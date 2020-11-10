Planning for stress-free holidays

Holiday meals can be more stress-free and fun with a checklist and a plan.

Plan ahead to use a side table for food and set it up early. Get the table linens ready as early as possible — at least a week before.

For pick-up dinners, make sure early you have sufficient trays and seating.

One Week Before



Prepare menu and shopping list. Shop. Allow enough time for thawing if you buy a frozen turkey.

Four Days Before

Clean out the refrigerator leaving plenty of room for your pre-made dishes and for leftovers. Detail the house in other ways, too. Make sure windows and sills are clean. Check the curtains. Clean baseboards.

Three Days Before

General cleaning. Buy flowers. Put up decorations. Clean silver, if you still have those formal family meals.

Two Days Before

Make the pies.

You can even set a table and place centerpieces, candles, and decorations. You can also schedule that for the day before.

One Day Before

Check the menu to make sure nothing is forgotten. Shop for any needed fresh ingredients.

Clean and prepare vegetables, cheese, nuts, mashed potatoes, and other ingredients and dishes that can be made early.

Day Of

Cook main dish. Warm-up your day-before side dishes and pies.

Allow time to relax and dress before guests arrive.