Psoriasis vulgaris, commonly known as plaque psoriasis, is a non-contagious and chronic autoimmune skin condition. It usually presents on the skin as raised, inflamed red lesions or plaques covered with a silvery-white scaly layer that easily flakes off.

Symptoms

Although they can manifest anywhere, lesions most commonly appear on the scalp, knees, elbows, and torso. Affected areas of skin are likely to become sensitive and prone to inflammation and bleeding. The lesions can also be painful or itchy.

The severity of psoriasis is determined based on how much of the body is affected: mild (less than three percent), moderate (from three to 10 percent), and severe (more than 10 percent).

Management

Psoriasis can’t be cured. However, the following treatments can help manage symptoms:

• Topical corticosteroids, vitamin D and moisturizers (mild cases)

• Different forms of UV phototherapy (moderate cases)

• Systemic agents, including immune suppression drugs, biologic immunomodulators and vitamin A (severe cases)

Unfortunately, phototherapy and systemic agents come with significant side effects. The former increases the risk of developing a variety of skin cancers while patients treated with the latter need to be closely monitored for medication toxicity.

To learn more about psoriasis, visit the National Psoriasis Foundation website at psoriasis.org.

Access to phototherapy

Despite its effectiveness, access to phototherapy can be limited for some people. Therefore, it’s common for patients to visit tanning facilities with booths that emit UVB light as a way to treat their psoriasis. However, it’s important to be aware that booths emitting UVA light may not be effective. Additionally, patients should always disclose any form of self-treatment to their doctor.