Connect with us

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 11/1/2021

Published

6 hours ago

on

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 10/25/2021

Published

1 week ago

on

October 25, 2021

By


Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 10/18/2021

Published

2 weeks ago

on

October 18, 2021

By

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 10/4/2021

Published

4 weeks ago

on

October 4, 2021

By

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 14 Day FRPD Arrest Report – September 13-27, 2021

Published

1 month ago

on

September 28, 2021

By

Share the News:
fb-share-icon


Continue Reading

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 9/6/2021

Published

2 months ago

on

September 6, 2021

By

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Arrest Logs

POLICE: 7 Day FRPD Arrest Report 8/30/2021

Published

2 months ago

on

September 2, 2021

By

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

King Cartoons

Front Royal
45°
Fair
7:41am6:11pm EDT
Feels like: 45°F
Wind: 0mph S
Humidity: 78%
Pressure: 30.23"Hg
UV index: 0
TueWedThu
48/32°F
50/30°F
50/30°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Nov
4
Thu
10:00 am Senior Painting Class with Dottie @ Strokes of Creativity
Senior Painting Class with Dottie @ Strokes of Creativity
Nov 4 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Senior Painting Class with Dottie @ Strokes of Creativity
Senior Painting Class with Dottie at Strokes of Creativity. Tickets: CLICK HERE Cost: $80 for 6 weeks Dates: Thursdays – Oct 21, Oct 28, Nov 4, Nov 11, Nov 18, Dec 4 Time: 10 am[...]
1:00 pm Art Class for 4th & 5th @ Strokes of Creativity
Art Class for 4th & 5th @ Strokes of Creativity
Nov 4 @ 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm
Art Class for 4th & 5th @ Strokes of Creativity
This class is for Grades 4th and 5th. Perfect for home schoolers. Recommended ages: 9 and 10 years old Tickets: CLICK HERE Tickets are available through Square Up, or can be paid in person at[...]
Nov
6
Sat
9:00 am Fall Wild Edible Plants: Earth C... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Fall Wild Edible Plants: Earth C... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 6 @ 9:00 am – 4:00 pm
Fall Wild Edible Plants: Earth Connection Series @ Sky Meadows State Park
Meet at the Carriage Barn. Sky Meadows State Park provides a unique opportunity to explore the rich natural diversity of the region. Join professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch to learn about the remarkable fall wild[...]
10:00 am 10th VA Infantry, Valley Guards ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
10th VA Infantry, Valley Guards ... @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 6 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
10th VA Infantry, Valley Guards - Civil War Encampment @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area Journey back in time and immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and smells of a Civil War Encampment. Interact with the 10th VA Infantry, also known as the Valley Guards, as they perform[...]
10:00 am Rockland Community Church Harves... @ Rockland Community Church
Rockland Community Church Harves... @ Rockland Community Church
Nov 6 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Rockland Community Church Harvest Festival @ Rockland Community Church
Crafts & Antiques Bake Sale Bounce House Dunk the Pastor Farm Animals Box Lunches & more! MUSIC BY Smoke Hollow at 2PM, with featured performance by The Promised Land Quartet AT 5PM. Youth Activities, Dunking[...]
10:00 am Tree Walk @ Main Street Gazebo
Tree Walk @ Main Street Gazebo
Nov 6 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Tree Walk @ Main Street Gazebo
On Saturday, November 6th, beginning at 10:00am, Town Arborist Jim Osborn and Members of the Front Royal/Warren County Tree Stewards will take us on a walking tour to discuss the trees in our town and[...]
11:00 am Blue Ridge Sprouts – “Nourish, S... @ West Oaks Farm Market
Blue Ridge Sprouts – “Nourish, S... @ West Oaks Farm Market
Nov 6 @ 11:00 am – 4:30 pm
Blue Ridge Sprouts - "Nourish, Savor, Learn" @ West Oaks Farm Market
A Festival for “Foodies” and the Whole Family! Love locally sourced food and want to learn more about the “real food” movement?  Be a part of this educational celebration and community fundraiser. Great for “tweens”[...]
12:00 pm Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Settle’s Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 6 @ 12:00 pm – Nov 7 @ 2:00 pm
Settle's Kettle @ Sky Meadows State Park
Historic Area. Follow your nose to the Log House to see what tasty treats are cooking on the hearth. Watch as a Sky Meadows volunteer or ranger dons historic clothing and cooks delicious dishes using[...]
12:00 pm The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Nov 6 @ 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
The Farmer’s Forge @ Sky Meadows State Park
Blacksmith Shop in the Historic Area. The forge is fired up and the blacksmiths are hard at work in the Historic Area. Members of the Blacksmith Guild of the Potomac have set up shop and[...]
4:00 pm Fall Festival @ Cool Spring Church of God
Fall Festival @ Cool Spring Church of God
Nov 6 @ 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Fall Festival @ Cool Spring Church of God
Fall Festival at Cool Spring Church of God Hayride, Pizza, Pie Eating Contest and Bonfire. All are welcome. Starts at 4:00 p.m.