dwellings for short-term tourist rentals in any zoning district where short-term tourist rental is permitted use.
Commissioner Kersjes observed that the 100-ft setback requirement is somewhat arbitrary, but it does serve as a guide to cut down on conflict with neighboring properties. The two options would be presented to the Commission with the public hearing next month. On a motion by Vice Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, the commission voted unanimously to approve the authorization to advertise for public hearing.
Another proposed Chapter 180 text amendment concerns property lighting. The staff has received complaints about glare and exterior flood lights aimed toward neighboring homes causing a nuisance and also excessive lighting on roadways from commercial properties. The current code has no way to enforce and regulate these issues. The staff has written this new proposed code which would give staff the ability to help all residents that are having these concerns by sending a “Notice of Violations” citing the new section. This new code also puts lighting restrictions on property lines, roadways, parking lots, and other locations in the Residential, Commercial, and Industrial districts, which would be measured by footcandles and not by the wattage of the specific bulb. On a motion by Vice Chairman Henry, Seconded by Commissioner Gordon, the Commission voted unanimously to authorize the advertisement of a public hearing.
The Commission then considered two requests to amend Chapter 180 of the Warren County Code, in this case, §180-21, to add provisions for family subdivisions and combinations of subdivisions, cluster, and family subdivisions to the zoning ordinance in the Agricultural (A) zoning district.
This request is being requested by County staff to meet the need for additional options for housing for families who live and work in Warren County and is one of the goals of the Comprehensive Plan.
The Land Use and Development Chapter #4 of the Comp Plan section #3 on Housing and Community Development states as a goal, “To provide, throughout the County, residential areas that offer quality, residential development that does not deplete County resources and protects rural character.”
The Agricultural Zoning district, which includes nearly 60% percent of the land in the County, offers more flexible housing alternatives for single-family dwellings such as manufactured/modular, modular, and standard “stick” built homes as an alternative housing type in that zoning district. This lower-density use of the subdivision of land allows for a broader distribution of residential development in the Agricultural areas to allow families who want to continue to reside in the County near other family members, be they elderly or young families. Family subdivisions are not required to have an access road built to State standards as required for Cluster subdivisions or have direct access to a state road or with frontage along as State as required by a Class A subdivision. Family subdivisions can also be a minimum of 1.5 acres which allows for the 6 subdivisions of land in a lot of 10 acres. The minimum acreage for a non-family (Class A) lot in the Agricultural zoning district is 2 acres.
The request provides a solution to property owners of Warren County who have lived and owned their properties for more than 5 years to have an additional two lots for family members who plan to stay in the County for 5 or more years once the subdivision has been approved. It also allows for parents to remain in their homes or build smaller homes on the new lot and allow their immediate family members to purchase the home they may have grown up in, providing housing for both existing and future needs of families. This allows the County to meet the goals and objectives of the Comprehensive Plan in keeping the rural character of the community intact.
The amendments to the Code now require that all Family Subdivisions of land be required to meet the rules and regulations of the health department for the approval of the subdivision by the County Subdivision Administrator.
After a brief discussion on a motion by Vice Chairman Henry, Seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, the commission voted unanimously to approve the authorization for both changes to be advertised for a public hearing.
The Meeting Adjourned at 8:45 p.m.
Local Government
Two Short-Term Rental Permits Recommended for Approval, Slate Run Farms Rezoning Headed to Public Hearing
On Wednesday’s Warren County Planning Commission agenda were two public hearings on Short-term Rental permitting requests and a Consent Agenda authorizing advertisement for public hearings, including on the Slate Run Farms Agricultural to Commercial and Industrial rezoning just north of Blue Ridge Shadows complex.
Shannon McCartney has applied for a CUP for a short-term tourist rental for a property at 5201 Reliance Road in the North River District. The 43-acre property is zoned Agricultural (A), and the Health Department has approved the dwelling, constructed in 2002, for up to 6 occupants. Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz told the commissioners that a CUP for a commercial riding stable was previously approved by the Board of Supervisors for this property on October 21, 2008. The current owner completed the conditional use permit modification process earlier this year and intends to reestablish the commercial riding stable. There were no speakers at the public hearing, and on a motion by Vice Chairman Hugh Henry, seconded by Commissioner Scott Kersjes, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Elizabeth (Beth) Waller has made a request for a CUP for a short-term tourist rental for her property at 88 Long Winding Road in the Happy Creek Magisterial District. The 2-acre property is zoned Agricultural (A). The Health Department Certificate on file allows an 8-person occupancy in the 4-bedroom Dwelling, which was built in 2005. There were no speakers at the public hearing, and, on a motion by Vice-Chairman Henry, seconded by Commissioner Kersjes, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval.
Recommendations will be forwarded to the County Board of Supervisors for final action.
Authorizations to Advertise for public hearing :
Slate Run Farms, LLC is applying for rezoning on two currently Agriculturally-zoned parcels totaling 448 acres west of Winchester Road just north of the Blue Ridge Shadows Subdivision and Golf Course. The applicant is proposing four land bays comprising 443.74 Acres which will be phased in for industrial development with a total of 2.5 million square feet of buildings. The remaining property of 4.47 acres to be zoned commercial will allow up to 25,000 square feet of buildings for commercial uses. This action is to rezone the property, which faces Toray Drive across Winchester Road. Planning Director Matt Wendling told the Commission that the Proposed rezoning is in compliance with the Future Land Use Map of the County’s Comprehensive Plan. The rezoning is the first step to development. Any development at the site will require preliminary and final site plans, building permits, and approvals for environmental, traffic and transportation, and public hearings.
Project Representative Marisa Whitaker told the Commission that the proximity to the residential area is a consideration that the applicant intends to take particular care of by allowing for sight and sound buffers at the boundary between the property and the residential areas and along the to-be-constructed access road. The draft proffer statement included in the rezoning application includes proposed exclusions that would forbid the use of the property for an automobile graveyard or junkyard or for bulk storage of gasoline, petroleum products, or natural gas. They also stipulate that the Applicant would limit development on the 443.74 acres Industrial (I) zoned parcel to a maximum gross floor area of 2,500,000 square feet and on the 4.47 acres Commercial (C) zoned District to a maximum gross floor area of 25,000 square feet. Draft proffers at this stage of development are subject to modifications before final acceptance by the County.
There is one abandoned historical structure on the property, dating from the 1840s, known interchangeably as the Thomas Branson House and the Jett House. The structure is currently in a state of severe disrepair and is not salvageable for occupancy. With little discussion, the Commission voted to authorize advertisement for a public hearing at the Commission’s September regular meeting on September 13.
Local Government
Front Royal Council Work Session Highlights Key Town Initiatives
Presentations Cover Auditing, Safety Measures, and Infrastructure Updates
The upcoming Front Royal Town Council Work Session on August 14th is set to address several key topics, including auditing services, school safety, economic support, and town infrastructure upgrades. Town staff will provide insight into each item on the agenda.
The session will begin with the Town Finance Director, BJ Wilson, introducing UHY LLP’s auditing services. With financial transparency being essential for the town’s growth and credibility, this presentation is expected to give an overview of the services and their relevance to Front Royal.
Safety concerns are next, with the Town Attorney, George Sonnett, presenting on school zone speeding and enforcement. He’ll discuss the potential integration of photo speed monitoring devices and associated support services in line with Virginia Code §46.2-882.1.
Town Manager Joe Waltz will cover the Front Royal EDA’s proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) regarding support services. Given the EDA’s influence on local economic activities, understanding this MOU’s specifics will be vital.
Artistic endeavors find their place on the agenda as well. Director of Planning and Zoning Lauren Kopishke, will share details of a special use permit seeking approval for two murals at 1314 N. Royal Avenue.
Further infrastructure topics will be presented by town staff. BJ Wilson will discuss the Electric Cost of Service Analysis and Rate Study, while the Manager of Purchasing, Michelle Campbell, will provide updates on the procurement of a standby generator for the Energy Services Department and the bidding process for water and wastewater chemicals for FY24.
The Front Royal Town Council Work Session promises a concise, thorough overview of several ongoing and proposed initiatives. As the town staff shares insights and updates, the meeting will offer a clear snapshot of Front Royal’s ongoing efforts toward improvement and growth.
Click here to view or download the complete agenda of the August 14th work session.
Local Government
Northwestern Community Services Kicks Off County Supervisors Work Session on Services, Projects, and Proposed Park Land Gift
On Tuesday, August 8, the Warren County Board of Supervisors held a work session to get staff updates on a number of topics involving projects and services. On the latter front to open the work session, Kerry “Kahle” Magalis appearing not as Front Royal Police Chief but rather in his role as a member of the Northwestern Community Services Board of Directors, to which the supervisors appointed him last year. Magalis introduced the new “Northwestern” Director, Katrina McClure. He noted that McClure replaced the retired Mike Elwell.
McClure then gave the board a PowerPoint-assisted summary of programs available to those in need within the community. The “Northwestern” website states: “Northwestern is a public mental health provider with a staff of over 250 caring professionals in the Shenandoah Valley.” NWCS covers four counties, Clarke, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page, as well as the City of Winchester. McClure’s report begins at the 2:00 (two-minute) mark of the linked County video.
Other reports in the order presented on the work session agenda and involved staff were:
- Flock Safety ALPR Cameras and Solution Sheriff’s Department – Alisa Scott, Finance Director (16:15 video mark), with WCSO Captain Charles Brogan and Virginia-based Flock Territory Sales Director Shane McGregor (18:20 mark);
- Discussion – Capital Project Updates – Deputy County Administrator Jane Meadows (38:40 mark);
- Discussion – Shenandoah Farms Road Projects Update – County Administrator Ed Daley, with Deputy Director of Public Works Michael Coffelt (1:09:35 mark). Dr. Daley addresses the Apple Mountain bus stop situation at 1:17:53 mark;
- Discussion – Donation of Property to the County, 26.6 Acres (by Fred and Christine Andreae) – Joe Petty, Director of Economic Development (1:22:20 mark). A July letter from Fred Andreae included in the agenda packet explained the couple’s vision for the County’s future use of the property. Petty described the projected use as “for the most part passive recreation” that could connect to the Rail Trail project and eventually possibly across town to Eastham Park to the south. Below is Andreae’s letter to the county:
July 14, 2023
Dear County Board of Supervisors,
My wife Christine and I want to donate my riverfront property to the county to create a new park at the north end of town. The property is 26.6 acres and starts at the west side at the end of North Royal Avenue and extends westward under the 340/522 bridge for about .87 of a mile (4,585.88 feet). From the access to the bridge, the property is maintained as an open field. West of the bridge, the property is largely wooded.
We envision a new park that offers the public a walking trail with spectacular river views and a loop through the wooded area with a bridge or bridges to traverse ravines. Viewing benches along the trail would provide places to rest and enjoy the views of the river. A designated picnic area, a permeable parking area, and toilets near the access would further enhance the park.
Since the property is adjacent to the terminus of the proposed Rail to Trail project, we see the property as possibly providing future parking and toilets for hikers.
We see this proposed new park as a northern sister park to the Eastham Park at the south end of Front Royal. Perhaps sometime in the future, the two parks could be connected.
Sincerely,
Frederick Andreae
Prior to Tuesday’s work session, the supervisors convened a Closed/Executive Session at 5 p.m. to discuss all the various civil litigations revolving around the estimated $26 million FR-WC Economic Development Authority financial scandal. It must have been an extensive conversation with legal counsel as the scheduled 6 p.m. work session didn’t begin until about 6:12 p.m.
Click here to see all the above-referenced presentations and board questions, and discussions at the cited County video marks.
Local Government
Council Awaits Staff Report From ‘The Weeds’ of Proposed School Zone Speed Cameras Contract
At its August 7 work session, the Front Royal Town Council revisited the discussion of calibrated speed cameras to be utilized initially in four high-traffic area public school zones to supplement in the most cost-effective way town police enforcement of reduced speed limits, particularly during school arrival and departure times. August is the fourth month during which the topic has been discussed without a decision on whether to proceed with the initiative brought to council in May by Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis.
Council initially appeared to be somewhat taken aback by some public criticism of what would be civil prosecutions with typical $100 fines but no criminal or insurance consequences being perceived as a “Big Brother” technological, governmental intrusion on citizen privacy and rights. Though exactly what rights other than to speed in school zones endangering the community’s youth was less clear. However, “Big Brother” wasn’t a topic of the August 7 discussion.
The 35-minute-plus discussion opening the work session, chaired initially by Vice-Chairman Wayne Sealock until Mayor Lori Cockrell’s arrival from a school open house about 2 minutes in, revolved around the dynamics of taking advantage of Virginia Procurement Act parameters that allow municipalities to “piggyback” on contracts negotiated by municipalities that have already gone through the Request For Proposal (RFP) and contract processes on items of mutual interest.
Council eventually agreed by a 4-2 consensus (Roger, DeDomenico-Payne dissenting) to direct the town manager and town attorney to continue to explore a contract with Blue Line Solutions through the Virginia Procurement Act.
Issues with accepting a contract negotiated by others was a primary concern of Melissa DeDomenico-Payne, and more particularly “Skip” Rogers, in suggesting council not trust the judgment of other municipalities in establishing the most favorable contract achievable. During the discussion Town Attorney, George Sonnett noted he had not yet vetted the forwarded contract with Blue Line Solutions because council had yet to agree to pursue the Virginia Procurement Act speed camera initiative. Sonnet observed that the Virginia Procurement Act process might limit a municipality’s ability to alter contract terms previously accepted by the initially involved municipal governments.
Given the directive to explore the proposed Blue Line Solutions contract with the town attorney, Town Manager Waltz suggested, they bring the matter back to council in a week at the scheduled August 14 work session so they could “get down in the weeds on the contract” with council. How those “weeds” deal with various concerns expressed by council and how much leeway the Town has in proposing possible adjustments to a contract with Blue Line Solutions will ultimately determine the Town’s path forward in the FRPD initiative to augment school speed zone enforcement.
It was noted that starting unilaterally from ground zero on sending out an RFP seeking contractual proposals would delay the implementation process from as much as 80 to 120 days. But even moving forward on the state procurement act path following next week’s discussion of the contract parameters and adjustment options would not likely see implementation before the next calendar year, Councilwoman Amber Morris observed. The implication appears to be that were council to proceed independently, beginning with its own Request For Proposals, add that 80 to 120 days to whatever 2024 starting date actually would see the implementation through the adoption of the existing Blue Line Solutions contract forwarded to the Town through the Virginia Procurement Act process.
Time frames for implementation seemed of some concern, even to Councilman Rogers, who commented that from his professional experience, it was “always” better to control a contractual process directly regardless of the time involved. He pointed to statistics presented to council previously that he termed “extremely concerning” and “really dramatic.” We believe he was referencing nationwide school zone accident numbers; we recall around 25,000 accidents per year with 1,000 fatalities.
Amber Morris was the most adamant about maintaining the jointly achieved state procurement act process. And she seemed to be the one who has done the most background research. When Mayor Lori A. Cockrell polled council for their preferences moving forward, Morris explained her adamant support of pursuing the existing Blue Line Solutions contract: “My answer remains the same (in support of the proposed contract). In doing my research, even with other localities outside the state of Virginia, Blue Line seems the only company (in this field) basically on the eastern coast where we are that is all law enforcement owned and operated. And with the staff (FRPD) recommendation … and we’re not spending the time and money on this project, this is only moving it forward to the contract negotiations, which is what it would have done on the Consent Agenda that I forwarded last month, I am in favor of moving forward with Blue Line,” Morris reiterated strongly.
And at this point, Morris joins Vice-Mayor Sealock and Councilmen Bruce Rappaport and Josh Ingram, forming a majority favoring that path. In fact, it was Vice-Mayor Sealock who reacted the most harshly to Rogers’ stance on rehashing the entire RFP and contract negotiation process from ground zero rather than benefiting from what others have done in the same regard before you.
Looking at Finance Director B.J. Wilson’s way following Rogers’s proposal to start again from scratch outside the state-authorized group procurement process in order to control that process step by step, Sealock said, “Okay, B.J., from now on, you have to show us everything you do — Is that what you want,” the vice-mayor pointedly asked Rogers.
Stay tuned as we await the Blue Line Solutions contract analysis from “the weeds” by Town Manager Waltz and Town Attorney Sonnett at the August 14 work session.
See previous stories on this topic at “Council supports FRPD school zone speed enforcement cameras, okays move toward maintenance of unimproved alleys” (May 10) and “In face of ‘Big Brother’ and cited ‘misinformation’ criticism, Council delays approval of school zone speed camera contract” (June 27).
See this discussion and council’s other topics being approved for coming meeting agendas in the Town video. Among those are public hearings on short-term tourist rental requests at 912 Virginia Ave. and 417 Kerfoot Ave., and a Special Use Permit for two apartments at 1127 North Royal Ave. Those discussions came immediately following the speed camera discussion 38 minutes into the work session.
Local Government
Front Royal Town Council Looks to Tackle Variety of Issues in August Work Session
Agenda Features School Zone Speeding, Short-Term Rentals, and Town Bridge Naming Discussions
The upcoming Front Royal Town Council work session, scheduled for Monday, August 7, 2023, promises to tackle a broad spectrum of issues, spanning from school zone speeding to the potential naming of town bridges. The session will be held at the Town Hall Conference Room and broadcast live for those who wish to tune in remotely.
Chief Magalis will spearhead the session with a discussion on old business concerning school zone speeding and its enforcement. This has been a subject of increasing concern, and the community is eagerly waiting for a feasible resolution.
Slated for public hearings on August 28th are several noteworthy items, with the focus predominantly falling on short-term rentals. Specifically, the rentals at 912 Virginia Avenue, and 417 Kerfoot Avenue, are both set to be discussed by Lauren Kopishke. Additionally, Kopishke is to discuss the special use permit for two apartments at 1127 N. Royal Avenue.
The consent agenda on August 28th includes a resolution for a blanket project funding commitment, bids for various grades of stone and asphalt for FY24, and items under agreement with VDOT. Town council members Michelle Campbell and R Boyer will lead these discussions.
In the realm of new business, revisions to the Liaison Committee Meeting Policy, dedication/naming of town bridges, and discussion on Chapter 175 related to short-term rentals will take center stage. Vice Mayor Sealock, the Town Manager, and Councilman Rappaport are expected to lead these conversations.
Wrapping up the session, proclamations for International Overdose Awareness Day (August 31) and Recovery Month (September) are slated to be discussed. This will be followed by a closed meeting and subsequent adjournment. Residents of Front Royal and interested parties can view the meeting online, highlighting the council’s commitment to transparency and public involvement.
Local Government
Non-Agenda Item Public Comments Explode in Pointed Criticism of County Board Budget Process Among Other Issues
What appeared to be a pretty light Warren County Board of Supervisors agenda was rocked by an explosive Public Comments on non-agenda items segment near the meeting’s outset (beginning at 1:48 mark of linked County video).
While the board eventually got down to agenda business, including a 12-item Consent Agenda of topics to be authorized for public hearing at the August 22 meeting, including the Richard Runyon/Shenandoah Valley Golf Club rezoning/residential development request; as well as approval of a couple of routine festival permitting requests — Appaloosa and the Homesteaders of America Conference — and maintaining a health insurance consultant contract, it was what came before that agenda business that put a mark on the first August meeting of the county supervisors.
While the first five Public Comments speakers expressed familiar opposition to the SVGC rezoning and age-restricted (55+) residential development on a portion of the existing golf course, the following 10 speakers were scathingly critical of board actions or inaction on a number of fronts. Those fronts included the board majority, minus Cheryl Cullers, apparent siding with the CleanUpSamuelsLibrary (CSL)-led effort to remove LGBTQ+ themed material from the library. Seven full funding, pro-library speakers addressed the board, beginning with the 7th speaker at the 19:55 mark of linked video, through the 12th speaker, picking up with speaker 14. Continued approval of vaguely described departmental budgets was taken on by speaker number 6, most specifically the Sheriff’s Office budget. Another potentially troublesome issue for the county, cited by POSF Chairman Tracie Lane (at 39:47 video mark), as a failure to provide now legally mandated information regarding Sanitary District dynamics impacting home ownership to facilitate the sale of a residential property in Shenandoah Farms. Speaking to involved POSF sources it is believed the continued failure of the County to provide the requested information could impact the ability to facilitate the sale of any home in any of the County’s many Sanitary Districts.
Warren County Builders Association member and Treasurer Martha Buracker (46:35 linked video mark) also wondered if recent rumors of what she termed a “covertly” initiated investigation of the WC Builders Association with potential political motivations in this election year might be true. Buracker alleged the participation of some candidates and sitting Town and County elected officials in what she termed a “secret campaign team” for one candidate on this year’s November ballot.
WHERE to begin? — Why not with speaker number six, County Planning Commission Vice-Chairman and Fork District representative Hugh Henry (16:45 mark of linked video). Henry turned Public Comments away from the familiar anti-SVGC rezoning points of the first five speakers to above-cited budget issues.
“Bundle Budgets” & How the “EDA mess started”
Planning Commissioner Henry noted in opening that he is a lifelong resident of this community and warned that he was about to be critical of the board on a number of fronts related to budgetary issues. “I feel like we’re not doing a good job vetting budgets correctly,” Henry began, perhaps echoing South River Supervisor Cullers who has cast several months of “no” votes on monthly departmental budget submissions due to what she has described as too vague descriptions of what some departments were submitting for line item approvals. Henry then presented the WCSO budget as an example of his concerns, noting that there were other departments at issue as well, but with three minutes of allotted speaking time he couldn’t cite them all.
“You’ve got line items in a budget that say like $10,000 for dog toys and $24,000 for miscellaneous janitorial services that doesn’t even come out of his budget,” Henry asserted referencing the sheriff, adding, “And Ms. Cullers is the only one with enough strength to question the man on his incorrect budget, and the answers were like ‘I don’t know’ and ‘I guess’. And then we’re using words like ‘bundle budget’ in discussion.
“Bundle budget is exactly how we got the EDA mess to start with — you need a line item budget and whatever department head or faculty comes in, if he can’t explain what each of those line items are, it shouldn’t be approved,” Henry told the board reiterating his point on “that is exactly how the EDA mess started.”
Henry’s comments then turned directly toward the man whose departmental budget he was critiquing, citing media coverage of Commonwealths Attorney John Bell’s Brady-Gigglio filing on Sheriff Butler. “And that’s not my opinion — “That’s in the papers, he’s not even allowed to testify in court. And you took his word and did not vet it at all,” Henry concluded of issues revolving around Sheriff Butler’s tenure at the Herndon Police Department. That tenure included an Internal Affairs investigation at the time of his 2019 resignation from that department while running for sheriff here.
Henry then turned his attention toward the board chairman and his fellow Fork District representative, Vicky Cook. “The one I’m most disappointed in is you, Ms. Cook. When you came for my support to run as a Republican and for me to vote for you, as I did as I said I would, your campaign pledge to me was ‘transparency in budget’ (uh oh, there’s that “trans” issue again), that you were sick of the EDA mess and you had an accounting background. And you’ve done exactly the opposite. You have supported an unvetted budget.”
Henry continued to question how he perceived Chairman Cook using her elected position as a “political platform” to promote the sitting sheriff’s campaign for re-election this year. Henry then concluded with a bang, telling the board chairman, “In fact, I’ve got enough support to start a petition to have you removed.” But looking at the leg work behind that effort, Henry closed by suggesting Ms. Cook resign to “save everybody the trouble of doing all the paperwork to have you removed.” As Henry exited “podium right”, beating the 3-minute clock in concluding his remarks on that flourish and a “thank you for your time” comment, Chairman Cook politely responded, “Thank you very much.”
As noted above, other issues raised during Public Comments will be covered in upcoming Royal Examiner stories as additional, verifiable information becomes available.
Click here to watch the August 1st Board of Supervisors Meeting.
