Poison prevention tips
When Jeff and Kathy Campbell’s daughter awoke coughing one night, her parents stumbled into a dark kitchen for cough syrup but returned instead with a spoonful of Dermaton, a tick and flea killer. The pesticide contained a substance that can cause severe breathing problems, fluid in the lungs, and congestive heart failure.
“It was amazing how much the bottles were alike,” said Jeff Campbell. When Rachel complained about its taste, the Campbells recognized the pesticide’s smell and rushed Rachel to the hospital.
According to a news release from the Home Safety Council, 92 percent of all poisonings occur in homes. Although cleaning solutions are the most common cause of poisonings, overdoses of medicines and mistaken identity also cause numerous poisonings.
Many times accidental poisonings involve overdoses of seemingly safe over-the-counter medicines. For instance, an overdose of iron supplement is potentially fatal and swallowing an eye drop bottle’s contents can produce low blood pressure and comas.
The storage of poisonous materials can also lead to potential poisonings. Using soft drink bottles to hold paint thinner, turpentine, or gasoline invites children to taste them. Containers for pesticides, solvents, and cleaners can easily be mistaken for bottles of mouthwash and cough medicine. Sweet-smelling or good-tasting products, like perfumes and antifreeze, are particularly attractive to children.
The Safety Council recommends:
* Evaluate where hazardous substances are stored and eliminate situations that could lead to a poisoning incident.
* Store products in their original containers with the manufacturer’s recommendations.
* Store harmful products away from food and medicines.
* Make sure all medications have child-resistant caps.
* Know how to quickly find the telephone number of a poison control center.
How daylight saving time affects your health
Changing the clock to daylight saving time (DST) is more than an inconvenience. In fact, the practice may have health implications that far outweigh its purported benefits. Here’s what you should know.
Your internal clock
Your body regulates a plethora of functions thanks to your hypothalamus, a region of the brain that acts as a central clock. This clock keeps time by using cues like socialization, temperature, food intake and light, all of which change gradually throughout the year. A gradual change is manageable, but switching to DST is an abrupt shift that has a number of consequences.
Short-term effects
Studies indicate that there’s an increase in heart attacks following both the fall and spring time changes. Some researchers report that there are up to 24 percent more cases than normal the Monday following the spring switch.
In addition, emergency room visits increase following the time change. This is due to the higher incidence of automobile and workplace accidents, both of which are likely caused by the immediate cognitive effects of the time change.
Changing the clocks also has mental health consequences. A change in sleep patterns can trigger seasonal affective disorder (SAD) and exacerbate existing conditions like depression and anxiety.
Long-term effects
DST causes a phenomenon called “social jetlag,” which refers to a discrepancy between our social and biological clocks. Many studies have found associations between social jetlag and obesity, smoking, alcohol use, depression and cardiovascular symptoms. Furthermore, research indicates that the sustained stress put on our bodies by social jetlag increases the risks of cardiovascular and endocrine problems.
While DST is a fact of life for many people, it’s possible to limit its impact by adjusting your bedtime a few days in advance.
Workplace Eye Wellness Month
Eye injuries are alarmingly frequent. Each year, more than 25,000 Americans visit the emergency room due to a workplace eye injury, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO).
Yet that’s only part of the problem – in fact, nearly half of all eye injuries occurred in the home.
More than 40 percent of those were associated with home repairs, yard work, cleaning and cooking. And more than 78 percent of people were not wearing eyewear at the time of injury.
According to the AAO, if you see any of these signs in yourself or others, seek medical attention immediately:
* The person has obvious pain or trouble seeing.
* The person has a cut or torn eyelid.
* One eye does not move as well as the other.
* One eye sticks out compared to the other.
* The eye has an unusual pupil size or shape.
* There is blood in the clear part of the eye.
* The person has something in the eye or under the eyelid that can’t be easily removed.
This month is Workplace Eye Wellness Month. The AAO has a number of articles on eye injuries and proper protective eyewear. Above all, make sure your eyewear is OSHA-approved, and take time to clear an area of hazards before working there.
If you’re working in an area with flying objects, dust or particles, wear safety glasses with side protection; with chemicals, wear goggles; and those doing welding tasks or work involving lasers and fiber optics should wear specialized eyewear.
Contagious disease and the spread of virus
As the first reports of the 2019 coronavirus emerged from Wuhan, China, it was easy to trace its path: First, to cities in mainland China, then Taiwan, then east, next the U.S. and Europe.
The first handful of cases originated in Wuhan, China and traveled with infected people to other locations.
There are no vaccines for 2019-nCoV, the name it is called by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Treatment supports patients through respiratory involvement.
The virus appears to have originated in a live and dead animal market in Wuhan, where it mutated to pass between humans, probably by droplets spread in coughs and sneezes.
As viruses go, the early mutations of the 2019-nCoV were dangerous and infectious, but not as rampantly infectious as some viruses. At the time of this writing, it was still unknown how infectious the 2019-nCoV is and whether it would become a serious health threat throughout the world.
However, the CDC wrote in January 2020 that 2019-nCoV is related to MERS and SARS, two viruses that spread quickly, but mainly among people with close contacts.
Some viruses are exceptionally virulent. One example of a pandemic virus is from the infamous 1918 flu outbreak. It appeared first in March 1918, a mild form that spread quickly. By August 1918, the virus spread was quick and deadly. At Camp Devens, Mass., six days after the first case was reported, there were 6,674 cases. A person infected on day 1 could be dead by days 3-5. The third wave of the pandemic occurred in the winter of 1919 and had disappeared by that spring.
It wasn’t until the 1960s that researchers identified that influenza virus as H1N1 using new, more advanced technologies.
In the case of 2019-nCoV, the virus was identified within weeks of its appearance. Worldwide health organizations mobilized to isolate the virus and, they hoped, prevent transmission.
Virus answers from the CDC
What if I get a product shipped from China?
Although 2019-nCoV is still new, the CDC says, “In general, because of poor survivability of these coronaviruses on surfaces, there is likely very low risk of spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient temperatures. Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread most often by respiratory droplets.” As of January 2020, there was no evidence of virus associated with imported goods.
Should I be wary my pet can spread this?
No, says the CDC. “There is no reason to think that any animals or pets in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus.”
Should I worry about animals or animal products from China?
The CDC says all legal imports are regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the CDC. In late January 2020, there was no problem.
Wear blue, get screened, save lives
OK, this one isn’t meant to be pleasant – but it’s for our own good.
March is Colorectal Cancer Education And Awareness Month. According to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, 135,000 people will be diagnosed this year; it’s the third most common cancer in the U.S. and the second leading cause of cancer death. However, when discovered early, it’s highly treatable.
The Alliance is urging people to wear blue on March 6 to help raise awareness. And they urge those 45 and older to get screened, whether with a colonoscopy or an at-home stool test. If you have a family history, a genetic link to a relevant mutation (like Lynch Syndrome, FAP, etc), or are experiencing symptoms, get screened earlier.
The Alliance’s website includes a quiz to help you determine your risk factors, read up on screening methods, learn about treatments, and more.
They also have a sense of humor. Among the events you can participate in: The National Undy RunWalk, a family-friendly fundraising event in which participants run or walk in their underwear.
Ten tips to help prevent falls
Falls are the leading cause of injury among seniors, and most hospital admissions for injuries are due to falls. Falls can often be avoided simply by taking a few steps to adapt to the changes that come with age—changes in vision, hearing, balance, and bone density. Following some fall prevention tips can help you stay safely in your home for years to come.
1. Install more lighting in the darkest areas of your home so you can see well despite failing eyesight.
2. If necessary, move your furniture so you can circulate more easily in the different rooms.
3. Reorganize the contents of your kitchen cabinets and closets so as to make frequently used items more easily accessible.
4. Purchase a stepladder with a safety rail for reaching high objects.
5. Exercise more to maintain balance and build muscle strength.
6. Make sure that the bottom of your shower stall and bath have non-slip surfaces; use a non-slip bath mat on the bathroom floor to avoid slipping when coming out of the shower.
7. If necessary, install grab bars in the shower, bath, and near the toilet. Never use a towel rack for support.
8. Use a cane or walker, if you feel the need for one, in order to avoid tiring yourself unnecessarily.
9. Wear good comfortable shoes with flat heels, as they are more stable.
10. During the winter wear ice grips, also known as ice cleats, to avoid slipping.
The facts about qigong
Rooted in ancient Chinese philosophy, qigong (pronounced “chee-guhng”) combines slow movement, breathing techniques and meditation into a holistic practice thought to have a wide range of benefits. Here’s what you should know.
The principles
Qigong involves practicing slow, deliberate movements that are coordinated with deep rhythmic breathing and awareness of one’s body and mind. Visualization techniques and mantras may be included to provide a point of focus. The aim is to induce a sense of inner calm and deep relaxation.
Purported benefits
Qigong is considered to be an effective therapy for a number of conditions by practitioners of traditional Chinese medicine, with some claiming it can help with things like insomnia, cancer and diabetes. However, there is currently no conclusive evidence that qigong provides any health benefits beyond those commonly associated with meditation.
An accessible form of meditation
While it won’t cure cancer, qigong does offers tangible benefits. Meditation has been shown to provide effective stress relief, which can have a positive impact on one’s overall health. In addition, because it emphasizes gentle, slow movements, qigong provides a form of low-impact physical activity that’s accessible to people with mobility issues and conditions such as arthritis.
If you’re considering taking up qigong as a therapeutic approach, be sure to speak to your doctor first. But if you’re looking for a relaxing, low-impact form of exercise, then simply find a class or group nearby.
