Local Government
Planning Department Seeks Collaboration with School Board at Wednesday Work Session
On Wednesday October 18 at 5:30 p.m. the Warren County School Board met for a work session in the Diversified Minds Meeting Room at 415 West 15th Street. They heard at length from Warren County Planning Director Matt Wendling and Town Planning Director and Zoning Administrator Lauren Kopishke, both of whom arrived that evening to present a strategic vision for growth in the town and county, over the next 15 to 20 years, and to intensify the chemistry between school board and planning departments as they hopefully seek in unison to implement that vision.
What the town and county planning departments want from the school board is an annual fiscal impact report that would become a tool for Wendling and Kopishke going forward. Wendling highlighted some of the questions the report could answer: “How much enrollment do you have? What are you going to need for additional classrooms? What’s the cost this year per student?”
As the planning departments try to comprehend the fiscal impact, “That analysis is only as good as the data we put into it,” Kopishke said. The kind of data mining the school board can do will then become a tool for the planning departments as they interface with developers and apply the information so that those developers can make more informed proffers.
“That’s why we wanted to get an update from you,” School Board Chairman Kristen Pence said about the evening’s goals. “Over the past six to eight months, we’ve had a lot of conversations about how full our elementary schools are and how close we are to needing a new elementary school. So, I think it’s good for our community just to hear what the growth potential is and to hopefully be able to plan as a school division for those needs as they come to us.”
The keystone of the evening’s discussion was the Warren County Comprehensive Plan, a living document that is reviewed every five years and was last updated in 2005. In both of their presentations, Kopishke and Wendling underlined the relationship between population growth in developing residential areas and the direct impact on the county’s schools. As people, including teachers, take up residence in expanding residential areas, the schools will inevitably be impacted as more young people begin to attend school and new households negotiate the cost of living. As a supplement to this point, Kopishke articulated that it is important to provide affordable and enticing housing for the high caliber teachers the county’s schools will want to employ.
Kopishke also expressed her department’s desire to “discourage residential development in areas of environmentally sensitive lands and agricultural operations,” as the Comprehensive Plan reads under Chapter 4, Section 9 of the plan’s executive summary. What she wants to avoid is “sprawl”. Sixty percent of the county’s current zoning is Agricultural; thus, it is important to build homes in areas that are already residential. Kopishke is optimistic that there is already at least a partial solution to the problem. “We have one-thousand-nine-hundred parcels in the town of Front Royal that are vacant and can be used for residential uses.”
Wendling presented at length the strategic vision of the plan. He highlighted several goals and concerns, including the aim of attracting the best teachers and retaining them.
Among the board’s other items was a presentation from Assistant Superintendent for Administration Buck Smith about cameras in Warren County public schools; a presentation from the Phoenix Program about protecting students from sexual violation; information from social services about the opportunity to apply for benefits; and after the bulk of the evening’s agenda was accomplished, they went into closed session to address personnel issues.
EDA in Focus
County-Overseen FR-WC EDA Okays Sale of Two Lots in Stephens Industrial Park
The Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA) held a special meeting on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at 9 a.m. with the FR-WC EDA Asset Committee. There were five Board members and legal counsel present; board member Bruce Townshend participated remotely, and Jim Wolfe and Hayden Ashworth were absent.
The meeting began with the Asset Committee providing updates on EDA-Owned Avtex Redevelopment properties regarding the enforcement of trespassing.
The Board concluded the meeting with a closed session to discuss potential disposition of real property to business prospects and legal consultation on active litigation. Following the closed session, the Board approved a resolution authorizing a contract to sell lots 6 & 7 in Stephens Industrial Park.
Following the closed session, the Board adjourned their special meeting and the Asset Committee continued with their regularly scheduled meeting. The Committee had presentations from two developers regarding the future vision of Avtex and Happy Creek Technology Park. The group also had a discussion regarding industrial park signage located in parks originally developed by the EDA, and how the signage should be managed in the future.
The EDA’s next regular monthly Board of Directors meeting will be held on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 8:30 AM, at the Warren County Government Center.
(From a release by the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development authority)
Local Government
Staff Explains Necessity of County Animal Code Violations Being Taken Over by Commonwealth Attorney’s Office
At a brief, apparently 23-minute meeting of which just over 16 minutes were recorded or live-streamed Tuesday evening, October 17, the Warren County Board of Supervisors approved a seven-item Consent Agenda and quickly approved two items under New Business added to the meeting’s originally published agenda. Included in those added items were a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the county government and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.
That MOA was to facilitate Commonwealth Attorney John Bell’s office taking over prosecution of County Animal Code violations previously handled by recently departed Assistant County Attorney Caitlin Jordan, whom County Attorney Jason Ham noted had left for “alternate employment”. Ham explained the situation to the board:
“Commonwealth Attorney John Bell has agreed to enforce Chapter 66 of the Animal Code, animals running at large etcetera, and wanted a short, simple agreement, which has been executed by Mr. Bell and basically provides that the commonwealth’s attorney will prosecute the cases; that either party can withdraw from the agreement with 90 days notice. So, if it’s not working for some reason for the County, we get feedback from the sheriff’s office that things aren’t moving the way they need to be, we can stop doing this. If it doesn’t work for the commonwealth’s attorney they can withdraw as well,” Ham said. He continued to explain that there would be no cost to the County, as Bell had not asked for compensation at this point, though he acknowledged that could change in the next annual budget cycle.
Board members expressed some confusion at the arrangement. First, Delores Oates asked why a new agreement was necessary since the commonwealth attorney would be the prosecutor anyway. Ham reiterated that it was county staff, in this case departed Assistant County Attorney Jordan, who prosecuted the cases, not the commonwealth attorney’s office. The reason being, Ham said, was because the cases involve violations of county codes, not felony criminal or state law statutes. Here, the commonwealth’s attorney was agreeing to fill the gap created by Jordan’s departure, at least for a time.
“Is there a reason that the commonwealth attorney wanted to assume responsibilities for this?” Jerome Butler asked board Chairman Vicky Cook. “I don’t know,” Cook replied with a look toward the staff table. “Well, we asked them to, sir,” County Administrator Edwin Daley replied to Butler’s inquiry.
Daley observed that with the cases being relatively simple and brief, 10 to 15 minutes he estimated, county administrative staff decided having Ham or one of his County-contracted Litten & Sipe LLC law firm associates spend more time driving up and down the road from Harrisonburg than in court was neither cost nor time efficient.
With that information in hand, on a motion by Cheryl Cullers, second by Oates, the supervisors unanimously approved the MOA.
In the other added New Business item, without discussion the board approved the American Legion Post 53’s annual request to utilize the Warren County Courthouse grounds for a Veterans Day event. On a motion by Oates, seconded by Mabe, the board unanimously approved the Legion use of the courthouse grounds on November 11, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
After a brief summary of topics slated for Thursday’s Town-County Liaison Committee meeting from the county administrator after a question from Ms. Oates, the 7 p.m. meeting was adjourned at 7:23 p.m.
Below are the seven items approved as part of the Consent Agenda:
- Authorization to Purchase EMS Treatment and Support Equipment
- Fire and Rescue Cancer Protection Measures Exhaust Removal Systems
- Authorization to Advertise for Public Hearing – Ordinance to Amend Chapter 30 of the Warren County Code and to add and ordain Section 30-10
- Award Recommendation for Reassessment Services
- Approval of the Treasurer’s Investment Policy as a Fiscal Policy
- General Assembly Approved Compensation Changes
- New Position Fire and Rescue (Firefighter/Apprentice EMT)
In other routine business, Appropriations and Transfers was unanimously approved; and Approval of Accounts passed by a 4-1 margin, Ms. Cullers voting against in an apparent continuation of her protest of too vague citing of certain budget items from some departments.
Local Government
County Back to Drawing Board on Short-Term Rental Zoning Options; Sheriff’s Operational Report Extended by Q&A
The two topics of most general public interest at the 6 p.m. Warren County Board of Supervisors work session on Tuesday, October 10, began and ended that work session with presentations of over an hour’s duration. Those were the Sheriff’s Office operational and budget presentation and Zoning Administrator Chase Lenz’s summary of County Planning Commission and staff recommendations on changes to the zoning rules for short-term rentals. The initiative to have the 100-foot setback requirement either totally removed from the zoning requirements or made an absolute requirement in the name of equal treatment of all applicants despite potential differences in each permitting application has started a firestorm of public opposition and the creation of a new grassroots organization, the Warren County Coalition of Community Associations (W3CA) — to fight and offer alternative options on such matters. We will hear more from them later.
Officially, the Zoning Text Amendments on the table appear to have originated with the board of supervisors, who forwarded them to the planning commission for review and a recommendation last month. Confusion on board members’ parts on why different applications would receive different recommendations was cited. At the October 10 supervisors’ work session, that theme resurfaced. Chairman Vicky Cook wondered why the existing setback requirement was only being enforced by the board 20% of the time. The staff agenda summary addressed this concern:
“The proposed amendment to subsection O to remove the 100-foot setback requirement from neighboring dwellings is recommended by Planning staff in response to a request from the Board of Supervisors that this requirement be reviewed and options be presented to replace the existing requirement. The current placement of this 100-foot setback requirement in the supplementary regulations allows for the requirement to be waived by the Board of Supervisors, which has led to confusion and debate among Board members when deciding whether the setback requirement should be waived. Option A and Option B of the draft ordinance propose separate options for addressing this issue.”
Involved public reaction related to the formation of the above-mentioned W3CA community organizational alliance indicates overwhelming public opposition to these two all-or-nothing options. And the work session staff summary seemed to indicate planning commission agreement with the public push-back. The “Planning Commission Status” portion of the staff summary notes (Bold text added):
“On Wednesday, September 13, 2023, Mr. Henry moved to forward this application to the Board of Supervisors, recommending denial. The motion was seconded by Mr. Kersjes and approved by the Planning Commission by a vote of 4-1. In their discussion, the Planning Commission supported all the proposed changes to the supplemental regulations except for the proposed options to change the 100′ setback requirement from neighboring dwellings. The Planning Commission did not agree with making the 100-foot setback an absolute requirement that cannot be waived, and they also disagreed with removing the 100-foot setback requirement entirely. The Planning Commission indicated a preference for keeping the setback requirement as a supplemental regulation that can be waived by the Board of Supervisors.”
Responsibilities of elected leadership
But apparently, the responsibility of judging Conditional Use Permitting (CUP) requests on a case-by-case basis dependent upon the individual circumstance of each application remains too daunting for some on the board. Chairman Cook responded to the work session staff presentation and board comments:
“Going back to the comment ‘When you’re only enforcing it 20 percent,’ you’re going to get people to come in and say ‘Hey, don’t worry about the planning commission, the board of supervisors will approve it,’ right? I mean, we got to fix that. And it needs to be, in my opinion anyway, standardized where it’s equal for everyone. And not just be subjective. That’s where I’m going with it,” Cook told her colleagues.
Zoning Administrator Lenz asked if the board was seeking a third option to the two on the table from the board’s original submission on the issue to the planning commission and department. “Can we think about it,” Supervisor Oates asked, leading to some laughter and Cook’s observation, “We’ve been thinking about this for a long time.”
Oates responded that the all-or-nothing options would be “very challenging because every property is unique … and you can standardize and discriminate. — Do you see what I’m saying?” to which Cook replied, “That’s where the criteria of a waiver come in.” Oates noted that the board had “not determined the criteria for a waiver,” seemingly taking them back to square one on a case-by-case analysis of each permitting request, which is what currently exists, without setting the all-or-nothing zoning code criteria as the starting point for a waiver request.
County Administrator Ed Daley noted staff could begin preparing waiver criteria, at least in part appearing to address a difference between locally generated permitting applications and those offered by out-of-state interests.
The discussion continued to indicate internal board division on the best path forward. Oates referenced her own property, noting physical parameters that might lead to varying recommendations from a comparable lot with a different landscape. “If we’re going to standardize it, we can’t standardize it to the point where it becomes discriminatory. Then we’ve swung the pendulum the other way,” Oates observed.
Zoning Administrator Lenz offered to work on some options to bring back to a future work session, which the board seemed to accept as a next step in the matter.
See these closing comments near the meeting’s end, essentially beginning with some observations by Cheryl Cullers at the 3:01:42 mark of the linked County video. The meeting adjourns at the 3:05:39 mark. Lenz’s presentation on the short-term rental zoning amendments issue begins at the 1:58:25 video mark.
But prior to that adjournment, as noted above, there were a number of other staff presentations beginning with the WCSO operational and funding report.
Back to the beginning with WCSO
With past questions about his departmental budget having surfaced without appropriately clear answers for at least one supervisor, South River’s Cullers in particular, with the opening spot in the Tuesday, October 10th work session, Sheriff Mark Butler took to the podium to announce that in response to those questions — “We have actually put a presentation (together) for you.” Butler introduced the departmental staff who would make that presentation, Major Mumaw and Captains Collins and Brogan.
“And we will give you a quick presentation to answer any questions you might have. But we’re very proud of what we’ve accomplished, very proud of where we’re at, and I think you’ll see that in the presentation,” the sheriff said before presenting his staff and their PowerPoint presentations on departmental operations and financing. That presentation begins at the 01:17 video mark with Major Mumaw’s introduction of Captain Brogan, who addressed Court Services and Civil Processes (02:05 to 14:45 video).
Next up was Captain Collins, who addressed Patrol and Operations, including School Resource Officers, Animal Control, K-9 units, Narcotics Detection, and participation in the federal task force on illegal drug distribution investigations, with keen public interest in several of those topics being expressed recently, including questions and responses that were the lengthiest of the three WCSO presentations (14:58 to 1:05:46 of video).
Major Mumaw returned to the podium to address more specifics on Drug Seizures and Arrests in conjunction with the federal task force, during which Sheriff Butler also responded to questions on task force interactions at the federal and state/regional levels (1:05:49 to 1:13:49).
Near the end of those presentations, a question was posed by Shenandoah District Supervisor Walt Mabe (1:13:21), following up on an earlier comment by Supervisor Cullers on why the sheriff’s office was not associated with the regional/state task force. Mabe asked Sheriff Butler, “Why not both?” in regards to the sheriff’s office involvement in a federal task force, but not in the state and regional one since they seem to interact so heavily, as described in the departmental presentation. The sheriff’s response was off-microphone and unintelligible by live-stream or video. We inquired of both as to that response.
Mabe told us that the sheriff essentially said in response to two queries on the matter that if Mabe came to his office, he would tell him anything he wanted to know in that regard. Sheriff Butler concurred, telling us, “I just told him I would discuss this with him at my office, not there.” Mabe said he posed the follow-up question hoping to elicit a public response from the sheriff, which he said he was disappointed not to get.
Other topics the supervisors got staff reports from at this work session were:
- Tourism Update – Joe Petty
- Discussion – State Impact Salary Adjustment – Jane Meadows
- Discussion – Warren County Handbook Personnel Policies & Procedures – Kayla Darr/Jane Meadows
- Discussion – New Position Fire and Rescue (Firefighter/Apprentice EMT) – Kayla Darr
- Discussion – Warren County Treasurer’s Investment and Deposits Policy as a Fiscal Policy – Alisa Scott
- Carryover Package – Alisa Scott
Click here to watch the Board of Supervisors Work Session of October 10, 2023.
Local Government
County Tries to Accommodate Homeless Around County Parks Until Complaints Surface
In response to a reader inquiry about the Warren County government cracking down on the presence of homeless people in county parks to the extent of them not even being allowed to use public restrooms, we contacted County Administrator Ed Daley and Parks & Recreation Director Dan Lenz.
First, we asked Daley if, in fact, the County had initiated any policies that might be interpreted as making the county’s homeless citizens’ lives even more difficult than they already are. Daley replied that the County’s “concern is everyone’s safety, and that includes the homeless.” He then continued to address some situations that have arisen in specific locations that have impacted the use of public restroom facilities and general access to and around County property.
“We have had some facilities at 15th and 8th Streets vandalized to the degree they need to be repaired/replaced. There is no formal policy to remove things – but if it is broken, we can’t use it. We will be replacing them, but I’m not sure exactly when,” Daley began on the status of facilities currently unusable to not only the homeless but anyone in those areas in need of a pit stop.
“The county is focused on all park users, not the homeless, since we see vandalism from a wide variety of people,” County Parks & Recreation Department Director Lenz added about current efforts to address an ongoing pattern of abuse of public park facilities. “We will be implementing some additional lighting and cameras, which we received from a grant, in order for us to deter the vandalism that has been occurring and also provide a safe environment for our employees at the facilities. See more facilities info at the end of the story.
“County staff are in the process of updating the Code of Conduct created in 2018 regarding the use of all parks, open spaces, and facilities owned and operated by Parks & Recreation. It will be a part of the November work session/board meeting,” Lenz pointed out of the effort to update the code to address evolving patterns of public behavior.
“We kindly request the assistance of our community members in keeping an eye out and reporting any unusual activity. Our parks are a shared treasure. Let’s join together to keep them pristine and welcoming for all!” Parks & Rec Director Lenz wrote of what he hopes evolves into a community-wide effort to maintain these community assets.
And with Lenz’s observation that park vandalism have been identified with “a wide variety of people,” it might be to the benefit of the homeless who see questionable behavior in County facilities they may be somewhat dependent on to alert the nearest County employee to what they have seen, so as not to be misidentified as the perpetrator because they were in the area at the time.
But it has also been community members who have alerted County staff to issues believed to involve homeless citizens, County Administrator Daley points out. “Parents kept calling about dwellers bothering elementary-age kids, and parents were concerned,” Daley said of incidents reported in the 8th and 15th Street park areas. “We try to leave the dwellers alone, but if they bother the kids – then the mama bears come out quickly.”
Another example cited by the county administrator involved property near, as well as at, the County-owned golf course. “They were in the woods at the top of the golf course and stayed to themselves. Then, they started coming down to the clubhouse and approaching individual women near the clubhouse. The women called the sheriff’s office, and we asked them to leave.”
This reporter observed to the county administrator that it sounded like the moral of the homeless wanderings story is, don’t unnecessarily bother neighboring women or kids, don’t do drugs or start tearing stuff up in public facilities, and we’ll leave you be. — Break those simple rules, and you will be asked to relocate, as would any citizen breaking those rules.
“While there are complex reasons contributing to the homeless population and a number of resources provided through Warren County, including an App of resources (Warren County, VA Resources), which connect users with partners depending on their specific needs, there is still a population in our community who remain homeless. The County strives to ensure that we are providing the same level of services to all residents regardless of their living situation. We are stewards of the tax dollars that are paid to the County, and we want to ensure the facilities and services are available for all and taken care of by all. We set the same expectations for all persons and expect them to follow the rules or lose access to the facilities. The facilities in the county are funded by the taxpayers, and we are responsible for ensuring we protect them so they remain available for everyone to continue to use,” Daley replied of the guidelines in place trying to accommodate the situation of the community’s homeless when gaps in public or private sector assistance appear, while at the same time addressing concerns of neighboring citizens about specific interactions with some of the community’s homeless citizens.
Posting on the use of park facilities
In his reply to us, Lenz included this information on restroom facilities posted on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page on August 24:
Regarding the restrooms … After months of property destruction and vandalism this season, we are sad to report that our restroom facilities will close to the public at the following locations:
– Lions Park/Fantasyland
– Health and Human Services Complex
– Skyline Soccerplex
– Chimney Field Park
Portable restrooms are available at these locations. Restroom facilities will be available during special events and youth sports league use.
Local Government
County and Samuels Library Come to Agreement on a Path Forward
After months of controversy and heightened animosity between opposing sides of the public and unclear and mixed messaging from the county’s elected officials, on Tuesday evening, October 3, the Warren County Board of Supervisors completed what appears to have been a two-day final approval process of a funding and operational agreement between the county government and the Samuels Public Library Board of Trustees.
A first look indicates that the library will retain operational control and appointment authority of its Board of Trustees with advisory input from the county’s elected officials. The library board and staff’s efforts in moving a majority of books in question by the Clean Up Samuels (CUS) group to an older age section was cited in the County’s decision to maintain the public library operational and funding agreement in essentially the same format as has previously existed in recent decades, even into the last century. The library board and staff also instituted additional parental controls over what material children are authorized to access, read, or check out of the library. These moves appeared to rise to the “good faith negotiation” standard cited by supervisors, prominently state delegate candidate Delores Oates.
The County-Library Memorandum Of Agreement (MOA) was added to the agenda for a vote at the meeting’s outset shortly after 7 p.m. The library MOA vote was added as the evening’s first item of business. The re-worked MOA was submitted by the County to the Library Board of Trustees last week. The Samuels Library Board of Trustees unanimously approved the re-worked MOA at a Special Meeting on Monday evening, October 2.
Perhaps ironically due to his role in forwarding requests for book removals on behalf of constituents and ostensibly also on behalf of the county board of supervisors, an attribution he again cited as a mistake on his part last night, Jerome “Jay,” Butler made the motion to approve the new MOA fully funding the library through this fiscal year and apparently the next. The Funding Agreement states: “The period of performance shall commence upon the date of this Agreement and end on June 30, 2025.” It also notes: “This Agreement will automatically renew for one-year terms beginning July 1 and ending June 30 from year to year unless notice of non-renewal is provided by the County or the Library at least ninety days prior to any current term expiration date.”
Agreement and a sigh of relief
Butler’s motion was seconded by Walt Mabe and passed on a unanimous roll call vote. Wednesday morning, the joint press release was issued on behalf of Samuels Library through the McGuire Woods Consulting LLC of Richmond. In that release, both county and library officials expressed gratitude for what both appear to see as a positive resolution of the recent public controversy:
“This is a positive outcome for all Warren County residents,” said Melody Hotek, president of the library’s trustee board, adding, “We would like to thank the Warren County Board Supervisors for listening to citizen input and negotiating in good faith to reach a workable solution that benefits the entire community.”
In the release, Board Chairman and Fork District representative Vicky Cook commented, “I am pleased that Warren County Board of Supervisors and the Samuels Library Board of Trustees have come to an agreement that will continue our partnership of providing an outstanding library service to our community.”
Often emotional public comments and thanks
Following approval of the new MOA funding and operational agreement, the meeting went to Public Comments. Eight speakers rose prior to the 7:30 p.m. move to scheduled public hearings. All spoke in support of the library against the CUS effort led largely by self-identified Christendom College-connected Catholics to remove books with supportive references to LGBTQ sexual identity issues as “pornographic.”
Several speakers became highly emotional, recounting their experiences related to this public issue and thanked the board for its vote appearing to resolve the issue and “saving” the County’s relationship with its 501(c)(3) public library. Despite CUS critic complaints, the municipal government/501(c)(3) public library partnership appears to be a fairly common one in Virginia.
See all the board discussions and votes on the library funding agreement and Public Comments on the library situation in the first half hour of the County video link below. Some additional comments are heard during board member reports following the meetings’ three public hearings. See the entire joint Press Release and Memorandum Of Agreement as linked below. The joint press release includes a brief history of the library and its recent operations and level of public participation and use, perhaps giving a hint at why the board has moved as it has to resolve this situation with what they have discovered is a very valued and long-tenured community asset.
Click here to watch the Board of Supervisors meeting of October 3, 2023.
Click here to read the agreement.
Warren County Board of Supervisors and Samuels Public Library Sign Library Funding Agreement
Local Government
Town Council Discusses Speed Cameras and Questionable Lease and License Agreement at Work Session
On Monday, October 2, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall, the Front Royal Town Council met at a work session to discuss an assortment of issues they will be facing at their October 23 meeting, when they will hold public hearings and are expected to vote on these matters.
Several items were briefly addressed, like budget reallocations, appointments to ESAC, and maintaining the authenticity of the Downtown Historic District. However, the most discussed items on the work session agenda were the Public School zone speed cameras that Blue Line Solutions will provide for Front Royal if council votes in favor of the public safety initiative brought forward by the Town Police Department, as well as an issue of vacating a public right-of-way in an area where council previously made a decision to grant a lease and license agreement over a parcel that in the eyes of Town Attorney George Sonnett was not the Town’s legal right to grant.
Council member Wayne Sealock feels that the speed cameras have been a long time in coming. “Nitpicking” over the details of the contract with Blue Line Solutions has delayed what he considers a pressing issue. “If they were going to try to mess us over with something,” he said about Blue Line, “all these other jurisdictions wouldn’t be doing it.” He went on to say, “I’m not going to be able to go home and lay my head down if a child gets hit on Criser Road trying to cross the road by a speeding vehicle, and God forbid gets put in a wheelchair, or even worse gets put on Prospect Hill Cemetery.”
Most of the discussion about the speed cameras focused on defining the Town’s role in making them effective, such as that the Town makes “reasonable” efforts to collect the civil fines, which has some built-in ambiguity in terms of the language being used. However, Town Attorney Sonnett said, “Reasonable is what we think’s reasonable, which means in good faith, that we make good faith efforts to collect.” Mayor Lori Cockrell tried to get as much clarity on this point as possible. Will it become the Town’s responsibility to collect fines after the second notice? And at that point, will it be the Town’s prerogative to determine whether a good faith effort has been made?
Again, the Town exercises the power to apply the law to the needs of the community. The cameras covering school zones will be active when school zones are active. “The law says: when it’s an active school zone,” Sonnett explained, “and we’re going to determine when that is.” Furthermore, if there is an issue with the equipment, it will be Blue Line’s responsibility to address the problem, except in an extreme case, like a fallen tree. The police department will play a key role in using this resource to keep Front Royal and especially its school-age children safe.
In the closing moments of the discussion about cameras, council member Duane “Skip” Rogers said, “This is important, and it will be, overall, good for our community.” This matter is expected to come to a vote at the Council’s meeting on October 23.
In discussing the potential vacation of a portion of North Royal Avenue and an alley between North Royal Avenue and Virginia Avenue, Sonnett explained to the council his interpretation of the law pertaining to lease and license agreements, where an agreement was granted in May 2021 by the Town to an individual who subsequently laid down gravel for parking in that vicinity. In Sonnett’s eyes, because the Town does not hold exclusive right-of-way over that access, where a public right-of-way exists, that agreement was misplaced.
“It reports to grant a lease and a license to an area of land within the town right-of-way,” Sonnett explained, observing, “This is a public right-of-way. The Town doesn’t have exclusive use of this parcel. The Town’s use is in conjunction with the public use. So, the Town doesn’t have exclusive use to convey to anybody. That’s the problem. It purports to convey something the Town doesn’t have.” The agreement could be terminated on sixty days’ short notice, he told the council.
“That doesn’t mean I’m correct; it’s just my opinion, but I stand by my opinion,” the town attorney said. He qualified another agreement, under which a fence has been built in one of the areas affecting the proposed vacation, as an encroachment that is legal.
It is important to think separately about the proposed vacation and the agreements over parcels being scrutinized, Sonnett said. As Lori Cockrell pointed out, one must confront A and B before proceeding to C. In other words, the problem would be solved if these parcels, abutting certain property owners, were sold to those property owners, but because of the pre-existing public right-of-way, the public access must be vacated before the parcel that features the gravel parking can be sold.
The council concluded that the issue of vacation can be addressed with a public hearing and voted upon at the October 23 meeting, while the sixty-day notice can be passed in the consent agenda without a public hearing. Then, with the public right-of-way being vacated, interested parties would have the opportunity to purchase the parcels in question.
Council also discussed its upcoming Town-County Liaison Committee Meeting on October 19 to be held at the Warren County Government Center, then moved to go into closed session to discuss issues pertaining to personnel, McKay Springs, HEPTAD v. Town Council, and the proposed agreement on resurrection of the old Youth Center building with Reaching Out Now, Inc.
