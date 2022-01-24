POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 1/24/2022

A fellow lady employee had a severe hearing loss. When she got married and the children came along, she had to resort to an aid to hear the children at night in their bedroom. She was so adapted to silence that the least sound now kept her awake; she could hear all the noises of the household and of the neighborhood.

We live in a noisy and busy world. Places that promise peace and quiet are almost nonexistent. Out of the turmoil of “Why can’t we pray in the public schools” has come “the moment of silence.” I am all for it. But it cannot last since silence is defined by the absence of speech or an agreement not to speak. We are warned that this interferes with our country’s right to free speech. One poll brought out that it was “cool”, it brought into the school a sense of unity among the students, and that it was a good time to reflect on nice things. Those against the “moment” say that it is an open playing field to spread religion during the silence and to bring their own materials that could conflict with school policy. If prayer in any form is allowed on school grounds, then all persuasion groups must be allowed to pray in their own ways at some time during the day. We worship God but we find out that to some it is not the same God. What happened to ONE NATION UNDER ONE GOD?

Paul tried to reason with the Greeks on Mars Hill(Acts 17:22-31), drawing their attention to their noted “unknown God.” If I have fallen off my soapbox and can’t get up it is because the “moment of silence” is really a speeding bullet deflected into the public school system which should have stayed in our homes. If we had turned off the TVs and stereo systems and enjoyed the “silence” with our families this would never have become a national issue.

“To sit silently takes a lifetime to learn. It seems that only the old are able to sit next to one another and not say anything and still feel content. The young must break the silence. Silence is pure and holy. It draws people together because only those who are comfortable with each other can sit without speaking. This is a great paradox.” from The Notebook

and I leave you with:

Hello darkness, my old friend

Narrow streets of cobblestone

‘Neath the halo of a street lamp

I turned my collar to the cold and damp

When my eyes were stabbed by the flash of a neon light

That split the night

And touched the sound of “silence”

I’ve come to talk with you again

Because a vision softly creeping

Left its seeds while I was sleeping

And the vision that was planted in my brain

Still remains

Within the sound of “silence”

In restless dreams, I walked alone

Narrow streets of cobblestone

‘Neath the halo of a street lamp

I turned my collar to the cold and damp

When my eyes were stabbed by the flash of a neon light

That split the night

And touched the sound of “silence” (1964 – Simon & Garfunkel)