Arrest Logs
POLICE: 14 Day FRPD Arrest Report – September 13-27, 2021
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 9/6/2021
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 8/30/2021
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 8/23/2021
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 8/16/2021
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 8/9/2021
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 8/2/2021
Front Royal
70°Feels like: 70°F
Mostly Cloudy
7:06am7:00pm EDT
Wind: 7mph SW
Humidity: 86%
Pressure: 29.89"Hg
UV index: 5
WedThuFri
73/46°F
72/46°F
72/48°F
72/46°F
72/48°F
Upcoming Events
Sep
28
Tue
7:00 pm Community Parent Night @ Dominion Ridge Academy
Community Parent Night @ Dominion Ridge Academy
Sep 28 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Dominion Ridge Academy is proud to host this free community event for parents featuring international speaker, author, and comedian Christopher O’Shaughnessy. Come enjoy an evening of laughter and inspiration as Chris addresses the themes of[...]
Oct
2
Sat
4:00 pm Oktoberfest: Family Fun Day @ Wakefield Country Day School
Oktoberfest: Family Fun Day @ Wakefield Country Day School
Oct 2 @ 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm
October 2, 2021 from 4pm-8pm All are welcome to attend the 2nd Annual Oktoberfest at Wakefield Country Day School. Loosen your Leiderhosen and get ready for Oktoberfest! This year, the Edelweiss Band is coming to[...]
Oct
9
Sat
6:30 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 9 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Meets behind Mount Bleak. Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) Ambassadors[...]
Oct
14
Thu
5:00 pm 6th Annual Wine Pull @ Front Royal Golf Club
6th Annual Wine Pull @ Front Royal Golf Club
Oct 14 @ 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
Last year we did not get to hold our annual Wine Pull due to COVID. We are so excited that we are able to have this fun fundraising event this year, so be sure to[...]
Oct
30
Sat
1:00 pm Fall Craft Festival @ Fort Valley Museum
Fall Craft Festival @ Fort Valley Museum
Oct 30 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Fort Valley Museum Fall Craft Festival – Annual Fundraiser October 30 & 31, 2021 | Saturday 1-4pm, Sunday 2-5pm Come by and support the Fort Valley Museum at our annual Fall Craft Festival (formerly “Christmas[...]
Oct
31
Sun
1:00 pm Fall Craft Festival @ Fort Valley Museum
Fall Craft Festival @ Fort Valley Museum
Oct 31 @ 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Fort Valley Museum Fall Craft Festival – Annual Fundraiser October 30 & 31, 2021 | Saturday 1-4pm, Sunday 2-5pm Come by and support the Fort Valley Museum at our annual Fall Craft Festival (formerly “Christmas[...]
Nov
6
Sat
9:00 am Fall Wild Edible Plants: Earth C... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Wild Edible Plants: Earth C... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 6 @ 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Meet at the Carriage Barn. Sky Meadows State Park provides a unique opportunity to explore the rich natural diversity of the region. Join professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch to learn about the remarkable fall wild[...]
11:00 am Blue Ridge Sprouts – “Nourish, S... @ West Oaks Farm Market
Blue Ridge Sprouts – “Nourish, S... @ West Oaks Farm Market
Nov 6 @ 11:00 am – 4:30 pm
A Festival for “Foodies” and the Whole Family! Love locally sourced food and want to learn more about the “real food” movement? Be a part of this educational celebration and community fundraiser. Great for “tweens”[...]
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 6 @ 12:00 pm – Nov 7 @ 2:00 pm
Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log House to see what tasty treats are cooking on the hearth. Watch as a Sky Meadows volunteer or ranger dons historic clothing and cooks delicious dishes using[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 6 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Blacksmith Shop in the Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and[...]