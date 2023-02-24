Plumbing: high earning potential

Becoming a plumber may be an interesting career option if you can’t see yourself working in an office. Plumbers create and build with their hands and are constantly on the move. They get to meet people from all walks of life and build lasting relationships. Every day is different, and you won’t feel isolated or lonely while on the job.

Plumbers earn a comfortable living. In fact, plumbing is among the most highly-paid trades. Therefore, you can easily support yourself and your family.

Most importantly, plumbers help make a difference in people’s lives and safeguard their health by keeping water and sewer pipes well-maintained. The gratification of helping people is hard to beat.

Moreover, plumbing is a physically demanding career that will keep you active all day. Most jobs require you to sit at a desk, so you have to exercise on your own time. However, with plumbing, you’ll keep fit on the job.

Finally, plumbers have unmatched job security. They don’t have to worry about their job being outsourced or eliminated. As long as there are leaky pipes, drains, and toilets, plumbers will be needed to fix them.

Get in touch with a career counselor to find out how you can kick off a career in the plumbing industry.