Poisons in your home

There are numerous household products, some of which might seem harmless, that can poison a child if your back is turned. Here are some everyday items that are toxic.

Cleaning products

Bleach, drain cleaners, and other household cleaning products should be locked away in a cabinet. Dishwasher and laundry detergent pods are particularly attractive to young children because they look like candy. Unfortunately, if these pods burst, the toxic liquid can get in the child’s eyes, throat, and lungs.

Medicines



If swallowed by a child, prescription drugs and pills used to treat fevers and headaches, such as acetaminophen and ibuprofen, can cause symptoms of an overdose and trigger organ failure. Never leave medication lying around on a bedside table, bathroom counter, or anywhere else a child could find it.

Personal care products

Many beauty and personal hygiene products can be dangerous if swallowed, inhaled, or splashed on the skin or in the eyes. These include:

· Antiperspirant

· Toothpaste

· Nail polish remover

· Mouthwash

· Body lotion

· Perfume

Store all of these products in a locked cabinet or out of the reach of children.

Plants

Some types of common houseplants are poisonous including poinsettia, cyclamen, peace lilies, caladium, and English ivy. Identify the species in your home and move toxic plants out of reach or give them away.