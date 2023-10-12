Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 10/9/2023
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 10/2/2023
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 9/25/2023
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 9/18/2023
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 9/4/2023
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 8/28/2023
Arrest Logs
POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 8/21/2023
Front Royal
73°Feels like: 73°F
Sunny
7:19 am6:39 pm EDT
Wind: 1mph NNE
Humidity: 35%
Pressure: 29.84"Hg
UV index: 1
FriSatSun
70/48°F
63/46°F
55/43°F
63/46°F
55/43°F
Upcoming Events
Oct
14
Sat
11:00 am The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 14 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work showing off their skills. Members of The Blacksmiths’ Guild of the Potomac have set up shop in the forge, located behind[...]
6:00 pm Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Astronomy for Everyone @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 14 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Historic Area. Discover our International Dark-Sky Park! Our evenings begin with a half-hour children’s “Junior Astronomer” program, followed by a discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. Then join NASA’s Jet Propulsion[...]
Oct
15
Sun
11:00 am The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 15 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work showing off their skills. Members of The Blacksmiths’ Guild of the Potomac have set up shop in the forge, located behind[...]
Oct
18
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Oct 18 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Oct
21
Sat
11:00 am The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 21 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work showing off their skills. Members of The Blacksmiths’ Guild of the Potomac have set up shop in the forge, located behind[...]
Oct
22
Sun
9:00 am Yoga & Hiking Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Yoga & Hiking Workshop @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 22 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Historic Area. Hike, stretch, breathe and meditate as you join Masuda Mohamadi & Winnie Lee from Radiance Yoga on a Sky Meadows getaway. Immerse yourself in the nature of the Crooked Run Valley as you[...]
11:00 am The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 22 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work showing off their skills. Members of The Blacksmiths’ Guild of the Potomac have set up shop in the forge, located behind[...]
Oct
25
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Oct 25 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Oct
28
Sat
10:00 am Habitat Detectives @ Sky Meadows State Park
Habitat Detectives @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 28 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Sensory Explorers’ Trail. Join Virginia Master Naturalists on an exploration of the Sensory Explorers’ Trail in this series of seasonal walks planned for children. We will be using our five senses to find clues to[...]
11:00 am The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Oct 28 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work showing off their skills. Members of The Blacksmiths’ Guild of the Potomac have set up shop in the forge, located behind[...]