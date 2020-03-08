Connect with us

Health

Poison prevention tips

Published

6 hours ago

on

When Jeff and Kathy Campbell’s daughter awoke coughing one night, her parents stumbled into a dark kitchen for cough syrup but returned instead with a spoonful of Dermaton, a tick and flea killer. The pesticide contained a substance that can cause severe breathing problems, fluid in the lungs, and congestive heart failure.

“It was amazing how much the bottles were alike,” said Jeff Campbell. When Rachel complained about its taste, the Campbells recognized the pesticide’s smell and rushed Rachel to the hospital.

According to a news release from the Home Safety Council, 92 percent of all poisonings occur in homes. Although cleaning solutions are the most common cause of poisonings, overdoses of medicines and mistaken identity also cause numerous poisonings.

Many times accidental poisonings involve overdoses of seemingly safe over-the-counter medicines. For instance, an overdose of iron supplement is potentially fatal and swallowing an eye drop bottle’s contents can produce low blood pressure and comas.

The storage of poisonous materials can also lead to potential poisonings. Using soft drink bottles to hold paint thinner, turpentine, or gasoline invites children to taste them. Containers for pesticides, solvents, and cleaners can easily be mistaken for bottles of mouthwash and cough medicine. Sweet-smelling or good-tasting products, like perfumes and antifreeze, are particularly attractive to children.

The Safety Council recommends:

* Evaluate where hazardous substances are stored and eliminate situations that could lead to a poisoning incident.

* Store products in their original containers with the manufacturer’s recommendations.

* Store harmful products away from food and medicines.

* Make sure all medications have child-resistant caps.

* Know how to quickly find the telephone number of a poison control center.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Related Topics:

Health

How daylight saving time affects your health

Published

23 hours ago

on

March 7, 2020

By

Changing the clock to daylight saving time (DST) is more than an inconvenience. In fact, the practice may have health implications that far outweigh its purported benefits. Here’s what you should know.

Your internal clock
Your body regulates a plethora of functions thanks to your hypothalamus, a region of the brain that acts as a central clock. This clock keeps time by using cues like socialization, temperature, food intake and light, all of which change gradually throughout the year. A gradual change is manageable, but switching to DST is an abrupt shift that has a number of consequences.

Short-term effects
Studies indicate that there’s an increase in heart attacks following both the fall and spring time changes. Some researchers report that there are up to 24 percent more cases than normal the Monday following the spring switch.

In addition, emergency room visits increase following the time change. This is due to the higher incidence of automobile and workplace accidents, both of which are likely caused by the immediate cognitive effects of the time change.

Changing the clocks also has mental health consequences. A change in sleep patterns can trigger seasonal affective disorder (SAD) and exacerbate existing conditions like depression and anxiety.

Long-term effects
DST causes a phenomenon called “social jetlag,” which refers to a discrepancy between our social and biological clocks. Many studies have found associations between social jetlag and obesity, smoking, alcohol use, depression and cardiovascular symptoms. Furthermore, research indicates that the sustained stress put on our bodies by social jetlag increases the risks of cardiovascular and endocrine problems.

While DST is a fact of life for many people, it’s possible to limit its impact by adjusting your bedtime a few days in advance.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Health

Workplace Eye Wellness Month

Published

2 days ago

on

March 6, 2020

By

Eye injuries are alarmingly frequent. Each year, more than 25,000 Americans visit the emergency room due to a workplace eye injury, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO).
Yet that’s only part of the problem – in fact, nearly half of all eye injuries occurred in the home.

More than 40 percent of those were associated with home repairs, yard work, cleaning and cooking. And more than 78 percent of people were not wearing eyewear at the time of injury.

According to the AAO, if you see any of these signs in yourself or others, seek medical attention immediately:

* The person has obvious pain or trouble seeing.

* The person has a cut or torn eyelid.

* One eye does not move as well as the other.

* One eye sticks out compared to the other.

* The eye has an unusual pupil size or shape.

* There is blood in the clear part of the eye.

* The person has something in the eye or under the eyelid that can’t be easily removed.

This month is Workplace Eye Wellness Month. The AAO has a number of articles on eye injuries and proper protective eyewear. Above all, make sure your eyewear is OSHA-approved, and take time to clear an area of hazards before working there.

If you’re working in an area with flying objects, dust or particles, wear safety glasses with side protection; with chemicals, wear goggles; and those doing welding tasks or work involving lasers and fiber optics should wear specialized eyewear.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Health

Contagious disease and the spread of virus

Published

4 days ago

on

March 4, 2020

By

As the first reports of the 2019 coronavirus emerged from Wuhan, China, it was easy to trace its path: First, to cities in mainland China, then Taiwan, then east, next the U.S. and Europe.

The first handful of cases originated in Wuhan, China and traveled with infected people to other locations.

There are no vaccines for 2019-nCoV, the name it is called by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Treatment supports patients through respiratory involvement.

The virus appears to have originated in a live and dead animal market in Wuhan, where it mutated to pass between humans, probably by droplets spread in coughs and sneezes.

As viruses go, the early mutations of the 2019-nCoV were dangerous and infectious, but not as rampantly infectious as some viruses. At the time of this writing, it was still unknown how infectious the 2019-nCoV is and whether it would become a serious health threat throughout the world.

However, the CDC wrote in January 2020 that 2019-nCoV is related to MERS and SARS, two viruses that spread quickly, but mainly among people with close contacts.

Some viruses are exceptionally virulent. One example of a pandemic virus is from the infamous 1918 flu outbreak. It appeared first in March 1918, a mild form that spread quickly. By August 1918, the virus spread was quick and deadly. At Camp Devens, Mass., six days after the first case was reported, there were 6,674 cases. A person infected on day 1 could be dead by days 3-5. The third wave of the pandemic occurred in the winter of 1919 and had disappeared by that spring.

It wasn’t until the 1960s that researchers identified that influenza virus as H1N1 using new, more advanced technologies.

In the case of 2019-nCoV, the virus was identified within weeks of its appearance. Worldwide health organizations mobilized to isolate the virus and, they hoped, prevent transmission.

Virus answers from the CDC

What if I get a product shipped from China?

Although 2019-nCoV is still new, the CDC says, “In general, because of poor survivability of these coronaviruses on surfaces, there is likely very low risk of spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient temperatures. Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread most often by respiratory droplets.” As of January 2020, there was no evidence of virus associated with imported goods.

Should I be wary my pet can spread this?

No, says the CDC. “There is no reason to think that any animals or pets in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus.”

Should I worry about animals or animal products from China?

The CDC says all legal imports are regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the CDC. In late January 2020, there was no problem.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Health

Wear blue, get screened, save lives

Published

5 days ago

on

March 3, 2020

By

OK, this one isn’t meant to be pleasant – but it’s for our own good.

March is Colorectal Cancer Education And Awareness Month. According to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 135,000 people will be diagnosed this year; it’s the third most common cancer in the U.S. and the second leading cause of cancer death. However, when discovered early, it’s highly treatable.

The Alliance is urging people to wear blue on March 6 to help raise awareness. And they urge those 45 and older to get screened, whether with a colonoscopy or an at-home stool test. If you have a family history, a genetic link to a relevant mutation (like Lynch Syndrome, FAP, etc), or are experiencing symptoms, get screened earlier.

The Alliance’s website includes a quiz to help you determine your risk factors, read up on screening methods, learn about treatments, and more.

They also have a sense of humor. Among the events you can participate in: The National Undy RunWalk, a family-friendly fundraising event in which participants run or walk in their underwear.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Health

Ten tips to help prevent falls

Published

1 week ago

on

February 29, 2020

By

Falls are the leading cause of injury among seniors, and most hospital admissions for injuries are due to falls. Falls can often be avoided simply by taking a few steps to adapt to the changes that come with age—changes in vision, hearing, balance, and bone density. Following some fall prevention tips can help you stay safely in your home for years to come.

1. Install more lighting in the darkest areas of your home so you can see well despite failing eyesight.

2. If necessary, move your furniture so you can circulate more easily in the different rooms.

3. Reorganize the contents of your kitchen cabinets and closets so as to make frequently used items more easily accessible.

4. Purchase a stepladder with a safety rail for reaching high objects.

5. Exercise more to maintain balance and build muscle strength.

6. Make sure that the bottom of your shower stall and bath have non-slip surfaces; use a non-slip bath mat on the bathroom floor to avoid slipping when coming out of the shower.

7. If necessary, install grab bars in the shower, bath, and near the toilet. Never use a towel rack for support.

8. Use a cane or walker, if you feel the need for one, in order to avoid tiring yourself unnecessarily.

9. Wear good comfortable shoes with flat heels, as they are more stable.

10. During the winter wear ice grips, also known as ice cleats, to avoid slipping.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

Health

The facts about qigong

Published

1 week ago

on

February 28, 2020

By

Rooted in ancient Chinese philosophy, qigong (pronounced “chee-guhng”) combines slow movement, breathing techniques and meditation into a holistic practice thought to have a wide range of benefits. Here’s what you should know.

The principles
Qigong involves practicing slow, deliberate movements that are coordinated with deep rhythmic breathing and awareness of one’s body and mind. Visualization techniques and mantras may be included to provide a point of focus. The aim is to induce a sense of inner calm and deep relaxation.

Purported benefits
Qigong is considered to be an effective therapy for a number of conditions by practitioners of traditional Chinese medicine, with some claiming it can help with things like insomnia, cancer and diabetes. However, there is currently no conclusive evidence that qigong provides any health benefits beyond those commonly associated with meditation.

An accessible form of meditation
While it won’t cure cancer, qigong does offers tangible benefits. Meditation has been shown to provide effective stress relief, which can have a positive impact on one’s overall health. In addition, because it emphasizes gentle, slow movements, qigong provides a form of low-impact physical activity that’s accessible to people with mobility issues and conditions such as arthritis.

If you’re considering taking up qigong as a therapeutic approach, be sure to speak to your doctor first. But if you’re looking for a relaxing, low-impact form of exercise, then simply find a class or group nearby.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon
Continue Reading

King Cartoons

Front Royal
63°
Sunny
07:3219:13 EDT
Feels like: 63°F
Wind: 4mph S
Humidity: 12%
Pressure: 30.44"Hg
UV index: 4
SunMonTue
66/40°F
74/55°F
69/45°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Mar
8
Sun
4:00 pm Organ Recital @ First Baptist Church
Organ Recital @ First Baptist Church
Mar 8 @ 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Organ Recital @ First Baptist Church
Caroline Robinson Organ Recital Music on the Corner Concert Series – First Baptist Church Originally from Greenville, SC, Caroline Robinson is a Doctoral candidate in the studio of David Higgs at the Eastman School of[...]
Mar
10
Tue
4:30 pm Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 10 @ 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm
Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! Tuesday, February 25 – Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! After[...]
Mar
11
Wed
10:15 am Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 11 @ 10:15 am – 12:00 pm
Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
10:15 Toddler story time | 11:00 Preschool story time Wednesday, February 19 and Thursday, February 20: Come in for some great stories, songs, and a craft about our feathered friends, Birds!  Siblings welcome. Wednesday, February[...]
Mar
12
Thu
10:15 am Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 12 @ 10:15 am – 12:00 pm
Toddler and Preschool Story Time @ Samuels Public Library
10:15 Toddler story time | 11:00 Preschool story time Wednesday, February 19 and Thursday, February 20: Come in for some great stories, songs, and a craft about our feathered friends, Birds!  Siblings welcome. Wednesday, February[...]
Mar
14
Sat
10:00 am Downtown Market Pop-Up Event @ Downtown Market
Downtown Market Pop-Up Event @ Downtown Market
Mar 14 @ 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
Downtown Market Pop-Up Event @ Downtown Market
Come on downtown, we open our market to weekend vendors twice a month. To ensure our community has an opportunity to visit with local small businesses that are not currently housed in our collective. Weekend[...]
11:00 am Irish Step Dancing Performance @ Samuels Public Library
Irish Step Dancing Performance @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 14 @ 11:00 am – 12:30 pm
Irish Step Dancing Performance @ Samuels Public Library
It has become a tradition to welcome dancers from Jig’N’Jive Dance Studio to perform traditional Irish dances in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Bring the whole family to this lively dance performance.
2:00 pm Chess and More @ Samuels Public Library
Chess and More @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 14 @ 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm
Chess and More @ Samuels Public Library
Meet other kids and teens who enjoy the challenge of a good chess or other board game. For ages 6 and up. Registration begins February 14.
2:00 pm St Patrick’s Day No Tap Bowling ... @ Royal Family Bowling Center
St Patrick’s Day No Tap Bowling ... @ Royal Family Bowling Center
Mar 14 @ 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm
St Patrick’s Day No Tap Bowling Tournament @ Royal Family Bowling Center
$25 per person – Cost includes three games and bowling shoes. Proceeds to benefit Linden Volunteer Fire Department. Food and drinks available at the alley (Must be 21 years to drink – please drink responsibly)[...]
Mar
15
Sun
12:00 pm Marie Miller Performance @ Rappahannock Cellars
Marie Miller Performance @ Rappahannock Cellars
Mar 15 @ 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Marie Miller Performance @ Rappahannock Cellars
Singer/songwriter/mandolinist Marie Miller recently announced her new album Little Dreams will release on March 27th. Little Dreams is Marie’s first independent release. After 10 years with Curb Records, she took a bold step and decided to leave her[...]
Mar
17
Tue
4:30 pm Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Mar 17 @ 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm
Novel Ideas @ Samuels Public Library
Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! Tuesday, February 25 – Children will explore popular books and book series through S.T.E.M. activities, games, food, and more! After[...]