Podcasts for seniors

Podcasts are a modern form of entertainment similar to radio programs, but you don’t need to tune in at a set time to listen to them. Many seniors who enjoy talk radio have embraced podcasts, which offer a similar experience with far fewer advertisements. Here’s what you need to know about this form of entertainment:

Listen to them anywhere

Podcasts are audio or video recordings that you can download or listen to online. You can enjoy them while driving, doing chores, or sitting on the couch with a drink. If you want to listen to them in an area without a Wi-Fi connection, you’ll need to download episodes beforehand.

Access them for free

The majority of podcasts are available for free, and you can get them through apps like Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, and Spotify.

Choose any topic

There are podcasts on virtually every topic. Once you enter the world of podcasts, you may not know where to turn as the options are seemingly endless. Here are some of the common subjects covered by podcasts:

• Animals

• Art

• Comedy

• History

• Literature

• Philosophy

• Politics

• Science

• Spirituality

• Sports

• Wine

Podcasts can provide hours of entertainment, and they’re a great way to keep your mind active.